Opinion
Commentary: Another session with vital work left undone: Virginia outgrows its part-time legislature
It’s been a long time since the biggest business in Virginia was tobacco. Or since people hunted rabbits where rail mass transit and office towers now stand in Tysons. And since a drive from Bristol to Winchester consumed a whole day on looping two-lane roads.
One constant during that span is the amount of time Virginia’s elected legislators allow themselves to assess those changes — and the dizzying increase in the pace of the changes — that have inundated the commonwealth since the middle of the 20th century.
And on Saturday, for the sixth consecutive year, the General Assembly adjourned its regular winter session with its most important work unfinished.
Legislatively, the nation’s 12th largest state by population and 13th largest by gross domestic product uses the same part-time model that it used 50 years ago or more. Residing, as it does, hard against the boundary of the nation’s capital and now as a major global crossroads of the internet, Virginia still presumes to need only 46 to 60 days, depending on the year, to formulate policy solutions for issues that would have been considered science fiction during the Eisenhower administration.
In an article he wrote for the Washington Post last March, Rozell noted that Virginia is among 26 states that have what the National Conference of State Legislatures calls a “hybrid legislature,” a broad midpoint between the 10 states with full-time, professional legislatures and the 14 that are strictly part time.
Of the 11 states more populous than Virginia, he wrote, six have full-time legislatures. He also notes that legislative pay in Virginia ($18,000 for senators, $17,640 for delegates with $210 per diem for both each legislative day) is in the bottom third for hybrid legislatures. West Virginia, he discovered, with one-fifth Virginia’s population, pays its lawmakers $20,000 annually.
In one sense, this should not reflect on the 140 members of the General Assembly. They’re painted into a corner in which they’ve finished their work within the short time prescribed just eight times in the past 24 years. Since 2000, they’ve required at least one special session to complete their essential work in 16 of those years. Four of those years — 2021, 2018, 2008 and 2004 — required more than one extra session.
Yet it’s a dilemma only the General Assembly can fix. It alone has the authority to modernize a legislative system locked into a time when Virginia was a somnolent, Dixiefied, agrarian economy. Indulging the conceit that the level of study and debate required for lawmaking in 2023 can be achieved on yesteryear’s terms is indeed folly.
Consider that the commonwealth’s population of 3.3 million in 1950 increased by 162% — to nearly 8.7 million — by 2020. Consider also that the state’s operating budget of $21.4 billion in fiscal year 2000 almost quadrupled to $80.6 billion in the fiscal year that ended last June.
While there is much to be said for the ideal of a “citizen legislature” whose members remain more connected to their communities than they can in the myopic Capitol Square process, there’s also something to be said for time to deliberate and get the job done.
I watched the process meltdown and spill into extra innings many times firsthand in my decades of covering the Legislature. In the few sessions when the House and Senate adjourned on schedule (or reasonably close to it) without going into a special session, there was a sense of weary happiness and accomplishment. There were celebrations, including some in the Capitol’s media filing quarters, that remain legendary.
By contrast, regular-session adjournment in years when an unfinished budget or other essential business necessitated trudging back to Richmond in the spring and/or early summer for an indefinite period was met with near-universal dread and discord. Legislators knew their real lives and livelihoods would be disrupted and, as former Del. Barnie K. Day described it in his 2005 insider’s look at legislative processes, the sausage-grinding would resume.
There is a massive amount of work that the General Assembly shoehorns into one of the shortest legislative meeting schedules in the nation. The brunt of that heavy lifting falls on the staff of the committees where bills either die or advance to the floor. That’s particularly true for the committees that decide the final shape of the state budget — the House Appropriations and Senate Finance committees.
In the closing days of a legislative session, as a dozen or so senators and delegates from those committees huddle behind closed doors to reconcile differences between the House and Senate versions of the budget, I’ve watched staffers of those committees toil almost round-the-clock, fighting off sleep with bad coffee and energy drinks as they crunch hundreds of pages of numbers, hoping it will hasten a deal and — fingers crossed — a dispositive floor vote in an impossibly short timeframe.
That didn’t get done this year. It hasn’t since 2017.
Other committees deal with staggering workloads under the same punishing schedules, including the Courts of Justice, Public Safety, Transportation, Education and Health, Welfare and Institutions committees.
