Opinion
Commentary: Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’
Totally unnecessary. Totally predictable.
Virginia’s prolonged, excruciating review of the state’s K-12 history and social science standards – now on its third major draft, for goodness’ sake – should’ve occurred with much less meddling by state officials. What could’ve been a straightforward exercise in updating the curriculum has become mired in politicization by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration.
I suppose this morass was preordained ever since Youngkin, on the day he was inaugurated, issued Executive Order No. One to end “critical race theory.”
Let me repeat: CRT, an academic framework that explains how race and racism affect people’s lives, isn’t taught in public schools in the commonwealth. It’s primarily a college-level course. Conservatives promoted sinister connotations of the term to boost voter turnout in elections.
The campaign talking point helped fuel Youngkin’s base, and the Republican novice was elected in 2021.
Applying such misrepresentation to the nuts-and-bolts curriculum used in schools, however, doesn’t work nearly as well. Especially when you reject the reasoned, deliberative advice of more than 200 historians, educators and others who want students to truly learn about Virginia and the nation’s past – no matter the faults or achievements.
Some background:
Under state law, the Standards of Learning for various subjects must be revised at least every seven years. The history and social science standards were originally adopted in 1995. They were set to be reviewed by 2022 in a process that began under then-Gov. Ralph Northam.
Historians, division leaders, parents, museum officials and others, working over two years, provided input for the first draft released in August. Fancy that: People with expertise in the content – not those with a political focus – were tasked with such an important job for Virginia’s children.
Jillian Balow, state superintendent of public instruction under Youngkin, then asked to delay public hearings on the standards. Administration members claimed there were typographical errors and content problems.
The president of the Virginia Board of Education said the department had the document for seven months and could’ve made corrections. Besides, over 5,000 comments had already been submitted, concerned citizens noted.
The delay had more than a whiff of political chicanery, especially because so much work took place before Youngkin became governor. His minions, some newly appointed by Youngkin to the board, were trying to override it.
A second draft was released in November. A Northam appointee on the board called it “a disaster.” As the Virginia Mercury’s Nathaniel Cline reported, Balow faced criticism for several issues, including a reference to Indigenous people as “immigrants.”
The Virginia Education Association said that draft “represents the worst kind of politically motivated meddling with academic curriculum. The standards are full of overt political bias, outdated language to describe enslaved people and American Indians, highly subjective framing of American moralism and conservative ideals, coded racist overtures throughout,” and more.
Hillsdale College in Michigan provided input for the second draft. Some critics say the conservative college has published a curriculum that’s been assailed “from renowned historians for inaccuracies and biases.”
That brings us to Draft Three, if you’re keeping score. It was released in January. The state board accepted it for review last week on a 5-3 vote, with appointees of Democratic governors opposing it. Dozens of speakers accused the newest draft of “whitewashing” parts of history and excluding issues such as the American labor movement.
Cassandra Newby-Alexander is a longtime Norfolk State University history professor. She co-chaired the African American History Education Commission, which helped craft proposed changes to the standards. Newby-Alexander told me she’s been incensed by the gamesmanship over the history standards and has written letters to state officials about the problems. “The governor and his people want to walk us back to the 1950s,” she said.
Her Jan. 23 letter, sent after the third draft was released, contends the new Department of Education administration has chosen to ignore its own guidelines “and insert an entirely new draft for approval by the Virginia Board of Education that did not follow any process of creation or review.
“Instead, it appears to be a partisan document replete with errors so egregious that no educator will be able to follow the document and educate their students given the historical errors and chronological organization of the information.”
The latest draft “skips over most of American history, emphasizing only those areas that interprets the nation idealistically and without any critical review of the past,” the professor wrote. “Indeed, the draft approaches American history from a fundamentally flawed perspective, carefully inserting conservative themes throughout and ignoring the realities of our past, such as the long history of enslavement, discrimination, marginalization of people of color, and genocide (in some cases).”
I’ve been reporting and writing in Virginia since 1997. Though I could be mistaken, I don’t recall any previous history SOL update being so controversial.
