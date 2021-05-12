Local News
CMA’s Subaru of Winchester delivers Subaru of America, Inc. donation to local charity
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) and CMA’s Subaru of Winchester presented a check for $16,363 to the Winchester SPCA on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the local shelter’s adoption center. The Winchester SPCA was the local beneficiary in the 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event.
From November 19, 2020, to January 4, 2021, with every new Subaru purchased or leased, Subaru donated $250 to each customer’s choice of charities*. For the fifth year in a row, there was no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners. At the culmination of this year, SOA and its retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $200 million donated since the creation of the Subaru Share the Love Event to celebrate the thirteenth anniversary of the event.
For 2020, SOA selected the four national charities but allowed Subaru retailers to also elect to add a local charity. CMA’s Subaru of Winchester selected the Winchester SPCA as its hometown charity for the 5th consecutive year. The check for $16,363 was presented to SPCA Executive Director Lavenda Denney, by Bobby Williams, General Manager of CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, and regional and national representatives of Subaru of America. Ms. Denney said, “our partnership with our local Subaru means more than this check, they have supported us during times of great transition and their commitment to the welfare of the animals in our community has always remained steadfast. The funds are a representation of that commitment and will be used to continue to ensure that homeless animals are provided the necessary services to prepare them for adoption”.
Local News
County Situation Report on gas shortages from Colonial Pipeline hack
Late Wednesday afternoon Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall released the following report on expected consequences of the Ransomware hack of the Colonial Pipeline running from Texas to New Jersey and supplying a significant amount of gasoline to Virginia. Here is his report in its entirety:
Regarding the Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack:
– VDEM hosted a teleconference this afternoon (May 12, 2021) to update localities on the situation.
– The Colonial Pipeline is one of three pipelines that serve Virginia.
– The Colonial Pipeline anticipates beginning to return to function as early as this weekend; full restoration is expected to take at least another week to 10 days.
– Virginia is still receiving fuel into the state; everyone should expect the distribution process locally will be slower, pending remaining supplies at regional fuel storage facilities. For example, it is reported to take 14 days for fuel to flow from Houston, TX-based refineries to New Jersey – then additional days down to Virginia.
– Bottom Line: We should all expect fuel shortages over the next week to 10 days. Colonial Pipeline is making better than expected progress to restore the applicable IT systems that automate the flow of fuel into Virginia.
Locally: As of this afternoon, seventeen different gas stations/agencies were contacted regarding the current status of fuel. Most of the larger corporations have unleaded, midgrade, premium, and diesel. They have reported that their drivers are working around the clock to keep up with the demand. Smaller stations are either low on unleaded and midgrade or completely out of gas.
Key Messages: (1) Limit travel to essential travel only; (2) Maximize telework; (3) Only get fuel when needed to mitigate local fuel shortages.
We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide additional updates as appropriate.
Crime/Court
Front Royal man arrested for local business robbery
On Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, around 7:00 a.m., Front Royal Police Department responded to a business in the 200 block of S. Royal Avenue for a reported robbery that occurred in the overnight hours. The suspect made entry into the business by breaking the glass in the front door of the business. During the incident, a cash register and a safe were taken containing an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. Detectives worked diligently, processed the scene, and collected multiple pieces of evidence and submitted them to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science lab for analysis.
On May 10, 2021, the analysis returned from the state lab and police identified the suspect as 57-year-old Front Royal resident, William Roy Foster. Mr. Foster was charged on 05/11/2021 and served the warrant while incarcerated at Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail, where he is serving a sentence for a similar matter. Foster is being held without bond with a scheduled court date of June 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Warren County General District Court.
Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Front Royal Detective T.A. Smith at (540) 635-2208 or by email at tasmith@frontroyalva.com.