The operational math of the 2023 regular session alone gives you a sense of the workload. According to Virginia’s Legislative Information System’s statistics, the General Assembly this year dealt with just over 3,000 separate pieces of legislation, counting 166 carried over from 2022. Of that, 2,062 were bills which, if passed and signed by the governor, become law. Forty percent passed both chambers; 60% failed.
Spread across the full 46-day run of this year’s “short session,” that would average final action on 45 bills per day. But that’s not how it works. Lawmakers tarry and jam most of their action into a couple of frantic weeks just before crossover (each chamber’s mid-session deadline for passing legislation it originated) and final adjournment.
Fatigue can cause concentration to lapse. Errors get made. Tempers grow short.
Given such procrastination by lawmakers, however, it’s a tribute to the legislative staffs that so few blunders are made. One notable d’oh! was in 2004, when errant bill drafting inadvertently reinstated Virginia’s Victorian-era blue laws requiring businesses to close on Sundays. Dour lawmakers returned to Richmond in July for that year’s second special session to enact a legislative patch.
Despite the compelling case for legislative reform, it’s the elephant in the room that’s seldom spoken about. Change never comes easy in the Old Dominion. I’ll spare you the hackneyed joke about how many senators and delegates it takes to change a light bulb. And there seems no chorus of objection from either lawmakers themselves or the citizenry.
But as long as we’re dealing with down-home bromides, let’s not forget the cautionary tale about what happens when you put 10 pounds of stuff in a five-pound bag.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Commentary: Near-record road deaths may compel Va. to spend 15% of highway safety dollars on walking and biking
Since last fall, crashes on Sudley Road have claimed the lives of Del. Danica Roem’s constituents just last week, in December, and twice in September. Add in the two pedestrians recently run over and killed by drivers on adjacent roads in her Prince William County district, and it’s easy to understand why the Northern Virginia lawmaker chose transportation safety as one of her top legislative priorities this year.
In 2022, the number of road fatalities in the commonwealth broke 1,000 for the first time in 15 years, with people walking and biking comprising a disproportionate share of deaths. However, late last month, House Republicans killed Roem’s proposal to dedicate 10% of Virginia’s budget surplus to safety improvements. With the danger on our roadways reaching near-record levels, why isn’t the General Assembly prioritizing transportation safety?
‘Dead people don’t benefit from tax breaks’
One of the more unexpected results of people staying home to avoid COVID was that empty roads allowed dangerous drivers to go wild, sending the sum of traffic deaths — and especially of pedestrians — sky high. After Virginia witnessed 968 people die on its roadways in 2021, Roem decided to go after additional safety dollars last year and introduced HB 546 that would have required that 10% of any General Fund surplus be invested in roadway safety. Since Virginia is a rather fiscally frugal state, the proposal would have resulted in millions more dollars each year going to improve transportation infrastructure.
Instead of passing Roem’s proposal, the General Assembly actually cut $135 million from the Commonwealth Transportation Fund when it eliminated the grocery tax last year. A minimum $437 million plan from Gov. Youngkin to suspend the gas tax for several months, which would have caused an even larger hit to transportation funding, was also defeated in 2022. The focus on giveaways over increased investments in safety only angered Roem further.
“Dead people don’t benefit from tax breaks,” she said. “How dare anyone claim we have a transportation surplus when I’ve got constituents getting hurt and killed on roadways where we know for a fact that the infrastructure is the reason that those crashes are caused in the first place, we have a plan to do something about it and we’re not funding it because we get told we don’t have the money?”
After spending the last year in conversation with Virginia Department of Transportation Commissioner Stephen C. Birch, Roem modeled HB 2379 — her 2023 version of her transportation safety funding proposal — on two existing mechanisms that transfer a portion of any General Fund surplus to the state’s rainy day fund and a water quality fund. Despite her efforts and a lack of opposition, late last month, the bill was killed on a party-line vote in a House transportation subcommittee.
“I’m trying to find a way to fund transportation without cutting other programs or raising taxes by using a budget surplus to keep our constituents alive,” Roem said. “What less offensive way is there to make the case that we are chronically, severely underfunding transportation to our constituents’ detriment and deaths? We have lost over the last four years more than 3,500 people on Virginia roadways. Since I’ve been in office, how many thousands of people have died?”
A federal fix?
Official calculations from the Department of Motor Vehicles are still underway; however, at least 1,010 people died on Virginia roads last year. The final count of traffic fatalities should be confirmed in the coming weeks, but right now, “it appears that pedestrian deaths may exceed 15% of total traffic deaths in 2022,” according to Marshall Herman, VDOT’s director of communications.