For instance, this is how Charles Pyle, an education department spokesman, described to me the SOL history review process in 2015: A draft went to the Board of Education for first review in October 2014. The board scheduled to approve the standards in January 2015, but it was delayed for edits the board requested.
“The Board of Education approved the 2015 History and Social Science Standards of Learning in March 2015,” Pyle said by email.
That five-month timeline has already been exceeded this go-round. Only two drafts were needed in 2015, too.
Instead of mucking up the review process, state education folks should’ve focused on other critical issues. Here’s one: Try not shortchanging the money for school divisions by more than $200 million because of a calculating glitch, as Balow admitted last month.
There’s also the fight over Youngkin’s appointment of Suparna Dutta to the Board of Education. Senate Democrats, who have a majority, this week rejected the confirmation of Dutta, an Indian immigrant who has criticized progressive education policies she believes overemphasize the importance of race, as the Virginia Mercury reported.
The SOLs history controversy will allow Youngkin to tamp down on white guilt and muddy the waters over racism’s impact in America. It might be good for his future electoral aspirations.
For the state’s schoolchildren? Not at all.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
Opinion
Deadlocked again on taxes vs. spending
We have seen this before in Virginia, and here we go again: the classic conflict between tax cuts for the many versus more government spending for a few.
The Republican-dominated House of Delegates has passed a series of broad tax reductions, while the Democratic-dominated Virginia Senate has killed its versions of the same bills. Last Sunday, the Senate then produced a budget proposal about $1 billion richer in funds for education, mental health services, and other poll-tested priorities.
Killing the tax bills creates even more revenue to spend in future years, billions more.
The 2023 Virginia General Assembly tax debate is just another revival of an old political show. Last year it ended well for new Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and for those hoping to pay less in state taxes. This year is not guaranteed to see the same outcome, not unless there is a late push to engage public attention as the House and Senate seek compromise.
The long list of tax cuts which passed the House should also be whittled down to the essentials, which might make it easier to build that public support.
It is a long list of proposals, perhaps too long. The Senate killed a proposed increase in the standard deduction, a reduction of the corporate income tax rate from 6 to 5 percent, a reduction in the top personal income tax rate from 5.75 to 5.5 percent, and a state version of a popular business deduction available at the federal level.
The Senate even rejected (so far) a highly popular proposal to expand a major tax break for military retirees. Last year bipartisan majorities in both houses supported creating the big tax subtraction but allowed it only for those age 55 or older. The House has now voted to eliminate the minimum age, but the Senate didn’t even have a bill on that issue.
What of all that is essential? The most important tax measure the 2023 General Assembly should pass is not even under consideration. The recent spate of serious inflation has provide the best opportunity in 50 years to index Virginia’s tax code. The tax brackets, subtractions, and deductions should all be adjusted for inflation and then set to rise gradually with future inflation.
The Thomas Jefferson Institute inserted a single question on the issue in a recent Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy survey, and the idea was universally applauded by Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. Support was strongest among Democrats (70 percent). Everybody grasps the impact of inflation now, even the younger folks who missed the last wave in the 1970s.
But Youngkin didn’t propose it, and probably the most comprehensive bill on the topic was introduced by a House Democrat. It never came up for a vote, not even in committee. Unless indexing reappears out of the budget talks, inflation will continue to produce revenue windfalls for the government and higher taxes for people.
In the absence of indexing, Youngkin’s effort to add another $2,000 to a couple’s standard deduction becomes the highest priority in his package. The other high-priority item the Assembly really should adopt in any compromise is the qualified business income deduction, only of benefit to businesses which are not incorporated.
Little has been done to promote the package beyond talking points on Virginia’s anemic economic performance and population loss, with the premise being that lower corporate and individual tax burdens will turn things around. Go to the public website for the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and look up its legislative priority list, and you find a vague endorsement of “tax reform to better position the Commonwealth for economic growth and investment” with no mention of the corporate rate cut or qualified business income deduction.
From the outset, the only way to sell a major corporate income tax reduction was a compelling argument it would improve economic outcomes coupled with a strong show of support from the business community. The window is closing on that. There might be value in trimming the top rate from 6 to 5.75 or even 5.5 percent just so Virginia’s economic marketers could advertise a rate “less than 6 percent.”
