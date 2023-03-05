Local News
Coming to terms with a future of unexpected turns and predictable needs – Richard Runyon discusses his SVGC 55-and-up residential/commercial rezoning proposal
As initial Warren County Planning Commission public hearings loom this Wednesday, March 8, Royal Examiner sat down with Shenandoah Valley Golf Club (SVGC) principal and General Manager Richard Runyon to discuss his rezoning submission that would allow the development of 286 age restricted (55 and up) residential homes on 104 acres of the Shenandoah Valley Club’s 195-acre property. As reported in Royal Examiner’s initial story on the rezoning proposal linked below, Runyon’s submission comes in the wake of the Shenandoah Valley club’s recent purchase of the adjacent Bowling Green Golf Club. That club is slated to remain two operational 18-hole courses, with a reduced golf operation or rural park area remaining on the SVGC property within the new residential development.
Shenandoah Valley Golf Club's partial rezoning request to age-restricted housing headed to March 8 Planning Department Public Hearing
Runyon noted that he first came to work as SVGC in 1992. “My current director of golf hired me when I was a kid and he was an assistant pro. So, I’ve been here my whole life – I mean you’ve seen me grow up,” Runyon reminded this reporter who first met him, circa 1990s, as a sportswriter covering the Warren County High School golf team of which Runyon was then a member.
“The last thing I’d ever want to do is hurt this community. People don’t like change, I don’t like change. But if it has to change, let’s do it the right way. This plan is not a detriment to the community. This is a good plan,” Runyon asserts. Pointing to his lifelong roots in this community, and with the golfing community within it, he added, “I just want to make sure when we do it, we do it the right way. Because one day somebody will do it.
“But I want to be in control of that and I want to make sure that my backyard is kept accordingly because I’m a very good steward to this community. We’ve helped raise millions of dollars for community projects and the schools. But if something happens to me and there’s nobody to step up, it’ll all be sold. And then the big boys will come in one day and they’ll wait it out – they will. We’re in their path. They’re going to leap frog Rappahannock County and Fauquier County, the Plains. We’re the next victim. So, let’s get ahead of them,” Runyon said of outflanking outside developers with no ties to the community seizing control with little to no concern about impacts on local citizens.
“They don’t care – I do care and I’m not going anywhere. I was born and raised in this community and we need to have a place for our senior citizens to be able to retire and stay in this community,” Runyon said. And why not in a golf-centered development designed to maintain much of that natural Rockland Agricultural charm in tact, the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club owner reasons.
Runyon pointed to an early meeting with county staff on his rezoning and development proposal. “I had a meeting with Taryn (Logan, assistant county administrator and former county planning director) early, early in the process (July-August 2022). Taryn’s very professional and she gave some guidelines to go with. I really appreciate all her help and guidance. The one thing I’ll always remember is she told me ‘make it pretty’ – she always told me ‘make it pretty’. And I don’t know a prettier spot in this whole county than right where we are right now.” And Runyon hopes the preservation of golf and/or other agricultural park uses amidst the proposed residential portions of the property will maintain that “pretty” aspect within and surrounding the over-55 residential development.
“So, basically the golf course will encompass the community,” Runyon explained referencing one of the rezoning plan graphics of the SVGC development plan. “So, this is the Blue 9, this is Rockland Road and where we are at the clubhouse,” he indicated of the orange-colored section, “and this is the Red 9 – the White 9 will encompass the entire subdivision other than maybe four or five houses out here on Rockland Road,” he indicated.
So, the green space shown would remain active golf, we asked. “Active golf, or open green space, trails, walking paths – it would never be developed,” Runyon assured us of the final build out proposal. “And this is a 10, 20-year plan – I’m not a developer, but they’re still not finished with Lake Frederick and that’s been over 20 years. And Blue Ridge Shadows, that’s been over 20 years and they’re still not done there,” he said of the pace of area residential community build outs.
“My dream is, let’s say this were to happen, like I said I’m not a rich man but this would enable me to enhance this, have a golf cart community; take this clubhouse, turn it into a Regions-like restaurant, which is beautiful and they do a great job; pursue an access under the road here at Bowling Green Road where it connects into the two courses and the two clubhouses over there (at Bowling Green North and South) to where we have one golf course community.
