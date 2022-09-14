Opinion
Commentary: A bipartisan educational policy agenda for Virginia
As summer recedes and we head into fall, a new school year begins. Students, faculty and staff head back into schools and classrooms with hope and an understandable bit of trepidation. Fall is also a time when Virginia legislators craft their agendas and plan to pre-file bills for the next legislative session. Thus, it is worth thinking about how education and public policy might overlap in the coming year.
The polarized political environment with which our nation struggles has enveloped our educational system, with good and bad consequences. On the one hand, more (small d) democracy is good; on the other hand, the tone of the debates has not been helpful to the system.
That said, it is clear that during the pandemic most Americans came to recognize the importance of our public schooling system and its many connections to our economic system and our collective well being. We need our schools, for many reasons, and we need for them to be great.
Therefore, as we look back at the last two-plus years of the pandemic, we should think about an educational policy agenda that is informed by what we learned or (re)discovered during an exceedingly difficult time. Furthermore, there are some areas of educational policy where bipartisanship could and should prevail. Consider just the following:
School facilities modernization. A deadly airborne virus should have taught us to consider the environmental quality of the spaces in which we live, work and learn. Too many school buildings were unhealthy environments prior to the pandemic, and the virus held up a mirror to this reality.
Some school divisions have used COVID relief funds to upgrade HVAC systems, and that is a good start. We should also think about density and how people move through our school buildings as well as opportunities for students to learn in fresh air settings.
We have allowed too many school buildings in Virginia to become too old and obsolete; that bill will come due sooner than later. We need to seriously develop a long-term state and local initiative around building new, modern school facilities in which students, faculty and staff can be proud and safe to work and learn.
Teacher pay. Many school divisions were struggling with faculty and staff attrition prior to the pandemic, and it has only become more difficult. A pernicious (and gendered) narrative that we have allowed to persist is that teachers aren’t “in it for the money.” Certainly, many teachers feel called to the profession, but we are all humans who make rational cost-benefit calculations. At some point, working in unhealthy, high-pressure environments is simply not worth the benefits.
According to a recent NEA report, Virginia ranks 25th nationally in average teacher salaries and 18th in the nation for starting teacher salaries. We can and should do better. Fortunately, Governor Youngkin campaigned on improving teacher salaries, and we should all agree to work together to make that happen.
Early childhood education. The pandemic was particularly difficult for parents of our youngest children. Preschools and child care centers had to close and were not conducive to any kind of remote learning or supervision. This was detrimental to parents professionally and to many workplaces that found themselves without workers. It was most certainly not good for the kids.
Frankly, we have never invested in a system of high-quality, universal early childhood education, despite its obvious benefits for human and economic development. If we are truly committed to investing in the growth and development of young people in Virginia, we should take advantage of the clear return on investment from high-quality early childhood education.
Virtual learning. The research on the relationship between K-12 virtual learning and student achievement prior to the pandemic consistently showed negative effects. And during the pandemic, many students struggled to learn from a distance. Yet many families realized that their children might be better off learning from a distance, largely for physical and mental health reasons.
Additionally, educational leaders now recognize the need to be flexible and prepared should we be faced with additional health or climate emergencies. Demand for virtual learning opportunities is higher than pre-pandemic, and many school divisions have maintained virtual schooling options.
If we are to achieve student success for ALL students, then, we must ensure that virtual schooling is offered in a way that is cost effective. Local control of schools has value for traditional schooling, but in the virtual realm, we might be able to achieve cost efficiencies by thinking regionally and statewide. Virtual Virginia has been a great option for many students (and teachers) for many years, and we should think about how we might integrate it with regional virtual schooling endeavors instead of having every school division running its own virtual school(s).
These are just a few of the educational policy issues around which there really should be bipartisan support in the Commonwealth of Virginia. At a time when it feels like we, as a nation or a commonwealth, cannot agree on anything, let us consider that we do, in fact, have some common policy goals in education.
By Jonathan Becker
Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
Jonathan Becker, J.D., Ph.D., is an associate professor of educational leadership in the School of Education at Virginia Commonwealth University. He teaches courses on school law and the politics of education. He can be reached at jbecker@vcu.edu.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
I recently read both the letter to the Editor regarding ‘The HOAX of “Climate Change”’ and “Commentary: Now isn’t the time to reduce environmental review of energy permits.” First, we need to define the terms and evaluate consensus science. There’s more manmade CO2 leading to global warming. The temperature rise is measured by satellite: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/monitoring/msu/time-series/global/lt/ann/12. There’s more moisture in the atmosphere also measured by satellite.