There may also be value in arguing that the top rate for corporations should mirror the top rate for individuals. So much business activity now is in non-incorporated entities. Gig workers and many small businesses are taxed under the individual tax rules. That is why the other high-priority item is the qualified business income deduction based on a similar federal provision.
The qualified business income deduction at the federal level was created in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to level the playing field between incorporated and unincorporated businesses. At the federal level, it creates an additional deduction equal to 20 percent of the business net income, and Youngkin’s proposal would grant a 10 percent deduction on the state return.
Only businesses organized as sole proprietorships, S-corporations, or partnerships (and some trusts) can claim it. While many of these are small, it can include large companies. But they are large companies not organized as C corporations.
As the fiscal impact statement on the bill reports, only Iowa, Colorado, Idaho, and North Dakota also recognize the qualified business income deduction for state taxes. If competitive positioning is your goal, Virginia should make every effort to adopt this pro-business provision that is not recognized in most direct competitor states that also have income taxes. For once, let’s lead.
But again, that argument has not been pushed in any public messaging, either from political leaders or from the various business groups that might benefit. If squeaky wheels get grease, silent wheels just rotate around the shaft.
Steve Haner
Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy
Steve Haner, a long-time Richmond veteran, is a Senior Fellow with the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy. He may be reached at steve@thomasjeffersoninst.org.
Opinion
Banning gas stoves will not save the planet; it results in more gas use
The gas stove “controversy” has returned to the pages of the Royal Examiner, courtesy of Ivy Main, a volunteer lawyer for the Virginia Sierra Club chapter, who has never met an electric heating or cooking device she didn’t like.
She says, “no one in the White House actually wants to ban gas stoves” and rightly points out that Virginia’s relatively mild climate makes gas heating “less lucrative” than the colder North. I would say “less necessary” since I do not view everything through the lens of whether a corporation will profit or not. Despite being warmer, we can still get some cold snaps and gas use scales with the need for heat, unlike heat exchangers flipping over to resistive heat and stressing the grid.
It is true that gas stoves were at least given the cold shoulder by the White House. Yahoo’s January 9, 2023 headline was “Biden Administration Considers Banning Gas Stoves over Health Concerns.” However, as Ms. Main reassures us, no one in the White House “actually” wants to ban gas stoves. The reason for the false scare, according to Yahoo, was that “The stoves, which are used in about 40 percent of homes in the U.S., emit pollutants including nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels deemed unsafe by the EPA and World Health Organization.”
Those articles failed to point out that the same pollutants are emitted by cooking with any heat source, including electricity. In fact, real-world scientific studies comparing cooking real foods find only a little extra pollution from the gas itself. The indoor pollution aspect seems to be just another back door way to ban heat and cooking sources that some people don’t like. The irony is that the same heat source is used at the power plant to boil water to produce electricity that is used in the stove or heat pump. But when a heat pump fails and switches to resistive heat, there’s far more load on the grid and far less efficient use of the heat from the gas. But that inefficiency is always true for gas versus gas/electric stoves. It is far more efficient to burn gas to heat or cook food than to use gas to boil water to deliver electricity to use to heat or cook food.
In short, banning gas stoves will not save the planet; it results in more gas use. Some day we will have more renewable electricity sources, and that won’t be the case, but it’s certainly not the case now. Most readers of the Royal Examiner do not have and will never have access to natural gas, so the issue is mostly moot. Our weather is pretty nice except for the snow lovers. The best policy for now and the next decade or two is “all of the above” and not pretending that banning gas stoves will fix the weather or improve people’s health.
Eric Peterson
Warren County
Opinion
Commentary: Should Virginia build housing for public servants on public land?
Almost 60% of tenants in Virginia faced a rent increase last year. Localities are regulating starter homes out of existence. The rate of evictions is quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels. The statewide median home sales price broke $390,000 last spring. The commonwealth’s housing crisis can seem like something of an onion: each layer peels back to reveal one smellier than the next — and too much time peering into it could leave you in tears.