If that statistic is confirmed, Virginia will be required to spend at least 15% of its Highway Safety Improvement Program dollars on bike and pedestrian projects going forward in order to comply with the Vulnerable Road User Special Rule introduced via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or else return that funding to the federal government.
The new rule is a huge shift from the previous system under which states would submit non-binding fatality reduction targets that a third of states didn’t even try to comply with. But the $15.6 billion over five years dedicated to road safety is not nearly enough to make a difference, according to advocates like Beth Osborne of Transportation for America, a national transportation reform group.
“Highway Safety Improvement dollars constitute just 6% of overall federal transportation funding, which makes it a minority of the funding VDOT receives,” she said. “That’s change behind the cushions. Even if VDOT says they are going to dedicate those dollars to vulnerable users and spends it on things unlikely to improve the safety of vulnerable users, that probably would pass muster anyway. The Secretary of Transportation can rethink transportation all he or she wants, but the law is the law, and it doesn’t give him much discretion over how highway funding is used.”
Even a 2021 memo issued by the Federal Highway Administration encouraging states to focus Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding on safety improvements and road and bridge maintenance resulted in congressional controversy that continues to simmer after several senators got involved last spring.
“The notion that safety and state of repair would be prioritized was the most offensive thing in the world,” Osborne said. “Now you can’t even cross your fingers and wish super hard that people would fill potholes and make things safer. The Biden administration took a very weak step forward and got their heads cut off. Safety is not anybody’s priority and especially not in Congress.”
Can we fix it?
Unfortunately, Virginia is not alone in its transportation safety crisis. In 2021, 42,915 Americans died due to traffic violence, marking a 16-year high. Although the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has yet to release its 2022 totals, an additional 31,785 Americans died on the country’s roads in just the first nine months of the year, a 0.2% decline over 2021.
Initial totals from the DMV, however, show a worsening situation in the commonwealth, where road fatalities actually increased 4.1% over 2021. Of the 1,010 people taken by traffic violence in Virginia in 2022, 182 were walking or biking when they were killed, a 19.4% increase over the previous year. Out of the 171 pedestrians killed, 60.2% of the total were aged 51 or older, according to data from the DMV’s Traffic Records Electronic Data System.
To Brantley Tyndall, president of the Virginia Bicycling Federation, such shocking statistics are red flags, warning that our transportation networks have a problem.
“That is a sign that our infrastructure system needs to change,” he said. “It wasn’t these people’s first time around the block. These people were walking where they have walked their entire lives, and they were killed because traffic is moving faster and drivers are that much less cognizant, whether they are impaired, distracted, or who knows.”
Virginia’s ban on holding a phone while driving was supposed to help reverse the tragic trend toward greater traffic violence, but the “hands-free” policy didn’t take effect until July of 2020 — “a rough time to have rolled out a new law,” according to Janet Brooking, the executive director of Drive Smart Virginia. A recent letter from the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission revealed 21,553 charges of violating that law in 2021 alone, but it’s impossible to say what impact the policy may have had in preventing road death totals from being even higher.
What definitely saves lives, experts say, is infrastructure. One of the most promising policy changes to this effect in recent years is a Washington bill that requires the state department of transportation to “incorporate the principles of complete streets with facilities that provide street access with all users in mind, including pedestrians, bicyclists and public transportation users” for state transportation projects costing $500,000 or more.
Perhaps in recognition of the worsening road fatality crisis, last summer, the Commonwealth Transportation Board voted to appropriate $672.4 million through the fiscal year 2028 to accelerate road safety improvements across Virginia. In January, the CTB also allocated $24.47 million to help fix Route 28 in Prince William County — the issue that propelled Roem to run for her delegate seat in 2018.
Such small steps in the right direction haven’t convinced Roem to drop her dream of expanded transportation safety funding. Indeed, she is committed to introducing a version of this policy before the General Assembly every year until it passes.
“We still have hundreds of millions of dollars of unmet needs just in my district,” she said. “Just because we have some fixes coming in, do not think for a moment that the system is better. It shouldn’t take fatalities for us to make our roadways safer for vehicular traffic, bicyclists and pedestrians.”
by Wyatt Gordon, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Commentary: Why Sen. Chap Petersen is right: Va. shouldn’t build Dan Snyder a stadium
Thirty years ago, Washington’s pro football team commanded unparalleled loyalty in the Old Dominion and commensurate deference from its elected officials, its mascot named for a slur against Native Americans notwithstanding.
