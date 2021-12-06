Community Events
Combined awards presentation event with the Sons of the American Revolution
On November 30, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II and Fairfax Resolves Chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution were in Woodstock, Virginia, for a combined awards presentation event.
They presented a War Service Medal to Compatriot Sean Cook. He served in the U.S. Army as a Switching Systems Operator in Korea between January 10, 2003, to March 15, 2004. He was called up from the Inactive Reserve to serve in Iraq from August 27, 2006, to August 16, 2007.
Immediately following the award of the War Service medal, Wendy Cook was presented with the Martha Washington Medal as a result of her efforts in having the Colonel James Wood II and Fairfax Resolves Chapters present the colonial history of the American Flag to eight fourth grade classes at W. W. Robinson Elementary School in Woodstock. The medal is presented to ladies who provide outstanding support to the Sons of the American Revolution.
Participating for Colonel James Wood II Chapter were President Marc Robinson and Dale Corey. For Fairfax Resolves, participating were President Dave Cook, Forest Crain and Larry McKinley.
Community Events
Winchester SPCA announces their “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event
BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event December 7 – 12, 2021.
The Winchester SPCA is one of more than 200 participating shelters across the country reducing adoption fees to help pets find their adoptive families. Approved applicants can adopt for just $25 during this year’s Empty the Shelters event.
Come meet your new best friend at the Winchester SPCA adoption center (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601). We’re open Tuesday to Friday, 10AM to 5PM, and weekends by appointment.
Community Events
Come see us! Salvation bell ringing with Rotary Club of Warren County this Saturday, December 11
The Rotary Club of Warren County will be ringing the Salvation Army bell at Rural King Supply from 10am to 7pm on December 11 (Saturday). We would LOVE to see you come out and donate in the Salvation Army Red Kettle (a tradition since 1891). We will ring extra for you or sing a little if it helps inspire a bigger donation!
At 11am, we are hoping to have several children from our E. Wilson Morrison Early Act group do a little caroling. We are getting into the holiday spirit… how about you?
Community Events
Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story, by Rich Follett and Larry Dahlke, set in the 1930’s in the Shenandoah Valley and the Depression has hit the valley residents. This story is being presented by Selah Theatre Project, in partnership with Lord Fairfax Community College on December 10-12 & 17-19, 2021. The diverse cast of actors from Winchester, Frederick, Clarke and Warren Counties are mixed with community actors, young actors ages 6-13 and LFCC students.
The two-act musical is partly based on real Valley families and events during the Great Depression, when families needed work and the CCC was providing jobs creating the Skyline Drive on the Blue Ridge. For the Thorne family, many promises are made. The Pineville Christmas Eve pageant will not be complete without its Christmas Cedar Tree. But, the blizzard of ’33 is causing havoc on the family members trying to get home for Christmas through the blinding snowstorm. It’s Christmas Eve – anything is possible on Christmas Eve. Hard times, an argument over a tree, a baby born at Christmas, a little girl lost in the snow, redbirds and angels… and a miraculous homecoming.
“It is our third time producing GLORY BEA, however, this time feels very special,” says director LaTasha Do’zia. “The collaboration of students, young kids and community members really brings the Christmas spirit to life for any person,” she continues, “It truly is a family favorite as well as a community favorite.”
“We are excited to partner with LFCC to bring live theater back to Middletown, especially with our first production being a locally written play that was performed at Wayside Theater when it was open,” says producer and Middletown citizen, Paige Ulevich. Ulevich praises the cast of Glory Bea: Kameryia Diamond, Naomi Greenwalt, Andrew and Cameron Joyner, Lillian Peterson, Erica Reisinger, Ben Rickman, Amber Shayeb, Will Speakman, Matthew Taday, and starring little Lillian Orndorff as Glory Bea.
“This partnership between a community theatre and community college sets the tone for how the arts can and should be integrated within a community,” says Do’zia.
GLORY BEA: A Shenandoah Christmas Story will be performed at Lord Fairfax Community College in the William H. McCoy Theatre on December 10-12 & 17-19, 2021. Tickets are $15 for General Admission/$12 for Students or Seniors 55+. Patrons are being asked to bring an unwrapped toy for Embrace Treatment Foster Care. Seating is limited.
WHAT:
- Glory Bea: A Shenandoah Christmas Story
- By Rich Follett & Larry Dahlke
- Directed by Latasha Do’zia
- Music Directed by Rich Follett and Amber Shayeb
WHERE:
- William H. McCoy Theatre
- Lord Fairfax Community College
- 173 Skirmisher Lane | Middletown, VA 22645
WHEN:
- December 10, 11, 17, 18 at 7pm
- December 12, 19 at 3pm
MISSION:
- To encourage all people to embrace the arts as an adventure of daily living. We make arts education and experiences affordable, accessible, and available to every member of our community.
