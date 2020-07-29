Coming to the Table video conversation and invitation to virtual gathering on Thursday, July 30

WHAT MATTERS Warren–The community is invited to watch the virtual healing discussion shared below and to attend the Coming to the Table (Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter) ZOOM virtual gathering on Thursday, 7/30, from 6:30pm-8:30pm. The group’s mission is to promote “truth, justice, healing and working together to create a just and truthful society that acknowledges and seeks to heal from the racial wounds of the past, from slavery and the many forms of racism it spawned.” CTTT encourages all to be willing to be uncomfortable, willing to learn and step out of comfort zones, to make time to become educated and to engage in healing as well as transforming conversations in a safe space.

This video is a thought provoking ZOOM discussion between Beth Medved Waller, Judith James and Ira Chaleff (co-chairs) as well as Sarah Downs, a Reaching Out Now Volunteer and Shenandoah University student. During the conversation, a powerful theory that “pain that is not transformed is transferred” and “hurt people hurt people” is presented as well as the concepts of forgiveness, inclusion, respect, honesty, transparency, compassion, reconciliation and using non-violence to bridge the divide through love and peace.

According to the CTTT Facebook page, “Our goal is to provide leadership, resources, and a supportive environment for all who wish to acknowledge and heal wound from racism that is rooted in the United States’ history of slavery and, unfortunately, is ongoing.

The essential element that is needed for us to do the work of healing is to have blacks, whites, and others well represented. Toward that end, PLEASE REACH OUT TO FAMILY MEMBERS, FRIENDS, NEIGHBORS, FELLOW PARISHIONERS, STUDENTS AND CO-WORKERS – BLACK AND WHITE – AND EXTEND AN INVITATION TO THIS WORK. THE MORE DIVERSE OUR GROUP, THE RICHER WILL BE THE CONVERSATION” Learn more at comingtothetable.org/front-royal, and contact them at ctttfrontroyal@gmail.com or on Facebook to receive the ZOOM link and/or to sign up for their mailing list.

WHAT TO EXPECT DURING MEETINGS–During the gatherings (in person or ZOOM), attendees do not need to speak but are encouraged to share, make connections, discuss history, brainstorm about paths to healing, express and challenge hard truths in a safe space without shame, listen thoughtfully and take action they feel called to take. As volunteer Sarah Downs shares, people don’t have to feel obligated to speak–healing is fostered when people who are hurt are heard.

