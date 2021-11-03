Cognitive disorders: Memory care units

In the United States, one in nine seniors aged 65 and older has Alzheimer’s disease or some other form of dementia. As such, there’s an increasing number of memory care units across the country to help improve the lives of people who have cognitive disorders.

What’s a memory care unit?

A memory care unit is typically located in a separate wing in a seniors’ residence, nursing home, or assisted living facility. These units cater to the unique needs of cognitively impaired individuals who require extensive care and supervision. The staff members who work in these units are specially trained to support residents who may be experiencing frustration, anxiety, aggression, or confusion as a result of their disorder.

Who is it for?

Memory care units are designed for individuals with memory loss or cognitive decline who are exhibiting certain behaviors. These people might experience hallucinations, mood swings, and anxiety. They may also tend to wander. Since most residents retain their mobility, the majority of memory care units offer tracking bracelets to give residents the freedom to explore while allowing staff to monitor their location.

If you have a loved one who’s physically able but cognitively impaired, you may want to consider moving them to a facility with a memory care unit.