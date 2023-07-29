Opinion
Commentary: $3.2 Million in Rural Rail Crossing Upgrades Increase Safety, Lay the Tracks for High Speed Rail
Surrounded by Biden appointees and officials from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Prince William, made the latest announcement of federal funding to flow into the commonwealth from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The ceremony held last month at the Spotsylvania Virginia Railway Express station to celebrate $3.2 million in grants was the culmination of an eight-year-long planning process to improve rural rail crossings and lay the tracks for high-speed rail to North Carolina.
Train-ger danger
In 2022, there were 274 fatalities across America resulting from at-grade crossing collisions between trains and cars. Compared with the 42,795 people who died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the U.S. last year, everything about trains — including crossing their tracks — is far safer. However, simple safety measures can make such crashes all but impossible.
Although malfunctioning gates and warning lights do cause some collisions at crossings, the vast majority result from impatient drivers who choose to drive around lowered gates thinking they can beat the train. That’s why the latest technology to prevent such crashes is the installation of “four-quad gates.”
With two sets of gates on both sides of the tracks, drivers can no longer swerve around the gates without damaging their cars, thus establishing a strong deterrent to risky behavior. The presence of the quad gates means passing trains will no longer be required to blast their horns when approaching the intersections.
The $3.2 million dollars secured by Spanberger after talks with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will improve four rural at-grade crossings along the Richmond to D.C. rail corridor. Four-quad gates will be constructed at Brent Point Road in Stafford County, Summit Crossing Road in Spotsylvania County, and at Doswell Road and Elmont Road in Hanover County.
The funding is one of the first disbursements from the Federal Railroad Administration’s newly established Railroad Crossing Elimination program.
“This is an example of one of those areas where there is a need on the ground in Virginia we haven’t been able to meet in the past, where now the state and the localities that I represent will have the ability to protect people’s lives, to make our transportation system safer and to do it with grant dollars that were put forward in the federal infrastructure law for this exact purpose,” said Spanberger in an interview.
Safer, faster service
With over 3,000 miles of train tracks and 9,000 highway-rail crossings across the commonwealth, upgrades to four rural crossings may sound like a drop in the bucket. Once you take away the crossings which are private, grade-separated, or closed, that figure drops down to 1,800 — still a relatively large number.
With just 12 deaths from train-car collisions since 2010, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles, Virginia actually has one of the lowest rates of such fatalities in the nation. For comparison, Texas, California, Illinois, Florida, Indiana, and Missouri each witnessed over a dozen deaths last year alone. The commonwealth’s rail crossings may already be safe, but the Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s director, Jennifer DeBruhl, wants to keep it that way.
“As we work to increase passenger rail and the movement of freight by rail, that then puts more opportunities for conflict at these grade crossings,” she said in an interview. “The FRA received an incredible number of applications for this program, so the fact that we brought home this grant to Virginia is not insignificant because the highway-rail crossing inventory is a dataset that most state departments of transportation are already working off of.”
Since 2015, all states and the District of Columbia have been required by Congress to prepare a grade crossing action plan to help cut down on the number of collisions. After the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was passed in 2021, DRPT officials began working with VDOT to analyze crash history, geometrics, and proximity to priority corridors identified in the Transforming Rail in Virginia plans.
The result was an updated Virginia Grade Crossing State Action Plan that positioned the commonwealth to sweep the first round of RCE funding. Knowing the rural part of the program was a priority for the FRA, DeBruhl and her team submitted the package of four crossings along the planned DC2RVA high-speed rail corridor.
“We’re not limiting ourselves to rural crossings, but there is a sweet spot in the federal program for rural projects,” she said. “We anticipate another solicitation for projects later this year, so we may submit multiple applications to eliminate conflict points.”
For Spanberger, the choice to hold the press conference at a popular commuter rail station is a reminder of why she fought so hard for the funding in the first place.
“People love the train and love going to D.C., but sometimes it gets delayed, and sometimes those delays are caused by the fact the train has to slow down because there is a car in the way,” she said. “This [$3.2 million set of safety upgrades] is part and parcel of making the I-95 rail corridor more reliable and more straightforward, so the benefit is certainly to people who are passengers on those trains or who might be enticed to be passengers.”
by Wyatt Gordon, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Open Letter to Timmy French – Requesting Clarification on Issues
Dear Timmy French,
I write to you as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing tens of thousands of voters living in the Senate District 1 you aspire to serve. Your campaign has already raised three red flags for many Republican voters.
First, in your campaign mailings, website, and campaign appearances, you revealed very little about some very important issues. Voters want to know what your core values are and, more importantly, how you would vote on legislation pertaining to some important issues. It is time for you to take a clear stand on issues you avoided while campaigning before the primary so that voters can make an informed choice. Let’s start with just three issues.
