Local News
Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans makes donation to Blue Ridge Heritage Project
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans has made a donation to the Blue Ridge Heritage Project. The Sons of Confederate Veterans has a regular program of donating to community projects and charities.
The Blue Ridge Heritage Project is a grassroots effort to honor the sacrifices made by Warren County families and landowners who were displaced so that the Shenandoah National Park could be established.
The mission of the project is to create a monument, in the form of a stone chimney with a bronze plaque, to honor these families and their sacrifices. Additionally, the group plans to educate visitors about the families, their stories, and what their life was like on the mountain through cultural displays.
The project plans to encourage historical and cultural tourism to the area and educate these visitors about the people who lived in this area of the Blue Ridge Mountains before the park.
They stand in front of the Heritage Project monument dedicated to the Warren County families and landowners who were displaced to form the Shenandoah National Park. Erected in 2018, the monument contains 68 family names and is located along Happy Creek near the juncture of East Criser and Remount Roads. It is shaped in the form of a chimney and includes stones from every historic portion of Warren County. The eighth and final commemorative monument to the displaced will be located in Waynesboro, in Augusta County.
For more information visit their website.
The Project has also developed a brief narrative of the displacement story that it encourages each county committee to display at its memorial. Most counties will also include other display panels at their memorial site with period photographs, individual family stories, maps, and other information about the particulars of that county’s displacement history. Click here to view the Narrative of Displacement.
Local News
Local musician Tony Hill says ‘Goodbye’ to an uncle and an inspiration
Fans of ZZ Top recently mourned the loss of founding member and bass player “Dusty” Hill at the age of 72 to an “unspecified” cause. Tribute posts on social media were common place, and our favorite was generated locally on YouTube under the heading “Dusty Hill tribute by Tony Hill and friends”.
Dusty, Tony – Hill, do we have a family connection right here in Warren County, Virginia?!? “He was my daddy’s brother,” Tony told us of the family connection to “Uncle Dusty”. And while a few may dispute a connection between the Shenandoah Valley and Texas plains Hills, supported by a number of long-time friends and musical associates, Tony stands by the family connection and Virginia Hill ties to the Texas Hills. Okay, this is starting to sound like geography class, so let’s get back on topic, the tribute performance.
An accomplished singer-songwriter-musician in his own right, Tony decided to go into the ZZ Top catalogue upon the July 28th announcement of Dusty Hill’s passing in his sleep after leaving a tour with cited “hip problems”. Some conversation with PoeTown Studio proprietor Donne Poe led to arranging logistics for filming Tony and rhythm section accomplices Lee Cameron on bass and Gary Peacemaker on drums in studio for posting the tribute medley online on YouTube.
Despite battling some health issues of his own, Tony made the initially scheduled recording date at PoeTown Music on September 9th sporting a five-song list comprised of Cheap Sunglasses, Sharp-Dressed Man, LaGrange, Waiting for the Bus, and Jesus Left Chicago.
And while we probably wouldn’t have noticed it, mostly in the final song of the five-song set, if he hadn’t mentioned it before we first viewed the YouTube-posted tribute performance, Tony said the recording date almost hit a snag.
“I feel bad because I was just getting over being pretty sick and was still having a lot of trouble breathing (uh oh, lot of that going around these pandemic days), which made it extremely hard for me to do vocals. But I didn’t want to postpone it because it would have taken me another month or two to get back in there to do it. One guy had to come down from Harrisonburg to record the music. And then there was a different guy coming in to do the video. And then I had a drummer and bass player both scheduled. I didn’t want to have to put them all off, you know,” Tony said of booking studio time, arranging videotaping of the performance, not to mention the potential availability of his rhythm section on an as-yet-to-be-determined future date.
“But I’m really grateful to PoeTown Music for the recording. They’ve got a good staff, Kevin and Gordon, and of course Donnie (Poe). And I couldn’t ask for two better musicians to do it with me than Lee Cameron and Gary Peacemaker. They’re excellent musicians, and they’re great guys,” Tony said in spreading the love around for realization of his tribute to “Uncle Dusty”.
“It’s something I really, truly wanted to do for Dusty,” Tony said of acknowledging his uncle’s life and musical career. And speaking of careers, in 2004, Dusty Hill, Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as ZZ Top.
