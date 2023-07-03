Cold potatoes in potato salad have an unusual benefit

That potato salad at the Fourth of July picnic might be better for you than you think. Research indicates that cold potatoes can be helpful for weight loss, lower blood sugar levels, and improve insulin sensitivity. That’s because cold potatoes contain “resistant starch,” according to the American Dietetic Association.

Many carbohydrates, such as sugar and most starches found in hot potatoes, are rapidly digested and absorbed through the small intestine. Resistant starch, on the other hand, travels undigested from the stomach to the small intestine and acts as a soluble fiber. It works like the starches found in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

The following recipe is great for an Independence Day picnic in that it contains a little red, a little white, and a little blue … with the kick of a firecracker added for good measure.

Besides containing resistant starch in its cold potatoes, it has additional fiber in the horseradish.

Independence Day Potato Salad

Ingredients

2 cups boiled red potatoes with the skin left on

2 cups of boiled small white potatoes with the skin left on

2 hard-boiled eggs cut into small pieces

1 tablespoon celery seed

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

3 tablespoons light mayonnaise

1/2 cup natural yogurt

1 tablespoon sugar

5 tablespoons horseradish

6 tablespoons chipotle mustard

1 tablespoon of white vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup chives or bacon bits for garnish.

Mix together and enjoy.