EDA in Focus
Following Joint Closed Session with County, EDA authorizes $9-million civil settlement negotiation with former executive director
The Board of Directors met with the Warren County Board of Supervisors in a joint meeting at their Work Session on Tuesday, May 11. Following an approximately 90-minute Closed Meeting, on a motion by Greg Harold, seconded by Jim Wolfe, the EDA Board unanimously approved the following resolution:
RESOLVED, that the Sands Anderson, P.C. law firm is authorized to enter into such agreements and make such court pleadings on behalf of the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren, Virginia (“EDA”) as may be necessary to effectuate in favor of the EDA a resolution of the EDA’s claims against Jennifer McDonald, MoveOn8, LLC, and DaBoyz, LLC, which resolution shall include provisions (i) that any judgment against Jennifer McDonald, MoveOn8, LLC, and DaBoyz LLC shall be the joint and several liability of all three entities, (ii) that any judgment against Jennifer McDonald, MoveOn8, LLC, and DaBoyz, LLC shall not be dischargeable in bankruptcy, and (iii) that any such judgment be for no less than $9,000,000.
The EDA has successfully proved in civil court that Ms. McDonald and the two corporations associated with her owe money to the EDA, and by extension, to the citizens of our community. This resolution, resulting in a significant judgment in favor of the EDA, once properly approved and entered by the courts, will represent an important milestone in the EDA’s effort to recover losses it has incurred in this matter. The judgment, if approved by the courts, will not be dischargeable in bankruptcy and these defendants will be liable for it until it is paid.
The Board understands that the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County expect accountability and restitution by any and all parties who were involved in misconduct or other unlawful takings from the EDA. This resolution, with support from the Warren County Board of Supervisors, is a step forward in that direction.
The EDA Board of Directors will persist in seeking redress for losses incurred by the EDA. Just as importantly, the EDA will continue moving forward, working diligently to bring jobs and investment to Front Royal and Warren County.
The EDA Board of Directors will have their next regular monthly board meeting via Zoom on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 8 a.m.
Local News
Joint Statement from Governor Northam and General Assembly Leaders on Shared Priorities for American Rescue Plan Funding
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today released a joint statement with the leaders of the House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia, outlining shared plans and priorities for distribution of more than $4.3 billion in federal assistance the Commonwealth expects to receive through the American Rescue Plan.
Joint Statement of
Governor Ralph Northam
House Speaker Eileen Filler Corn, Majority Leader Charniele Herring,
Caucus Chair Richard ‘Rip’ Sullivan,
Appropriations Chair Luke Torian, Vice Chair Mark Sickles
Senate President pro tem Louise Lucas,
Majority Leader Richard Saslaw,
Caucus Chair Mamie Locke,
Appropriations & Finance Chair Janet Howell,
Vice Chair George Barker
Virginia expects to receive more than $4.3 billion in federal funds in the coming days through the American Rescue Plan. Like most states, Virginia breathed a sigh of relief when President Biden signed this into law in March.
On Monday, we received further guidance on how these dollars may be used. They are to help states respond to acute pandemic-response needs, fill revenue shortfalls, and support communities that COVID-19 hit hardest. Virginia intends to follow these rules, and we are eager to move forward.
It’s important to understand the magnitude of this $4.3 billion package. This is one of the largest economic recovery efforts ever. It is one-third larger than the $3.2 billion CARES Act funding Virginia received last spring. And the Commonwealth chose to immediately distribute half of those dollars to help local governments. This new law funds cities and counties separately with about $2.7 billion in new funds, for a total of nearly $7 billion coming into Virginia state and local governments.
Virginia is unique: This package comes at a time when state revenues are rising, more people are working, and unemployment is declining. Few states can say this, but it is no accident. This is the result of careful stewardship.
This is a unique opportunity to invest in Virginia’s long-term future. We intend to be good stewards of these taxpayer dollars, in full compliance with fiduciary guidelines. We reject calls to refuse these federal dollars, and we support the law’s prohibition on cutting state taxes to substitute federal dollars. We embrace this rare opportunity, and we choose to invest.
We stand united on how to position Virginia for the future. We intend to meet in special session this summer for the express purpose of allocating federal dollars to five specific needs:
• Help public health. The pandemic highlighted the need to upgrade state and local public health services, which have been long underfunded in Virginia, as well as the need to help people with the cost of housing and utilities.