“And the reason why we’re going after rezoning for Commercial is to do a restaurant. What’s the problem of having a possible pharmacy, what if we had like a small-scale urgent care,” Runyon said of the sought Commercial re-zoning aspect at what is SVGC’s clubhouse and public facilities area off Rockland Road. “My grandmother, she doesn’t drive anymore,” he said of one close-to-home example of the targeted age demographic for the proposed development, adding, “Tell me where there’s going to be a hindrance on the roads from this plan – I don’t see it,” he said of the 55-and-over, age-restricted residential development population, particularly as it relates to current traffic to the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Infrastructure concerns
“So, let’s say someone were to come in and make me an offer (to develop) and say: ‘Stop operations on the Blue and Red 9 instantly.’ There’s an instant reduction in traffic right there. It would take 20 years to get it back to what it is right now,” Runyon said of the loss of two-thirds of the Shenandoah Valley club’s golf-based traffic. “During COVID we had over 60,000 rounds at this facility alone. We didn’t have the food and beverage revenue because everything was shut down – you couldn’t go out to eat. So, on an average here let’s just say I have 20,000 people that visit the clubhouse for weddings, banquets, fundraisers, so forth.”
Even reducing the golf trip number somewhat, he estimated annually: “You have somewhere between 70,000 and 85,000 people visiting this one facility. Do you honestly think that this road can’t handle 286 senior citizens?” he reasoned of the traffic trade-off on Rockland roads. Both subdivision exit/entrance roads are shown accessing Bowling Green Road. And Runyon suggested comparing the likely traffic patterns generated by the proposed 55-and-over community to what is currently normal rush-hour commuter traffic along Fairground Road, to which he sees his development adding minimally, if any, to.
Runyon also observed that with a likely long-term build out, by the time the proposed community reaches that build out, improvements may have been made to the major local connector roads, Fairground and Morgans Ford. “Hopefully somebody smarter than me will address the road situation and sometime soon, rather than later. Because I don’t think this would be a hindrance at all. I think this would be an absolute reduction (in traffic) if it were ever to happen,” he said revisiting the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club facilities traffic numbers cited above.
And those numbers are impressive as to commercial traffic-generating golf and other facility functions. “Take that 70,000 to 85,000 people, ebbs and flows throughout the year, and times it by three. Because we have three clubhouses and three golf courses now that total 63 holes. We’re the largest privately owned golf course in the state of Virginia, and we’re in the top 20 in America,” Runyon said of the now combined Shenandoah Valley (27 holes) and Bowling Green (36 holes) operations. Runyon said that moving forward Bowling Green North will be known as The Links Course at SVGC and Bowling Green South will be The Rockland Farm Course at SVGC, noting of the latter – “To pay tribute to where we live.”
A lifelong golfing aficionado, Runyon acknowledged the work of the Morrison family in establishing the first championship level 18-hole golf course (SVGC’s Red and White courses) in, not just the Rockland area, but all of Warren County. Work began in 1963, with the course opening in 1966, he said of the Morrison’s operation. But 57 years later he sees his proposal as a logical evolution aimed at serving the community’s population at, or approaching, retirement age, while maintaining a championship course level golfing base in and around the proposed 55-and-over residential development.
Runyon also addressed water and sewer concerns, noting that the SVGC property has existing access to four or five on-site wells. He pointed to what he said was the “largest steel water tank in Warren County” – 3-million gallons – on site used to store water for club facilities and grounds maintenance as necessary, as well (pun intended) as for other potential emergency community uses.
“The potable water I use for this facility, and I’ll have to check my facts, but I think it’s enough to do this entire subdivision if it were ever to be built out, plus a 40% reserve.” But were his facts to be wrong on that surplus, he noted: “I have numerous wells out here. So, let’s say this were to happen – do you know how much water I use on a golf course? – Millions of gallons.
“So, all these people, especially a couple people out here who say it’s going to be a hindrance on their well systems – I’m reducing water usage by millions of gallons a week,” Runyon told us. He elaborated to explain that during irrigation season the club will utilize as much as 300,000 gallons per day on the course and other club potable water uses.
