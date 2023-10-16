State News
College Students Hope to Boost Registration and Turnout This Election
New voter registration has slowed for this election compared to the last time all 140 General Assembly seats were on the ballot in 2019. The upcoming election is considered high stakes for many reasons, and college students are working to get out the vote.
About two-thirds as many new voters registered this September versus four years ago, according to an analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project. But, the overall number of registered voters is higher.
Virginia is one of a few states that has an election every year. The governor and state legislature are elected in years outside of federal races.
Voter registration often drops “slightly” in odd-numbered years because there is historically less interest in state legislature races, according to J. Miles Coleman, associate editor for Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a newsletter run by the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
There is concern that low voter registration could indicate low voter turnout, which usually dips anyhow in statehouse elections because of the number of races with no challenger. What will help ensure a victory for either party is a high turnout in competitive districts.
This will be the first full General Assembly election after redistricting. The new maps ushered in a bunch of retirements, and there are a lot of first-time candidates on the ballot.
More voters (42.4%) turned out in 2019 than had been seen in decades for a statehouse election. Higher turnout was part of an overall trend seen after the election of former President Donald Trump.
Young voters
Younger voters have been credited in the past for driving turnout and Democratic victories, especially in federal races. Voter turnout rates at Virginia college precincts and among millennials increased in 2019, according to a previous Capital News Service analysis of voter precinct results. Democrats clinched majority wins in the state House and Senate.
Coleman pointed to a 2017 Virginia House race that was so close the victor’s name was drawn from a bowl, along with a 2020 Iowa race decided by six votes. Votes do matter, he said, and it has been getting easier to vote in the past few years.
“Young people definitely have a lot going on, but these are critical decisions that are going to be made in Virginia based on whatever happens this election,” Coleman said. “So, I would just say not to get complacent.”
Alex Keena holds a doctorate in political science and is an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University. He researches political representation.
“Voter registration doesn’t favor one party or another,” Keena said. “But when you see lower registration, that’s concerning.”
High registration and engagement usually mean younger people are showing up, according to Keena.
“Young people have their own issues that they care about,” Keena said. “It doesn’t necessarily give Republicans or Democrats an advantage, but it certainly does dictate the type of priorities and who gets elected.”
Republicans hold the governor’s mansion and a House majority, while Democrats have a Senate majority.
If Democrats win the General Assembly, they would be in a stronger position to negotiate the annual budget and pass legislation on issues like gun control and codifying the right to abortion. If Republicans gain control, Gov. Glenn Youngkin would have an easier time passing legislation to limit abortion access and institute corporate tax cuts, according to Keena.
A solid Republican victory in Virginia could also bode well for Republicans gaining control of the White House or Congress, according to Keena.
“On the flip side, if Democrats just come out and trounce the Republicans and sweep these elections, then that’s probably bad for Republicans,” he said.
Barriers to voting
Despite recent reforms that make it easier to vote, including a 45-day early voting period and same-day registration, college-age voters still have some logistical and personal barriers to voting.
Aria Lovelace is a VCU junior studying journalism and international relations. She is currently enrolled in the honors course VCU Votes, where students work to increase voter registration and participation.
Younger people don’t always show up at the polls because they don’t know how to vote, think they’re too young, or that life is too busy, according to Lovelace.
“That’s just not true,” Lovelace said. “You don’t have to be an expert to be a voter. You get to be a voter because you’re an American citizen, and you’re 18.”
The course is a nonpartisan student voter engagement initiative that began in 2012 to increase voter registration on campus. VCU Votes has registered over 15,000 students to vote since then and also helped drive turnout, according to the university.
“Future of our country”
The College Republicans at Virginia Tech are tabling weekly to reach and register voters, according to chapter chair Ashley Covitz. There are a lot of important local races also on the ballot, Covitz pointed out. The group has focused on “school board, town council, constitutional offices, and delegates” in Montgomery County and Blacksburg.
“With the amount of information spread through technology (i.e., social media), engaging can easily make or break a campaign,” Covitz stated over email. “Young voters are the future of our country.”