- Will you vote in support of reasonable legislation to protect all preborn human life?
- Will you vote to oppose all new gun restrictions and vote to repeal all the onerous and unconstitutional gun laws enacted when Democrats controlled state government during the 2020 and 2021 sessions of the General Assembly?
- Will you vote for 1) taxpayer funding of school choice options, 2) protecting girls and women by keeping males out of female facilities and school sports, and 3) protection of kids from sexually explicit library and course materials, gender and racial grooming, and indoctrination in our schools?
Second, prior to the June 20 primary, you openly invited “everyone” to participate in the Republican primary. How would you respond to me and others who consider that to be election interference? I think it is safe to say 100% of Republican primary voters agree election interference is wrong. Looking at the data from the Republican Primary, it becomes clear that the number of Democrat voters exceeded your winning margin. Since you alone, in contrast with all seven other candidates, courted non-Republican voters, it is reasonable to speculate that you would be in second place without non-Republican votes. Do you believe Democrats should vote in Republican primaries to pick Republican candidates?
Third, on Primary Day, I and other Republicans witnessed your campaign coordinating signs and campaign literature with Frederick First candidates running in opposition to Republican nominees. In Gary Oates’ June 23rd LTE, he wrote, “Frederick First was proud to team up with Timmy French and play a part in his victory. Timmy has been a great friend to our Frederick First campaign, and we look forward to working with him through the rest of the election season…” Republican Party rules treat opposition to Republican nominees very seriously. The Shenandoah GOP party plan specifically calls out allowing your name to be used in support of an opponent of a Republican candidate. You made no attempt to distance yourself from the alliance with “Frederick First” when questioned at the Frederick County Republican Committee June meeting. In my opinion, “Frederick First” is the team of Democrats and monied interests in Frederick County.
In conclusion, please come clean with the voters.
Who is Timmy French, and which side are you on?
Dave LaRock
Delegate, 33rd House District
Opinion
Keep Rockland Rural
I would like to reply to the opinion article written by Mr. Michael Graham regarding the Rockland Community controversy.
Mr. Graham, I do get it! But I don’t think you do. The residents of the Rockland community have vehemently indicated opposition to the rezoning request being proposed by the management of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club to be able to build a 55+ community on the grounds of the golf club.
Shame on you, Mr. Graham, for cunningly avoiding any mention of the real concerns this development poses to our community. (i.e., drain of the underground natural water supply, disposal of wastewater, and congestion/safety of the local roads, among others). The Rockland Road bridge over the Railroad tracks is of no consequence until it is built!
I do get that 55+ communities are a great idea. But not in Rockland! With so many other potential development opportunities in Front Royal/Warren County, surely other more appropriate sites are available for such a project.
I do get that I stand with our farmers and neighbors who oppose this development and vehemently reiterate the cry “KEEP ROCKLAND RURAL”
J.Matthew Gaglione
Warren County
Opinion
Commentary: Grandma’s Advice
As a kid growing up in Front Royal, I would make my summer pilgrimage to my grandma’s farm to spend time with her and my cousins in The Plains, Va. These were great times and full of many memories that I cherish to this day.
One of these memories focused on our daily activities of playing in the creek that ran through the fields. Each day my grandmother would tell us that we should not swim downstream of the cows. We heard her message but never paid much attention since the cows were upstream from where we were at that time. We ignored it.
It was not until later in my adult work life, while dealing with corporate business issues that the power of her advice hit me. I was dealing with having to solve an endless stream of problems that never seemed to end before the next issue was on top of me. At that moment, the advice of my grandmother came into clarity.
I realized the cows upstream represented the main cause of the problem that affected us downstream by the cow’s bathroom habits which would flow downstream to where we were playing. I was able to see that my business problems were like the upstream cow situation. The cows represent a major problem that was causing so many downstream issues. No matter how hard I worked to solve these corporate issues, more just kept on coming. Once I understood what the upstream problem was, the issue had a simple solution for both situations. Run the cows out of the stream above us and identify the corporate upstream problem causing the downstream problems. My life became more manageable in my corporate career when I learned to identify the upstream problems that were causing all the downstream difficulties and dealt with the main issue. The result was that most of the downstream problems disappeared.
I tell you this story because I think it applies to our current situation as it relates to the controversy about banning a select group of books from a public library. I see banning books as a downstream problem and not the main issue. If we continue to deal only with the downstream problem, it will continue to create more division throughout our community. The upstream issue is the lack of parental controls on children’s access to the internet which allows them to get far more damaging information than we ever had as a child growing up in our day. Kids have access 24/7 to everything downstream parents want to be banned, even during school hours. The issues that people are complaining about in our public libraries are multiplied 1000 times on the internet. If I were a kid today, I would not have to go to the library to get information on topics that I was not supposed to know. The internet has it all. Monitoring what children have access to in the library is easy. But many parents have no clue what their kids are viewing on the internet…Any topics they choose!