And Runyon noted that a sewer plant would be built to address residential and commercial water disposal issues. “I’m using Inboden Environmental Services out of the Mount Jackson-Woodstock area,” he said of that aspect of the project.
“There will be zero to minimal impact on the schools. We talked about the roads. All I’m going to do is bring more tax revenue to Warren County through meals taxes, lodging taxes, personal property taxes and real estate taxes. We’re talking over a million dollars in tax revenues right there,” Runyon said of one bottom line.
Catalyst of rezoning, development plan
We asked if the residential rezoning at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club and the Bowling Green purchase were intertwined from the outset. “No, this started first,” Runyon said of the partial residential rezoning of SVGC. “We started thinking about it last summer, last season around July-August (of 2022). Our negotiations with Bowling Green probably started October, November when we really got serious.” He verified that the impacts on business operations at the club from the COVID-19 restrictions on public mobility and gatherings were a factor in the idea of diversifying the use of the SVGC property. But there were other factors even closer to home, he told us.
“I have a little daughter, she’s going on nine months. And I guess it just really made me take a hard look at where I am, where this community is. And after the loss of, basically my brother, you remember Jeff Forman – we lost him to cancer. And it just gave me a good kick in the butt and I reflected on where are we going in the future. And losing a major piece like that in my life – Jeff had been here since I was in college,” Runyon said of his long-time partner and head club pro, “It hit me pretty good and I was just trying to figure out ways that I could,” here Runyon paused emotionally, before adding, “He’d been with me since, like I said I’d been in college. We got it down so good that we could basically read each other’s mind on what needed to be done without even talking about it. It was a well-oiled machine, and you take a major part of that out of your life personally and professionally – and we miss him and love him every day – and you start thinking about things.”
And those “things” included diversification to safeguard his career investment against unexpected variables like consequences of a national and international pandemic on members access to golf and other public gatherings that utilize the SVGC facilities for public events. And as fortune would have it, the opportunity to add the neighboring Bowling Green golf operations to the equation presented itself, offering Runyon the ability to maintain a larger golfing and agriculturally-based aspect to his diversification plan.
Potential opposition
At the time the plan was developed had he been aware of potential issues with surrounding zonings and future land use variables, we asked. “I knew there’s some very well-to-do individuals who reside in this community. And they have a lot of their property in Conservation Easements – and I think that conservation is a wonderful thing. But I also believe we’re an established business and sometimes businesses only have a limited life based on participation, and that’s even prior to COVID,” Runyon pointed out. “And that’s why I started the ‘Helltown River Adventures’ to kind of help offset that. And unfortunately we’re having a problem just like other businesses in this community and throughout the United States of having a supply of qualified individuals to work.”
He said, however, he hopes to resurrect the river adventures effort. “So, we kind of tabled that, we did a few trips, test runs and so forth. And we plan on exercising that in the near future. But it was a tough time to be in the golf business because we didn’t know where it was going to go. This was before the governor would let people go out and recreate and play golf. And you couldn’t do anything else. It cost us millions of dollars upstairs,” he said of the pandemic impact on the club’s public facilities operations, observing, “But we didn’t lay one person off this staff, not one.” We asked about that staff size. “When we’re at full capacity and we’re going golf and banqueting and maintenance, we’re over a hundred employees.”
Round 1
On Wednesday evening, March 8, at the Warren County Planning Commission’s public hearings on two prongs of Runyon’s rezoning proposal we will see round 1 of public and county staff reaction to that proposal. Runyon told us he was aware that some local opponents were circulating negative information about his proposal. However, he hopes area citizens keep an open mind and hear all aspects of the proposal before passing judgement on his redevelopment plan. That plan is scheduled to be the topic of the first two of eight scheduled public hearings at the 7 p.m. planning commission meeting at the Warren County Government Center this Wednesday.