However, Virginia’s worsening woes surrounding high housing costs have recently garnered the attention of state leaders from the Governor’s Mansion to the General Assembly. A whole host of bills proposed this session offer ideas on how to make housing more affordable, but the state and local governments could already be sitting on one solution: public lands.
Public land for public servants
Earlier this month Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico introduced a resolution requesting that the Department of Housing and Community Development “study ways to increase affordable housing options for public servants on publicly owned property.” Although HJ 490 was ultimately laid on the table (lawmaker lingo for “killed”) earlier this week, its contents will be conveyed to DHCD for consideration via a letter suggesting agency action on a suite of proposals delegates and senators have put forward this session.
Although the statewide stats on the housing crisis are concerning, VanValkenburg introduced his study bill because of issues facing his own constituents.
“Henrico is ahead of the game on this issue, but we have an affordability problem in that folks who work at Short Pump can’t afford to live near there,” he said. “We’re increasingly seeing public servants in western Henrico moving out to Hanover, Goochland, and Powhatan. Eventually those folks stop teaching, policing, and fire fighting in Henrico because the commute is a killer. Once someone has been in your county for a while they have built up skills, knowledge and relationships that we don’t want to lose.”
With issues like zoning often becoming a lightning rod, VanValkenburg hoped using publicly-owned lands to build housing for public servants would be low-hanging fruit. Had the bill not died in the House, the plan was for DHCD to spend the next year working with localities across the commonwealth to create plans for workforce housing for teachers, first responders, and other civil servants. With such plans in place, the thinking was localities might have then felt more comfortable diving into the issue of affordable housing more broadly.
From classrooms to bedrooms
On the other side of Richmond, Chesterfield County has already begun a series of projects to reimagine abandoned public buildings for better use. Last October, in collaboration with the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, the county broke ground on Ettrick Landing, a 10-unit, single-family subdivision on the site of the former Dupuy Elementary School. At first, a community group called the Concerned Citizens of Ettrick (CCE) was worried about what would replace the area’s old school.
“When they realized the school was so dilapidated it was beyond salvageable use, [CCE] went from saying, ‘Not over my dead body, no way,’ to “Tell me more about a community land trust. Who will be able to afford the homes?’ and ‘What will this future neighborhood look like?’” explained Nicholas Feucht, Chesterfield’s real estate development and housing coordinator. “It took three years from community engagement to the groundbreaking due to the pandemic, but almost 100 people came out to show their support.”
As part of the land trust, the 10 homes being built on the site will all be permanently affordable. Ranging from one to two stories and 1,500 to 1,800 square feet, the houses are all expected “to be sold for $150,000 to $180,000 — a price point that is affordable to households earning between approximately $35,000 and $75,000 per year, or up to 80% of area median household income,” according to the county.
Infrastructure like roads and water are going in place now, and the county anticipates Project Homes will have the first half of the homes completed this summer with the remaining units finished later this year. The community engagement for an adaptive reuse project of the much better-maintained Matoaca Elementary School kicked off late last year as well, with an eye towards assisting older residents.
“The single fastest growing demographic in our county is singles over 65,” Feucht said. “We’re trying to think about how people can age in place without the burden of home repair and lawn maintenance. We don’t have a ton of surplus public property in Chesterfield, but this is a great model of how we can work with a nonprofit to build something that can serve residents not just now but in the future.”
Housing for whomst?
Although neither project in Chesterfield will specifically target public servants, both demonstrate the way in which publicly-owned lands can be repurposed to be affordable housing. By explaining to communities why new housing is needed and allowing additional density, local governments can have a surprising amount of influence over the outcome of proposed affordable developments. Localities also have a vested interest in ensuring their employees are part of the communities they work within.
“There is a particular need for public employees to live where they serve,” said Kathryn Howell, associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University and co-director of the RVA Eviction Lab. “If the city worker in charge of transportation doesn’t live in the city, then they may not have the same interests as city residents. If they’re driving in from the suburbs, then they may not want to drive over the speed humps residents want installed.”
