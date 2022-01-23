Community Events
Colonel James Wood II – Commemoration of the Battle of Cowpens for local seniors
On 21 January 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution gave a presentation on the Battle of Cowpens to the residents of Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. The battle was the turning point of the Revolutionary War in the southern campaign. It began a chain of events that lead to the patriot victory at Yorktown.
At Cowpens, a frontier pastureland, Daniel Morgan led his army of tough continentals and backwoods militia to a brilliant victory over Banastre Tarleton’s battle-hardened force of British regulars.
In 1779, the war in the north had become a stalemate with both armies working on what to do next. British strategists had begun looking south. They wanted to assist southern loyalists in regaining control of the southern colonial governments and then push north to crush the rebellion. They estimated that many of the population would rally to the Crown.
In December 1778, the British had taken Savannah. They then went on to take Charleston and Camden, capturing much of the Southern Continental Army. After Horatio Gates lost Camden, he was replaced by Nathanael Greene to lead the colonial efforts in the south. Just two weeks into his command, he split his army, sending Brigadier General Daniel Morgan southwest to cut British supply lines and hamper operations in the backcountry.
The British, then led by General Charles Lord Cornwallis countered the move by sending Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton to block Morgan’s actions. Tarleton led the British Legion, a collection of loyalists, who by all accounts, was the best led, the most enduring, the most dashing, the most relentless, and on the whole the most successful of the Loyalist regiments in the Revolutionary War.
This unit was supported by regular troops from the Royal Artillery, 17th Light Dragoons, and Regiments of Foot, for a total of 1,158 men. All reliable and seasoned soldiers. Morgan’s force was made up of about 600 Continental and State infantry with approximately 1,280 militia. His men were for the most part experienced battle-tested individuals. In the south, the British were accustomed to easily routing green militia units.
On 12 January 1781, Tarleton’s scouts had located Morgan’s army at Grindal Shoals on the Pacolet River in South Carolina. Despite heavy rains and flooded rivers, he began an aggressive pursuit. Morgan decided to make a stand at the Cowpens, a well-known crossroads and frontier pasturing ground.
To his back was the flood-swollen Broad River. The field was some 500 yards long and just as wide, dotted with trees but devoid of undergrowth. He selected a position on two low hills, expecting Tarleton to assault without devising a more intricate plan. Tarleton roused his men at 2:00 a.m. and after an exhaustive march, reached the field malnourished and heavily fatigued. He attacked immediately, believing the position was ideal for his dragoons and an easy victory.
Morgan deployed his troops into three lines. Sharpshooters in front, militia in the second line followed by Continentals in the third line. Tarleton attacked with dragoons to the left and right with artillery in the center. Morgan’s first line held off the British and then retreated 150 yards to the second line. The British lines lost their cohesion when they hurried after the retreating Americans. This line fired two volleys and then retreated to the Continental line. The British pursued aggressively when William Washington’s patriot cavalry charged into the battle from the flank.
Tarleton sent in his reserve unit. Overcoming misunderstood orders, the colonial militia turned to face the charging British force. They fired in unison, taking a heavy toll on the British. Colonial units militia reentered the battle, leading to a double envelopment of the British who began surrendering en masse, while Tarleton and some of his army successfully escaped and returned to Lord Cornwallis’ army.
The British suffered an 86% casualty rate with 100 killed, 200 injured and over 700 captured. Morgan had 12 killed and 60 wounded. The captured were marched to Winchester and his unit rejoined Greene’s army for the march to Virginia. This battle was the beginning of the end for the British in the south. Cornwallis ended up in Yorktown looking to replenish and reinforce his army. Then began the siege that effectively ended the American Revolutionary War.
The presentation was made by Colonel James Wood II compatriots Dale Corey and Thomas “Chip” Daniel. A United States flag was posted and after the presentation, there was a question and answer session, then singing and prayers before adjourning for the day.
People Inc. to cohost virtual workshop for regional businesses
People Incorporated is cohosting a virtual financial services workshop for small business owners to learn about business loans, technical assistance, training, and other services provided by the agency. The workshop is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. via Zoom.
The agency partnered with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center and the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce to host the workshop.
“People Incorporated has been able to help hundreds of small businesses realize their dreams through loans and training,” said Shane Simmons, director of community economic development at People Inc. “We can’t wait to share these exciting opportunities with business owners in the region.”
Individuals interested in attending can register online by visiting this link.
