Coldwell Banker Premier helps local homeless men’s program
House of Hope, a local homeless men’s program, had a technology-filled week. In an effort to slim out expenses, the House is giving Glo Fiber a try for internet and phone. The final piece of the savings plan is to move from cable to streaming entertainment.
Huge thank you to Coldwell Banker Premier team and Steve DuBrueler for donating a new Roku TV to the House of Hope to help make this transition possible. The new TV will allow the men to enjoy their favorite news, sports, shows and more.
Here in Front Royal, Coldwell Banker Premier is home to several of the top agents in the industry. In total, there are now 12 Coldwell Banker Premier locations in VA, WV, and DE! Steve DuBrueler is the fearless leader! Thank you Steve and the team for this fantastic donation to the House of Hope – Front Royal, Va.
Coldwell Banker Premier – Front Royal
415 South St, Front Royal, VA 22630
www.premiermove.com
Reaching Out Now – Culinary Arts students learn more than just cooking skills
Reaching Out Now has been supporting our community with its meal program for almost 3 years now. The program touches so many in different ways; You may be a family who benefits from the weekly meals, you may be a volunteer who makes the deliveries, you may make financial donations, or you may be a student who cooks the food. Throughout the past 3 years, all of these pieces of Reaching Out Now program have been captured. In this article, please watch the videos and follow the links to revisit old stories that will complete the full picture of this treasured meal program!
Last week we were able to visit the Blue Ridge Technical Center to catch Devin Smith’s Culinary Arts II students in action preparing the Wednesday meal. Chef Devin explains that his students have meal preparation down to a science. Most weeks they will complete the meals from start to finish within their two hour class period. The students write out the meal plan, measure all ingredients, prep the entire meal, cook, and package it up according to the order each week. Students and teachers love the community service aspect of the meals they are preparing. Blue Ridge Technical Center principal Ms. Baker comments, “Reaching Out Now meals program first gives the students an opportunity to exercise their skills and second of all to learn what it is to serve others.”
The Chefs:
Watch four students in Chef Devin’s class prepare the meals for a Wednesday evening delivery. On this night the meal was all beef patties:
Founder Samantha Barber shared some impressive numbers regarding the meal program. Since inception in April 2020, the meal program has helped over 180 families in Warren County. 195 meals per week are currently being delivered. An average of 700 miles have been traveled by volunteers delivering meals. Approximately 2500-3000 hours have been dedicated to the program.
The Recipients:
Watch this video to see a few live deliveries with Michael Williams and Easton Avery. Hot meal delivered to your door… AWESOMENESS!
The kindness and generosity of donations is how Reaching Out Now is able to continue this good work. Please consider joining in the efforts in whatever way you feel called. Volunteer for deliveries are always welcome. Currently meals are delivered on Wednesdays starting around 4pm. Or if a financial contribution is of interest, please follow this link: reachingoutnow.org/donations
Looking back on two stories previously shared…
Volunteers:
Watch these video clips to hear from volunteers who show up week after week to deliver meals to people in need. Drivers love the experience and knowing they are helping to make a difference.
Donations – Reaching Out Now buys a cow:
Watch this video to visit with Robert Hupman (Harzard Mill Farms), Samantha Barber (Reaching Out Now founder), Michelle Smeltzer (Warren County Community Liaison & Reaching Out Now board member, and Jen Avery (local Realtor and pretend news reporter) as they buy a cow for the meal program. Robert donated his kill date to help RON with this meat donation. Protein is a big part of a balanced diet! In this video, we got that covered!
Overwhelmed by the prospects of hope: A story of a man at the House of Hope
There is a man at the house who is overwhelmed by the prospects of hope. He has been with us since July of 2021. Our goal is to move a man to independent living, with $3,000 to $4,000 in his pocket, within a six-month period. We made an exception with this man due to his many challenges. With his permission, I would like to share a little bit of his story:
After years of substance abuse and a near death experience, he made the choice to fight for his future.