Local News
Warren County Fire & Rescue responds to two significant traumatic injury incidents
EMS responders from Fire Station 3 (Bentonville) and Fire Station 2 (Rivermont) were sent to the Browntown county area at 8:34 am due to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, the medical team provided treatment to the patient and concluded that air medical transportation to a trauma center was necessary, given the patient’s condition. Consequently, AirCare 4 (Front Royal) was called in, and a field in front of the incident site was used as a landing zone. The patient was then airlifted to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.
WCFR received a request to aid the Front Royal Police Department with a patient who had suffered multiple stab wounds and an officer who had been injured during the incident just before 1:00 pm. Upon arrival, Medic 10 (North Warren) called for additional personnel to help on the scene, and AirCare 4 was contacted to transport the stabbing victim. Medic 4 (Linden) and Medic 1 (Front Royal) were dispatched to the location, while Rescue Engine 5 (Shenandoah Shores) was sent to the soccer fields at R-MA to set up a landing zone. Medic 4 transported the injured officer to a nearby hospital, while Medic 10 transported the critical patient to the awaiting helicopter.
Law enforcement agencies are presently investigating both cases. Fire Chief Bonzano acknowledged that their providers frequently encounter challenging and stressful situations, sometimes within a short span of time. He commended the staff for their efficient and effective response, providing top-notch care. The Fire Chief sincerely thanked the responders and congratulated the crews on a job well done.
E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as Front Royal Police pursue wanted subject
Local News
American Legion Community Band holds combined concert with Clarke County Community Band at R-MA
On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 7:30 pm, the Clarke County Community Band and the American Legion Community Band joined forces to perform a Combined Concert. The venue for this event was Melton Gym at Randolph-Macon Academy, located in Front Royal, Va.
The concert was captured by the camera of the Royal Examiner. We hope you enjoy watching the performance.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek. All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year, with public performances both indoors and out.
The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, Va, was formed in 1986 and has been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area, and new members are always welcome.
The band performs at various concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. The repertoire is versatile and traditional, from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for bands. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.
Local News
School Board approves new special ed director, superintendent’s contract, more LFK funds
The Warren County School Board unanimously approved Shamika McDonald as the new director of special services for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), as well as a new employment contract with WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger and more funds for the renovations at Leslie Fox Keyser (LFK) Elementary School.
During its Wednesday, March 1, regular meeting, School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and School Board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present for the votes and other board business.
McDonald officially starts her position on July 1 and has worked for WCPS since 2004. Most recently, she was the assistant principal and then principal at Leslie Fox Keyser (LFK) Elementary School. Also, a former WCPS special education teacher, McDonald, has been filling in as the interim director of special services since the retirement last year of former WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch.
McDonald on Wednesday thanked the School Board for the opportunity to serve WCPS students and families in her new capacity.
“It has always been my passion to ensure that students with disabilities receive a quality education,” McDonald said. “I’m excited to bring new and innovative opportunities to our special learners.”
A 1999 graduate from WCPS, McDonald said it’s an honor to now serve the same school system from which she graduated, in the same community where she still lives.
“I’m proud to be part of this school system in which my son, nieces, and nephew attend,” she added. “And I’m thankful that I’ve sat in my last interview because this is my dream job.”
The School Board, during its Nov. 15, 2022 meeting, accepted Hirsch’s resignation, which became effective on November 28, 2022.
Contacted earlier today, Hirsch told the Royal Examiner that after serving the students and families of Warren County for well over two decades, he wanted to spend more time with his family.
“I have many fond memories, and WCPS will always have a special place in my heart,” he said.
The School Board also approved a new contract for Superintendent Ballenger (pictured above). His current contract of July 1, 2020, remains in effect through June 30. The board approved the new “mutually agreed upon employment contract” with Ballenger that will be effective on July 1.
“The current contract was due to end on June 30, 2024,” Ballenger told the Royal Examiner in an email today. “The board entered into a new contract starting July 1, 2023, that runs through June 30, 2027.”
More LFK actions
The School Board also separately approved three funding items that were combined into one item for presentation by WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Administration George “Buck” Smith because they all related to the renovations at LFK Elementary School: a renovations design fee related to the cafeteria, a change order for temporary electrical services, and special inspections.