About People Incorporated of Virginia
People Incorporated is a non-profit Community Action Agency and Community Development Corporation committed to providing opportunities for economically disadvantaged people to reach their goals in order to enhance their lives, families, and communities. People Inc. develops programs and strategies that are designed to move people and communities into the economic mainstream. In Fiscal Year 2021, People Inc. provided 30+ services to over 10,000 clients. For more information about People Inc.’s programs and services contact the Abingdon office at 276-623-9000 or visit us at www.peopleinc.net.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 21st
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 21:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Moonfall”
- “Marry Me”
- “Uncharted”
- “Dog”
- “The Batman”
- “Turning Red”
2022 Polar Plunge – Humane Society of Warren County
On January 15, 2022, the third Polar Plunge event rang in a brand-new year at the Humane Society!
Top fundraisers this year:
- Meghan Bowers $1350
- Jennifer Avery $925
- Trey Heslep $745
- Tommy Heslep $555
- Danielle Schulz $455
Special thanks to all the sponsors of this event:
- City National Bank
- Cool Techs Heating & Air
- AirPac
- State Farm Aders Insurance
- Cavalier Kennels
- Warren County Vet Clinic
- Apple House
- Laura Gomez, Realtor
Polar Plunge happened at the Front Royal 4H center, at Lake Culpeper. The water was cold, a little under 40 degrees, which watch actually warming than the air temperature.
Thanks to the local band, Rough Draught for providing musical entertainment.
When you see the camera jump around, that is the spot where we almost lost our cameraman, Mark Williams, taking a stumble, luckily not into the lake.
The Pets for Life program at Winchester SPCA invites you to purchase a light
The Pets for Life program at the Winchester SPCA invites you to purchase a light on behalf of your pet, and help us Light a Path to end pet homelessness.
- $10 donation for one light
- $50 donation for 10 lights
- $100 donation for 20 lights
The lights will be illuminated February 7, 2022, in a lighting ceremony, from 6pm-8pm, at the SPCA Adoption Center.
For more information, call 540-662-8616.
Real estate and community news with Jen Avery, REALTOR
This year I would like to add community news to the Warren County Market Reports every month. We have several upcoming events to put on your calendar!
COMMUNITY NEWS
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
- Women’s Wellness Workshop – February 5 from 9am to 1pm | Virtual
- Visit this link to register: frontroyalwomenswellness.com
- YOU MUST RSVP to receive the Zoom Link
- Presented by Front Royal Women’s Resource Center & The Phoenix Project
- Sponsored by Valley Health and Friends of Samuels Library.
- Virtual event jampacked with amazing presenters/workshops from 21st Century Investing to Movement, Creativity, Nutrition and so much more. Goodie bags with information, tools and of course goodies for the first 50 who sign up.
House of Hope
- Empty Bowl Supper
- date to be determined soon!
Humane Society of Warren County
- Polar Plunge – January 15 at 11am | 4H Center Lake
- Interested in sponsoring a plunger? Please help our local animal shelter care for all of our animals needing a forever home. Visit this site for all details: hswcevents.org/polar-plunge
Rotary Club of Warren County
- Ride With Rotary – April 5 starting around 9am with staggered start times | Rockland Park
- New fundraiser brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Beneficiaries for the ride are Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. 4 ride routes, all ages and all riding experience levels.
- Event link: https://fb.me/e/1ngbJweEg
- Registration will begin early February.
- Sponsorships are needed. Contact Ellen Aders for more information on sponsorship levels. Great way to get a little exposure for your company!
Logan Maiatico Foundation
- Alfredo Birthday Dinner Fundraiser – January 29 from 5:30-8:30 | Front Royal Volunteer Fire Hall
- The Logan Maiatico Foundation has been established to continue the legacy of Logan Maiatico, Logan was loved by all of his friends, family and community and was known for spreading love to everyone he interacted with.
- Enjoy alfredo birthday dinner, Logan’s favorite meal! Ten dollars per person paid at the door. All proceeds will go to the Logan Maiatico Foundation in memory of Logan. Interested in swag? Visit: thestitchesandbows.com/live-like-logan
Warren Coalition
- We See You, Warren County – sign up (free) online to join this “movement” to help bring our community together. Follow on Facebook! You are going to love it! #WeCUWC
- Facebook page: facebook.com/wecuwc
- Sign up: warrencoalition.org/wecuwc
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for December 2021 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for December 2021. We are back in the green. Numbers have climbed during December. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 17.8%.
- New Pending UP 1.9%.
- Closed sales are UP 12.9%
- Average Median Sold $333,450
- Average Days on Market 31
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: December 2021 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated January 2022.