Conner Eppley is a junior studying political science who is enrolled in VCU Votes.
“There’s too much on the line not to vote,” Eppley said. “ I know that the state legislature is going to have way more of an impact on my life than the federal government, so it’s important to turn out this time.”
Virginia has a sizable, diverse population, along with rural and urban communities. For these reasons, Virginia is often considered a bellwether state, according to Eppley.
“It’s going to signal to voters across the country what, where we’re kind of headed politically,” Eppley said. “Presidential candidates from both sides should be tuning in to see how the election goes in Virginia.”
Voting information
Early voting has begun in Virginia. The last day to officially register to vote is Oct. 16, but voters can also register the day they vote and submit a provisional ballot.
A mail-in ballot must be requested by Oct. 27 and postmarked on or before Election Day. It must be received by the general registrar’s office by noon on Friday, Nov. 10. The last day to early vote in person is Saturday, Nov. 4. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Voters can check registration and polling information on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Jimmy Sidney
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for various media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Virginia’s General Fund Revenues On Point with Recent Projections
Governor Glenn Youngkin Reports Promising Financial Strides in the Commonwealth.
Virginia’s Fiscal Forward Motion
The economic health of Virginia remains robust and on track, as announced by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The general fund revenues for September 2023 are consistent with the most recent updates to the official revenue forecast. Interestingly, compared to the estimates in the amended budget, the revenues are up by an impressive $412.1 million. This surge is mainly attributed to the rise in non-withholding revenues. Most major sources of income, in fact, are either on par with or surpassing projections.
A Governor’s Insight
Amidst external challenges, Governor Youngkin emphasized Virginia’s efforts to alleviate the pressure on its residents. He stated, “With the increased costs of gas and groceries due to inflation caused by excessive federal spending, we recently ratified Virginia’s revised budget. This included an extra $1 billion for tax relief, aiming to further reduce living expenses for our families, veterans, and workers.”
He went on to express confidence in the state’s economic evaluation processes, noting the positive trends in economic markers and employment figures, indicative of Virginians getting back to work. Yet, while the state is economically strong, the Governor highlighted the need to keep an eye on global events, especially after the tragic terrorist attack in Israel and ongoing inflation issues domestically.
A Financial Overview from the Secretary
Stephen Cummings, the Secretary of Finance, provided a deeper look into the numbers. He noted, “In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, our general fund revenues have surged by 17.9 percent year-over-year, surpassing our expectations. This is largely due to the higher individual income non-withholding and corporate income tax collections.”
Cummings went on to highlight that the two main revenue streams, which give us a real-time picture of the state’s economic health – payroll withholding and sales tax collections (adjusted for policy shifts) – have grown by 3.5 percent. This is a clear sign of consistent economic progress. With the year’s results and a prudent forecast, Cummings voiced confidence in the fiscal predictions for 2024 while also noting the importance of staying alert to global and national economic events.
The Broader Picture
For September alone, the general fund revenues skyrocketed by 51.9 percent without any adjustments. If we look at the figures year-to-date leading up to September 30, there’s an increase of 17.9 percent from the previous year. After making policy adjustments and considering the timing of the Pass-Through Entity Tax (PTET) refunds, the revenue growth for September stands at 9.4 percent and 8.6 percent year-to-date. When we consider policy adjustments without PTET, the growth is pegged at 4.0 percent up to September.
For those keen on diving deeper into the financials, the complete revenue report for September 2023 is accessible for review.
State News
Virginia Universities Increasingly Eyeing Guaranteed Admissions
As Virginia Commonwealth University rolls out a program that grants admission to any high school senior with a certain GPA, it’s the latest school to face challenges, ensuring its facilities and infrastructure can keep up with the influx of students.
VCU, along with George Mason University and at least four other Virginia universities, have begun offering guaranteed admissions to address declining enrollment numbers and help bolster populations of underrepresented students.
“While this is launching as a pilot program, we do expect an increase in admissions,” said Michael Porter, a spokesman for VCU. “Short term, we are working across the university to anticipate and address housing needs, including how we allocate residence hall space.”
