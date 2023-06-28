Community Events
Colonel James Wood II Chapter and Warren Heritage Society to recreate historic moment
July 1st promises to be a day steeped in history and patriotic fervor. The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, in collaboration with the Warren Heritage Society, is gearing up for a unique event that will transport spectators back to a pivotal time in American history. The scheduled activity is a full reading of the Declaration of Independence, set to take place at the Warren Heritage Society Archives Building in Front Royal, Virginia.
Founded on the pillars of preserving history, respect, and patriotism, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Warren Heritage Society has consistently played a significant role in cherishing our shared past. Their upcoming collaboration underlines these principles.
This event promises to be as educational as it is engaging, offering attendees the chance to hear the revered Declaration of Independence read in its entirety. This live reading represents an opportunity for the community to gather together and reflect on the monumental meaning and enduring significance of this foundation stone of American independence.
To honor the occasion, wreaths will be presented, symbolizing a tribute to the founding fathers and their indomitable spirit of freedom and independence. Further amplifying the commemorative nature of the event, a musket salute will punctuate the conclusion of the reading, providing a fitting tribute to the momentous occasion.
The gathering will be held at the Warren Heritage Society Archives Building, a place rich in history itself, located at 101 Chester Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. Those interested in attending or seeking additional information can reach out at (540) 636-1263 or visit the organization’s website at http://coloneljameswoodii.org.
With the country’s birthday just around the corner, this event serves as a poignant reminder of our history and the sacrifices made to ensure the freedoms we enjoy today. It’s not just about looking back but also about drawing lessons from the past that can guide our present and shape our future. It is a call to honor our history, cherish our freedom, and foster unity by acknowledging the roots that bind us all as Americans.
Community Events
Hot Strings and Cool Breezes: Shenandoah Valley Music Festival unveils eclectic lineup
As summer fades, the cool breezes of autumn in the Shenandoah Valley will be accompanied by the hot strings of the upcoming Shenandoah Valley Music Festival’s latest offering. This special event titled “Hot Strings and Cool Breezes” is set to take place on Sunday, September 3, starting at 6 p.m., promising an evening of unforgettable melodies and rhythms.
The event will spotlight three prominent acts: The Steel Wheels, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, and Wicked Sycamore, each offering their unique take on Americana and related genres.
Starting from humble beginnings after the release of their album “Red Wing” in 2010, The Steel Wheels have carved their niche in the Americana scene with their innovative sound that perfectly blends tradition and novelty. The band, known for its independence and ceaseless creativity, has released several acclaimed self-produced albums, including the more recent “Wild As We Came Here” (2017) and “Over The Trees” (2019). Their shared experiences from thousands of shows and festivals have only solidified their bond with each other and their dedicated fanbase.
Complementing this lineup are Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, the Grammy-nominated duo who have skillfully blurred the lines between bluegrass, country, blues, rock, jamgrass, and string band music. Their performances are characterized by their unmatched musicianship, electric chemistry, and soulful vocals that have enthralled audiences globally. Known for their white-hot picking and world-class musicianship, as well as their soulful stone country vocals, the Grammy-nominated Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley cleverly and uniquely meld bluegrass, country, blues, rock, jamgrass, and string band music of all kinds to create a signature blended sound that defies restrictions of genre. Together they create a powerhouse acoustic duo that has electrified the acoustic music scene around the world.
Wicked Sycamore, an all-female trio hailing from the Baltimore/DC area, is set to make an impact at the event. The group, consisting of Juliette Bell on guitar, Lainie Gray on mandolin, and Madeline Waters on cello, is celebrated for their intricate vocal harmonies, thoughtful arrangement, and instrumental prowess. They aim to amplify female representation within the music industry as both musicians and songwriters.
The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, a nonprofit concert presenter, relies on the support of ticket sales, sponsorships, private donations, Shenandoah County Government, the SVMF Guild, and grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Virginia Tourism Corporation. The event this year is sponsored by a host of organizations, with Crescent Cities Charities as the Concert Sponsor and a long list of partners from Gold to Bronze Level, as well as a Hotel Sponsor.
