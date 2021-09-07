Collin Alexander “Meez” Fitzhugh (1988 – 2021)

Donald Scott McCool passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 59, in his home in Middletown, Virginia. Scott fought a long and courageous battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Scott was born on September 27, 1961. He was the son of the late Gene McCool and Mary Ruth McCool Brooks.

He leaves behind his four daughters, Brenda Carney, Shannon Dennis, Heather Goglin, and Holly McCool; and nine grandchildren.

Scott is survived by his sister Kathi Bushaw; brother Michael McCool; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends he considered family.

A memorial service will be held on September 12, 2021, at 5 pm at the Front Royal Church of Christ, located at 140 W. 15th Street in Front Royal, Virginia. If anyone has memories they would like to share about Scott, the family invites you to the reception after the service for an opportunity to share them with family and friends.