Virginia public universities previously offered guaranteed admission to students who completed two years of study in the Virginia Community College System and had a certain GPA. However, schools are increasingly eyeing more expansive programs that target high school students.
Enrollment at Virginia’s public colleges and universities has steadily declined overall to a low of 368,174 students in the fall of 2021 from 409,075 in 2012, according to data collected by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the coordinating body for the state’s colleges and universities.
There have been some rebounds. The enrollment totals rose to 369,813 in fall 2022. Since the pandemic, some schools have seen enrollment increases, with student bodies growing at the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, George Mason University, William & Mary, and Norfolk State University between the fall of 2020 and the fall of 2022, according to data collected by SCHEV. But that growth hasn’t been uniform: VCU lost approximately 1,000 students during the same period.
Universities and colleges “know the demographics, they know what’s happening, and so they’re making adjustments based on what they think they need to do to maintain their enrollments or if they’re looking to grow,” said Bob Spieldenner, a spokesman for SCHEV.
Guaranteed admission requirements
Under VCU’s new program, first-year freshman applicants who are among the top 10% of their high school graduating class and have at least a 3.5 GPA will automatically qualify for admission, although some programs, such as arts and engineering, have major-specific requirements.
“The guaranteed university admission program will easily connect top-performing high school graduates with a nationally ranked major research university,” said Hernan Bucheli, an interim vice president with VCU. “And this program will have a positive impact on Virginia’s economy because we know that our talented graduates are career-ready and a majority stay here in Virginia.”
Other four-year public institutions, including George Mason, Radford University, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, and Virginia Military Institute, offer similar admissions programs. Old Dominion University is working on a similar offering but has not finalized the details, according to school spokeswoman Kenya Godette.
Mason officials say they saw an enrollment increase in part due to the beginning of guaranteed admissions. The university hit a record this past semester, becoming the first college or university in Virginia to surpass 40,000 students, making it the largest four-year public school in the state. (The private Christian Liberty University is considered to have Virginia’s largest student population, with roughly 100,000, many of them through the school’s online programs.)
“I think the size acknowledges the growing influence that Mason has in the region, in the commonwealth and, truly, on a global scale as so much of our growth has come from beyond the United States,” said David Burge, Mason’s vice president for enrollment management, in a statement. “We’re at a moment where opportunity and preparation meet.”
The university enrolled 4,500 freshmen this year, including 3,500 from Virginia.
GMU spokesman John Hollis said that 59% of students admitted through the guaranteed admission program this year were underrepresented minorities, and 37% were first-generation college students. The average student GPA was 3.65.
Every school sets different standards for guaranteed admissions. Radford requires a 3.3 GPA and completion of Algebra II. VMI offers guaranteed admission to students from military high schools in the region who have a 3.25 GPA, have completed Algebra II, and have held a leadership role within their high school’s corps of cadets. UVA Wise requires students to have a 3.0 GPA, be ranked among the top 50% of their high school class, have a minimum 2.0 GPA, or have a score of 17 on the ACT or 1900 on the SAT score and have a minimum 2.0 GPA.
“Students no longer need a combination of test scores, class rankings, and grade point average to be admitted,” Jeffrey Baylor, chancellor of enrollment at UVA Wise, said in a statement. “The college now requires a single qualifier.”
Housing challenges
But as universities hope for increased enrollment through programs like guaranteed admission, they must also grapple with providing housing for expanded student populations.
Last month, reports surfaced that VCU had an insufficient number of available rooms for its 4,500 incoming freshmen. CBS 6 reported that 80 students had to stay at a hotel. VCU’s housing options were further constricted after the institution found mold at Johnson Hall, one of its 12 residential buildings, and was forced to close it and begin renovation.
Norfolk State University experienced one of the highest rates of enrollment growth among four-year public schools in Virginia, with a 9% increase between the fall of 2017 and 2022, according to data from SCHEV. The university launched its guaranteed admissions program in 2021.
However, with a growing number of students, the university struggled to provide residence space for students.