That was then.
That was when the team was a perennial in the NFL postseason and won Super Bowls – something that hasn’t happened in 31 years.
That was when the organization played in the cramped, outdated, but cozy and collegial confines of RFK Stadium, which was actually in Washington. That was before the organization lost its identity — literally — and became the subject of investigations by Congress and the National Football League.
Before I go further, a word of self-disclosure: I root for the New York Giants, Washington’s longtime in-conference rival. Plenty of folks who know that would impeach these words on that alone. (If it’s any consolation, I do root for Washington over the Dallas Cowboys.)
My point here, however, is the public policy issue of governments using taxpayer money to erect opulent new arenas for lucrative private professional sports/entertainment franchises and the plutocrats who own them. Neither Washington’s NFL team nor pro football broadly are unique in working that hustle.
To that end, Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, is to be applauded for stiff-arming Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s request to include in the state budget half a million dollars for a “study” on building a new stadium in Virginia for the Washington team, known of late as the Commanders.
What’s to study? If a stadium just 26 years old is not to the liking of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, he can amass the wherewithal to build one for his team, among the most valuable in the NFL. And what are the odds that the study turns out to be a work of advocacy done by and/or for the very interests who want Virginia (and Virginians) to pay for the team’s cushy new digs?
If the proposed research is to assess whether it’s in the commonwealth’s interest to finance – in whole or in part – top-end infrastructure for the Commanders, study after national study has examined the issue of using public money for private arenas and reached the same conclusion: no.
Independent analyses show that taxpayer financing and incentives for privately owned professional sports teams across America yields, at best, negligible economic benefits to the community’s economy. Sometimes, such deals play out to a community’s detriment.
Economic research in 2017 by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis showed that economists overwhelmingly disapprove of public subsidies for sports venues as a way to foster growth within communities. Eighty-three percent of economists in a poll done that year agreed that “providing state and local subsidies to build stadiums for professional sports teams is likely to cost the relevant taxpayers more than any local economic benefits that are generated.”
One economist cited in the St. Louis Fed’s research, Michael Leeds, said that if every pro sports franchise in Chicago — baseball’s Cubs and White Sox, the NFL’s Bears, hockey’s Blackhawks and basketball’s legendary Bulls — were to suddenly vanish, the hit to Chicago’s economy would measure a fraction of a percent.
Sports franchises have deep emotional attachments in the markets they serve and the owners of those teams have no qualms about threatening to move them if a state or local government won’t allow them to socialize their costs yet privatize the profits. That was among the findings reported in 2019 by the University of California at Berkeley’s “Berkeley Economic Review.”
Public financing, the report said, helps billionaires pay less for a service that they can afford, calling it “an unnecessary privilege rather than a necessity.”
“The owners will be compensated handsomely through the profits received through ticket sales, corporate advertising, and concessions over the next several decades,” the Review said.
The NFL — the most popular and successful of America’s pro sports empires — and its franchises are among the most aggressive in strong-arming the public sector, often under an implied or even explicit threat to decamp for other cities more willing to avail the public purse to them. The only NFL team not held by high net worth individuals or families is the Green Bay Packers, collectively owned for 100 years by a nonprofit corporation’s 537,000 Cheesehead shareholders. This explains why it has thrived in the smallest city of any major pro sport, using the same hallowed stadium the past 66 years.
The most pitiable example is St. Louis. The NFL’s Cardinals called St. Louis home for 28 years before moving in 1988 to Arizona. In 1995, the Rams left Los Angeles and its 72-year-old Coliseum, twice an Olympic venue, for a domed stadium in St. Louis. The Rams moved back to LA in 2016 and now share posh, new SoFi Stadium with the city’s other NFL team, the Chargers.
No city wants to be St. Louised.
SoFi is one of just three NFL stadiums built without public funding, according to reporting by the Buffalo News. The other two are MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home to the New York Jets and the Giants, and Gilette Stadium near Boston, home to the 21st century’s most successful NFL team, the Patriots.
Petersen recognizes the proposed Commanders’ stadium study for what it is: the camel’s nose beneath the tent.