So, let’s get to the real problem that will not be solved by banning books from the public library to gain political points. Go to the source. Get the cows out of the stream. Be responsible parents and be involved with what kids are allowed to see at home on their free internet time. This will have a greater impact than making a big deal about banning public library books that others want to read.
We allow freedom of expression to the point that politicians today say anything and express any type of untruthful spin to support their self-interest. The sad part of this is that many citizens don’t seem to care to address all the mistruths and lies from this group of people because their freedom of expression is protected by our constitution, but they are very focused on stopping the ability of others to express themselves by demanding the acceptance of only a narrow range of books that fits into their thinking.
We, as parents, decide what our children are allowed to read from the library, so that can’t be the issue. Without comparable parental supervision, it must be what our children are allowed to view upstream at home that will make the difference.
Michael Graham
Front Royal
Writer’s comment: I have been and will continue to be a passionate supporter of the strength of the family in establishing the foundation of integrity for our children to follow in becoming faith-based, ethical, and logical adults. Our children watch us for an example to follow of how adults handle the issues of life. This example will be passed on to their children. I’m worried that in today’s society, we have not been the best role model for them to emulate in the future.
Opinion
Library Drama and Clever Rhetoric
In a recent (July 26 publication) opinion piece by Warren County resident Richard Jamieson, the author employed a neat rhetorical maneuver that I believe is worthy of examination.
Mr. Jamieson made two statements which he surely believed, and I agree, are not terribly controversial. One that “no sexualization of any sort should be in the juvenile section of the library.” Two, that “by definition, anything within the LGBTQ realm is about sexuality.”One is a matter of opinion, the other a declaration of fact, but again: I do not believe either statement is controversial.
But! Did you see what he did there? In a single sentence, sexualization shifted to sexuality. The two words may look the same, but I assure you, they are not.
When one says that “anything within the LGBTQ realm is about sexuality,” the word “sexuality” is being used very broadly to include such topics as what kind of person you might fall in love with. This broad definition of “sexuality” would include a couple romantically holding hands as they walk down the street. One may choose to narrow the definition of “sexuality” such that it is only concerned with sexual activity, but in that case, it is no longer true that “by definition, anything within the LGBTQ realm is about sexuality.”
To underscore that point, one need only look one month back in the archives of the Letters to the Editor relating to this exact discussion. On June 30, the Royal Examiner published a letter from “one of the 53″ detailing her concerns with one particular book, “Prince and Knight.” This particular letter had a follow-up on July 11. The problem with this particular book? Quote from the July 11 letter: “The innocuous-looking book has cute pictures of ‘Prince and Knight’ as Groom and Groom.” Quote from the June 30 letter: “Samuels has made their position clear, as I have mine. They are fine with 3-year-olds reading a story that glorifies same-sex attraction and gay marriage: I am not.”
Is this book about sexuality? If we take the broad definition, then certainly. Is it sexualized content? Hardly. If it were, then we would be having discussions about the rampant sexualization of our churches, heterosexual brides and grooms standing side by side and desecrating our sacred spaces with their pornographic wedding ceremonies.
It is interesting to me that Mr. Jamieson complains that it’s unfair to claim “viewpoint discrimination” and insists that it’s pure coincidence that the books “identified [by] CSL for removal because of pornographic content” happen to have LGBTQ themes. Yet the definition of “pornographic content” is stretched to include a wedding — so long as the wedding is a same-sex union. “Sexualization” is stretched to include an acknowledgment that same-sex couples exist.
As I said at the beginning, it’s a neat rhetorical maneuver. But regardless of flowery words, if your definition of “pornographic content” includes material that would be considered child-friendly with straight individuals, then perhaps “viewpoint discrimination” might not be such an unfair accusation.
Joe Plemmons
Front Royal
Opinion
Tragedy and Truth
A letter was written to the Royal Examiner recently recounting a tragic story and, in no uncertain terms laying at least part of the blame for a death of a young woman on “ the toxic culture of the Front Royal Catholic home-school/St John’s church community, and the bullying and abuse she was subjected to by that community.” The author did not mince words.
I am a part of the Catholic homeschool/St. John’s community. Our children used to play with the Randolph children, and I attended Rose Randolph’s funeral. We were at the Randolph home for many gatherings, and they were at ours. As the letter indirectly reveals, they are a family gifted with intelligence and remarkable artistic talents.
After the funeral, I stood outside with several women who knew the Randolphs. Whatever understanding we had of Rose’s death, I have no reason to think any of us thought Rose was struggling with her sexual identity. Our prayers and thoughts were with the terrible grief the Randolph family was enduring and that Rose’s soul would rest in peace, and that is still our prayer.