Norfolk State admitted approximately 6,000 students for the current school year but only had space for around 3,000, according to 13News Now. The university placed students into three local hotels, one of which is now home to 300 to 400 students.
“The university is adjusting to accommodate as much of this growth as possible,” NSU said in a statement. “We are excited that more students are seeing the tremendous value of a Norfolk State education and doing our best to make room for as many new students as possible.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia Supreme Court Reinstates Ban on Slots-Like Skill Games
In a surprise order Friday, the Supreme Court of Virginia overruled a lower court and reinstated the state’s ban on slots-like skill machines, saying a lawsuit challenging the ban on free speech grounds is unlikely to succeed.
The high court was reviewing the propriety of a lower court’s longstanding injunction that has been preventing the state from enforcing a ban on the machines that took effect in the summer of 2021. Because the General Assembly has repeatedly taken action to modify the specifics of that ban, the Supreme Court ruled it had jurisdiction to review the matter even though the lawsuit still hasn’t gone to trial yet in Greensville Circuit Court.
Looking at the merits of the case, the Supreme Court ruled the lower court “abused its discretion” by ruling that the skill-game industry is likely to succeed in its claims that its games are a protected form of free speech.
“Although at times it is difficult to determine where a particular activity falls on the speech/conduct continuum, no such difficulty is present when the activity being regulated is gambling. We long have viewed gambling as conduct that may be heavily regulated and even banned by the Commonwealth as an exercise of its police powers,” the Supreme Court said in an order from Justices Stephen R. McCullough, Teresa M. Chafin, and Wesley G. Russell Jr.
The lawsuit against the ban, brought by Southside Virginia truck stop owner Hermie Sadler in conjunction with major skill-game company Pace-O-Matic, is set to go to trial this December in Greensville. As the litigation has played out, state and local officials have been frustrated by their inability to tax and regulate games that resemble slots but involve a small element of skill that has made them difficult to classify under the state’s gambling rules.
Since the lower court issued an injunction in late 2021, the machines, a common sight in convenience stores and sports bars, have been operating with no regulatory oversight.
By lifting the injunction, the Supreme Court’s ruling puts the state ban back in effect, but it’s unclear whether it will be immediately enforced, given the pending status of the lawsuit.
“Our attorneys are currently reviewing the opinion and assessing the next steps,” said Christina Freundlich, a spokesperson for Pace-O-Matic, which operates the prominent Queen of Virginia skill game franchise.
The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares, which had asked the Supreme Court for the review, applauded the Supreme Court’s order indicating the law is constitutionally valid.
“Virginia has regulated gambling for centuries, and the skill games law is an ordinary exercise of the General Assembly’s authority to protect the public from dangerous gambling devices,” said Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita. “The law is now in effect, and commonwealth’s attorneys are free to enforce it.”
In its order, the Supreme Court justices said the state is not seeking to restrict the visuals or messages of the games but the “promise (and the ultimate execution) of a payout if the game ends in a particular fashion.”
“If criminalizing promises of monetary winnings as determined by the outcome of a game violated free speech rights, the Commonwealth would be unable to prohibit unregulated bookmakers from taking bets on sporting events or citizens from running private ‘numbers’ games because such activities involve the same basic premise,” a footnote in the court’s order said.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Student Loan Payments Resume With New Providers, New Plans
Borrowers will resume student loan payments this month after a three-year freeze that started in March 2020.
Sudden job loss from an economy shuttered by the pandemic put the loan payments on pause, and the restart was extended several times. Student loans did not accrue interest until Sept. 1 this year.
Over 1.1 million Virginia residents carry a cumulative $43.8 billion in student loan debt, according to the Department of Education. People between the ages 35-49 carry the most student loan debt in Virginia, for a collective $16.6 billion owed.
Approximately 45 million Americans, or around 17.4% of the U.S. adult population, have student loan debt.
Scott Kemp is the student loan ombudsman for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
“People have gotten out of the habit of making loan payments,” Kemp said.
Many borrowers have a new loan servicer and might be unfamiliar with the new websites.
