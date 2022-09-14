Commentary: A bipartisan educational policy agenda for Virginia 

How do you build relationships in business? By being humble. In a recent podcast interview, Chris Guillebeau says, “Humility is not being a doormat.”

I love that quote because it reminds us that being humble doesn’t mean we give up our power. We’re powerful enough to own our mistakes and learn from them but also humble enough to be willing to admit when we’re wrong.

Humility is often misunderstood as a weakness, and in fact, humility is a strength.

A person who shows humility has a strong sense of self-awareness and knows their strengths and weaknesses. Humility helps us develop relationships with others because we know our strengths and limitations.

Humility helps us grow and progress as people because it allows us to see our shortcomings and weaknesses and empowers us to overcome them.

In other words, humility makes us better leaders, parents, employees, etc.

Humility is a virtue that has been lost in the age of “me first.” We’ve become so focused on our egos that we don’t care what others think of us.

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a human being, not an android. You’re probably one of the last remaining humans humble enough to ask for help.

Humility means you accept the fact that you’re not always right. It’s about having an open mind to learning from others and seeing yourself as a student, not a teacher.

Humility isn’t just a concept; it’s a way of life. It helps you understand that everything you do matters. And it helps you put other people first.

Humility Can Help You Grow

Many assume that they know everything, but that’s often not true. They may think they’re the smartest people in the room, but others probably know things that they don’t.

The key to this is humility. You can grow as a person when you realize that you don’t know everything and that you’re not the smartest or the best. That will force you to step back and look at what you think you know, and maybe you don’t know everything after all.

Humility is a difficult mindset to maintain, and it’s easy to slip into a mindset of arrogance when you start to feel like you know everything. You probably don’t know everything, and you can only figure that out by stepping back and looking around.

The only way to be humble is to stop thinking that you know everything and admit that you don’t. That’s the only way to go about being humble. When you become arrogant and prideful, you close yourself off to many potential opportunities and avenues to explore.

Instead, it would be best to focus on the things you know and the areas where you’re not so good. The rest will naturally fall into place, but you must be honest with yourself.

Humility Is a Key Ingredient in Effective Leadership

If you’re an aspiring leader, you’ve got to understand that leading people effectively means humility, which is often overlooked.

You don’t need to be arrogant or anything like that, but you’ve got to understand that you’re not the smartest person in the room. You’ve got to realize that the people you lead are more important than you, and that’s why you should try to do things the right way, even if you know it’s not the most efficient or quickest way to go about something.

Being humble is a great trait to have as a leader, and it’s a key ingredient in effective leadership. In other words, you need to be able to be okay with admitting when you’re wrong or when you’re being stupid.

When you admit your mistakes, you’re showing your employees that you care about them and are more than willing to make corrections whenever necessary. You’re even willing to apologize for your mistakes, and you can do this even when you’re not entirely guilty.

You’re also showing them that you can admit when you’re wrong. This shows your employees that you’re willing to do the same, making them respect you even more as a leader.

If you’re not willing to admit you’re wrong, you’re not showing your employees that you can accept your mistakes. In fact, you’re just showing them that you’re a liar and a fraud, which will eventually come back to bite you in the butt.

You need to be able to admit your mistakes to show that you’re a natural leader and that you’re willing to do whatever it takes to make things right. Doing that will give your employees the feeling that they’re being treated fairly and that you’re a trustworthy and honest leader.

As a leader, you must understand that humility is key to effective leadership. When you’re willing to admit your mistakes, you’re showing your employees that you’re eager to make amends.

Be The Leader Your Tribe Needs

We’ve all heard stories of people who become leaders or take charge in the workplace by making bold and assertive decisions. They’ll challenge the other company members, saying, “I’m taking charge, guys, I’m running this show now, and we’re getting things done.”

We all love a good leader, but we also tend to question their methods. We wonder how they became that type of leader and what makes them tick. We don’t understand that, but that doesn’t stop us from wanting to know.

When you think about it, it’s pretty simple. A leader is a person who takes responsibility and assumes the role of making decisions and leading people. They’re the ones who can take control of situations that other people aren’t able to handle, and they make those decisions based on their experience and expertise.

What makes a great leader is their ability to see things from different perspectives and make decisions that others might not necessarily think are the best.

The reality is that we need leaders in our lives, and we need them to lead us, our friends, family, and companies. Without leaders, we don’t have anything, and there’s no one to make crucial decisions or provide direction.

In the military, there’s the term ‘Leader of the Pack.’ When the other soldiers are on missions and need a leader to follow, that leader is there to take the group out and lead them. If you’re in the military, you know that’s true.

A good leader has to be able to take charge, make decisions, and show everyone around him that he’s in charge. Without that, you don’t have a leader, you have a follower, and you don’t have a team; you have a mob.

You can’t be a leader unless you’re able to see things from different points of view and be able to make decisions that others wouldn’t necessarily make. You have to be able to set your own goals with an attitude that you will achieve them.

Be Humble To Lead Effectively

It’s easy to become self-important when you work with people. We all look at what we do and feel great about our accomplishments and contribution.

As leaders, we must remember that we’re just one link in the chain. When we lead, it’s not about being the boss but providing leadership and guidance to others.

It doesn’t matter how big or small the organization; everyone works together. The key is to provide the right leadership to all those around you.

You must be humble if you want to become an effective leader.

You may not realize it, but everyone has a role to play. And if you don’t accept it, you can’t expect to have the best results.

Humble people can lead because they know how to communicate in a way that uplifts others.

Being humble helps you develop empathy and compassion for others, and it helps you learn to appreciate others more and be more aware of how you may affect them.

Humility is also one of the most effective ways to lead. The best leaders know their strengths and weaknesses and use those to their advantage. They know when they need to ask for help and when they need to listen.

If you want to be an effective leader, start by being humble.