Two letters since Briget Randolph’s letter, and written as responses to it, have addressed the content of the books in the Library to which people are objecting. One letter, written by Mr. Michael Randolph, made the obvious but salient point that those who are crying foul over “book banning” and “censorship” have (or hopefully have) their limits: limits that would preclude children’s books from promoting such things as cannibalism, breaking drug laws, and the like. Mr. Randolph also makes the point (more subtly) that it is a real stretch to claim that these books’ availability in the Library is helping kids not to commit suicide, as Ms. Randolph’s letter suggests their inclusion does.
Towards the end of Ms. Randolph’s letter, after informing us that “some of your children are already gay. They are non-binary and trans. They are queer. They are questioning. They are doubting. They are seeking truth. . . . ” Ms. Randolph makes another terrible charge against those who sincerely disagree with her: she states that they are part of a “culture war that wants them [people like her sister] dead.” Is that statement true? Is that really the truth? I am a lifelong conservative, cradle Catholic. I don’t live under a rock. I know many, many people who are like me, and I talk often to many who are not. I know of no person who wants “these . . . books” gone from the Library who also wants any person “dead.”
In fact, we are well aware that our children are human and subject to social contagions and manipulation, and confusion: many of us have people we love profoundly who are struggling with precisely the things Ms. Randolph thinks we are so shocked by. We are past the point of complacency or naivete. Ms. Randolph has piercingly revealed the polarity of this struggle, this “culture war,” as she correctly terms it.
Laura M. Clark
Warren County
Opinion
Viewpoint Discrimination and Compromise
Ms. Dixie Dillon Lane has made a reasonable point about legal constraints and compromises with regard to a path forward concerning the Samuels Library, Inc. (SLI) controversy.
About constraints: While accepting what she points out at face value, I would like to focus attention on the phrase “– specifically because they contain LGBTQ themes or support LGBTQ beliefs or behaviors –. “ This is known as viewpoint discrimination. In my opinion, it should be clear to anyone that looks into the Cleanup Samuels Library (CSL) website that pornography primarily, and the sexualization of juveniles in general, are the objects of its focus.
I agree with Mr. Walker of the SLI Board of Trustees, and I believe CSL supporters also agree with him that no sexualization of any sort should be in the juvenile section of the library. By definition, anything within the LGBTQ realm is about sexuality. If it is an inconvenient fact that all or a great majority of books identified CSL for removal because of pornographic content also containing LGBTQ themes, that is an insufficient basis to conclude viewpoint discrimination. It simply means the library apparently doesn’t have books containing heterosexual pornographic content. If anyone can produce a juvenile book in Samuels that contains heterosexual pornographic content and ascertain that it was intentionally passed over by CSL, there may be a case for viewpoint discrimination. Otherwise, this is simply not substantiated.
About compromise: With respect to compromises, let us examine what is known to date: On July 10, the SLI Trustees voted not to even MOVE two books with sexualized content from the juvenile section, whereas the CSL position was to REMOVE them from the library. To Ms. Dillon’s point, a viewpoint discrimination claim would aim to threaten some level of legal jeopardy associated with removing the books, but moving them apparently does not, as evidenced by the decision to move one of the three books voted on by the Trustees on July 10. SLI appears to be the uncompromising party. If you are familiar with the poop metaphor: SLI trustees voted to move 1/3 of the poop from the brownie mix into a separate bowl. Is that a meaningful compromise? I don’t think so, and I don’t think most people would see it that way. The meaningful compromise would have been to move ALL the poop to its own mixing bowl and honestly label it and place the finished product where it could not be accidentally chosen by the unsuspecting patron’s child.
Finally, a crucial aspect of achieving compromise is good faith efforts of both parties. CSL supporters have gone through the formal recall process, including the appeals process that culminated in a vote at the July 10 trustees meeting. On the other hand, the SLI leadership did not even provide its trustees with the recall appeal forms for the 3 books which they were scheduled to vote on. When this was stated by SLI trustee Mr. Pond, Ms. Hotek said, paraphrasing, “You just have to trust the review committee” if you don’t know what you’re voting on. The whole point of elevating recall appeals to the full SLI Board of Trustees to vote on is to have the full board make an informed decision. This failure to inform, and be informed, did not demonstrate a good faith effort. To the discredit of the SLI Board of Trustees, excepting Mr. Pond and Mr. Walker, they did not insist on being fully informed on what they were voting on, which may turn out to be the most important vote they will have ever made as a trustee. I think it was an abrogation of their responsibility as trustees and made them appear detached and disinterested in compromise within the community they are supposed to serve, choosing instead to rubber-stamp whatever Ms. Hotek, Ms. Ross, and the “inside team” had already decided would be the outcome.
Richard Jamieson
North River District, Warren County