His first stop was at the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal, a place where he could get out of the cold, have a bed to sleep in, and food to sustain him. When he arrived, he could only get around with the help of a walker.
Determined to restore his health, he paced up and down the halls to strengthen his legs. The day came when he was able to give up his walker, and when he heard of another man in need, he gifted it.
His next stop was the House of Hope where he continued to get vital resources and a healthy environment to live so he would continue to focus on his plan to build a better life. He also was given a life management coach to support him on his journey to a better life.
Within a very short time, he finds work and begins a savings plan for independent living. Things looked good, and a brighter future seemed just around the corner.
On a day that started like any other day, progress came to a screeching stop. On a home improvement job, he falls off a ladder and greatly damages an old neck injury, requiring surgery. Although the surgery goes well, his recovery is slow and unpredictable. At one point he attempts to get back to trucking, but the trucking company refuses to hire him until he goes to physical therapy and is officially cleared for work.
Setback after setback does not deter this man from his determination to get back to a stable life and a career he loves.
This man needed something positive to happen to help inspire hope for a better future.
Along came Cars Changing Lives, a non-profit in Front Royal birthed into existence by the owners of Auto Care Clinic—Bill and Sandy Long. This couple wants to assist people who are living without transportation due to a lack of resources. When Bill and Sandy heard about this man’s story, they gifted him with a car which he is proud and grateful for.
At around the same time, a job opens up, one he could do while he focused on his physical therapy. He heard of a position back at the thermal shelter where he once stayed and applied. Although it started with just two days a week, his faithfulness has allowed him to receive more hours. He is helping homeless people begin their own journey to a better life.
His health continues to improve as he stays committed to his plan. We are hoping he will be back in a truck in the very near future.
– Randy Brown, Program Manager
Community Events
Warren Coalition’s Love Our Community event pulls crowd despite cold
The Warren Coalition concluded a successful membership drive for the “We See You, Warren County” program with a “Love Our Community” event on Tuesday, February 15th outside of Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center. During the event, which attracted dozens of people despite the cold weather, community volunteers were doused with cold water balloons in the popular “Polar Pitch.”
Children made valentines and wrote love notes to their community, then took pictures with a giant “love” sign created by the Warren Coalition’s Julia Laurent and Ryan Cubbage. Families enjoyed free hot chocolate, granola bars, and Hershey kisses. There was a guess-the-number-of-candies-in-the-jar game as well as drawings for bracelets, coffee, pop-its, and stuffed animals. The photo booth was entertaining, along with a constant flow of music and some impromptu dancing. In addition, resilience materials were given away to families; these kits help parents and children learn how to build resilience, a key component of preventing drug and alcohol misuse.
Of course, there was also a table for registering for the We See You, Warren County program, which brought in seven new memberships in less than an hour. Overall, the membership drive ran February 7th-15th and resulted in 40 new members for the program, a resounding success.
“We are thankful for the support of all the volunteers who came to the event to set up, run stations, and clean up,” said Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett. “We are grateful to the volunteers who were courageous enough to get a water balloon dropped on their head in the middle of February. Their commitment to our community is palpable and hope-inspiring!”
The seven Polar Pitch Burst volunteers were: Beth Waller of What Matters Now & Beth Medved Waller, Inc. Real Estate; Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis; Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler; Jen Avery of Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC; Terry Caldwell of House of Hope; Kyle Dulapa of Marlow Motors; and Bret Hrbek of Edward Jones.
It took five “We See You, Warren County” registrations to get a volunteer into the “cold” seat of the Polar Pitch Burst. With no more volunteers on stand-by for the Pitch Burst, when the registrations hit 40, Shifflett took a seat with no hesitation. Once she was dripping wet, Cubbage, who had been running the Polar Pitch, took a seat, getting an extra dousing when the community volunteers helped the kids dump the extra tubs of water onto him.