Richmond, in a Rube Goldberg deal with regional hospital giant Bon Secours, plowed millions of dollars into the enterprise, betting that local lodging and hospitality industries would reap a windfall from fans flocking to a couple of weeks of summer training camp in late July and August, the peak of Richmond’s suffocating summer swelter.
It was a losing bet. The team used the facility from 2013 through 2019, and in each of those years, Richmond paid the franchise $500,000 to cover the expenses of trucking its operations from its home base in Ashburn to Richmond and then back up Interstate 95 when camp ended. The NFL’s COVID-19 protocols kept the team in Ashburn for 2020. It last used the Richmond facility for a handful of drills in 2021. It has since sat idle on 17 acres of prime real estate.
Since 1997, Washington has played its home games at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, nearly 50 miles east of its Loudoun County practice facility. At age 26, the stadium is hardly ancient, but it’s the NFL’s ninth-oldest because of a building boom in which 17 new stadiums came online since 2000. During that span, the burgundy and gold posted the league’s sixth-lowest winning ratio — 41.9%.
To be fair, Washington isn’t alone in shaking down communities fearful of being St. Louised. The Buffalo Bills extracted nearly $1 billion in public support from New York for a $1.4 billion stadium expected to open in 2026. In Nashville, public officials are balking at the Tennessee Titans’ demand for a $2.1 billion domed stadium to replace 24-year-old Nissan Stadium.
Virginia can refuse to be dictated to by a wealthy sports franchise. It’s why Chap and the Senate should stand firm.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Va. General Assembly: In final week, uncertainty clouds energy bills
With adjournment less than a week away, the 2023 General Assembly is a mixed bag for electricity consumers, with the Assembly seeming to release control to regulators in some areas but continuing to assert its tight control in others.
Dominion Energy Virginia’s legislation to sweeten its authorized profit margin, which will not lower customer bills despite claims in its advertising blitz, passed the Senate but remains in trouble in the Virginia House of Delegates. A key House committee voted late last week to stick with a version of the bill that leaves the return on equity formula unchanged.
Dominion had lowered its ambitions in the version that passed the Senate, now seeking to enhance its rate of return on equity only through December of 2027. Even five years of a higher profit margin, however, likely more than wipes out any financial benefit from the company’s proposal to move $350 million dollars of rate adjustment changes (RACs) into its base rates.
A recent SCC staff estimate was that five years of enhanced profit would cost ratepayers an additional $1.2 billion. It also confirmed that the accounting change with the RACs, simply moving the charges from one part of the monthly bill to another, may not save the ratepayers anything. Its real effect could be to prevent $350 million in customer refunds.
The House version removes all the provisions dealing with the return on equity and eliminates language allowing a long, drawn-out repayment for past fuel cost increases, also potentially expensive to consumers. Democrats continue to oppose that version because it contains language giving the SCC more power to keep fossil fuel plants operating. Their commitment to SCC independence has its limits.
The General Assembly is set to adjourn Saturday. The conflicting versions may not be resolved in time. No bill passing would not be a bad outcome for consumers.
Other legislation that is favorable to consumers is poised for passage, although not all the final votes are taken. The most important is matching House and Senate bills that restore State Corporation Commission authority to set rates in future cases without some of the handcuffs imposed by previous General Assembly actions.
House Bill 1604 might have passed the Senate last week, having cleared a Senate Committee with bipartisan support. But it was delayed for consideration until this week, perhaps because the Senate version of the same bill is not quite as far along. Senate Bill 1321 has seen similar bipartisan support in committee and will be on the House floor this week, as well.
In previous years, the SCC was prohibited from lowering the utility’s base rates unless it could prove the company had earned excess profits for at least two consecutive cycles. The SCC was also told it could not lower rates more than $50 million per year, far less than was justified by the company’s excess profits. Those restrictions are gone for the future if these bills pass.
Another effort to strengthen the SCC’s independence was offered only on the House side. House Bill 2267 remains pending for the final meeting of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee Monday afternoon. It passed the House 99-0, but that may not be enough to carry it past that Senate committee, friendlier to Dominion. The change it proposes involves those stand-alone rate adjustment clauses (RACs) and lets the SCC decide when to use them for new projects rather than base rates.
Dominion has proposed two bills dealing with its offshore wind project, which is advancing without any headwinds. Senate Bill 1477 is now pending on the House floor after a unanimous endorsement by the House Commerce and Energy Committee. It lays the groundwork for Dominion to recruit a capital partner on the $10 billion (or more) project or perhaps on a second wave of turbines in the same place.