Specifically, the board approved increasing the contract amount with Grimm & Parker by $21,843 to provide the design for the LFK kitchen renovations. This will bring the total contract value to $951,101.80, which is being funded through a federal grant.
Smith explained that the increase was needed because the executed contract with Grimm & Parker in the amount of $929,258.80 included the design development of the renovations for the entire school, and at the time the contract was executed, WCPS staff did not have a defined scope as to the extent of the renovations needed for the kitchen.
The costs were quoted in Grimm & Parker’s fee proposal as an allowance with a not-to-exceed cost of $37,455 and were not included in the contract. The cost was for the design if all the kitchen equipment was to be replaced, said Smith.
“After meeting with the Nutrition provider, Sodexo, the scope was defined and the actual design costs for the kitchen renovations was $21,843,” said Smith (pictured above). “This extra $21,843 has to be approved because currently we can only reimburse as much as $929,258, and that really was held out until we could establish what the design would be.”
Regarding the LFK temporary change order, Smith explained to the board that it was needed for temporary electrical service at LFK and will cost $25,725, funded through the school’s renovations contingency funds.
The design for renovations at LFK Elementary school includes the complete electrical system and components, as well as the replacement of the main electrical switchgear — what Smith described as an electrical power box.
Smith said that immediately upon award of the construction contract with Lantz Construction of Winchester, Va., WCPS staff was notified of a supply chain issue regarding the lead time to receive the new switchgear. The construction schedule called for the new switchgear to be delivered during the first phase of construction, but Smith said that due to lead time issues, it won’t be delivered until late this summer.
The temporary electrical service includes the addition of two temporary breakers to utilize in the existing switchgear that will ensure continuous power to the portion of the building that isn’t under renovations, he said, adding that the new switchboard is tentatively to be installed during next year’s 2024 winter break when power can be shut down to the entire building.
“We have to put breakers into the building to run power during construction,” said Smith, who added that funding will have to come from the LFK contingency fund “because it’s not one of those things that we thought we would have to deal with in that limited amount of time.”
The School Board had expected to pay for temporary electrical service out of the contingency fund because supply chain issues have been ongoing for the last few years.
The third board-approved item regarded special inspections for the LFK renovations that will cost $24,007 in contingency funds, which will be paid in a contract awarded to ECS Mid-Atlantic LLC to perform the special inspections.
Smith explained that the plans and specifications as developed by Grimm & Parker for the LFK renovations call for the owner — which is WCPS — to be responsible for the coordination and cost for the special inspections required for the construction.
“This is standard practice in the industry and provides the opportunity to ensure the general contractor is using appropriate construction materials and methods as part of the renovations,” he said.
However, Smith said the special inspections were not included in the original budget he presented to the School Board.
“The question has come up, well whose responsibility is this? I did some research to find out when and where we were told or not told” about needing to have these special inspections done for this work, said Smith, who added that he reached out to Grimm & Parker, which confirmed that it had on three separate occasions explained that WCPS, the owner, needs to have them completed.
This is Smith’s first project in his current position. Smith acknowledged that he did not recall seeing such information about the special inspections, but said, “I cannot deny the fact that they were presented.” He took the blame for the oversight and said he’s instituted a plan of correction for himself that includes looking more deeply into what’s being presented to WCPS by potential contractors.
“One thing is just making sure I’m taking tremendous notes,” he said, adding that he’s also assigned himself a mentor who is familiar with multiple, different types of projects within the school division.
Prior to the School Board’s vote to approve the $24,007 contract award to ECS Mid-Atlantic to perform the special inspections, board members Rinaldi and Salins commented on Smith’s mistake.
While she said she respected Smith for saying he “overlooked something,” Salins said that as the School Board and WCPS are “all learning how to do this,” she thinks one of the processes that should be addressed is the Warren County permitting process.
“I discovered in trying to track this back where this could have been caught sooner… in other counties they require that you have your special inspections company secured and have them actually sign off on paperwork in order to ever pull your building permit,” said Salins. “So, there is not even a chance of having this as a surprise later.
