Colonel James Wood II Chapter, SAR recognizes ladies for support to the Chapter
On January 5, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) conducted an awards presentation ceremony to recognize ladies who have supported the organization. The event was conducted at a dinner held at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. The Wayside Inn is the oldest and longest continuously running inn of the United States. The “Old Kitchen” was built in 1742 as a way station and stagecoach stop. The original well that watered the small hamlet of Middletown is viewable in the Larrick’s Tavern portion of the Inn. Wayside has continuously offered accommodations and dining since 1797. Compatriots of the Sons of the American Revolution must have linear descent from a patriot of the American Revolution. The chapter and the inn have combined for several events over the past several years to support the preservation of colonial history and patriotism.
At the ceremony, the ladies were recognized for their efforts in supporting the chapter in it’s efforts to preserve the memory of the colonial era. Receiving Certificates of Appreciation for their support of the organization were Evangeline Robinson, Rebecca Ebert and Michelle Phillips. Anne Simmons was awarded the Bronze Good Citizenship Medal for her leadership with Girl Scouts and support to the community. Michelle Phillips was presented a Martha Washington Medal for participating in many of the chapters and SAR events. Mary Daniel was recognized as the lady who provided significant support to chapter President Thomas “Chip” Daniel during the past year. Deborah Corey was recognized with Daughters of Liberty Medal, the highest lady’s medal presented by the SAR. It is given for unselfish devotion, tireless efforts and assistance to the SAR. She has provided behind the scenes support to the CJWII Chapter for the past nine years.
Compatriots attending, included members from the CJWII chapter, the Sgt Maj John Champe (SMJC), Fairfax Resolves (FR), George Washington (GW) and Fort Harrison (FH) Chapters. SAR were Ken Bonner (SMJC), Bryan Buck (FH), Ernie Coggins (GW), Jim Cordes (FR), Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Tim Dioquino (FR), Lew Ewing, Doug Hall, Peter Himmelberger, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons, and Richard Tyler. The Daughters of the American Revolution were represented by Anita Bonner, Deborah Corey, Michelle Phillips and Anne Simmons. Ladies in colonial attire included Rebecca Ebert, Michelle Phillips, Anne Simmons and Linda Tyler.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 5th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, January 5:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D – add $3
COMING SOON:
- “M3GAN”
- “Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania”
- “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
- “Creed III”
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of January
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of January 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Monday, January 2
- Library is closed in observance of New Year.
Tuesday, January 3
- 10:00 AM – Winter Reading Program begins! Come enjoy some special activities: balloon designs from 11am-12pm, and face/hand painting from 4-5pm. Register to become a “Winter Reader” and earn a prize each week!
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Spreading Viruses. Registration is required.
Wednesday, January 4
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about the New Year! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! New Year will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 5
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be Judging Books by their Covers! For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Saturday, January 7
- 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we continue our quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Monday, January 9
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 10
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Spreading Viruses. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, January 11
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Winter Tales! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Winter Tales will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, January 14
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This. If you are a teen who likes to talk about books, music, shows,… then come join us! Registration is required.
Monday, January 16
- Library is closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. No Music & Movement class.
Tuesday, January 17
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Folded or Flat, which absorbs more? Registration is required.
Wednesday, January 18
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Imagining! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Imagining will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, January 21
- 11:00 AM – Snowy Owl Craft. For ages 6-11. Come celebrate winter by making a snowy owl and learn all about them. Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Press Play. For ages 11-18. Come join us in a Mario Kart Tournament! Registration is required.
Monday, January 23
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 24
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Folded or Flat, which absorbs more? For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, January 25
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Games! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Games will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, January 28
- 2:00 PM – Aspiring Artists. For ages 7-11. Come get creative with a self-portrait collage! Registration is required.
Monday, January 30
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, January 31
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Making and Using a Stethoscope. Registration is required.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for January
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed for New Years and Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, January 2nd and Monday, January 16th.
Adult Winter Reading Wonderland
Winter reading isn’t just for kids! Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2023 Adult Winter Reading club from Tuesday, January 3rd to Sunday, February 26th. Programs include DIY crafts, art workshops, photography and more! There’s something for everyone this winter at Samuels Library! Register for the winter reading program for a chance to win awesome prizes. Record each book you read online through Beanstack or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our biweekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Adult Winter Reading Writing Contest
For the first month of AWR, we’re having a writing contest for all adults. The prompt: write up to two pages about a magical wintry day in the Shenandoah Valley! It can be real or fictional; we accept poetry, too. Submission forms and details are available at the Adult Reference Desk. You must have a submission form. Submissions are due by Tuesday, January 31 midnight, and will be judged by our very own Pen & Prose Creative Writing Group! Winners will be announced at the end of Winter Reading. Email us at reference@samuelslibrary.net for any questions.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
In-Person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library Wednesday, January 4th at 1:00 PM to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis. A.R.E will be at the library every 1st Wednesday of the month.
