Community Events
Code Ninjas Front Royal to host Parents’ Night Out
Code Ninjas Front Royal will be hosting a Parents’ Night Out this Saturday, February 13, from 6 pm – 9 pm. Parents deserve a night out to celebrate their Valentine’s Day, and the new Code Ninjas provides a great outlet for your children! Drop off your kids at Code Ninjas where they’ll play games, assemble puzzles, build robotics, and more. Once you’ve had a chance to unwind, swing by to pick them up (please) and hear about all the fun they’ve had!
The cost is $35/child. To ensure the safety of all Ninjas, parents, and Senseis, Code Ninjas is taking extra precautions. The center will be thoroughly cleaned routinely by employees. Devices, tables, door handles, bathrooms, and other frequently-used surfaces will be sanitized throughout the event.
CLICK HERE to learn more and sign up online!
Community Events
Adoption event and free cat treats available at Winchester SPCA
Sassy, Single, & Ready to Mingle Adoption Event: Adopt a sweetheart for just $24 between Tuesday – Thursday, February 9th – 11th. Come visit us between 10am to 5pm at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA.
Free cat treats for your Purry Valentine: Thanks to a generous donation, the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties is offering a free box of cat treats to all cat owners. Mask up and stop by 111 Featherbed Lane anytime between Tuesday – Friday, 10AM – 5PM, to get your kitty a box of treats. One box per cat. While supplies last.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 5th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, February 5:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Tom and Jerry”
- “Nobody”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
- “Chaos Walking”
Community Events
Commemoration of the Battle of Cowan’s Ford sponsored by the Sons of the American Revolution
On January 30, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII) Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution participated in a virtual Commemoration for the Battle of Cowan’s Ford. The Chapter was represented by a group of seven compatriots who met at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, VA to participate.
This battle was fought in the early morning hours of February 1, 1781, in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina, between 5,000 British and 900 American forces. General Lord Cornwallis was in the middle of his southern campaign in which he wanted to destroy the American forces in the south and then move to the north. This battle was part of the delaying tactics employed by General Nathanael Greene in his plan to cause attrition in the British ranks and rebuild the American forces.
As Greene’s Army was heading north, a small contingent led by General William Davidson remained behind at Cowan’s Ford on the Catawba River to delay the pursuit by the British. At 1:00 a.m. on the morning of February 1, Cornwallis sent his forces across the river at a point that was approximately 400 yards wide, to attack the American encampment. American sentries were alerted to the crossing, sounded the alarm and began firing at the troops fording the river. The British managed to reach the colonial side which resulted in a retreat to the dense woods.
In rallying his troops, General Davidson was mortally wounded by a musket ball to the chest. With this, the British won the battle as the Americans left the battlefield. This battle led to a revised strategy to be utilized by Greene’s Army which led to the Battle of Guilford Courthouse, which severely weakened Cornwallis’ Army and led to the American victory at Yorktown in October 1781.
Participating for the CJWII Chapter were Chapter President Marc Robinson, Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner, compatriots Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Doug Hall and Brett Osborn.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library celebrates Library Lovers’ Month with new programs, services and Day of Giving
In honor of Library Lovers’ Month, Samuels Library is introducing a brand new mobile Library App, SPL To Go, launching a new Adopt-An-Author program and culminating the month with an Annual Day of Giving. Celebrated each February, Library Lovers’ Month recognizes the value of community and school libraries across our nation by highlighting excellent library programs and services.
“Libraries are one of our greatest community assets,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Library. “Our staff is always striving to provide both free and convenient access to information and ideas throughout the year. National Library Lovers’ Month gives us another opportunity to elevate new library services and make supporting our excellent community library easy and fun.”
SPL To Go, the newly launched library mobile phone app, allows Library patrons to access Samuels Library’s catalog, place holds on items, browse and register for events, access digital resources and use a digital library card right from the palm of their hands. “It’s a fun and convenient way to manage your Library account from your phone, something you always have handy,” Ross said. Library cardholders can now download the free app from the Apple or Android App Store by searching for SPL To Go or visit our website to LEARN MORE.
