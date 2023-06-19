Colonel James Wood II Chapter honors Old Glory at flag retirement ceremonies

More than 40 local youth took part in the Warren Heritage Society’s “History Camp” this past week. On Thursday, June 15, as part of camp activities, participants and their families were invited to visit a local Civil War-era home, lovingly known as “Mountain Home. From 10:00 a.m. to noon, groups of elementary, middle, and high school-aged children traveled to 3 stations set up on the property. Each station drew inspiration from historic parts of the property, including a rotation of local battle stories and maps, a show-and-tell of artifacts found on the property, and journaling inside the historic home’s dining room.

This writer, a rising senior at James Madison University and historic research intern at , led the “Dear Diary” station, which drew inspiration from the legacy of a former 15-year-old resident, Annie Gardner. In 1862, Annie left her well-documented diary to her mother, describing daily life as a Front Royal/Warren County native during the Civil War. The descriptive language Annie uses to tell tales of Mountain Home life, soldier interactions, and typical daily routines provides insight into the local values, social context, and political beliefs of her time. To continue the art of documentation, Warren Heritage Society History Camp participants were guided through a journaling exercise to document a glimpse into their daily lives. After writing their own small entries and hearing a few from Annie’s diary, participants reflected on what they chose to include or not in their journals and what those messages say about their current beliefs, environments, and values.

The artifact station was jointly led by Zoe Joyner, a 2nd-year graduate student at James Madison University and historic curation intern at Mountain Home, and Lisa Jenkins, co-owner with husband Scott of Mountain Home B&B. Together the leaders placed 10 artifacts spanning across the 19th and 20th centuries on a table, and participants had to guess what each item could be used for. The purpose/function, physical features, and context of artifacts such as a hoop skirt frame, juice press, leather shoes, and broken pottery were all described in detail to paint a larger picture of what the lives of the home’s inhabitants could have been like in the 1800s and early 1900s.

Lastly, a military-centered station was set up on the patio and its surrounding areas, inviting participants to learn about the Battle of Wapping Heights (Manassas Gap) via stories and maps, as well as see and touch items from a Civil War campsite. Matt Wendling, Dwayne Mauk in period uniform, and Daryl Merchant led discussions and demonstrations about area battles, the life of a soldier, and how Front Royal was a part of both Union and Confederate war stories.

With beautiful weather, a nice patio to have a packed lunch on, and informative guests to lead conversations, having the 2023 Warren Heritage Society History Camp visit Mountain Home was a perfect step toward the camp’s finish line the following day. Hosts Lisa and Scott Jenkins look forward to providing the community with more information about the property’s history as we JMU-based interns, conduct historical research on the property and its inhabitants throughout the summer. Thanks to the Warren Heritage Society for allowing Mountain Home to be a partner for this year’s History Camp – and for supporting Zoe and my research through access to the Laura Virginia Hale Archives and its facilities on Chester Street in downtown Front Royal.

Background on Mountain Home

Listed in both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Registry, Mountain Home is a historic home located on Remount Road (Route 522 South) near the Town of Front Royal in Warren County, Virginia. It was built in 1847 and served as the home of Samuel B. Gardner and his descendants for nearly 140 years.

Lisa and Scott Jenkins purchased the property in 2012 and embarked on an ongoing rehabilitation of the buildings and grounds. To date, 5 of 7 buildings have been fully rehabilitated following U.S. Department of Interior guidelines. Mountain Home B&B has been in business since 2014, with the “Cabbin” opening that year, followed by the “Main House” opening in 2018. Since opening, Mountain Home B&B has hosted more than 10,000 overnight stays and sponsored numerous public events such as open houses, cider pressings, music recitals, and wilderness first aid training.

Located just 120 steps from the Appalachian Trail, Mountain Home B&B welcomes backpackers, travelers, tourists, and many others throughout the year.

Mountain Home has also adopted a two-mile stretch of Remount Road and coordinates roadside cleanups throughout the year — look for notices on its Facebook page.

By Rilie Bass