The second, Senate Bill 1441, is another strong indication that the second wave is still under consideration. Returning to the old ways of the Assembly dictating outcomes to the SCC, it seeks to direct commission acceptance of an offshore wind project if it is tied to the development of a wind turbine manufacturing facility in Virginia. Representatives of Siemens Gamesa have testified to their interest in such a plant in Portsmouth, which would create far more jobs than the facility it already plans to assemble turbines built overseas.
Also advancing without significant opposition is a change in the rate-making rules for the state’s second-largest utility, Appalachian Power Company, serving Western Virginia. Should it pass, there will be major differences in how its rates are reviewed and its customers are charged, with the vast majority of the existing, stand-alone rate adjustment charges folded into base rates. It passes, and Dominion and Appalachian will be operating under very different regulatory structures.
The companion versions of the Appalachian bill, Senate Bill 1075 and House Bill 1777, have been amended over the weeks but have remained identical or nearly so. There is no House versus Senate conflict, perhaps because Appalachian quickly distanced itself from Dominion’s push to change the return on equity formula. Appalachian will remain under the peer group calculation of its allowed profit margin as it has been in place for 15 years.
The big difference for Appalachian is the SCC is now directed to set rates that give the utility that profit and adjust its forward rates to compensate if the utility fails to make that profit. Under traditional rate-making, the rates are set to create the opportunity to earn a profit, but nothing is promised.
This remains another example of the Assembly making the rules rather than trusting Virginia’s independent regulators. So far, it has been a session of steps forward and steps backward on the issue of SCC independence. The final tally probably can’t be known until Governor Youngkin (R) gets his opportunity to veto or amend whatever bills reach his desk.
Steve Haner
Steve Haner is Senior Fellow with the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy. He may be reached at steve@thomasjeffersoninst.org.
Opinion
Virginia House should hold the line on tax cuts
“You got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em,” country singer Kenny Rogers sang in his classic hit, The Gambler. In other words, playing a winning hand is just as important as cutting your losses.
Members of the House of Delegates should remember that bit of homespun wisdom when it comes to negotiating with the Virginia Senate on their competing budgets, specifically Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to return $1 billion of the $3.6 billion record surplus back to taxpayers still struggling with inflation.
The differing budgets passed by the House and Senate offer a stark contrast between the two chambers. The Senate version offers no tax relief. Senate Finance and Appropriations co-chair Janet Howell, D-Reston, told fellow committee members that after agreeing to an earlier $4 billion tax relief package, “to go further at this time would be premature given the inflationary pressures our economy has been experiencing.”
But this extraordinary admission by one of the Senate’s top leaders that inflation – now at 6.4 percent – is a problem for state government failed to acknowledge that inflation is also a problem for Virginia taxpayers, whose income taxes fund 77 percent of the commonwealth’s General Fund, according to the Department of Planning and Budget.
The Senate’s refusal to even consider returning at least some of the surplus to those same taxpayers while voting to give state employees another raise is such a glaring example of a “what’s-mine-is-mine-and-what’s-yours-is-mine” mentality, it should convince even the most spineless Republicans in the House to fight for tax relief.
In contrast, the budget passed by the House of Delegates returns $466 million to individual taxpayers by lowering the top tax rate from 5.75 percent to 5.5 percent and raising the standard deduction to $9,000 for single filers and $18,000 for married couples. This is long overdue, but it is still modest tax relief. Much if not all of the gains will be negated in future years by the General Assembly’s continuing refusal to index state income taxes to inflation, which the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy has long been urging the legislature to do.
The House version would also lower the business income tax rate and give small businesses in Virginia an added 10 percent deduction – all while using the remaining $2.6 billion of the surplus for new spending. The Senate’s refusal to share less than a third of the excess funds with the same people who were overcharged is the extreme position here, which legislators will have to defend in an election year when all 40 seats in the state Senate are on the ballot.
Ironically, Howell and five other Democratic members on her committee (co-chair George Barker, D-Alexandria, Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, D-Springfield, and Sens. David Marsden, D-Burke, Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, and Mamie Locke, D-Hampton) who voted to torpedo tax cuts are from Northern Virginia and the “urban crescent” including Hampton Roads, which for the past nine years has been experiencing the largest out-migration in the state as residents — including young adults aged 18-29 — flee the high cost of living.