“Maybe we could just, going forward, revise and look at how we handle some of these things so that it’s not a surprise, because I found out that our special inspections paperwork was just left blank,” she said. “It wasn’t signed. It wasn’t dated. It was never submitted at all. Clearly, we didn’t know that it was supposed to get done and they issued the building permit and the job was started anyway.”
Rinaldi thanked Smith for his research and his “acknowledgement of some things.” Rinaldi also said that he holds Smith “in the highest regard.”
“And if there’s something that we can do to get Grimm & Parker up here at our construction meetings, that would be great too,” he said. “I’m sure they have a project manager for us and that would be good to get him up here.”
The School Board voted 4-0 to approve the special inspections contract award, with Salins abstaining from the vote “on the grounds I have a family member employed by one of the bidding firms,” she said.
Other actions
Among several other items up for action, the School Board also unanimously approved the following:
- A contract with HELP, LLC in the amount of $82,228 for grounds maintenance services and authorized the superintendent to execute the contract.
- Changes for the 2023-2024 WCPS Program of Studies presented by WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Heather Bragg, who provided a general overview of the changes for the coming school year.
- Accepting with gratitude several new scholarships: Mac and Mary McComas $1,500 Memorial Scholarship; the Julie Darr Scammahorn Memorial Scholarship of $7,500; the Edward Jones Scholarship of $500 to each school; and the Lord Fairfax EMS Council $1,000 scholarship.
- Allowing the WCPS Technology Department to purchase PC’s, laptops, and damage coverage for Chromebooks from CDWG in the amount of $284,148. The budget source will be the Virginia Public School Authority Technology Grant.
Superintendent info
Superintendent Ballenger also gave out attendance awards for the month of February and provided a preliminary presentation on the upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget.
Skyline High School received the Most Improved Attendance Award, and Principal Danelle Sperling (pictured above at podium) brought in several student-athletes from the high school’s wrestling and indoor track teams to acknowledge their sports and academic accomplishments and to accept the award.
A.S. Rhodes Elementary School became a four-time attendance award winner, and Skyline Middle School, which had a 91.75 percent attendance rate in February, received the secondary attendance award.
To watch the School Board’s March 1 meeting in its entirety, go to: https://wcps.new.swagit.com/videos/209329.
Crime/Court
On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Front Royal Police Officer attempted to arrest a wanted subject in the area of 120 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal at approximately 12:45 pm. The wanted subject ran away from the officer and a short foot pursuit ensued. The wanted subject, Joseph Heath, 32, jumped over the wooden fence behind the Valley Health Multispecialty Clinic towards Chester Street. The officer jumped the fence after Heath and injured his right leg when landing.
Responding officers converged in the area, set up a perimeter and converged on Heath who had barricaded himself in a shed on the north side of the Love Revival Ministry Center located at 119 Chester Street. Heath had armed himself with a large knife and was causing injuries to himself. A Crisis Negotiator arrived on scene and started speaking with Heath to find a resolution to the incident. After 15-20 minutes, Heath walked out to the crisis negotiator and into the medical care of responding Warren County Fire and Rescue EMS personnel.
During the onset of this incident, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School was notified to take all students inside the school and to go into lockdown. Joseph Heath was airlifted to Winchester Medical Center with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. Front Royal Police Officer was transported by ambulance to Winchester Medical Center for injuries to his right leg.
Local News
Virginia making progress on 55-ft deep channel and becoming the US East Coast’s deepest port
The Port of Virginia® is progressing toward becoming the only US East Coast port with 55-foot-deep channels that are also wide enough to accommodate two-way traffic of ultra-large container vessels.
“It’s an important distinction to have because this sets The Port of Virginia apart from our East Coast peers in a way that cannot be matched,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “In less than a year, we’ll be able to handle two-way traffic of the biggest ships afloat. Having the wide channel allows for consistent vessel flow, it will increase our efficiency and further reduce any downtime at our berths.
“Cargo owners, ocean carriers and logistics providers are closely following our progress. Many of the ocean carriers that call Virginia have new, larger vessels that are coming into service within the next year. We are telling them that they can bring those vessels to Virginia without concern for channel width or overhead draft restrictions. We don’t have any bridges in the Norfolk Harbor.”