“Back in 2019, we had seven loan servicers; we’re now down to five,” Kemp said. “So I’d say the vast majority of loan borrowers have either a new loan servicer or they have a loan servicer who’s changed their name.”
Borrowers have options if they are struggling to pay back their loans.
If a borrower works for a qualified employer, they can apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. After 120 months or 10 years with such an employer, any outstanding debt is forgiven. The borrower has to make regular payments and provide annual employer verification.
There are now also four income-based payment options, with the SAVE plan being the cheapest option, according to Kemp.
The “Saving on a Valuable Education” plan is based on income and takes a smaller portion of the borrower’s discretionary income.
Federal Student Aid also has a temporary “on-ramp transition” period, where borrowers have up to 12 months to resume payments without penalties such as negative credit reporting, or defaulting to a collection agency.
It may be appealing as borrowers adjust, but the option comes with costly drawbacks, according to Kemp.
“You may not be making a payment for 12 months, but unlike before, interest is going to accrue every month,” Kemp said. “If that loan was $20,000 in August, if you wait a year, it’s probably going to be $21,000.”
Many of the new options were established through a student loan reform led by President Joe Biden’s administration, although Biden’s signature $10,000 loan forgiveness effort was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Many borrowers still feel overwhelmed and trapped by their outstanding loans.
Frustrated by mismanagement
Christina Winton has two degrees and currently works for the state of Arizona. As a public servant, she would qualify for PSLF. Winton said she has made more than the qualifying amount of 120 payments.
Winton shared her account record that showed just under $30,000 of remaining student loan debt from a master’s of business administration from the University of Phoenix.
She has filed paperwork for PSLF and for “borrower’s defense,” a discharge option available if a school engaged in misconduct.
Winton is frustrated by “mismanagement” from loan servicers and the Department of Education. She cited that her provided signatures were overlooked, her payment history lost and her applications stuck in a holding pattern.
She feels “trapped in debt” and is unable to make her student loan payment because she is already struggling with other important bills, Winton said. She feels forced between feeding her family, keeping the water running, and a student loan payment plan that has been a headache.
Winton works with the advocacy organization Student Loan Justice to help restore borrower and bankruptcy rights to student loans.
The Department of Justice issued guidance last November that could make bankruptcy discharge of student loans more likely if certain stipulations of hardship are met. The DOJ guidance was to enhance the “consistency and equity” of student loan bankruptcy claims in accordance with existing case law.
Current borrowers should keep a good record of their payment history and call those who can make a difference, according to Winton.
“Keep all your documentation and then call your senators, House representatives, contact the president, contact the first lady, contact your local constituent, your local attorney generals’ offices,” Winton said.
Winton also advised students not to borrow any more money and called for the federal government to cancel all student loans.
“I would love to own a home”
Daniel Sherwood shared his account record that showed over $70,000 in student loan debt, which he fears will keep him from home ownership.
He currently rents in Seattle but “would love to own a home.” Sherwood stated that he can’t because of “student loans that will die with me.”
Congress should pass bills to remove interest and require the borrower’s consent before the loans are sold to another company, according to Sherwood.
“I wish they would’ve told me that they could sell my loans off to a different student loan company, and thus changing the terms and interest rates on you without getting your consent,” Sherwood stated in an email. “I wish I fully understood the contract that I was signing at the age of 18.”
Biden recently announced another plan to erase $9 billion in student loan debt. An estimated 3.6 million borrowers will have a cumulative total of $127 billion forgiven.
Sherwood understands the Biden administration wants to help people like him. He thinks borrowers who were promised $10,000 student loan forgiveness, or more in some cases, should be in the next batch of forgiven loans.
Higher education finance reform
Some organizations want higher education to be publicly financed altogether.
Liz King is the senior program director for education equity at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a legislative advocacy group founded in 1950.
Debt-financed education holds students back from pursuit of their goals, King said. They might not pursue an art, law, medical, or engineering degree based on the final price tag.
“It limits our growth and development as a society if individual students do not have the opportunity to pursue their passions and share their gifts and talents with the rest of us,” King said.