Affordable housing for public servants is often branded “workforce housing,” a label that can sometimes be helpful in reducing community concerns around new development. By specifically calling out the most popular public workers like teachers and first responders as the direct beneficiaries, opposition to affordable housing is frequently harder to maintain. As public employees range from executives of economic development to dump truck drivers, the term may function better as branding than a cohesive category of people seeking shelter.
“What do we mean when we say ‘public servants?’ Teachers, firefighters, police officers — the valiant professions?” asked Howell. “Many officials almost never want to talk about other low-wage government workers. Down below 60% [Area Median Income], it’s really difficult to provide housing. There is a sales pitch that happens for workforce housing, but all housing is workforce housing because almost everyone works.”
Given that many people want a specific type of home – an apartment near lots of retail and restaurants or a suburban rancher with a two-car garage – anticipating, let alone building, the kinds of homes that public servants want may prove challenging. The more expansive solution to keeping public servants in the communities they serve is to increase Virginia’s housing supply across the board, according to Howell.
“Workforce housing can be dealt with by adding supply because it lowers prices across the board,” she said. “If you don’t have enough housing that’s affordable in Fredericksburg, for example, then the people teaching there will just move further out. Ultimately it keeps bumping people out, which makes sprawl worse.”
A future of ever-further commutes for public servants is the fate Del. VanValkenburg aimed to help his constituents avoid when he introduced his study. Although his bill died this year, he’s hopeful that the growing consensus about the causes behind Virginia’s housing crisis will undergird his push for progress going forward.
“We’ve seen what happens in states that are not proactive on this and have to dig themselves out of a hole,” he said. “We don’t want to get there because then you’re addressing not just a lack of housing but also increased homelessness and the need for more social services. We are in a moment where people in both parties recognize that housing is an issue to solve.”
by Wyatt Gordon, Virginia Mercury
Opinion
New Cold War in Ukraine
This semester as I am teaching a class on the Cold War, it seems as if the major comparison we are discussing is the war in Ukraine. I am grateful this war is still on students’ minds, as often with tragedies like Ukraine there is a great deal of emotion at first that wanes over time. I assume that is what Putin was hoping for, waiting until the world stopped caring. Yet instead, we have recently learned the U.S. and others are sending the Ukraine tanks but stopped short of sending jets. The question my students have asked is would we have handled this differently during the Cold War? It’s a good question and one without a simple answer as each president is different, yet during the Cold War we did have the foreign policy of containment to help guide our decisions.
Considering it’s been 34 years since the fall of communism, it might be worth reviewing the concept of containment. It was, for good or bad, our foreign policy for the second half of the 20th century and influenced Americans in almost every aspect of their lives. The term and the concept came from a 1947 article in The Journal of Foreign Affairs, titled “The Sources of Soviet Conduct” and written by someone calling himself Mr. X. George Kennan had written the “long telegram” to the State Department the year before, but it had not received much traction. The following year he wrote basically the same thing anonymously for the journal.
Kennan was a career diplomat and a leading expert on the Soviet Union. He took a similar approach towards the Soviet Union as we take today, that the Russians are good people but are led by bad ones who cannot be trusted. While this sounds like common sense today, in 1945 we had just come off an alliance with Stalinist Russia in fighting WWII. During that time, we portrayed Stalin as a firm but fair leader and President Truman believed he could work with him. Kennan disagreed.
Kennan put forth two key concepts that he believed drove the Soviet government, the need for a repressive dictatorship at home and a belief that the West/Capitalism would never accept a communist government. It was the second that justified the first. Stalin had previously argued that eventually the world would divide into two “centres,” the socialists centers and the capitalist centers, and that the fate of the world would come down to which side won the battle between them.
Kennan also argued that for communism to survive it needed to expand but that Stalin was more concerned with security at home than expansion of communism. This is where containment came into play. The Soviets would only expand if allowed to by American weakness. If America and its allies showed enough strength, they could contain communism to its current borders with their military or economic strength. America did not always actually have to fight, just convince Stalin they would. This meant the U.S and allies would have to spend billions of dollars and be willing to send troops to remote corners of the globe to stop them. If Stalin believed the U.S. would fight, he would push but ultimately not risk war. We would have to fight proxy wars across Asia, South America, and the Middle East, but Russia would never go head-to-head against the U.S. so long as they believed we fought fight back. It was about containing communism, not pushing it back.