Next, we must define the term “climate change” and evaluate the scientific consensus. As the Commentary article says: “Now is not the time to attempt to green-light energy projects that will contribute to more flooding and more erosion — not when scientists tell us such flooding events will become more and more common.” I get a little nervous when I read “scientists tell us” for some of the same reasons pointed out in HOAX. There’s more moisture in the atmosphere because warmer air can hold more moisture. But the key word is “can”. The actual amount of moisture that winds up in any given location is determined by weather, not temperature.
I do not believe there is a lot of “climate change” resulting from global warming. I have read numerous scientific assessments of higher rainfall, such as the one SW Virginia in August described in “Commentary.” While there are more rainfalls above particular thresholds (e.g., 2 inches in a day), there’s no trend in the maximum amount of rainfall. I have often read the claim that “the top 1% of rainfalls have up to 50% more rainfall in them” (depending on region). I have not found the source for this claim; apparently, it’s in a book from 2008.
Globally while there are fewer hurricanes, the average hurricane is stronger, and that’s causing an increase in the number of major hurricanes. Most of the world’s strongest tornadoes are in the US, and there’s a decrease in strong (EF-3 and up) tornadoes in the US. Why are there stronger hurricanes but not more strong tornadoes? The increase in hurricane strength appears to be directly caused by warmer oceans. However, changes in shear and other weather variables may result in fewer hurricanes over the ocean and fewer tornadic supercells over parts of the US.
What about heat? There’s certainly a case that global warming can result in local heat. The early September heatwave in California showed unprecedented maximum temperatures by a degree F or a few degrees in some cases. September is the hottest month near the California coast, so the timing makes sense and the unprecedented (in 120 years) seems to trace directly back to global warming.
Thus “climate change” is both simple and complex. There are a few relatively straightforward conclusions, like more rainfall, higher temperatures, and stronger hurricanes. But there’s a lot of complexity in weather, making it difficult to achieve higher extremes in rainfall or even higher temperature extremes here in the eastern US, where the hottest temperatures were generally in the 1930s or earlier, spurred by Midwest drought and weather patterns. But even that lack of higher heat here may have a global warming factor: more moisture tends to temper the highest temperatures while also increasing low temperatures.
Finally, we need to think about policy in the context of what we know about “climate change.” I believe there’s a case to be made for a strong economy to help reduce the impact of any future extreme weather. Also, a case for intensive R&D to give the world a better energy future. Indeed we have to invert the old saying and “think locally but act globally.” There are 900 coal plants being built or planned worldwide. The world needs alternatives, but we need a strong economy to fund R&D and maintain resilience. Global weather losses, including fire, flood, drought, and wind, are less than 0.2% of global GDP, thanks to the rise in global GDP despite some rises in those losses.
Scientists tell us many things which we must evaluate. The raw data tells us global warming is not a hoax. The policy must be decided by politicians. We must respect consensus science, but we are not a scientocracy. Certainly, scientists cannot tell us how to trade off between human needs for reasonably priced reliable electricity from the natural gas that would be piped across the mountains and the political impacts of cutting off access to natural gas to set an example but not accomplish much if anything towards reducing CO2.
I believe there’s a lot of middle ground between stopping all fossil fuels for any reason whatsoever (exemplified by Commentary) and ignoring the long-term problem (exemplified by HOAX) created by burning fossil fuels.
Eric Peterson
Front Royal VA
Opinion
Everyone has the right to say what they want
Everyone has the right to say what they want (Free Speech), but it might be nice if CJ Cook would cite some sources for his/her “The HOAX of Climate Change” opinion piece.
I know that not everyone holds Factcheck.org in high regard, but there is a lot of info available thereon regarding “Climate Gate,” specifically, among other things, in an open letter to Congress posted on Climate Science Watch and other sites, 25 leading climate scientists (including eight members of the National Academy of Science) wrote:
The body of evidence that human activity is the dominant cause of global warming is overwhelming. The content of the stolen emails has no impact whatsoever on our overall understanding that human activity is driving dangerous levels of global warming. Even without including analyses from the UK research center from which the emails were stolen, the body of evidence underlying our understanding of human-caused global warming remains robust.
