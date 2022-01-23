Colonel James Wood II – Commemoration of the Battle of Cowpens for local seniors

On 21 January 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution gave a presentation on the Battle of Cowpens to the residents of Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. The battle was the turning point of the Revolutionary War in the southern campaign. It began a chain of events that lead to the patriot victory at Yorktown.

At Cowpens, a frontier pastureland, Daniel Morgan led his army of tough continentals and backwoods militia to a brilliant victory over Banastre Tarleton’s battle-hardened force of British regulars.

In 1779, the war in the north had become a stalemate with both armies working on what to do next. British strategists had begun looking south. They wanted to assist southern loyalists in regaining control of the southern colonial governments and then push north to crush the rebellion. They estimated that many of the population would rally to the Crown.

In December 1778, the British had taken Savannah. They then went on to take Charleston and Camden, capturing much of the Southern Continental Army. After Horatio Gates lost Camden, he was replaced by Nathanael Greene to lead the colonial efforts in the south. Just two weeks into his command, he split his army, sending Brigadier General Daniel Morgan southwest to cut British supply lines and hamper operations in the backcountry.

The British, then led by General Charles Lord Cornwallis countered the move by sending Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton to block Morgan’s actions. Tarleton led the British Legion, a collection of loyalists, who by all accounts, was the best led, the most enduring, the most dashing, the most relentless, and on the whole the most successful of the Loyalist regiments in the Revolutionary War.

This unit was supported by regular troops from the Royal Artillery, 17th Light Dragoons, and Regiments of Foot, for a total of 1,158 men. All reliable and seasoned soldiers. Morgan’s force was made up of about 600 Continental and State infantry with approximately 1,280 militia. His men were for the most part experienced battle-tested individuals. In the south, the British were accustomed to easily routing green militia units.

On 12 January 1781, Tarleton’s scouts had located Morgan’s army at Grindal Shoals on the Pacolet River in South Carolina. Despite heavy rains and flooded rivers, he began an aggressive pursuit. Morgan decided to make a stand at the Cowpens, a well-known crossroads and frontier pasturing ground.

To his back was the flood-swollen Broad River. The field was some 500 yards long and just as wide, dotted with trees but devoid of undergrowth. He selected a position on two low hills, expecting Tarleton to assault without devising a more intricate plan. Tarleton roused his men at 2:00 a.m. and after an exhaustive march, reached the field malnourished and heavily fatigued. He attacked immediately, believing the position was ideal for his dragoons and an easy victory.

Morgan deployed his troops into three lines. Sharpshooters in front, militia in the second line followed by Continentals in the third line. Tarleton attacked with dragoons to the left and right with artillery in the center. Morgan’s first line held off the British and then retreated 150 yards to the second line. The British lines lost their cohesion when they hurried after the retreating Americans. This line fired two volleys and then retreated to the Continental line. The British pursued aggressively when William Washington’s patriot cavalry charged into the battle from the flank.

Tarleton sent in his reserve unit. Overcoming misunderstood orders, the colonial militia turned to face the charging British force. They fired in unison, taking a heavy toll on the British. Colonial units militia reentered the battle, leading to a double envelopment of the British who began surrendering en masse, while Tarleton and some of his army successfully escaped and returned to Lord Cornwallis’ army.

The British suffered an 86% casualty rate with 100 killed, 200 injured and over 700 captured. Morgan had 12 killed and 60 wounded. The captured were marched to Winchester and his unit rejoined Greene’s army for the march to Virginia. This battle was the beginning of the end for the British in the south. Cornwallis ended up in Yorktown looking to replenish and reinforce his army. Then began the siege that effectively ended the American Revolutionary War.

The presentation was made by Colonel James Wood II compatriots Dale Corey and Thomas “Chip” Daniel. A United States flag was posted and after the presentation, there was a question and answer session, then singing and prayers before adjourning for the day.