All student loan debt should be forgiven, and the financing of higher education should be reformed, according to King.
“One of the most important messages to convey is how important it is to vote and be civically engaged and to ensure that your voice is heard,” King said.
King also encouraged borrowers to contact policymakers and advocacy groups and share their stories about the impact of their debt.
“Policymakers need to hear the real stories of what this really means, who’s really affected, and the way in which we need a broader, longer term, bigger picture, structural reform to move away from debt-financed higher education,” King said.
By Vali Jamal
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
State News
Lowe’s Receives Port’s Shipper of the Year Award
Lowe’s, one of the largest users of The Port of Virginia®, is the recipient of the port’s 2023 Shipper of the Year award.
The annual award is presented by the port at the Virginia Maritime Association International Trade Symposium. It recognizes an exceptional shipper that works with the port to make it better for all users.
The award was presented Oct. 5, by Thomas D. Capozzi, chief sales and marketing officer for Virginia International Terminals LLC., the port’s private operating company. On hand to receive the award for Lowe’s were Pennie Ayers, vice president of supply chain transportation and Brian Bernarding, senior director of international transportation and logistics, and Sean Conner, senior manager of government affairs. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was also present at the ceremony and congratulated the Lowe’s team.
“Lowe’s imports a growing number of products for its retail locations through The Port of Virginia,” Capozzi said. “Not only is Lowe’s an import customer for the port, it is also a significant corporate citizen in Hampton Roads. We’re working with the Lowe’s team to help it grow its cargo volumes through the port and leverage our assets and operating model to better ensure predictability and stability in the company’s supply chain.”
In October 2022, Lowe’s announced plans to develop the 1.5 million-square-foot import distribution center in the Virginia Port Logistics Park in Suffolk, VA.
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The port owns Norfolk International Terminals, Newport News Marine Terminal and Virginia Inland Port and leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. The VPA through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates all five terminals. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that in fiscal 2022, The Port of Virginia helped create more than 565,000 jobs statewide and generated $63 billion in gross state product.
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe’s operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. For more information visit Lowes.com.
Regional News
Virginia War Memorial to Host Commonwealth’s Observance of 40th Anniversary of Bombing of Beirut Marine Barracks
The Virginia War Memorial will host the Commonwealth’s Observance of the 40th Anniversary of the Bombing of the US Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, at a special ceremony on October 23, 2023, at 11 a.m., outdoors in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory–Global War on Terrorism & Beyond. The event is free and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend.
The ceremony will honor and remember the 241 American service members who were stationed at the Barracks as part of the US peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and killed in the terrorist attack. 220 US Marines, 18 US Navy Sailors and 3 US Army Soldiers lost their lives during the bombing.
Scheduled speakers include the Honorable Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, who served over 30 years in the US Marine Corps before retiring with the rank of Major General.
The ceremony will include the presentation of a memorial wreath by Secretary Crenshaw and Ms. Deanna Owens, representing the Gold Star Families. The names of the 11 Virginia Marines killed during the attack will be read by a US Marine accompanied by the tolling of the ship’s bell from the USS Virginia.
“The unprovoked attack on the Marine barracks in Beirut forty years ago resulted the greatest loss of Marines in a single day since the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “These young Marines and their fellow Sailors and Soldiers were stationed in Lebanon not to fight, but to act as peacekeepers between the various factions fighting in that nation’s civil war. Their ultimate sacrifice should never be forgotten, and this is why we are hosting this observance of the 40th anniversary of the attack.”
“We have invited the families and relatives of those who perished in the attacks, active-duty Marines from Fort Gregg-Adams, and veterans groups to attend and we encourage all Virginians to come join us as we honor and remember these brave heroes,” added Dr. Mountcastle.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Free parking is available in the surface lot and in the underground parking deck at the Memorial. The Memorial’s exhibit buildings will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and the grounds from dawn to dusk. Admission is free.
For more information about the Commonwealth’s Observance of the 40th Anniversary of the Bombing of the Beirut Marine Barracks, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org, or call 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate, and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220 and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with 50 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates four long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
