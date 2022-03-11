Coldwell Banker Premier helps local homeless men’s program

The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the first annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting two local charities: Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. This will be a multi-route charitable fundraiser Bike Ride through the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

Saturday, April 9

Rides will be staggered starting at 9 am ending by 3 pm

Check-in will be at Rockland Park – 250 Rockland Park Court Front Royal, VA 22630

$40.00 early bird admission going on now.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN: eventbrite.com

There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley

This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older. To see route map details, waiver document, frequently asked questions, and more go to: warrencountyrotary.org/ride-with-rotary

The first 150 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt. (Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food after the rides.)

Take a moment to watch these two quick videos to meet your beneficiaries!

Watch this video to meet Samantha Barber, President of Reaching out now and fellow Rotarian. She explains the money received from this fundraiser will help two of their main programs.

1. Meals serving families in need.

Every Tuesday evening anywhere from 50-80 meals on average is personally delivered by community volunteers to families who just need a little help getting by. No questions asked. The meal program first became very important as Covid-19 changed our lives. Samantha and her crew looked for ways to make sure families had enough food to eat as the pandemic changed our normal way of life.

2. Girl of Destiny

The second program that falls under the Reaching Out Now umbrella is Girl of Destiny. The Girl of Destiny is a leadership program first developed for middle school-age girls. Once a girl begins to attend Girl of Destiny meetings and begins working with the very special mentors their lives begin to visibly change. This life-changing work is now potentially expanding into the high schools and opening up to boys as well. Helping these teens with confidence, focus, and motivation in the right directions…is the top priority. There are no limits to what they can achieve! Most recently there was a Senior Planning Night organized by Reaching Out Now to help high school students prepare and learn about options as graduation approaches.

About Reaching Out Now

“Reaching Out Now supports under-resourced youth to be the best version of themselves with preparedness to face the world with hope, purpose, and optimism.

We serve students and their families in need of support in the school system through engaged community partners and a volunteer network. Through our programs, we provide opportunities and new experiences for all involved to reach their full potential.

We serve by implementing mentoring and community support programs. Our program promotes leadership growth and challenges students and families we serve to rise above life’s experiences to become their best selves and provide unique opportunities for all volunteers to give back.” – reachingoutnow.org

Cars Changing Lives

About Cars Changing Lives

“Our mission is to change lives in our community by repairing and donating vehicles.

We work with area non-profit organizations to assist eligible candidates with their transportation needs.”

The first week of February, Cars Changing Lives is donating car number 24 to a grandmother of twins. This car will be used to drive to and from work, helping her get the family back on their feet and improve their lives. She even explained it will help them keep their home!

Bill and Sandy Long have the goal of donating one vehicle a month. They welcome all vehicle donations in any condition. They will work hard to fix it up and donate to a community member or organization in need. The House of Hope is very thankful to be the recipient twice so far. Two men who worked through the House of Hope program and graduated were so grateful for a vehicle that helped assist their passage into independent living.

Other organizations who have worked with Cars Changing Lives:

Valley Assistance Network (United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley)

Family Promise of Shenandoah County

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Front Royal

St. Luke Community Clinic

The Phoenix Project

United Way and

Valley Assistance Network in Winchester

Visit the website and Facebook page to learn more and follow along as cars are donated!

Considering donating a used vehicle? Cars Changing Lives is a 501 C3 IRS recognized charity and they will give you a donation letter for your taxes!