G.E.D. Registration
In-person. Registration for Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development in-person course will be available on Thursday, January 5th and Tuesday, January 10th at 10:00 AM. All prospective students must attend and complete registration. Registration for in-person classes will take 2 hours to complete. Do not bring children – no daycare will be provided. Courses begin Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More information on registrations dates or interest in ESL courses can be found on the LRCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, January 9th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us on Wednesday, January 11th at 6:00 PM when both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held every second Wednesday of the month.
Winter Wonderland: Drawing Workshop
In Person – Interested in learning how to draw? Join us Saturday, January 14th at 2:00 PM for a basic drawing workshop where participants will get a small sketchbook and learn how to draw a wintery still life scene. As supplies are limited, registration is required.
Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our first meeting of the year, Wednesday, January 18th at 6:00 PM, where we’ll talk about this year’s plans, our recent projects, and judging the Winter Reading Writing Contest! Open to beginners and seasoned writers alike. This group meets every 3rd Wednesday of the month.
Winter Bird Identification and Feeding
Virtual – Join us Thursday, January 19th at 6:00 PM. During this virtual presentation, you will be introduced to the different types of birds that spend the winter in the Shenandoah Valley. Tips will be presented on how to identify common bird species along with advice on how to attract feathered friends to your backyard. This presentation is open to everyone who loves birds of any age.
Photography and Beyond: Winter Bird Photography
In Person – Please join us on Saturday, January 21st at 2:00 PM for a hands-on session at Eastham Park in Front Royal. During this hands-on presentation we will share techniques for photographing birds. The park is along the Shenandoah River and is home to many local birds. Please bring your cameras or cell phones with storage available and batteries charged. Remember to bundle up if the weather is cold! This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online.
Book Clubs at Samuels Public Library
In-person. Love talking about books? Join us at the library Saturday, January 28th at 2:00 PM
for an information session about book clubs at the library. Share with us what you are looking for, the books you would like to see us discuss, and what meeting times best work for you! Light refreshments will be provided.
What the Tech!
In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library Tuesdays at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics. This program resumes January 24th.
SAR Participates in Wreaths Across America at Prospect Hill Cemetery
On December 18, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated in a Wreaths Across America Ceremony conducted by Troop 4 of the Front Royal Boy Scouts of America. The event was held at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Jim Naccash, Troop 4 Scoutmaster, was the emcee, with Max Deardurff providing Chaplain duties. The CJWII Chapter Color Guard provided sentinels and musketmen to combine with the Troop 4 Color Guard in presenting the colors. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Jackie Clark sang the National Anthem.
Wreaths were then placed for each branch of the military, the Merchant Marines and MIA/POWs. Among other presenters, SAR compatriots Thomas “Chip” Daniel placed a wreath for the U.S. Navy, Patrick Moore for the Merchant Marines and Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen) for the MIA/POW. A three round musket salute was fired by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Musket Squad led by commander Dale Corey. Firing for the SAR were Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Will Reynolds and dual members from the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter Mike Dennis and Bill Schwetke.
Wreaths were then distributed and placed at veterans graves sites throughout the cemetery to honor the service of our veterans. When each wreath is placed, the service member’s name is said out loud, ensuring their memory lives on. In 2022, over two million volunteers placed more than 2.7 million veterans wreaths on headstones at 3,702 locations to show our veterans and their families, we will not forget.
Each participant played an important part in the mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families while teaching our children the value of freedom. Each wreath was a gift of respect and appreciation as a small gesture of gratitude for veterans service for the freedoms we enjoy.
SAR participates in Wreaths Across America at Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery
On December 17, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CMWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated with two SAR chapters in a Wreaths Across America ceremony conducted by the Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution. The ceremony was held at the Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery, Purcellville, Loudoun County. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide program that honors veterans of all wars.
In 1992, Worcester Wreath found themselves with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Morrill Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans. With the aid of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year. Others stepped up to help, with transportation provided to Virginia and volunteers from the American Legion and VFW along with members of the community came together to decorate each wreath with red, hand-tied bows. This tribute went quietly until 2005, when a photo of the stones adorned with wreaths and cover in snow, circulated around the internet. This created national attention. In 2014, over 700,000 wreaths were presented at 1,000 locations. This included covering all graves at Arlington National Cemetery with the placement of 226,525 wreaths. It has since grown to over 3,100 locations, remembering our fallen heroes. Wreaths Across America reminds people how important it is to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families to preserve our freedoms.
Nancy Watford, Regent of the Ketoctin DAR Chapter emceed the program. The Viking Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps presented the colors. A ceremonial wreath presentation was conducted by Barry Schwoerer of the Sgt Maj John Champe SAR Chapter. Wreaths were presented to the six military services, the Merchant Marine and to MIA/POWs and families. A musket volley was fired by the CJWII Musket Squad commanded by Brett Osborn. Participating for the chapter were Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Will Reynolds, Richard Tyler. Dual members from SMJC Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer with dual member Jim Cordes from the Fairfax Resolves Chapter. Dale Corey played Taps with a benediction by Lori Fallace, Ketoctin Chapter Chaplain to close out the ceremony.