And just in case anybody was wondering when they view the YouTube musical-video tribute – remember type in “Dusty Hill tribute by Tony Hill and friends” – we note that Tony, Lee and Gary did not have to work to cultivate their own ZZ Top look for the tribute performance. This trio brought their stage-appearance ambience with them from way back in the outer corners of Warren County, in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Of the tribute’s last two songs when he struggled with his voice holding up, Tony pointed to an acknowledgement of ZZ Top’s original recording and subsequent performances of “Waiting for the Bus and Jesus Left Chicago: “They are actually two different songs, but on the “Tres Hombres” album in 1973, the first album those songs came out on, they’re played together as one song. And ZZ Top’s always done it that way and so did I,” Tony said of the two-song medley to close the show.
“The show must go on,” we were reminded of the old performance maxim – “That’s right, the show must go on,” Tony agreed.
So, punch that YouTube search – “Dusty Hill tribute by Tony Hill and friends” – and get ready to help Tony, Lee, Gary and PoeTown Music bid farewell to an uncle and a musical career inspiration.
Crime/Court
Citizen-filed ‘Stalking’ warrant against former school board chairman dismissed, accuser arrested on second ‘Stalking’ charge
On Tuesday, October 26, a misdemeanor “Stalking” warrant filed by Robert L. Shipley III against former Warren County School Board Chairman Arnold M. Williams Jr. was dismissed in Warren County General District Court at the request of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. The motion for dismissal cites inconsistencies between information in the citizen-acquired warrant and that shown in two video sources, body-cam footage of responding Front Royal Police officers and security video from the public retail site of Shipley’s initial complaint.
“Review of the body camera of the initial report is not consistent with the complaint presented to the magistrate,” Commonwealth Attorney John Bell wrote in his motion for dismissal. In addition to the police body camera recording, Bell references security camera footage at the Martins Grocery store site of the law enforcement response to Shipley’s complaint, noting, “Neither the original report nor the recorded events on the security cameras are sufficient to establish probable cause for a stalking warrant.”
Presented with this information Judge W. Dale Houff granted the request for dismissal.
Had the case not been dismissed, Bell explained that he would have recused himself from it due to familiarity with one of the involved parties, in this case the defendant and his wife, the latter as an attorney a familiar face around the Warren County Courthouse. “If there was an arguable case with at least evidence for probable cause, I would have asked for a special prosecutor to take the case to trial. Since there was no evidence that even amounted to probable cause, I was ethically obliged to dismiss the case,” Bell told Royal Examiner.
It might also be noted that despite the law enforcement response to Martins, FRPD did not file a warrant from officers’ investigation at the scene. Rather, Shipley presented information to the magistrate requesting the warrant. As FRPD Major Kevin Nicewarner told us, FRPD only served the warrant after the magistrate issued it based on the information provided by Shipley.
And there are more layers to this story. It turns out that Williams’ wife, attorney Nancie Williams, had a previous stalking warrant filed against Shipley. RSW Regional Jail records indicate Shipley was booked into the jail on August 26 on a misdemeanor stalking warrant and released September 1, on a $5,000 bond.
And then on October 27, one day after Williams’ charge was dismissed, the 45-year-old Shipley was again booked into RSW Jail, this time on a charge cited as “Stalk person with protective order” believed related to his August arrest on the stalking of Nancie Williams warrant. A second stalking charge with a protective order in place makes it a felony charge. A bond hearing on that felony charge is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, November 3 (which is Shipley’s 46th birthday according to the RSW website). A trial on the original misdemeanor stalking charge is slated for December 11, at 1:30 p.m. in Warren County General District Court.
Contacted about the situation, Nancie Williams said that Mr. Shipley had been an opposing party in a civil matter she worked, the result of which she termed “quite agreeable” between the opposing sides. As to any ongoing civil matters involving Shipley, Williams added that she is no longer counsel in the case and has not been since the conclusion of the original case. However, she observed that from her perspective, “Mr. Shipley’s behavior seemed to escalate following the conclusion of the original case.”
Contacted about his entanglement in what had primarily been a legal situation between his wife and Shipley, Arnold Williams told us, “I guess it was his way to remove me from being protection for my wife and boys. And to be falsely accused is really a hard pill to swallow. But it’s good my charge was dismissed and I hope and pray for my family that Mr. Shipley gets the help he needs to resolve his obsession with my wife.”
Local News
Update: Missing person Zander Benjamin Ward located
Shortly after 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 28, 2021, the Front Royal Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Warren County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 3900 block of Guard Hill Road after family and community members helping in the search, believed they had located Zander Ward unresponsive in a wooded area off the roadway.
