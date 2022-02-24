Community Events
Commemoration ceremony honoring the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier
On February 21, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a commemoration ceremony to honor the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier. The ceremony was sponsored by the George Washington Chapter of the SAR, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Children of the American Revolution. The ceremony honors an unidentified soldier of the Revolutionary War.
In 1826, during construction of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, the body of an unidentified man, clothed in a Revolutionary War uniform was unearthed, found in a munitions box. He was reinterred within the cemetery of the Old Presbyterian Meeting House. On February 22, 1928, a temporary wooden marker was placed at the gravesite to coincide with Alexandria’s annual celebration of George Washington’s birthday. The current memorial was placed by the National Society of the Children of the American Revolution and dedicated 19 April 1929, to coincide with Lexington-Concord Day.
Here is the epitaph placed on the stone tablet memorial: “Here lies a soldier of the Revolution whose identity is known but to God. His was an idealism that recognized a Supreme Being, that planted religious liberty on our shores, that overthrew despotism, that established a people’s government, that wrote a Constitution setting metes and bounds of delegated authority, that fixed a standard of value upon men above gold and lifted high the torch of civil liberty along the pathway of mankind. In ourselves his soul exists as part of ours, his memory’s mansion.”
The commemoration honors this unknown soldier, all of those who rest in unmarked graves and the many other patriots who died in the cause of freedom to create an independent United States of America. We are reminded of the gratitude our citizens owe to all those who have served so the United States can remain a free and independent nation.
Participating in the ceremony were Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution President Bruce Meyer, Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution Regent LeAnn Turbyfill and Virginia Society Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox who all placed wreaths to commemorate the occasion.
The combined Virginia Society Color Guard presented colors and posted sentinels with participants from George Washington, Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Colonel William Grayson (CWG), Culpeper Minutemen (CMM), Fairfax Resolves (FR) and Sergeant Major John Champe (SJC) chapters. The guard was commanded by Ken Bonner (SJC) and Brett Osborn (CJWII).
Additional participants from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips with dual members Dave Cooke (FR), Forrest Crain (FR), Leamon Duncan (CWG), Bill Schwetke (CMM), Barry Schwoerer (SJC) and Mike Weyler (CWG).
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 24th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, February 24:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Premiering Thursday March 3rd “The Batman” @ 7:00pm
COMING SOON:
- “The Lost City”
- “Morbius”
- “Sonic The Hedge Hog 2”
62nd Highland County Maple Festival: The official maple festival of Virginia returns
The tradition of the Highland County Maple Festival in Virginia returns March 12-13 and 19-20, 2022. Since 1959, visitors have been drawn to Highland County to tour real maple sugar camps for a cultural and culinary adventure. All-you-can-eat pancake and buckwheat cake meals, over 100 arts & crafts vendors, and live entertainment make this county-wide event a fun outing with lasting memories for the entire family.
This year, the Highland County Maple Festival features ten unique sugar camps open for the public for free tours. Visitors have the chance to view traditional and modern techniques for creating maple syrup from tree to bottle. In addition to pure maple syrup, some local camps offer a variety of flavored maple syrups infused with native plants or aged in spirit barrels, as well as black walnut syrup, hickory syrup, and even birch syrup. New for 2022, the familiar faces of Back Creek Farms that have been set up for years at the Courthouse Lawn in Monterey will now have their sugar camp open for tours along beautiful Back Creek in the western portion of Highland County.
Local civic clubs and organizations will be bringing back their delicious food offerings, including those famous fresh maple doughnuts, pancake and buckwheat cake meals with sausage and gravy, trout sandwiches, pork rinds, funnel cakes, and just about anything maple-flavored! Additional food vendors on North Water Street in Monterey offer treats like maple fudge, pizza flatbreads, waffle on a stick, chorizo white queso fries, falafel, and much more.
Over 100 juried arts & crafts vendors will be available in Monterey and McDowell, providing one-of-a-kind treasures, tasty treats, and special gifts. Browse and shop with new and returning vendors for a seemingly endless variety of handcrafted items, from exclusive artwork to exquisite jewelry. Admission to access vendors at the Highland High School and Elementary School gyms remains at $3 purchased onsite, and payment comes with a collectible maple leaf keychain that also provides access to daily noon entertainment at The Highland Center in Monterey. Although those keychains will be branded with “2020”, they will grant visitors entry for 2022 and are sure to be a unique reminder and talking point of these interesting times.