As the sun sets on September 3, the Shenandoah Valley will resonate with the diverse tunes of these artists, each showcasing their distinct sound. “Hot Strings and Cool Breezes” will undoubtedly offer an exceptional musical evening, reflecting the innovative spirit of the Americana genre.
The SVMF lineup is a testament to the eclectic nature of music, defying genre boundaries and bringing together artists from across the musical spectrum. As the event draws nearer, anticipation builds for the festival-goers, ready to lose themselves in the music under the stars. This summer, the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is the place to be!
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of July
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of July 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, July 1
- 11:00 AM – Finding Gobi Story Time. Hear the amazing story of NY Times best-selling author and extreme ultra runner Dion Leonard and Gobi, the stray desert dog. Q&A session. Meet Gobi!
- 12:00 PM – Finding Gobi Main Presentation. For ages 10-adult. Hear how Dion Leonard changed his lifestyle to become one of the world’s top ultra-runners competing in some of the toughest and most extreme challenges across the planets most inhospitable locations! Learn about the act of kindness that changed his life.
- 3:00 PM – Press Play. For ages 11-18. Come join us for a Mario Kart Tournament! Registration is required.
Monday, July 3
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, July 4
- The library will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday.
Wednesday, July 5
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Beautiful Beaches! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Beautiful Beach stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday, July 6
- 10:00 AM – Wee Ones in the Garden. For ages 3-6. Bring your toddler or preschooler and learn about things in the garden from a Master Gardener. Registration is required.
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be learning origami of sea creatures. Registration is required.
Saturday, July 8
- 11:00 AM – Microscopy. For ages 8-12. Come learn how to use a microscope and make a slide of cells! Registration is required. Parent must stay with child.
- 2:00 PM – Microscopy. For ages 12-18. Come learn how to use a microscope and make a slide of cells! Registration is required.
Monday, July 10
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, July 11
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is 3-D sand. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, July 12
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Special guests are the Cardinal Baseball players! Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about your Favorite Colors! Siblings welcome. We will have a special visit from the Front Royal Cardinals! Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Special guests are the Cardinal Baseball players! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with your Favorite Color stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday, July 13
- 10:00 AM – Elementary Green Thumbs. For ages 7-11. Learn about things in the garden from a Master Gardener. Registration is required.
Friday, July 14
- 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails. Bring your toddler to Burrell Park to learn about Rock Pets! Join us and the Warren County Parks & Rec for a walk, a story, and a craft! Registration is required.
Monday, July 17
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, July 18
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is 3-D sand. Registration is required
Wednesday, July 19
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Sea Horses! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Sea Horse stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday, July 20
- 11:00 AM – Teen Bowman Puppeteers. Local teens will demonstrate techniques they have learned for bringing puppets alive using arm rods, props, body movement and stage presence. Fun for the family! Come enjoy the show!
Saturday, July 22
- 2:00 PM – Aspiring Artists for TEENS. For ages 11-18. Come get creative and express yourself through art! Pick an animal and create a mosaic! Registration is required.
Monday, July 24
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, July 25
- 12:00 PM – Larsen’s Reptile Show. Reptile experts, Scott and Kim Larsen, will share stories, interesting facts, and trivia questions about their dazzling array of lizards, frogs, turtles, and snakes – then invite you to meet the reptiles up close and personal! Fun for the Family!
Wednesday, July 26
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Vacation Adventures! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Vacation Adventure stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, July 29
- 11:00 AM – Dancing By His Grace will present the story of Madeline in ballet. Fun for the family!
- Our Summer Reading Program ends today! Come log your books and get your prizes!
Community Events
Uncover the Bountiful Harvest of Fall: Join the Earth Connections Series for an exploration of wild edible plants
Nature has always provided us with a wealth of resources, and the fall season brings forth a tapestry of colors and flavors in the Blue Ridge Mountains. For those eager to delve into the secrets of wild edible plants, the Earth Connections Series presents a captivating event: “Fall Wild Edible Plants.” Led by renowned outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch, this full-day hike promises to be an enlightening adventure, offering participants an opportunity to explore the wonders of nature’s pantry.