An early example of a successful containment policy was Berlin. After the World War II, both Germany and Berlin were divided between the Russian-controlled communist side and the American/British democratic side. Berlin was in the heart of communist East Germany and Stalin decided to cut off road access to the city from West Germany. Instead of attacking or allowing West Berlin to fall, America began a fifteen-month airlift where American pilots flew around the clock bringing West Berliners everything they needed to survive. Stalin could have stopped the U.S. by shooting down American planes but that would have led to war. Eventually, knowing the airlift made him look bad, Stalin opened the road back up. With the Berlin Airlift, Russia acted and America reacted in kind and contained communism to its current borders. If only it was always so easy. Other containment examples include the Korean and Vietnam War, both of which cost American lives and only Korea was successful.
In the end, democracy won out over communism, but it is debatable whether containment was the cause. It was not always a perfect policy. It forced the U.S. to side with those who did not stand for what America believed in simply because regimes opposed communism, groups like the Taliban in Afghanistan or despotic governments like the Ngo Dinh Diem administration in Vietnam. However, the Soviet Union did fall. It is impossible to answer if containment would still work today, yet it is hard to imagine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine if they thought they would face American troops. It is difficult to know how Putin chose when to invade. He did so in 2014 when he captured Crimea and then again in 2022 with the current invasion. The space in between was during the Trump years. While Trump did use more Cold War rhetoric, future historians will have to decide once this crisis has passed.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Opinion
Commentary: The gas stove culture wars come to Virginia
Gas stoves have been in the headlines a lot recently. On the heels of a study quantifying their contribution to childhood asthma, Consumer Product Safety Commission member Rich Trumka, Jr. issued a tweet suggesting the agency might take them off the market, a comment he later walked back.
Too late: cue the outrage from the right. “If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands,” tweeted Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas. A number of people tweeted back that they were eager to see this happen, but then it turned out no one in the White House actually wants to ban gas stoves, anyway.
What kind of stove you use might seem an odd contender for a culture war issue, but the outrage beast needs constant feeding. The ranting leaves no time for anyone to point out that electricity powers the great majority of U.S. stoves, methane gas isn’t even an option in much of the country, and — eh — we Americans don’t really cook that much, anyway. If we were arguing over microwave ovens, more of us would have a dog in this fight.
But the mere fact that you never gave your stove much thought before does not excuse you from taking sides now. If you are a Democrat, you must drool over induction stoves, even if you aren’t sure what they are or how they work. If you are a Republican, you must support burning fossil fuels in the kitchen and weep for the plight of Michelin-starred chefs whose restaurants you can’t afford to go to (and indeed, many of whom have been won over by induction, the ingrates).
One of the difficulties the gas industry faces in politicizing stoves is that it wins over the wrong people. An Energy Information Agency map shows the percentage of households that cook with gas is highest in a bunch of blue states like California and New York, and lowest in the deep-red South and the Dakotas.
The reasons are pragmatic, not political. Gas utilities in rural states like North Dakota are much less likely to have invested in the expensive network of distribution pipelines needed to bring service to far-flung communities. The rural geography problem affects much of the South as well, but weather is a factor, too. Since furnaces, not cookstoves, are the big fuel users, the relatively warm winters of the South make it a less lucrative market than the colder North. Thus, electricity dominates heating as well cooking in southern states.
If gas companies have chosen not to serve areas where they would make less money, who can blame them? On the other hand, with gas furnaces increasingly unable to compete with more efficient heat pumps, they now risk losing their northern customers to electric alternatives. Either they sit and stare into the abyss of an all-electric future in which they are obsolete, or they have to do what they can to slow their inevitable decline.
And so they set out to convince state legislatures to prevent local governments from barring new gas hookups in their communities, as many left-leaning cities have been doing in the interests of climate and health. Gas stove diehards are the industry’s unwitting (and sometimes witting) poster children.