All four days of the festival will feature entertainment. On Saturday, March 12th, enjoy the popular bluegrass band Southern Rail Express at noon and the acoustic high energy duo of Scuffletown at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, March 13th at noon, take a step back in time for a showing of the 1921 silent film Tol’able David that was filmed in Highland County, courtesy of the Highland Historical Society. On Saturday, March 19th, put on your dancing shoes with square dance workshops from noon to 2:00 p.m., concluding with a full square dance at 7:00 p.m. with callers Ellen and Eugene Ratcliffe and music by Juanita Fireball & The Continental Drifters. On Sunday, March 20th, finish up the festival with crowd favorites The Little Switzerland Cloggers starting at noon. All entertainment at The Highland Center is brought to you with the assistance and sponsorship of the Highland County Arts Council. For more entertainment options, visitors of all ages can listen to bluegrass music at Southernmost Maple in Bolar starting at noon on Saturdays, or those 21 and up can groove to the acoustic blues of Delta Junction at Hull’s Hideaway Restaurant & Tavern in Monterey starting at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12th.
While traveling the beautiful scenic roads of the rural mountain community, visitors will discover many other additional activities, such as spending time at kids’ fishing fun days at Hiner Town Trout Fishing north of Monterey, experiencing a living history camp and new exhibits at the Highland County Museum in McDowell, enjoying award-winning cider at Big Fish Cider Co. in Monterey, browsing local art and books at the Gallery of Highland located in The Highland Center, viewing additional vendors at The Church at the Old Oak in Meadowdale, visiting a local restaurant or store, or taking in the thrilling sights of a Valley Aerospace Team Model Rocket Launch south of Monterey on Saturday, March 12th.
2022 will mark the first time the Highland County Maple Festival has been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additional hand sanitizer units will be placed throughout populated areas in Monterey and McDowell this year. Disposable masks will be provided at the entrance to the Arts & Crafts Show at Highland County Public Schools for those who need them. Nonprofit organizations that are usually located in the High School Hallway will be found in the Elementary School Gym, allowing for more social distancing room for visitors in the hallway. Please stay home if you have symptoms of COVID-19, and follow recommended guidelines for isolation/quarantine if you recently had COVID-19 or were exposed to COVID-19.
In 1999, the Library of Congress designated The Highland County Maple Festival a “Local Legacy,” and in 2014, the Governor of Virginia signed a bill into law designating the festival as the “official maple festival of Virginia.” Even in its absence in 2020 and 2021, the festival was announced as the 2021 first-place place winner for Best Food or Drink Festival of the Shenandoah Valley Region in Virginia Living’s Best of Virginia issue, receiving the distinction for the second consecutive year. It has also been awarded the top spot in the Best Family Entertainment category in the 2021 Best of the Valley by readers of Harrisonburg’s Daily News-Record. Tens of thousands of visitors arrive annually to enjoy the event. The Highland County Maple Festival is coordinated by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and made possible with the help of countless volunteers and organizations. Top sponsors include Summit Community Bank and Kissito Healthcare Hot Springs.
Traditional hours of the festival include Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., though visitors can get a jumpstart to the day with an all-you-can-eat pancake meal as early as 7:00 a.m. Full details on all the festival happenings can be found at www.highlandcounty.org/maple-festival, with posts highlighting the festival available at www.facebook.com/HighlandCounty.
Virginia is for Maple Syrup Lovers!
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia speaks with international bestselling author
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Great Backyard Bird Count, which took place from Friday, February 18 through Monday, February 21. To celebrate, continue join the Center on its live events channel throughout the month for a collection of themed virtual programs.
Today, February 24 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern, Wildlife Center Senior Vice President for Outreach and Education Amanda Nicholson and Wildlife Center President/co-founder Ed Clark will be speaking with a very special guest — international bestselling author Jennifer Ackerman. Viewers will also have the chance to “meet” Ambassador Animals from the Wildlife Center of Virginia during the live stream — and learn how these birds came to the Center and what their stories are, as well as the stories of the thousands of patients that the Center treats each year, and the steps that each of us can take to protect wildlife and the environment.
This program is free and is available via Zoom and Facebook Live. Email info@nationalsporting.org for a Zoom link or visit the Wildlife Center of Virginia on Facebook.
Terms of Endearment presented by Selah Theatre Project in partnership with Lord Fairfax Community College
Lord Fairfax Community College will host Selah Theatre Project’s production of TERMS OF ENDEARMENT, adapted by Dan Gordon, based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Larry McMurtry and the Oscar-winning screenplay by James L. Brooks, and directed by LaTasha Do’zia.
The play follows Emma whose often exasperated by her highly opinionated mother, Aurora. They talk every day about their problems, from Aurora finding unexpected love even as she becomes a reluctant grandmother, to Emma’s struggle in her troubled marriage. But when they need one another the most, their relationship has turned from a typical mother/daughter bond to best friends. TERMS OF ENDEARMENT, is a funny and touching story that captures the delicate, sometimes fractured bonds between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, lovers, both old and new.
