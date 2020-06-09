Commemoration event for Dr. Joseph Warren, namesake of Warren County, June 11th

Dr. Joseph Warren Tribute by Larry W. Johnson:

Warren County, founded in 1836, is named for American Patriot Major General Dr. Joseph Warren.

Dr. Joseph Warren was born June 11, 1741, and martyred June 17, 1775, at the Battle of Breeds Hill/Bunker Hill. His death came upon the third siege of the British Army seeking to stamp out the American rebellion. Joseph Warren upon learning of the impending battle to take place at Bunker Hill rode there, but declined to take charge of the colonial forces, under Colonial Commanders Israel Putnam and William Prescott, even though holding the rank of Major General. Joseph Warren desired to serve as a private in the trenches with his fellow soldiers.

The Americans fought fiercely, but being out of powder and musket balls, the Patriots were forced back by the third British wave. General Warren rallying the Americans, wounded and bayoneted in the leg, fought on encouraging his fellow patriot soldiers to resist. A musket ball to his head instantly ended his life; the British prevailed but lost 50% of their Army. British General Thomas Gage ordered that Joseph’s body be mutilated beyond recognition and quickly buried. Two days later, the British dug up Joseph’s body and further desecrated it by spitting on it, jumping on it and cutting off his head. He was again thrown into a shallow grave. General Gage reportedly said, “Warren’s death is equal to 500 men.”

Before the battle, Dr. Warren’s mother begged him not to risk his life. He answered, “Where danger is, dear mother, there must your son be. Now is no time for any of America’s children to shrink from any hazard. I will set her free or die.” Dr. Warren, a widower, and Harvard educated Doctor of Medicine, at 34-years-of-age left four children. The United States Continental Congress voted to support his children until they were of age, indicating our nation’s appreciation for this heroic patriot. Abigail Adams wrote her husband, John Adams, of her grief at this loss and lamented he would have been our President.

In the early days of the American Rebellion his name inspired America, and only later, as General George Washington took charge, did Dr. Joseph Warren’s star began to set. But he remains America’s first great hero and a Founding Father of our Independent and Free United States of America.

The Flag Ceremony Program is scheduled as follows:

Occasion of the lowering of flags to honor Major General Dr. Joseph Warren namesake of Warren County.

Location: County Administration Building

Time: 9:00 am

Date: June 11, 2020

Call to Order and Welcome – Doug Stanley, County Administrator

Color Guard Procession

Invocation – The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson

Pledge of Allegiance – Dale Carpenter

Remarks – Walter Mabe, Chair Board of Supervisors

Introduction of Dale Cory, Past-President James Wood II Chapter, SAR

Joseph Warren –The Forgotten Founding Father for Whom Our County is Named – The Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson

Lowering of the Flags – Chair Walt Mabe, Doug Stanley, Dale Cory and Dale Carpenter

Musket Fire by Guardsmen of the Col. James Wood II Chapter

Taps

Benediction – The Rev. Rev. Larry W. Johnson

Adjournment – Doug Stanley