We See You, Warren County, is a program of intentionally reaching out to others, to help build a sense of connection within Warren County. Developing a sense of belonging within the community helps improve mental health and prevent drug and alcohol misuse. There is no cost to the program; signing up is simply commitment to do your best to participate. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are welcome to join. For more information, visit weseeyou.warrencoalition.org, visit the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc, or email wc@warrencoalition.org.
Community Events
Ride With Rotary to benefit Reaching Out Now & Cars Changing Lives
The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the first annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting two local charities: Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. This will be a multi-route charitable fundraiser Bike Ride through the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Saturday, April 9
- Rides will be staggered starting at 9 am ending by 3 pm
- Check-in will be at Rockland Park – 250 Rockland Park Court Front Royal, VA 22630
- $40.00 early bird admission going on now.
REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN: eventbrite.com
There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley
This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older. To see route map details, waiver document, frequently asked questions, and more go to: warrencountyrotary.org/ride-with-rotary
The first 150 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt. (Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food after the rides.)
Take a moment to watch these two quick videos to meet your beneficiaries!
Watch this video to meet Samantha Barber, President of Reaching out now and fellow Rotarian. She explains the money received from this fundraiser will help two of their main programs.
1. Meals serving families in need.
Every Tuesday evening anywhere from 50-80 meals on average is personally delivered by community volunteers to families who just need a little help getting by. No questions asked. The meal program first became very important as Covid-19 changed our lives. Samantha and her crew looked for ways to make sure families had enough food to eat as the pandemic changed our normal way of life.
2. Girl of Destiny
The second program that falls under the Reaching Out Now umbrella is Girl of Destiny. The Girl of Destiny is a leadership program first developed for middle school-age girls. Once a girl begins to attend Girl of Destiny meetings and begins working with the very special mentors their lives begin to visibly change. This life-changing work is now potentially expanding into the high schools and opening up to boys as well. Helping these teens with confidence, focus, and motivation in the right directions…is the top priority. There are no limits to what they can achieve! Most recently there was a Senior Planning Night organized by Reaching Out Now to help high school students prepare and learn about options as graduation approaches.
About Reaching Out Now
“Reaching Out Now supports under-resourced youth to be the best version of themselves with preparedness to face the world with hope, purpose, and optimism.
We serve students and their families in need of support in the school system through engaged community partners and a volunteer network. Through our programs, we provide opportunities and new experiences for all involved to reach their full potential.
We serve by implementing mentoring and community support programs. Our program promotes leadership growth and challenges students and families we serve to rise above life’s experiences to become their best selves and provide unique opportunities for all volunteers to give back.” – reachingoutnow.org
Cars Changing Lives
About Cars Changing Lives
“Our mission is to change lives in our community by repairing and donating vehicles.
We work with area non-profit organizations to assist eligible candidates with their transportation needs.”
The first week of February, Cars Changing Lives is donating car number 24 to a grandmother of twins. This car will be used to drive to and from work, helping her get the family back on their feet and improve their lives. She even explained it will help them keep their home!
Bill and Sandy Long have the goal of donating one vehicle a month. They welcome all vehicle donations in any condition. They will work hard to fix it up and donate to a community member or organization in need. The House of Hope is very thankful to be the recipient twice so far. Two men who worked through the House of Hope program and graduated were so grateful for a vehicle that helped assist their passage into independent living.
Other organizations who have worked with Cars Changing Lives:
- Valley Assistance Network (United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley)
- Family Promise of Shenandoah County
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Front Royal
- St. Luke Community Clinic
- The Phoenix Project
- United Way and
- Valley Assistance Network in Winchester
Visit the website and Facebook page to learn more and follow along as cars are donated!
Considering donating a used vehicle? Cars Changing Lives is a 501 C3 IRS recognized charity and they will give you a donation letter for your taxes!