Taking place on September 30, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the event will commence at the historic Carriage Barn, nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tim MacWelch, a seasoned professional in outdoor education, will guide the participants through a captivating journey, unraveling the secrets of both native and non-native species of useful plants found in the region.
With a focus on seasonal wild edible and medicinal plants, MacWelch’s expertise will provide invaluable insights into the various plants’ identification, preparation, and potential benefits. Participants will have the unique opportunity to gather their own food from the wild, discovering the flavors and nutritional value that lie just beyond the beaten path.
To enhance the learning experience, each participant will receive a full-color copy of MacWelch’s Fall Wild Edible Plants manual. This comprehensive guide will serve as a valuable resource, ensuring that the knowledge gained during the hike remains accessible long after the event concludes.
Registration for this extraordinary experience is priced at $127 per person, a small investment for the wealth of knowledge and memories that will be gained. It is important to note that registration fees are non-refundable, highlighting the exclusivity and demand for this immersive encounter with nature. To secure a spot, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Advanced Survival Training website at http://www.advancedsurvivaltraining.com/ and complete the registration process.
Limited to a maximum of 15 registrants, this intimate gathering ensures that each participant receives personalized attention from Tim MacWelch. While the course is open to individuals aged 13 and above, it is essential to possess a minimum level of physical fitness to fully enjoy the hike.
Come rain or shine, the event will proceed as scheduled. Nature’s elements only add to the authentic experience, so participants are advised to come prepared. Carrying water, dressing in layers to accommodate changing weather conditions, and wearing sturdy shoes are essential for comfort and safety throughout the day.
Upon arrival at Sky Meadows State Park, participants will be required to present proof of pre-registration at the Contact Station. The park’s address is 11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144. For additional information or inquiries, interested individuals can reach out to Sky Meadows State Park directly by emailing SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov or calling 540-592-3556.
Embarking on the “Fall Wild Edible Plants” journey with Tim MacWelch promises an unforgettable experience, immersing participants in the beauty and bounty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Discovering the remarkable variety of seasonal wild edible and medicinal plants will open new doors to appreciating the gifts of nature and our deep connection to the natural world.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for July
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th in observance for The Fourth of July.
Adult Summer Reading 2023: Find Your Voice
June 3rd – July 29th
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2023 Adult Summer Reading Program This year our program includes crafts, drawing, photography workshops and more! There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. Every print book, eBook and audiobook you record is an entry into our weekly drawing for a $15 Apple House gift card or our biweekly drawing for an awesome prize basket. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Origami Art
June 3rd – July 29th
Interested in learning how to do origami? Check out our origami table near the library’s circulation desk during our summer reading program and learn how to make small creations. For those who would like to participate the library will be hanging those creations turned in at the adult reference desk all throughout the library!
Job Development Help
Mondays from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
In person. Need help navigating job opportunities? Come by Samuels Public Library’s computer lab every Monday from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM where the Warren County Department of Social Services will be here to help! Patrons can get aid in job searching, resume building, career coaching, as well as education and training referrals. This program begins on Monday, April 10th.
General Education Development
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Bad Romance: Find Your Recipe
Wednesday, July 5th at 6:00 PM
In person. Join us for a special summer reading edition of Bad Romance! This month’s theme is food related! Have a favorite rom-com about two competing chefs or set at a bakery? Join us for a night of genre discussion and refreshments. New members are always welcome!
Books & Beyond
Tuesday, June 13th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month, we’re reading “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann. This true-crime book details the newly-formed FBI’s investigation of the murders of the wealthy Osage people in the early 1920s.
Genealogy Club – Open Memory Lab
Wed, July 12th at 6:00 PM
In person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your findings? Join our genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. For this month we will be having an open memory lab session where you can learn how to use our equipment to digitize your family documents, photos and movies.
Adult Summer Reading: Drawing Workshop
Saturday, July 15th at 2:00 PM
In-person. Join us for an afternoon of botanical sketching, with basic instruction, in the garden here at Samuels Public Library. Drawing supplies will be provided. Space and supplies are limited so registration is required.
Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group
Wednesday, July 19th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our creative writing club! New and experienced writers welcome! This month, we will review how to find online journals and type a few drafts to submit to them. There will be a moment to share our drafts at the end of the meeting.
Sowing for Fall and Winter Harvest
Thursday, July 20th at 6:30 PM
In-person. Join us for a presentation from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association. It’s not too late to start seeds for the fall and winter harvest! Learn about recommended planting & harvest dates; seed-starting basics, the Virginia Cooperative Extension resources, how your seed lending library works, and how to reach local Master Gardeners if you have questions or need help.
Documentary Screening: Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat
Saturday, July 22th at 2:00 PM
In-person. Join us and Warren County Fire and Rescue for a special screening of “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat.” This documentary follows the inspiring journey of the most remarkable neighbors whose help you hope you never need – volunteer firefighters – as they encounter heart-breaking challenges and exhilarating triumphs to fulfill a single mission: serving their community. Heart-warming, humorous, and thrilling, this sweeping portrait of bravery will capture your heart and inspire.
Community Events
Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center announces annual Independence Day Celebration
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center has declared its return with another exciting Independence Day Celebration! Scheduled for Friday, June 30, 2023, the event promises a spectacular evening filled with live music, fun activities, and a professional fireworks display.
Set to commence at 7:30 p.m. at the 4-H Center in Front Royal, the Independence Day Celebration welcomes guests to partake in the festivities from 5:00 p.m. Live patriotic music, performed by the American Legion Community Band, will set the atmosphere while guests can enjoy variety of culinary delights offered by the assembled food trucks.
The highlight of the evening will be a professional fireworks display by Fantastic Fireworks, painting the night sky in dazzling colors and shapes. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department will be present to ensure safety and manage traffic during the event. Free lower-level parking is available with appreciated donations to cover costs. Shuttle services will also operate until 9:00 p.m. to ferry guests from the parking area to the Amphitheater.
A new addition this year is the provision of priority parking closer to the festivities for a small fee of $5 per vehicle. Businesses and donors committed to the ‘Skyrocket’ level of Event Sponsorship will receive premium viewing access. g (please contact Chris Newlon at chris@nova4h.com for more information
Katie Tennant, the 4-H Center Director, shared her enthusiasm for the event: “We heard such great feedback about last year’s event! I am excited to help host this annual celebration for the community and meet more of the residents and businesses who support us throughout the year. This celebration would not be possible without the generous sponsorships we receive. Thank you.”
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, a non-profit organization, has been facilitating experiential learning programs for youth, families, and adults since 1981. The Independence Day Celebration not only exemplifies their community involvement but also serves as a testament to their mission to offer enriching experiences. This year’s event is expected to be another resounding success, echoing the spirit of Independence Day in a memorable celebration.
Community Events
NEW undies collection to benefit Connected Communities
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR, is hosting a Drop Your Drawers, new underwear collection for adults and children in need. Underwear is one of the needs that is often overlooked. Let’s please step a little out of our comfort zone and help donate this private, but very important item.
ALL SIZES | DIAPERS TO BOXERS | GIRLS, BOYS, MEN, WOMEN
The collected items will be delivered to Connected Communities, INC for use in a new closet they are putting together for their 410 S Royal, Front Royal VA location. If you would like to make a donation, two local businesses are willing to be drop sites:
- Ellen Aders, State Farm Insurance office: 23 Church Street, Front Royal VA
- Aire Serv office: 720 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal VA
Jen has also made ordering easy by creating an Amazon list to give examples of what is needed: Amazon Wishlist
Ruby Yoga and Battlegrounds Fitness are also local businesses who will be collecting undies before and after classes! We have such an amazing, supportive community! Love you, Front Royal!
To learn more about Connected Communities, visit: www.cciwinchester.com. Connected Communities is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization.
Wind: 7mph WNW
Humidity: 61%
Pressure: 29.91"Hg
UV index: 3
86/64°F
86/68°F