On the face of it, the gas industry has been successful: at least 20 states controlled by Republican legislatures have enacted gas ban preemption laws. Sadly for the gas utilities, the wins have occurred in those southern and rural states where they don’t have as much business to protect anyway.
That’s what makes Virginia an important next target. Almost one-third of Virginia households are customers of natural gas utilities, and only a handful of rural Virginia counties have no gas service at all. There is certainly room for growth. Yet a number of urban and suburban localities have adopted climate goals that call on their governments to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The gas industry fears these localities may decide banning new gas hookups could be one step towards the goal.
The risk seems slight. Virginia is a Dillon Rule state, meaning local governments have only the authority delegated to them by the General Assembly. Given the difficulty Virginia localities have had even getting authority to ban single-use plastic bags (they still can only tax them, not pry them from your cold, dead hands), it seems unlikely they would seek, or get, authority to ban new gas hookups any time soon.
Indeed, when the General Assembly first considered legislation to preempt gas bans last year, the focus was on the City of Richmond and the incompatibility of the city’s 2050 carbon-neutrality pledge with its continued operation of its own gas utility. The city itself didn’t seem to be thinking that far ahead, and climate activists have since complained that Richmond is more intent on upgrading its gas infrastructure than in phasing it out. Still, the gas industry had a target to point to.
The House was willing to adopt the full gas preemption ban, but a Senate committee reworked the legislation to focus on the problem at hand. The law that passed imposed a requirement that any municipality with a gas utility notify its customers and put the utility up for sale before exiting the business. All parties pronounced themselves satisfied, declared victory and went home.
This year the gas industry has no threat to point to but is nonetheless again trying to get the preemption bill passed. The bill language includes a kind of culture war code term, a declaration that “energy justice” means you have the right to buy gas if you can afford it and the gas company has the right not to supply you if you can’t, or if serving you isn’t profitable for the company.
The better description for this, surely, is the free market, which is quite distinct from justice. So, is it justice or merely irony that even if it were to pass, many Republicans who voted for the bill still wouldn’t get gas service for their constituents because serving rural areas is not in the interests of the industry?
As it did last year, the Republican-led House has passed the industry’s bill along party lines. In the Democratic-controlled Senate, though, matters get interesting. This year the gas industry secured a Senate patron, Democrat Joe Morrissey. Though Morrissey is hardly popular in the party, he is still at least one Democratic vote for the bill in a closely divided chamber.
It seems obvious enough that the preemption ban is on the wrong side of history, at a time when our burning of fossil fuels is already causing climate chaos. It’s also not going to stave off the inevitable for long. Building electrification will continue. Over time, more consumers will choose heat pumps and induction stoves over methane gas, not for political reasons but for health reasons and because the technology is better.
But if we agree the gas industry will lose out in the end, is it really a big deal if Virginia localities are barred from doing something they don’t seem to have authority to do anyway?
Well, actually, yes. Even if Virginia localities can’t make a blanket prohibition on new gas connections, it’s not hard to imagine that a locality might choose to reject a particular gas connection to a particular construction project or subdivision where the gas line would cross parkland or wetland, or be problematic for some other very specific, very local and very legitimate reason.
Virginia’s balance of power has always recognized that land-use decisions should be made at the local level. This legislation hands a cudgel to the gas industry and developers to override a legitimate local land use decision.
For that, legislators should have a better reason than taking sides in a culture war.
by Ivy Main, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions
Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
*My address (speech)
*The letter to SMS Parents
*Superintendent’s memo #191-22
*Full survey questions (102)
*VA Code 22.1-279.8 B
*HB30 Item 135
I am a “passionate” driven individual, and I left feeling as if I failed the youth in making sure their parents were aware of this taking place, and ask you to PLEASE publish my address ASAP so parents to have still the opportunity to opt out their students if they wish to? I am aware that our SMS hasn’t taken the survey just yet, and the window is Jan. 9 – Feb. 24 (but no specific date) is being told. I, like other parents, have to make time to go online and click “links” to find out what this is all about, and some don’t have the time, but I feel if this is put out with a strong caption – they’ll be able to take notice.