On February 1, Samuels Library will launch a new Adopt-An-Author Program giving Library patrons a new way to support the Library’s book collection while also being the first in line to read the newest book publications from favorite authors. “Library patrons can sign up to adopt their favorite best-selling author, and each time that author publishes a new book, that patron will be the first in line to check out the new publication,” said Erin Rooney, Samuels Adult Reference Librarian. Cost to participate is $15 for each new book published by the author. “This program, sponsored by the Friends Of Samuels Library, gives our patrons a fun way to support Samuels Library, while also receiving the added benefit of checking out the first copy of popular new books,” Rooney added. Visit our website to LEARN MORE.
On February 25, Samuels Library will host its second annual Day of Giving, with a goal of raising $6,000 to support excellent new library services and programs. “Library Lovers’ Month offers our patrons and supporters a meaningful and impactful opportunity to support Samuels Public Library,” said Maj. Gen. Henry Hobgood, USAF, ret, Samuels Library Trustee and Chair of the Development Committee. “This year, we are fortunate to have a generous, anonymous donor who has agreed to match our supporters’ Day of Giving gifts up to $3,000 meaning every dollar donated in February will go twice as far in bringing exceptional library services and programs to Warren County and Front Royal families.” You can show your love for your community library this month by making a Day of Giving donation. DONATE NOW.
Samuels Library will also celebrate library lovers who sign-up for the Adopt-An-Author program or make a Day of Giving donation during the month of February with the gift of a sweet, heart-shaped Samuels Library cookie handmade by the Bea Sweet n’ Sassy Dessert Shop. It’s a great month to be a Library Lover in Front Royal and Warren County!
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves more than 200,000 community members, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Community Events
Father-Daughter Making Memories Box
“Making Memories” is a unique box for fathers (or father figures) and their daughters. The seasonally inspired crafts, fun activities, and memory maker experiences have been carefully designed to help grow a girl’s self-esteem, confidence, and relationship with her father (or father figure).
This program is for daughters ages 12 years and younger.
The cost is $25.00 per box. This box includes several crafts: a tic-tac-toe snack, Valentine pom poms, coffee filter snowflake, hot chocolate rice crispy treat recipe, cardinal card, shadow box, and the LOVE craft, which will include the instructions for the LOVE sign competition.
The box is limited to 50 participants; pre-registration is required. Registration will be held from February 1, 2021 through February 8, 2021. Boxes can be picked up from February 10, 2021 through February 12, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Participants can go online to parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net or in person at the Warren County Community Center to register for our Father-Daughter Making Memories Box. In person registration will be available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
Community Events
Mother-Son Outdoor Adventure Bag
Moms, are you trying to find the perfect way to bond with your son? The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Mother-Son Outdoor Adventure bag! This bag will include snacks, several nature activities (Nature I-Spy, Tree identification sheet, Scat identification sheet, Bird watching sheet, geocache locations, nature rub, and a photo competition), and lunch provided by The Apple House.
This program is for sons ages 12 years and younger.
The cost of the adventure bag is $20.00 with 2 BBQ meals, $17.00 with 1 BBQ meal and 1 hot dog meal, $15.00 with 2 hot dog meals, or $10.00 with no meals.
The Outdoor Adventure Bag is limited to 50 participants; pre-registration is required. Registration will be held from March 1, 2021 through March 8, 2021, and adventure bags can be picked up from March 10, 2021 through March 12, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The Apple House meal voucher can be redeemed from March 13, 2021 through April 11, 2021. No refunds will be issued if the voucher is not redeemed. No meal substitutions can be made after final purchase.
Participants can go online to parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net or in person to the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 to register for our Mother- Son Outdoor Adventure Bag.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., evening and weekend hours may vary, at (540) 635-1021 or via email at wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.
King Cartoons
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 83%
Pressure: 30.27"Hg
UV index: 0
34/27°F
34/25°F