WHO WE ARE:
- Selah Theatre Project is an all volunteer, not-for-profit organization located in Winchester, VA. LaTasha Do’zia, the founding artistic director, produced the company’s first children’s show in 2012 with a small budget, but lots of support from family and friends. Selah Theatre Project has since become the leading year-round dramatic arts education programming in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
- Selah Theatre Project provides the opportunity to create theatre together in an educational, supportive, and professional environment for all walks of life. We produce 8 seasonal productions involving our four companies: Selah Teen Ensemble, Selah Young Actors Ensemble, Colored People Repertory Ensemble and Community Theatre Ensemble. Selah offers pre-professional theatrical training for teens and theatre classes for kids of all ages. We provide affordable artistic opportunities to students regardless of ability to pay.
Community Events
Get your tickets for the Winchester SPCA Paws & Claws Holiday Raffle
Spoil the people and pets in your life with some magical holiday gifts that benefit the Winchester SPCA.
Tickets are $5 each, $10 for 3, or $20 for 8! You choose which item you’d like to win!
Purchase tickets online at winchesterspca.org or at the adoption center (111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601) from Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm.
Drawing to be held December 21st. Winners do not need to be present to win. 100% of proceeds benefit the animals at your local no-kill shelter.
Community Events
Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key
Dancing By His Grace Classical Ballet Ensemble presents Clara, Little Mouse, and the Golden Key, featuring selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, at the Skyline Middle School in Front Royal, Virginia.
Join us for our original adaptation of the Nutcracker and watch Little Mouse help Clara find the true meaning of Christmas.
For more information visit our website or Facebook page.
When:
Friday, December 10, 2021, at 7:00 pm
Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 2:00 pm
Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2:00 pm
Where:
Skyline Middle School
240 Luray Avenue | Front Royal, VA
Suggested donation:
Adults $10
Children $5 (4 years and up)
Community Events
Belle Grove decorated for the holidays and open for touring December 3-30, 2021
From December 3 to 30, Belle Grove Plantation is decorated for the holidays and open for touring. “Timeless Tales and Verse,” celebrating holiday-themed literature from the years of Belle Grove’s history, is the inspiration for this year’s decorations.
The Winter Time, a poem by Robert Louis Stephenson, is seen in the decorations in the carriage and on the front porch. Valley Garden Club has decorated the front hall with the poem Christmas Bells by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in mind. The library decorations by Warren Garden Club feature the classic Christmas letter, Yes, Virginia There is a Santa Claus. In the day sitting room, the Winchester/Clarke Garden Club evoked ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Clement C. Moore. The plantation office has been transformed by the Middletown Garden Club into Ebenezer Scrooge’s office from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. Across the hall in the dining room the Colonial Garden Club rings in the New Year with Auld Lang Syne by Robert Burns. In the Parlor is a 12-foot Norway spruce donated from John and Judith Tole’s Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm in Woodville, Virginia. The Hawthorn Garden Club provided decorations in the Parlor based on the short story, The First Christmas Tree by Henry Van Dyke.
The nursery is a child’s wonderland thanks to the Shenandoah Garden Club’s toys and animals. It brings to life The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams, the 1922 children’s story that begins on Christmas morning. The Little Garden Club adorned the bedroom using The Gift of the Magi by O. Henry as their inspiration.
Guests are welcomed into the lower level with decorations inspired by Christmas Carol, a poem by Paul Laurence Dunbar. These decorations were done by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association, which also decorated the lower-level room showing The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by E.T.A. Hoffmann, the story behind the treasured ballet. The kitchen has charming decorations by the Glen Burnie Garden Club conjuring The Elves and the Shoemaker by The Brothers Grimm.
Belle Grove Plantation including the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center (which includes the Museum Shop, exhibits, and restrooms) will be open December 3, 2-8 p.m. and thereafter Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Belle Grove will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will close for the winter on December 31.
Guided house tours are offered Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with tours beginning at quarter past each hour (first tour at 10:15 a.m. and last tour at 3:15 p.m.) and on Sunday 1-5 p.m. (first tour at 1:15 p.m. and last tour at 4:15 p.m.). On Friday and Saturday evenings 4-8 p.m. visitors are welcome to take self-guided tours, the Manor House will be lit by candlelight, and there will be live music in the Parlor from 6-8 p.m. (schedule at www.bellegrove.org).
There is a limit of ten guests per tour and admission is sold on-site only and on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests over the age of five are required to wear masks over their nose and mouth while on the property.
Admission for both guided and self-guided Manor House tours is $12 for adults, $11 for members of the military, AAA, the National Parks, and individuals 60 and older. Students 6-16 and National Trust for Historic Preservation members are $6. Children 5 and younger are free. Belle Grove members are free of charge as benefit of their membership. Visitors may join Belle Grove and immediately use this benefit at Christmas along with 10% off non-consignment purchases in the Museum Shop.
Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. It is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road south of Middletown, Virginia. Information and updates on holiday tours may be found at www.bellegrove.org or at facebook.com/BelleGrove.