Waller Wilson
Front Royal
Opinion
Scarecrow: The art of deception
“Misdirection, what the eyes see, and the ears hear – the mind believes” – John Travolta from the movie “Swordfish”, quoting Harry Houdini
School is in session. The world is being treated to a postgraduate level course in Psychological Operations (PSYOP) and Military Deception (MILDEC) hosted by the Ukrainian Department of Defense.
A few weeks ago, the Russians monitored a Ukrainian buildup in southern Kherson Province. Anticipating a Ukrainian attack in the south, the Russians subsequently thinned out their eastern defenses to reinforce the south. That is precisely what the Ukrainians wanted them to do. It was all part of a carefully crafted ruse.
On 6 September, the Ukrainians attacked, pouring through the weakened defenses east of Kharkiv City in the northeast resulting in a catastrophic setback for Putin’s forces. The vaunted Russian 1st Guard Tank Army (1 GTA) was routed, leaving most of their equipment behind. The Russian troops ran away, leaving their dinners cooking on the stove and over 300 tanks, and fled east.
The attack caught the Russian command completely by surprise. Many soldiers simply threw off their uniforms, donned civilian clothes, and drove off in stolen cars and bicycles to evade capture.
The Ukrainian attack was the main ingredient in a carefully spun ruse carried out for several months by Ukrainian PSYOP teams and influence operators. Throughout the summer, the Ukrainians were signaling their intention to launch a counteroffensive in the south aimed at retaking Kherson. The ruse entailed frequent artillery barrages coupled with advancing troop movements toward Kherson interwoven with an elaborate PSYOP campaign. The Russians bought it.
That opened the door for Ukrainian forces farther north.
Once the Russians shifted the preponderance of their effort to Kherson, the Ukrainians quietly moved their northern forces into position. Once the Intel picture was clear, the Ukrainian brigades raced through Russian camps pushing their tanks and infantry through holes in the Russian lines and crashing into Russian rear areas.
In the 5th Century BCE Sun Tzu wrote: “Military commanders must set up decoys and feign confusion to cause the enemy to miscalculate our intentions. All warfare is based on deception.”
A sample of Ukrainian Influence Operations:
Earlier this summer, the Ukrainians took a page right out of General Eisenhower’s D-Day playbook. Ukrainian forces employed dummy tanks, fake artillery, “Scarecrow soldiers” and fake radio traffic and social media chatter to fool the Russians.
Their use of Scarecrows or mannequins dressed in military fatigues was most impressive. The scarecrows were strapped to trees and armed with fake rifles and rocket launchers to trick Russian aerial reconnaissance. “Scarecrow soldiers” carrying mock portable anti-aircraft missiles routinely fooled Russian pilots wary of being shot out of the sky by Stinger-type missiles. As soon as the pilots spotted the scarecrows with stinger missile platforms, they departed the area hastily. The last thing Russian pilots want is to be shot down over Ukrainian territory.
The use of scarecrows and wooden decoys near Kherson diverted Russian attention away from the true Ukrainian objectives. The confusing ruse also acted to pin down the Russians in the south, ensuring they did not make a push against the Ukrainian staging areas in the north. Meanwhile, Russian forces continued to target wooden replicas they believed to be high-value artillery and rocket. systems. As a result, they expended valuable high-tech missiles against dummy targets, systematically reducing their inventories for use against Ukraine’s actual forces.
Ukrainian success with this ruse is remarkable considering Russians traditionally pride themselves as masters of “maskirovka” [military deception]. The Ukrainian forces ironically turned Russia’s PSYOP playbook against them. The extensive use of dummy systems allowed the Ukrainians to protect their High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) for use against high-value Russian targets.
The rocket systems given to them by the United States have recently destroyed rail hubs, large Russian ammunition and fuel dumps in southern Kherson. That made them a priority target for the Russians. That also furthered the ruse that the Ukrainian attack would be in the south. The inexpensive decoys are nearly indistinguishable from the real systems when spotted by Russian drones or helicopters. The drones relay battlefield intelligence to headquarters resulting in Russian warships needlessly expending precision cruise missiles against them. You know your ruse is effective when the Russian news media claims to have hit more HIMARS that the U.S. has sent Ukraine.
Ukrainian PSYOP and the use of social media
When you are outnumbered, you must reach into your asymmetric bag of tricks and find alternatives. Ukrainian telecom specialists have been using hacked telephone databases to track down the personal communications of Russian soldiers on the front line. Many of these exchanges were recorded and posted on social media platforms. The interaction with the Russians fostered the use of leaflet drops on front line Russian positions.