TERMS OF ENDEARMENT stars Paige Ulevich (Glory Bea, Barefoot in the Park, To Wake the Dead) as Aurora Greenway and Beau Bostock (in her Selah Theatre Project stage debut ) as her daughter Emma. This production also features: Richard Clem as Garrett, Jacob Reed (Twelve Angry Jurors, The Diviners, Kindergarten) as Flap, Corinna Taylor (The Diviners, The Vagina Monologues) as Patsy Clark/Doris/Nurse, and Paul Martin as Doctor Maise.
“It is a privilege for me to work for the first time with Selah Theatre onstage”, says Richard Clem. “The cast has a tremendous command of the stage that engages the audience from lights up to curtain,” says director, LaTasha Do’zia, “The power of how relationships affect every aspect of our lives is ever present in this show”.
TERMS OF ENDEARMENT has some mature language and topics. Performances begin on Friday, March 18 at 7pm for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 27. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 regulations at LFCC. Audience members are required to wear masks during the performance.
For tickets, go online to www.selahtheatreproject.org/terms or call 540-686-5185.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of March
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of March 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, March 1st
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Rock Cycle! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Today is the earliest you can pick up a coloring sheet to participate in our coloring contest for National Crayon Day. More info under March 31st.
Wednesday, March 2nd
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Best of Award Winners will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Best of Award Winners will be the theme of our stories, songs and finger plays this week. Each child will receive a take-home craft kit. Registration required.
Saturday, March 5th
- 2:00PM Press Play. Join other teens in a Mario Kart tournament! For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Monday, March 7th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, March 8th
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Porosity in Soil. For ages 6-11. Registration required.
- 7:00PM Virtual Goodnight Sweetheart Story Time. Join Miss. Pattie for our special story time in your jammies. Bring your favorite buddy and get cozy!
Wednesday, March 9th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! On the Farm will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! On the Farm will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, March 12th
- 3:00PM – Irish Step Dance performance. Bring the whole family out to the library to enjoy a dance performance from Jig n Jive Dance Studio in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day!
Monday, March 14th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, March 15th
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Green Soda Pop! We will learn about chemical reactions.. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option is offered this week as well.
Wednesday, March 16th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Green will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Green will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, March 19th
- 2:00PM Aspiring Artists. Enjoy an afternoon of making art. Ages 7-18. Registration required.
Monday, March 21st
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Wednesday, March 23rd
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Birds will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Birds will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Friday, March 25th – Library closed for staff training.
Saturday, March 26th
- 1:00PM – Story Walk @ Eastham Park. Enjoy a walkthrough read-aloud of our next Story Walk book, Have You Heard the Nesting Bird? by Rita Gray. We will offer free copies of the book to the first 50 attendees. Enjoy a lesson on local bird identification from an expert, followed by a bird feeder craft. Thank you to our sponsors, the Front Royal Rotary Club and Warren County Parks and Recreation, and a special thank you to Sharon Fisher as well.
Today is the last day you can submit your entry into our coloring contest for National Crayon Day. More info under March 31st.
Monday, March 28th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, March 29th
- 4:30PM Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Soil Erosion: What a Plant Can Do! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option is offered this week as well.
Wednesday, March 30th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Springtime will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Springtime will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Thursday, March 31st – National Crayon Day
- The library will be celebrating National Crayon Day with a coloring contest. Come by the library after March 1st to pick up one of our coloring sheets, color it in, and return it by March 26th to enter into our coloring contest. All ages welcome to participate. One entry per person. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes will be awarded to each age group.
Samuels Library Day of Giving set for February 24th
Samuels Public Library is celebrating Library Lovers’ Month with its third annual Day of Giving on Thursday, February 24th. This year, a generous anonymous donor has agreed to match all Day of Giving donations up to $3,000! Gifts made by February 24th will be doubled, making donations go twice as far in supporting exceptional library services and programs that benefit our entire community.
Donate now at dayofgiving.samuelslibrary.net
Last year, despite the ongoing pandemic, the Samuels Library team welcomed more than 75,000 library patrons through its doors, provided more than 1,242 curbside pickups, hosted nearly 400 virtual and in-person programs and provided more than 2,000 take home craft and science kits for children and adults. The Library also added exceptional services like the new Laptop and Mobile Hotspot lending program that addresses digital equity needs in our community. It also expanded electronic resources and continued popular programs like curbside delivery and virtual programming to meet the demands for library services outside of the library building.
Samuels Library counts on supporters to make exceptional programming and library resources available to everyone in our community. If you can’t make a financial donation yourself during Library Lovers’ Month Day of Giving, there are others way you can support and enjoy your community library.
- Set up you own Day of Giving Facebook Fundraiser for Samuels Public Library
- Visit Samuels Library this month and find out all we have to offer
- Sign up for a library card
- Join Samuels Library social media pages and share your experiences with your friends
