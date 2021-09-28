Colleen Elizabeth Hesson (1932 – 2021)

Colleen Elizabeth Hook Hesson, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, just two days before her beloved Joe Hesson of 69 years was called to be by her side in heaven.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Front Royal Baptist Temple with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Inurnment will be private.

Colleen was born December 19, 1932, in Woodrow, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Edward Lee and Elizabeth Whitacre Hook. Colleen was a long-time member of the Front Royal Baptist Temple and an upstanding member of the Delta Rho Society. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was married to Joseph Fred Hesson who followed her in death on September 20, 2021.

Surviving is three sons, Joseph E. Hesson of Front Royal, Rick Hesson and wife Gale of Middletown, and Scott Bradley Hesson and his significate other Stephanie Vaught Bryant of Front Royal; two daughters, Vicki L. Hesson Brooks and husband Larry of Bentonville and Kelli B. Hesson-Frazier and husband Mike of Front Royal; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Gene Hook and Roland Hook.

Memorial contributions may be made in Colleen’s name to the Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