Ukrainian Leaflets: The social media interaction confirmed that the Russian soldiers lacked the will to fight and just wanted to go home. The Ukrainian PSYOP campaign preyed upon that vulnerability. Below is an example of Ukrainian Leaflets disseminated to Russian front-line troops with instructions on how to escape and surrender:
No One Wants This War
We will help you get out safely.
1. Wait until your boss is busy.
2. Quietly walk away, don’t run.
Call 1648 or (044) 287 81 65.
Come up with your arms raised to the Ukrainian checkpoints on the line of contact with this flier.
The Ukrainian side guarantees your safety and good treatment!
We will give you food and the opportunity to get in touch with your relatives
Simultaneous Information Campaign aimed at Belarus:
Putin has continually pressed his Belarus ally in the north to launch a supporting offensive into Ukraine. Obviously, Ukraine doesn’t want that. So far, Minsk remains a non-combatant, but to sustain that thinking, Ukraine PSYOP used a rather ingenious tactic. The Ukrainians routinely send all Russian war dead taken from the battlefield to Belarus for transport back to Russia. These shipments of war dead, known colloquially as “Cargo 200,” travel out of Ukraine and into Belarus daily. We’re talking about hundreds of dead Russians continually streaming into Belarus. You can imagine the effects. The influence campaign is working. Belarus doesn’t want any part of that meat grinder. Consequently, they have remained on the sidelines.
The overall Ukrainian influence campaign is comprised of multiple interwoven functions: spreading disinformation, jamming communications, deception, and creating narratives through selective photos, video clips, and news releases to get inside the mind of the enemy. This dark art blends techniques in both the physical and information domains. The combination of battlefield successes and PSYOP go hand-in-hand. As Ukrainian battlefield successes mount, their influence campaign becomes more believable.
The Impact on Russian morale: The destruction of the 1st Guards Tank Army has forced Vladimir Putin to issue a call for 30,000 new volunteers. Battlefield losses don’t usually aid in recruiting.
Who wants to join a losing team? In the short term, these untrained recruits will be little help on the battlefield anyway. Training a tank crew takes at least 6 months. The 300-plus Russian pieces of hardware abandoned on the battlefield over the past several days won’t be easy to replace either.
Stories of defeat are spreading through the army and to relatives back home. Russia’s propaganda machine will not be able to contain the truth. Intercepted communications from Russian soldiers speak of fuel and food shortages, dead comrades, and logistical nightmares that adversely affect morale. The Ukrainian PSYOP department knows this and are piling on. Russians are losing the will to fight.
The territory Russia captured in Ukraine over seven months, at the cost of tens of thousands of Russian casualties, has been lost in a week. Putin has fired most of his senior military leadership.
The last one was fired after only three weeks in charge. Who wants that job? The troops have little trust in Russia’s senior military leadership.
With 1-GTA and other commands degraded, Russia’s conventional forces are severely weakened. It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability.
All told, Ukraine has retaken around 2,300 square miles of its territory since the start of September. A little ruse can go a long way.
Opinion
Humility is not being a doormat
How do you build relationships in business? By being humble. In a recent podcast interview, Chris Guillebeau says, “Humility is not being a doormat.”
I love that quote because it reminds us that being humble doesn’t mean we give up our power. We’re powerful enough to own our mistakes and learn from them but also humble enough to be willing to admit when we’re wrong.
Humility is often misunderstood as a weakness, and in fact, humility is a strength.
A person who shows humility has a strong sense of self-awareness and knows their strengths and weaknesses. Humility helps us develop relationships with others because we know our strengths and limitations.
Humility helps us grow and progress as people because it allows us to see our shortcomings and weaknesses and empowers us to overcome them.
In other words, humility makes us better leaders, parents, employees, etc.
Humility is a virtue that has been lost in the age of “me first.” We’ve become so focused on our egos that we don’t care what others think of us.
If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a human being, not an android. You’re probably one of the last remaining humans humble enough to ask for help.
Humility means you accept the fact that you’re not always right. It’s about having an open mind to learning from others and seeing yourself as a student, not a teacher.
Humility isn’t just a concept; it’s a way of life. It helps you understand that everything you do matters. And it helps you put other people first.
Humility Can Help You Grow
Many assume that they know everything, but that’s often not true. They may think they’re the smartest people in the room, but others probably know things that they don’t.
The key to this is humility. You can grow as a person when you realize that you don’t know everything and that you’re not the smartest or the best. That will force you to step back and look at what you think you know, and maybe you don’t know everything after all.
