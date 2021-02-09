Code Ninjas Front Royal to host Parents’ Night Out

In honor of Library Lovers’ Month, Samuels Library is introducing a brand new mobile Library App, SPL To Go, launching a new Adopt-An-Author program and culminating the month with an Annual Day of Giving. Celebrated each February, Library Lovers’ Month recognizes the value of community and school libraries across our nation by highlighting excellent library programs and services.

“Libraries are one of our greatest community assets,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Library. “Our staff is always striving to provide both free and convenient access to information and ideas throughout the year. National Library Lovers’ Month gives us another opportunity to elevate new library services and make supporting our excellent community library easy and fun.”

SPL To Go, the newly launched library mobile phone app, allows Library patrons to access Samuels Library’s catalog, place holds on items, browse and register for events, access digital resources and use a digital library card right from the palm of their hands. “It’s a fun and convenient way to manage your Library account from your phone, something you always have handy,” Ross said. Library cardholders can now download the free app from the Apple or Android App Store by searching for SPL To Go or visit our website to LEARN MORE.

On February 1, Samuels Library will launch a new Adopt-An-Author Program giving Library patrons a new way to support the Library’s book collection while also being the first in line to read the newest book publications from favorite authors. “Library patrons can sign up to adopt their favorite best-selling author, and each time that author publishes a new book, that patron will be the first in line to check out the new publication,” said Erin Rooney, Samuels Adult Reference Librarian. Cost to participate is $15 for each new book published by the author. “This program, sponsored by the Friends Of Samuels Library, gives our patrons a fun way to support Samuels Library, while also receiving the added benefit of checking out the first copy of popular new books,” Rooney added. Visit our website to LEARN MORE.

On February 25, Samuels Library will host its second annual Day of Giving, with a goal of raising $6,000 to support excellent new library services and programs. “Library Lovers’ Month offers our patrons and supporters a meaningful and impactful opportunity to support Samuels Public Library,” said Maj. Gen. Henry Hobgood, USAF, ret, Samuels Library Trustee and Chair of the Development Committee. “This year, we are fortunate to have a generous, anonymous donor who has agreed to match our supporters’ Day of Giving gifts up to $3,000 meaning every dollar donated in February will go twice as far in bringing exceptional library services and programs to Warren County and Front Royal families.” You can show your love for your community library this month by making a Day of Giving donation. DONATE NOW.

Samuels Library will also celebrate library lovers who sign-up for the Adopt-An-Author program or make a Day of Giving donation during the month of February with the gift of a sweet, heart-shaped Samuels Library cookie handmade by the Bea Sweet n’ Sassy Dessert Shop. It’s a great month to be a Library Lover in Front Royal and Warren County!

About Samuels Public Library

Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves more than 200,000 community members, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.