Presented to the Warren County Public School Board – Feb. 1, 2023.
I am here this evening to present my concerns about the 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions that is being presented to 6th – 8th-grade students.
I am confident that this Board is aware of this survey and want to express my gratitude for receiving the parent’s letter in December from Interim Director Shamika McDonald and the school Principal providing the survey link and informing us that we will not have access to our child’s survey answers, even as parents, and gave the option to opt-out.
After reviewing the survey questions, I began a thorough online search and found the Superintendent’s Memo #191-22 from the VDOE, dated August 26, 2022.
• It states the VDOE and VA Dept of Criminal Justice Services are in partnership to coordinate the survey, which meets both VDOE’s legislative requirement and VDCJS’s mandate, but through reading the Legislative Item and the Virginia State Code listed on the memo.
• The VDOE’s legislative REQUIREMENT – Item 135-G does NOT require that students be surveyed. In fact, it makes no mention of students, only licensed personnel.
• The Virginia Code 22.1-279.8 B that the VDOE & VDCJS are using to back the “mandate” of this survey . . .is about the Virginia School and Campus Safety. It says . . . The Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety, in consultation with the Dept of Education, shall develop a list of items to be reviewed and evaluated, including incidents reported to school authorities and school inspection walk-throughs using a checklist. Each school board requires all schools to annually conduct school safety audits in collaboration with the chief law enforcement officer of the locality. Requiring a floor plan of each school building sufficiently detailed and accurate, etc.
• VA Code 22.1-279.9 C, which is not listed on the Memo, but is next in line in the VA Codes, states: the Superintendent shall establish a school safety audit committee to include representatives of parents, teachers, local law enforcement, emergency services agencies, local community service boards, and judicial and public safety personnel to review the completed safety audits and submit plans as needed to improve our schools’ safety. – Is there a Committee of such here in Warren County? What does it comprise? And is it active?
This survey is said to be a component of the annual school safety audit, and this audit itself is what is required. This survey is also said to be a tool provided by the VDOE & the DCJS to schools to help them meet their audit requirements. They claim it’s valuable information to assess student/teacher perceptions and can be used to improve school discipline and student support practices in order to maintain a safe and orderly school environment conducive to learning. I ask – has this Board looked to see if there are other possibilities out there to use instead of this survey that will help meet the audit requirements for the safety in our schools?
And the reason I ask is that this survey consists of 102 questions. It starts out positive, then takes a HUGE left turn! The following are just a few questions that are being asked of our 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students (ages 11, 12 & 13) . . .
- The things I learn at this school reflect multiple cultural backgrounds, ethnicities, and identities?
- Questions 58-63 ask if students at this school are being bullied about their race or ethnicity, their sexual orientation, their physical appearance, they’re having too little or too much money or their disability.
- Questions 81-88 – ask the student if they ever feel sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks in a row. Then ask them to rate it on a scale, then goes on to ask whether the adults in the school care about their mental health.
- Question 90 – asks if they ever seriously considered attempted suicide in the past 12 months. If they answer yes, they get asked “how many times?” and whether they have participated in suicide prevention or mental health training.
- Questions 98-102 asks the student to clarify themselves. How do you describe your gender? Is your ethnic background Hispanic or Latino? What best describes your race? Do you have any of the following educational plans? IEP, 504 or LEP Plan? How old are you?
This Superintendent memo states that any schools with regular education programs serving students in grades 6-8 are required to administer the student survey, but the laws they use for backing this requirement do NOT state such.
The VDOE strongly encourages schools to achieve a participation rate of 80% for both students and adults, stating that low rates may mask areas of concern and celebration. For that reason, the random sample option of the survey has been eliminated! The window dates for schools to conduct this survey is January 9 – February 24, 2023.
The Interim Director of WCPS gave parents until December 21, 2022 (right at the start of Christmas Break) to opt-out if requested. That reason alone is so the VDOE could receive back a percentile of how many students each school district is going to survey. I strongly encourage parents to make time to review this survey before your child is administered this, and should you disapprove, contact your school’s principal immediately to opt your child out.
Leslie Mathews
Warren County