Humility is a difficult mindset to maintain, and it’s easy to slip into a mindset of arrogance when you start to feel like you know everything. You probably don’t know everything, and you can only figure that out by stepping back and looking around.
The only way to be humble is to stop thinking that you know everything and admit that you don’t. That’s the only way to go about being humble. When you become arrogant and prideful, you close yourself off to many potential opportunities and avenues to explore.
Instead, it would be best to focus on the things you know and the areas where you’re not so good. The rest will naturally fall into place, but you must be honest with yourself.
Humility Is a Key Ingredient in Effective Leadership
If you’re an aspiring leader, you’ve got to understand that leading people effectively means humility, which is often overlooked.
You don’t need to be arrogant or anything like that, but you’ve got to understand that you’re not the smartest person in the room. You’ve got to realize that the people you lead are more important than you, and that’s why you should try to do things the right way, even if you know it’s not the most efficient or quickest way to go about something.
Being humble is a great trait to have as a leader, and it’s a key ingredient in effective leadership. In other words, you need to be able to be okay with admitting when you’re wrong or when you’re being stupid.
When you admit your mistakes, you’re showing your employees that you care about them and are more than willing to make corrections whenever necessary. You’re even willing to apologize for your mistakes, and you can do this even when you’re not entirely guilty.
You’re also showing them that you can admit when you’re wrong. This shows your employees that you’re willing to do the same, making them respect you even more as a leader.
If you’re not willing to admit you’re wrong, you’re not showing your employees that you can accept your mistakes. In fact, you’re just showing them that you’re a liar and a fraud, which will eventually come back to bite you in the butt.
You need to be able to admit your mistakes to show that you’re a natural leader and that you’re willing to do whatever it takes to make things right. Doing that will give your employees the feeling that they’re being treated fairly and that you’re a trustworthy and honest leader.
As a leader, you must understand that humility is key to effective leadership. When you’re willing to admit your mistakes, you’re showing your employees that you’re eager to make amends.
Be The Leader Your Tribe Needs
We’ve all heard stories of people who become leaders or take charge in the workplace by making bold and assertive decisions. They’ll challenge the other company members, saying, “I’m taking charge, guys, I’m running this show now, and we’re getting things done.”
We all love a good leader, but we also tend to question their methods. We wonder how they became that type of leader and what makes them tick. We don’t understand that, but that doesn’t stop us from wanting to know.
When you think about it, it’s pretty simple. A leader is a person who takes responsibility and assumes the role of making decisions and leading people. They’re the ones who can take control of situations that other people aren’t able to handle, and they make those decisions based on their experience and expertise.
What makes a great leader is their ability to see things from different perspectives and make decisions that others might not necessarily think are the best.
The reality is that we need leaders in our lives, and we need them to lead us, our friends, family, and companies. Without leaders, we don’t have anything, and there’s no one to make crucial decisions or provide direction.
In the military, there’s the term ‘Leader of the Pack.’ When the other soldiers are on missions and need a leader to follow, that leader is there to take the group out and lead them. If you’re in the military, you know that’s true.
A good leader has to be able to take charge, make decisions, and show everyone around him that he’s in charge. Without that, you don’t have a leader, you have a follower, and you don’t have a team; you have a mob.
You can’t be a leader unless you’re able to see things from different points of view and be able to make decisions that others wouldn’t necessarily make. You have to be able to set your own goals with an attitude that you will achieve them.
Be Humble To Lead Effectively
It’s easy to become self-important when you work with people. We all look at what we do and feel great about our accomplishments and contribution.
As leaders, we must remember that we’re just one link in the chain. When we lead, it’s not about being the boss but providing leadership and guidance to others.
It doesn’t matter how big or small the organization; everyone works together. The key is to provide the right leadership to all those around you.
You must be humble if you want to become an effective leader.
You may not realize it, but everyone has a role to play. And if you don’t accept it, you can’t expect to have the best results.
Humble people can lead because they know how to communicate in a way that uplifts others.
Being humble helps you develop empathy and compassion for others, and it helps you learn to appreciate others more and be more aware of how you may affect them.
Humility is also one of the most effective ways to lead. The best leaders know their strengths and weaknesses and use those to their advantage. They know when they need to ask for help and when they need to listen.
If you want to be an effective leader, start by being humble.
