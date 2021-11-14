Local News
Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participate in Middletown, Virginia’s Veterans Day Commemoration
On 11 November 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII), Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in Middletown, Virginia’s Veterans Day Commemoration at their Veterans Memorial Park. Ray Steele of Middletown emceed the program with the CJWII Color Guard presenting the colors.
The guest speaker was William “Bill” Schwetke, Trustee for Virginia Society at the National Society Sons of the American Revolution, member of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, and dual member of CJWII.
After his presentation about veterans from the Revolutionary War to today serving military, a wreath was presented by Mayor Charles Harbaugh, IV, and Schwetke. A rifle salute was fired by VFW Post 2123 followed by Taps played by Andrew Paul.
Participating for CJWII were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, and Guy Young.
Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, American Red Cross of Greater Shenandoah Valley (ARCGSV) sponsor commemoration of Veterans Day at National Cemetery
On 11 November 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, and the American Red Cross of Greater Shenandoah Valley (ARCGSV) sponsored a commemoration of Veterans Day at National Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
Eric Anderson, Executive Director of ARCGSV welcomed a gathering of veterans, family members, and citizens to honor veterans of all wars. The CJWII Color Guard presented colors followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a stirring version of the National Anthem by De’Angelo Wynn, a US Navy veteran. Flags were presented including the Stars and Stripes, Virginia State, 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War, CJWII Chapter, POW/MIA, U.S. Military Service (Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard), and the American Red Cross. Meaning of the various flags was provided with a salute to all veterans from the Revolutionary War to those serving today.
The keynote speaker was Ed Helphinstine, Jr, Regional Program Officer of the American Red Cross of Central Appalachia. He spoke of veterans and what it meant for him to serve his country.
After this presentation, veterans and families were recognized by Nancy Braswell, Col, USAR (Ret), and a musket salute from the CJWII Musket Squad. Participating from CJWII were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, and Guy Young.
Warren County Girls Cross Country Team wins State runner-up
On Saturday, November 13, the WCHS Girls Cross Country team won the VHSL Class 3 State Runner-up in cross country. Placing 2nd Overall was sophomore Kaley Tanner with a time of 5:51.2.
Also placing in the Overall Top 25 for the meet were Amber Riley (23rd) and Ryleigh Breeden (25th). Also contributing to the Wildcats’ 2nd place finish were Nicole Ranney, Leah Webster, Audrey Moya, and Ella Martin.
Ava Bordner from Skyline HS was the overall state champion. The meet featured 103 competitors and 12 teams in the Class 3 championship. The 5000-meter race was held at Green Hill Park in Salem, VA.
Crime/Court
FRPD investigating apparent robbery at City National Bank Friday afternoon
Town of Front Royal Police, along with units from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, were on the scene of an apparent bank robbery mid-afternoon, Friday, November 12, at the City National Bank at the busy mid-town intersection of Sixth Street and Commerce Avenue.
Several citizens reported seeing town police searching nearby alleys with drawn rifles. This story will be updated as information becomes available from the town police on its investigation.
Circuit Court Judge Bill Sharp receives Rotary’s ‘Service Above Self’ award named for Doug Stanley from – Doug Stanley!
Two years ago when former Warren County executive Douglas P. Stanley, a longtime member and former president of the Rotary Club of Front Royal, left the area for a similar post in Prince Edward County, Virginia, the local club honored him by creating the “Douglas P. Stanley Service Above Self” award in his name.
At a regular Friday meeting of the club on November 12, Stanley made a quick visit from his current distant workplace to honor fellow Rotarian and longtime friend, Circuit Court Judge “Bill” Sharp, with the “Service Above Self” award named for Stanley prior to his departure two years ago.
Sharp, born in Maryland, earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Yale University in 1974, and a Law Degree from the College of William and Mary three years later. Settling in Front Royal, he practiced law, then won the Commonwealth’s Attorney position in 1979. Later, he served as a judge in the 26th Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court (1994 – 2019). During that period he joined the Front Royal Rotary Club.
Since 1988, Stanley listed a series of high-level positions, including the local Rotary Area One assistant governor Sharp, held from 2006-2009. Then Stanley ran through a myriad of committees Sharp served on while actively participating in a score of club activities including major fundraisers.
“In my years with the Rotary Club of Front Royal, I had the opportunity to serve with Bill on the board of directors … to me, the most significant impact that Bill brought was his leadership for the Warren County Skatepark project” that came about by the numbers of kids coming through Sharp’s courtroom charged with skateboard violations, Stanley pointed out. “Opened in 2010, the skatepark got off the ground … because of Bill Sharp,” Stanley said.
Later, Stanley borrowed from statesman Sir Winston Churchill, observing – “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
“This honoree has truly given the Front Royal/Warren County community much to be grateful for. (He) exemplifies the guiding principles of Rotary … in his personal and professional life every day and truly goes above and beyond,” Stanley concluded, handing the award certificate to his friend and fellow Rotarian, Judge William “Bill” Sharp.
Need to visit the DMV?
The line wrapped around the building on Saturday morning at the DMV office in Front Royal. Not a way to spend your Saturday morning.
Most services can be conducted online or by mail, but, if you need to visit us in person, you can choose to make an appointment or walk-in for service on alternating days.
If you can plan ahead, the DMV encourages you to schedule an appointment for service on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, but, if in-person assistance is needed urgently, walk-in service is available every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday (at offices with Saturday hours).
Service is first-come, first-served, so wait times may vary by location. Wait times are available on each customer service center’s webpage. You can find the location nearest you at www.dmvNOW.com/locations.
Prefer appointments?
Appointments are available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and are required for service on those days.
For customers who would like to schedule an appointment for service, please click the “Book Your Appointment Now” link below to find a day and time that’s convenient for you. Customers are limited to one appointment per person; multiple appointments made by the same person may be canceled. The appointment should be made in the name of the person who will be receiving the service.
Customers who arrive late may need to reschedule. Please do not bring other people with you to your appointment unless you need them to conduct your transaction or for personal assistance.
How the Appointment System Works
A maximum of three months of appointment slots is available at any time on the calendar. Each day, a new day of appointments is added to the end of the available 90-day period.
Scheduling through the website is the most direct route to obtain an appointment. While the DMV Direct call center agents are able to schedule appointments, they also use the same DMV website and will see the same availability that you see. They do not have the ability to create new appointments outside of what is available on the calendar.
New appointment slots will be posted multiple times every hour. Cancellations can also create earlier availability in the calendar. If you do not see availability, all the posted appointment slots are currently booked. DMV suggests that you check back regularly for updated availability.
Health and Safety
When you arrive at DMV, you will notice the offices look a little different. Counters will have clear plastic partitions, like bank teller windows, and fewer chairs will be spaced out in the lobbies.
The DMV takes the health and safety of customers and employees very seriously and continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health guidance.
Customers should not visit if they are feeling ill or have any reason to believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Please wear a face covering if you are not fully vaccinated and are age 5 or older. (Face coverings must be removed while a DMV employee is taking your photo for a license or identification card.)
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for November 15 – 19, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Alternating lane closures just east of Shenandoah county line for railroad bridge inspection, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*NEW* Route 522 (Winchester Road) – Alternating lane closures just south of Route 637 (Riverton Road) for Crooked Run bridge inspection, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