During an appearance before this same committee in December, Youngkin pointed out that Virginia’s tax structure needs to be reformed because taxpayers “are voting with their feet.”
Youngkin’s high-profile anti-tax campaign has not hurt him politically. On the contrary, according to a Mason Dixon survey released earlier this month, he enjoys a 56 percent approval rating – the highest since he’s been in office.
That’s why when negotiating with their counterparts in the Senate, budget conferees on the House side hold a winning hand on tax cuts – if they don’t snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
Barbara Hollingsworth
Barbara Hollingsworth is a Visiting Fellow with the Thomas Jefferson Institute and a former editorial page editor with the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star. She may be reached at BarbHoll3@gmail.com.
Opinion
Commentary: Black people live every day with hurdles that former health chief tried to diminish
News this week that the richest Black mothers and their babies are twice as likely to die in the year after childbirth than their white counterparts is just one indicator of why Colin Greene, the onetime chief of the Virginia Health Department, was rejected by the state Senate.
Similar medical facts contribute to why Democratic legislators, African-Americans around Virginia, and department employees were so appalled by Greene’s pronouncements last year about racism. The state health commissioner downplayed more than a century of second-class treatment, stereotypes, and structural barriers that Black people and other minorities have faced regarding health care in this country.
The account Sunday in The New York Times, citing a study by the nonpartisan National Bureau of Economic Research about births in California, also found maternal mortality rates were just as high among the richest Black women as they were among poor white women.
“It’s not race, it’s racism,” an economist focused on public health and obstetrics told The Times. “The data are quite clear that this isn’t about biology. This is about the environments where we live, where we work, where we play, where we sleep.”
Exactly. You can’t improve health care for Black people without noting the circumstances and structures that have long harmed them. That’s why the comments by Greene, the state’s one-time top public health official, were so reprehensible.
The Washington Post reported last year that Greene said he had yet to see “compelling evidence” that racism played a role in well-documented maternal and infant health disparities for Black mothers and their babies. He also took issue with the term racism, telling The Post that “if you say ‘racism,’ you’re blaming White people.”
His obtuseness was insulting. There has been no shortage of reports and data proving that Black people have suffered from unequal treatment and poor outcomes involving medical care.
The Democratic-controlled state Senate, along party lines, sent Greene packing last week. Gov. Glenn Youngkin had named him to the post in 2022, but he didn’t face confirmation proceedings until the current General Assembly session.
Virginia’s Maternal Mortality Review Team, which identifies pregnancy-related deaths and develops ways to produce preventable deaths, continued doing its work as usual under Greene, a program official told me. It recently prepared a report due every three years that’s required by state code.
Greene’s dismissiveness on racism was more than just an issue of semantics. Black people and other people of color have faced neglect and worse in navigating health care in America. They live with those effects every day.
Fear of alienating whites should never outweigh actually assisting people long marginalized in this country.
“The fundamental purpose of the Health Department is to focus on some of our most vulnerable communities and those in the health system,” Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, told me. Greene “didn’t seem to have any appreciation for that.”
In 1946, for example, as Jim Crow reigned, the Hospital Survey and Construction Act provided money to build public hospitals and long-term care facilities. But it also allowed states to construct racially separate and unequal facilities, the journal Health Affairs reported.
There’s also the myth that Black people and Black skin are somehow resistant to pain and that they don’t need pain meds in the same quantities that whites do. Some of this claptrap can be traced to the work of J. Marion Sims, often touted as “the father of modern gynecology.” He conducted experiments on enslaved Black women without anesthesia.
The 19th-century doctor was developing a treatment for vesicovaginal fistula, which resulted from vaginal tears during complicated deliveries. But the enslaved women couldn’t consent, first of all.
Sims’ decision not to administer anesthesia was akin to sadism, too. My colleague Samantha Willis included Sims in a 2018 magazine article about Confederate-era monuments that were coming down, including one of Sims in Central Park in New York.
Vestiges of Sims’ rationale exist today. White medical students and residents held misguided beliefs about biological differences between Black and white people, 2016 studies found, and this led to racial bias in pain treatment.
Or consider the federal money that’s been allotted to cystic fibrosis (CF), a disease that primarily affects whites, versus the dollars devoted to sickle cell disease (SCD), which affects Black and Latino people and people from some Mediterranean nations. (Full disclosure: My late sister Saundra, who died last year at age 65, suffered horribly from sickle cell over her lifetime.)