• Help small businesses. Virginia’s small businesses need help—especially those that were first to close and last to re-open. We intend to fully fund the Rebuild Virginia small business recovery plan and augment relief dollars for the hardest-hit industries—restaurants, hotels, museums, gyms, and theaters. We will invest in Virginia Tourism’s work to recruit visitors back to Virginia, and help our Housing and Community Development team invest in Virginia’s main streets, small towns, and industrial revitalization.
• Help workers. The Unemployment Trust Fund needs a major infusion of new dollars to keep relief funds available for workers who lose their jobs—and avoid increased costs on Virginia businesses. The Virginia Employment Commission needs to continue upgrading its computer systems and hiring staff for a system that historically has been one of the lowest-funded unemployment systems in the country.
• Help public schools. The pandemic highlighted the need to modernize public school buildings across Virginia. This includes rehabilitating and upgrading existing facilities, improving air quality and HVAC systems, and improving safety. We expect that other federal dollars will enable additional future investments.
• Fully deploy broadband across Virginia. The pandemic highlighted a fundamental economic reality: People without broadband get left behind. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Let’s accelerate a 10-year plan over the next 18 months—and bring broadband to all of Virginia’s cities and rural areas.
Virginia has two options: Invest these dollars in Virginia’s future, or reject them and let Congress use our dollars for some other federal purpose. We choose the future.
Background
President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law in March. It is a $1.9 trillion economic recovery plan that includes $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments. All Republican members of Congress voted against the law, including those representing Virginia.
Local News
Price gouging protections in effect following State of Emergency declaration
RICHMOND (May 12, 2021) – In response to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack that has disrupted gasoline supply throughout the Commonwealth, Governor Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency has triggered Virginia’s anti-price gouging statutes designed to protect consumers from paying exorbitant prices for necessities during an emergency.
“This ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline could create disruptions in the gasoline supply across the Commonwealth, and unfortunately, bad actors could take advantage of this just to line their own pockets,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginians should not have to worry about paying exorbitant prices for gas and other necessary goods during this time. I want to encourage any Virginian who believes they may have a price-gouging complaint related to this incident to reach out to either my Consumer Protection Section or the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.”
Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared state of emergency. Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials and services, and tree removal services. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.
Violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act are enforceable by the Office of the Attorney General through the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Complaints should be reported for investigation to the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Section, except for claims related to gasoline and motor fuel prices, which are handled by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and has sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints has largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Additionally, in April, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies of their complaints. If consumers believe they are a victim of price gouging specific to motor fuel they can also reach out to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
By phone: (800) 552-9963
By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
Online Contact Form
Local News
VDOT awards contract for Happy Creek Road improvements
STAUNTON – The Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a contract valued at $1,736,387.66 to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating , LLC of Strasburg for work on Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) in Warren County. The contract was awarded in April 2021 and is scheduled for completion in December 2021.
The Route 624 project provides safety improvements from the Town of Front Royal Eastern Corporate limits to Route 645 (Manassas Run Road). Route 624 is a two-lane road with 10-foot wide travel lanes. Work includes widening the lanes to 11 feet, reducing fixed object hazards, increasing intersection capacity, and improving drainage.
On a portion of Route 624 is a wooded area with a curve, which currently limits drivers’ sight views. This area will be cleared, and the curve reduced to improve visibility.
In the middle of the project is an at-grade crossing for the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Trains at this crossing serve the Virginia Inland Port which is located north of Front Royal. Route 624 has a curve at the crossing, which will be reduced with a slight roadway realignment. Reflective signs and chevrons will be posted to help drivers see the road particularly during night and low light conditions.
Turn lanes will be constructed on Route 624 at Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road).
A portion of Route 624 will be closed to traffic between June 17 and August 10, 2021. Motorists may soon begin to see work crews erecting signs and preparing the work zone area. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution and be aware of flagging operations and be alert for people and vehicles working in the area.
VDOT will issue a traffic alert when the detour schedule is finalized and ready to be implemented.
All work is weather permitting.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