Opinion
The HOAX of “Climate Change”
The HOAX of climate change (formally referred to as “Global Warming”) is being widely perpetrated on the American people by politicians, activists, and flawed scientists. The real science and associated data are either being ignored or modified to fit the political narrative.
Organizations such as the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have modified/deleted “peer review” comments from scientists that challenge the IPCC Assessment Reports (AR1 thru AR5). In late 2009 a whistleblower leaked thousands of emails between scientists in high-ranking positions in the IPCC. These emails document their “unethical attempts to suppress contrary opinions and publications from climate skeptics.”
This “Climategate Scandal” (November 2009) exposed the data manipulation to hide the decline in air temperatures post-1980. Global warming stopped in the mid to late 90s. The data shows temperatures are actually cooling since that time frame.
The ultimate heat source for our planet is the Sun. Therefore, our temperatures are driven by the Sun. The history of sun activity is very revealing. From the Little Ice Age to the present decade, it has exhibited “cycles” of activity. These are referred to as “Relational cycles.” The “Dalton Minimum” circa 1793 is an example of these relational cycles. During these cycles, the Sun decreases heat output or solar hibernation.
The “bottom line” to this discussion is the FACT that humankind did not/cannot impact the natural cycles of the Sun. Climate change is a political hoax with no true basis in real science/data.
C.J. Cook
Strasburg, Va.
Opinion
Commentary: Now isn’t the time to reduce environmental review of energy permits
On August 22, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner (D) made a trip to Twin Valley High School in Whitewood, Virginia, where just weeks prior, the community was ravaged by flooding, with more than 100 homes destroyed.
During the meeting, residents described ruined homes and several areas still cut off from vehicle traffic because bridges and roads were wiped out. The damage is so extensive that it could be months before people in places such as Jewell Valley can be confident that an ambulance or fire truck will be able to reach them in an emergency.
People told the senator that the flooding did more damage because oil and gas companies built roads near their homes, throwing trees and vegetation into the surrounding creek beds that created impoundments. When the heavy rain came, flooding washed out these impoundments and picked up heavy amounts of debris, creating a torrent that smashed into homes and bridges, exacerbating the destruction.
Residents of this community — which has for so long been economically dependent on extractive industries such as oil, gas, coal and timber — talked to Warner and his staff about how the industries have completely changed the landscape, worsening the impacts of heavy rain and flooding. Oil and gas companies aren’t regulated enough, they said. Something needs to change.
I watched as Warner attempted to comfort these residents and discussed possible solutions. Perhaps oil and gas companies need more regulation regarding how the roads are constructed, or perhaps they need to pay a higher fee to pay into a disaster relief fund. The senator assured the community members that he would work to reduce the industries’ impacts to minimize the damage from flooding in the future.
However, at the same time Warner is making these promises to communities, the U.S. Senate is considering a bill to change how energy companies are regulated — including what environmental review processes are necessary and how impacted communities can provide input.
The exact text hasn’t been released, but the proposal by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III (D) goes in the wrong direction — it reduces environmental oversight and community input. Warner must oppose the so-called “permitting reform” bill if he intends to keep his promise to those who are so badly affected by flooding. Now is not the time to attempt to green-light energy projects that will contribute to more flooding and more erosion — not when scientists tell us such flooding events will become more and more common. We must retain our environmental protection laws.
This isn’t the only part of Southwest Virginia dealing with the negative impacts of a poorly regulated gas industry. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a massive project, spanning 303 miles and cutting across steep slopes and fragile karst terrain. The pipeline developers are already responsible for more than 300 water quality violations in Virginia. The pipeline has hit roadblocks in court and is years behind schedule because it is a deeply flawed project that cannot meet existing environmental standards.
These standards aren’t senseless bureaucratic hurdles that legislators can manipulate without real-world impact — these regulations are the best protection for nearby residents and our vital water resources, and Virginians are counting on Congress to keep these protections intact. Any bill that attempts to pave the way for the destructive MVP and weaken bedrock environmental protections is an insult to all Virginians.
Some argue that we need permitting reform to speed up clean energy projects. While we must advance clean energy to tackle climate change and do our part to avert more record-breaking floods, a bill that decimates the Clean Water Act and National Environmental Policy Act is not the way to do it. A bill to truly expedite clean energy should be written explicitly for that goal, and passed on its own merits, not as part of a political ploy tied to other must-pass legislation. If he wants to keep his promises to residents, Warner must oppose Manchin’s “permitting reform” bill.
Chelsea Barnes
Legislative Director
Appalachian Voices
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.