The biggest section of the 55-foot project is the Thimble Shoal West Channel and the deepening work there is 99 percent finished with full completion this fall; the Thimble Shoal East Channel is 90 percent complete with full completion coming this spring. When the work on Thimble Shoal East is complete, the first section of the two-way channel will be ready for use.
At that time, the port will work with the Virginia Pilots Association, the US Coast Guard and NOAA to update the region’s navigation charts, rules and buoys to reflect the improved channel.
Edwards said this will provide “the first real navigation benefits” to ocean carriers because there will be an area of the channel open to two-way vessel traffic. The project’s companion widening of Thimble Shoal West is set to begin in this spring with completion in the early fall. When this work is complete, the port will be finished with its share of the deepening and widening project Edwards said.
“In parallel to our effort, our partners in this project, the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District office, are making progress on the inner harbor parts of this project,” Edwards said. “The contract for work on the inner harbor has been signed and there is dredge work underway in the Newport News Channel and work on the Norfolk Harbor Channel is scheduled to start by year’s end.
“The Norfolk District has been great partner in this effort and that team is working with a sense of urgency to maintain the momentum that we have going. They have been integral to the success of this project and the end is in sight as a result of our partnership.”
The project’s dredge work began in December 2019, nearly two-and-a-half years ahead of schedule. The port’s preparation for the project, its collaboration with the US Army Corps of Engineers, the support of elected officials and the state’s willingness to fully-fund the project ahead of the federal investment were factors behind the early start of construction and ongoing progress, Edwards said.
The work includes dredging the shipping channels to 55 feet – with deeper ocean approaches – and widening them up to 1,400 feet in specific areas. When dredging is complete in 2024, the commercial channels serving the Norfolk Harbor will be able to safely accommodate passage of two, ultra-large container vessels.
The federal government and the port agreed to a 50-50 cost share of the project at its outset in 2015 when the US Army Corps of Engineers began evaluating the economic value of a deeper and wider Norfolk Harbor and commercial shipping channel. The cost of the project is $450 million.
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.
EDA in Focus
County’s EDA Board authorizes another confidential settlement agreement at end of monthly meeting review of ongoing projects and opportunities
The Front Royal-Warren County EDA held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8 a.m. All five Board members and the County Director of Economic Development were present at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room. Following a closed session at the meeting’s conclusion, the board approved a resolution accepting another confidential settlement agreement. It is believed the agreement involves multiple civil litigation defendants in the 2014-2018 FR-WC EDA financial scandal cases. The wording of a portion of the motion to accept the confidential agreement states: “WHEREAS, the EDA desires to enter into the confidential settlement agreement with confidential parties providing for a confidential settlement payment to the EDA;”. There was no action on the other closed session topic, “business opportunities”.
As part of the Committee Reports, Board Chair Jeff Browne provided an update on the marketing plan in anticipation of formalizing the path forward at the next meeting. Mr. Browne also gave an overview of the presentation that he and the Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty, provided to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP’s) Business Investment Team earlier this month.
Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, and Joe Petty provided an update on the proposed FY-2023-24 and FY-2024-25 Budgets, and they will be reviewed by the County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 PM.
Secretary, Jorie Martin, gave a recap of the recently held Open-Door Business Session hosted at the Virginia Inland Port on February 23, 2023.
Mr. Petty provided an update on the Department’s recent activities that including meeting with prospects, planning for upcoming regional programs, and presentations at meetings both locally and out-of-town.
As a follow up to old business the County and EDA will continue to move forward on IT (Information Technology) and social media programs that include resolving security and administrative rights to access profiles and data to ensure that all information is secure and up-to-date.
Presented as new business, Jorie Martin and Scott Jenkins provided the Board with a draft Request For Information (RFI) for the Avtex Redevelopment Site. The Board agreed to share the working document with the Town, as well as County, in order to provide additional feedback on the final version. There was also a discussion regarding ongoing work on a financial process Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between the EDA and the County to consolidate multiple agreements and clarify the process moving forward.
The next regular monthly Board meeting will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8:00 AM at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room.
(From a release by the FR-WC EDA)