Zander Ward, who had been reported missing since Monday, October 25th, was found deceased. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play and Front Royal Police detectives will be awaiting findings from the Medical Examiner’s office.
Chief Magalis would like to thank everyone in the community for their efforts in locating Zander and continued prayers for the family.
Local News
Updated Emergency Management county and state COVID numbers – and a severe storm watch for Friday
A Warren County Emergency Management Update issued Thursday, October 28, illustrated the county’s continued trend of low vaccination rates (nearly 20% below the state average) and high COVID infection rates versus statewide numbers. Warren County’s vaccination rate of 43.6% is almost 20% under the statewide average of 62.6%. In fact, a check of previous County Emergency Management Situation Reports shows that the county’s fully vaccinated rate was reported at 38.9% on August 20, a number that rose to 44.9% when those with a first vaccination dose were added. So, it would seem that over the past two months the county’s fully vaccinated rate has somehow backtracked from what it would have been anticipated at from those mid-August numbers.
A check of the Virginia Department of Health website indicated that while Warren County continues to trend poorly against statewide numbers, it is faring somewhat better at the middle of Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) COVID statistical pack. However, that may say more about generally poor numbers throughout the LFHD, Shenandoah and Page Counties in particular, than be a positive sign for Warren County.
Here is today’s Emergency Management county COVID update in its entirety, followed by a severe weather outlook for the coming week – Friday looks like trouble:
- COVID-19 Data (Summary).
(a) As of today (data from 10/17-10/23), the County’s rate of new cases per 100,000 persons is 224.1, and is considered “High” (by comparison, the State rate is 143.0, and is also considered “High”). Our percentage of PCR tests that are positive is reported at 10.1% (by comparison, the State rate is 5.6%).
(b) The County’s current hospitalization count is 3.3% and the death count is 1.7% of the case count.
(c) The County’s (COVID-19) fully vaccinated rate is 43.6%; the State is 62.6%.
(d) Recommend all County/Town citizens, employees, and employers reinforce basic public health preventative measures, as appropriate.
(e) vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/community-transmission
Weather update
- Hazardous Weather (as of 05:19 AM EDT Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021).
(a) DAY ONE (Today and Tonight). No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
(b) DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN (Friday through Wednesday). Locally heavy rain is expected on Friday, with scattered instances of flooding possible. Gusty winds are possible especially over the higher elevations on Friday.
- Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC)
(a) The next scheduled LEPC meeting is on Thursday, November 18, 2021 (3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the Warren County Public Safety Building (Community Room).
(b) A representative is requested to attend from each of the organizations on this email.
(c) Invitations and information to follow.
Local News
Front Royal Police Department seeking help in finding missing person, 18-year-old Zander Ward
The Front Royal Police Department is seeking assistance in attempting to locate a missing adult, Zander Benjamin Ward. Ward was reported missing on Monday, October 25th where he left his residence in the 1000 block of Goodview Drive, on foot, around 2:00 PM.
Ward was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and dark sweat pants. Ward was seen at Sheetz in Front Royal on October 25th around 3:00 PM.
Ward was allegedly seen later, around 4:00 PM, walking between the north and south fork bridges in Front Royal, VA.
Anyone with information as to Ward’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Det. D.L. Fogle with the Front Royal Police Department at 540-635-2111.
- NAME: Zander Benjamin Ward
- AGE: 18 years old
- RACE: White
- HEIGHT: 5’ 09”
- EYES: Brown
- HAIR: Auburn
Last Known Information:
- Last seen walking between north & south fork bridges, in Front Royal, October 25, 2021 around 4:00 PM.
Local News
Stephens City United Methodist Church food pantry update
Food Pantry operates on site at Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC). We are located in downtown Stephens City, at 5291 Main Street. Take Interstate I-81, exit 307, and go west two blocks to the traffic light (intersection of 277 and US 11). Turn right (north), and the church is two blocks on your left. Parking is available in the rear of the building.
We are currently offering drive-through pickup to our food pantry clients. We continue to follow CDC guidelines for safe handling and proper sanitizing. Volunteers are placing pre-packaged food, produce and cleaning and hygiene supplies into the cars of clients in the church parking lot.
We are taking basic information on a clipboard and entering that information into the computer system.
We are open from 11 am to 2 pm every Tuesday of the month. Families may now receive food and hygiene supplies as frequently as 2 times per month.
We have seen a small increase in new families, but not an extreme upswing overall. Please spread the word of our offering. We are happy to serve!
This organization is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, contact Kim DeGroot at degrootsk95@gmail.com.