Community Events
Logan Maiatico Foundation – Alfredo Birthday Dinner Fundraiser
It was a full room at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire hall Saturday night for the community Alfredo Dinner Fundraiser in honor of Logan Maiatico’s birthday. There were approximately 225 people in attendance!
The Logan Maiatico Foundation did a great job organizing this nice evening complete with balloons, music, alfredo pasta (Logan’s favorite), cake, and a raffle.
Logan Cole Maiatico was born January 29, 2002, in Winchester Virginia, son of Tony and Kristy (Funk) Maiatico of Strasburg.
Since October, family, friends, and our community have been missing Logan so much, but Saturday night was a great night to remember Logan and have a little fun on his birthday.
The Logan Maiatico Foundation has been established to continue the legacy of Logan Maiatico, Logan was loved by all of his friends, family, and community and was known for spreading love to everyone he interacted with.
There was a large spread of Logan shirts, bracelets, and cups with the foundation logo available for purchase on Saturday night. The apparel will keep the memory of his positivity and love for his hometown visible while raising funds. Purchases are tax-deductible (tax ID:87-3685587). For merchandise visit: thestitchesandbows.com/logan-maiatico
Logan Maiatico Foundation Facebook page: facebook.com/loganmaiaticofoundation
Community Events
Real estate and community news with Jen Avery, REALTOR
This year I would like to add community news to the Warren County Market Reports every month. We have several upcoming events to put on your calendar!
COMMUNITY NEWS
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
- Women’s Wellness Workshop – February 5 from 9am to 1pm | Virtual
- Visit this link to register: frontroyalwomenswellness.com
- YOU MUST RSVP to receive the Zoom Link
- Presented by Front Royal Women’s Resource Center & The Phoenix Project
- Sponsored by Valley Health and Friends of Samuels Library.
- Virtual event jampacked with amazing presenters/workshops from 21st Century Investing to Movement, Creativity, Nutrition and so much more. Goodie bags with information, tools and of course goodies for the first 50 who sign up.
House of Hope
- Empty Bowl Supper
- date to be determined soon!
Humane Society of Warren County
- Polar Plunge – January 15 at 11am | 4H Center Lake
- Interested in sponsoring a plunger? Please help our local animal shelter care for all of our animals needing a forever home. Visit this site for all details: hswcevents.org/polar-plunge
Rotary Club of Warren County
- Ride With Rotary – April 5 starting around 9am with staggered start times | Rockland Park
- New fundraiser brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Beneficiaries for the ride are Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. 4 ride routes, all ages and all riding experience levels.
- Event link: https://fb.me/e/1ngbJweEg
- Registration will begin early February.
- Sponsorships are needed. Contact Ellen Aders for more information on sponsorship levels. Great way to get a little exposure for your company!
Logan Maiatico Foundation
- Alfredo Birthday Dinner Fundraiser – January 29 from 5:30-8:30 | Front Royal Volunteer Fire Hall
- The Logan Maiatico Foundation has been established to continue the legacy of Logan Maiatico, Logan was loved by all of his friends, family and community and was known for spreading love to everyone he interacted with.
- Enjoy alfredo birthday dinner, Logan’s favorite meal! Ten dollars per person paid at the door. All proceeds will go to the Logan Maiatico Foundation in memory of Logan. Interested in swag? Visit: thestitchesandbows.com/live-like-logan
Warren Coalition
- We See You, Warren County – sign up (free) online to join this “movement” to help bring our community together. Follow on Facebook! You are going to love it! #WeCUWC
- Facebook page: facebook.com/wecuwc
- Sign up: warrencoalition.org/wecuwc
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for December 2021 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for December 2021. We are back in the green. Numbers have climbed during December. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 17.8%.
- New Pending UP 1.9%.
- Closed sales are UP 12.9%
- Average Median Sold $333,450
- Average Days on Market 31
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: December 2021 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated January 2022.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC | 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