Both sickle cell and cystic fibrosis are inherited disorders. There are roughly 100,000 Americans with sickle cell disease and 35,000 with CF. Yet, over an 11-year period, federal funding was greater per person with CF, at $2,807, compared to sickle cell sufferers, at $812.
“Despite SCD being 3 times as prevalent as CF, both diseases received a similar amount of federal government research funding between 2008 and 2018,” the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open reported. “The funding disparity was markedly increased when factoring in disease-specific private foundation funding.”
For these reasons and more, Youngkin should appoint someone more sensitive about racial bias in health care than Greene.
The evidence is overwhelming that problems exist. The new health commissioner shouldn’t proclaim otherwise.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Commentary: Small modular nuclear reactors: a good deal for Southwest Virginia?
In announcing his 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, “A growing Virginia must have reliable, affordable, and clean energy for Virginia’s families and businesses.” The governor’s plan to promote and subsidize small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) in Southwest Virginia fails all three of the governor’s own criteria:
SMRs can’t be reliable when they cannot reliably be built and brought online in a predictable and timely fashion.SMRs can’t be affordable because nuclear power is close to the costliest of all forms of electric power generation.SMRs can’t be clean since they produce extremely toxic high- and low-level nuclear waste, which has no safe storage or disposal solution.
Appalachia has long served as a sacrifice zone for the rapacious energy ambitions of other regions. Southwest Virginians have had reason to hope that would change as opportunities for low-cost solar development emerged in recent years. Instead, politicians like Youngkin are making too-good-to-be-true promises about SMRs, sidelining opportunities to promote solar, which can produce power in a matter of weeks, not decades.
Imposing SMRs on Southwest Virginia is disturbing. My father worked for the Atomic Energy Commission in the 1950s. The promise the nuclear industry and the government touted then, “electricity, too cheap to meter,” has never been realized. Tennessee Valley Authority and other utilities abandoned nuclear plants under construction, leaving costly monuments to that folly and sticking electricity customers with the bill.
It’s not at all clear that SMR technology will succeed or when. Levelized cost charts of electric power generation rate nuclear as among the very most expensive means to generate electric power at a utility-scale. If nuclear waste management, insurance, and decommissioning costs are included, actual costs are far higher. (Some of these costs are already socialized for nuclear power, such as insurance in the Price-Anderson Act.)
The first commercial SMR is not expected to be completed until 2029, but already its developers have raised the target price of its power by 53%. This is not a surprise; nuclear power construction history documents an extremely strong correlation between new designs and cost increases, and project delays. Indeed, the Lazard analysis shows that nuclear is the ONLY grid-wide generation source to increase in price between 2009 and 2021. The increase was 36%!
Nuclear waste and reprocessing are also serious concerns. Make no mistake, unreprocessed nuclear waste, for all practicable purposes, is forever. The fact that we have become accustomed to risk does not, by any means, reduce risk. Nor will SMRs generate less waste than their larger forbears. Indeed, a recent Stanford University study concluded that “small modular reactors may produce a disproportionately larger amount of nuclear waste than bigger nuclear plants.”
Safeguarding this waste is already costing taxpayers and utility customers tens of billions of dollars. Since the United States has failed to designate a central storage facility, nuclear power plants are forced to continue to store the waste in pools on site.
Yet nuclear waste recycling, known as reprocessing, is no panacea. In November, the governor spoke in Bristol in support of recycling nuclear waste from SMRs: “I think the big steps out of the box are the technical capability to deploy in the next ten years and, on top of that, to press forward to recycling opportunities for fuel.” He may have had in mind BWX Technologies of Lynchburg, which is beginning reprocessing of uranium at its Nuclear Fuel Services plant in Erwin, Tennessee, for nuclear weapons.
Transportation of SMR nuclear wastes along Virginia mountain roads or railroads across the border to Erwin presents a further risk of accident and contamination. Longstanding concerns about transportation and security of nuclear wastes have never been adequately addressed.
Given these questions about cost, practicality, and safety, the governor’s choice of SMRs as the cornerstone for future energy development in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia risks leaving residents here with nothing. This is especially worrisome as it pulls state support from proven, cheaper, and more readily deployable solar and energy storage applications.
It also redirects government resources away from homegrown economic projects, like the New Economy Program, based on cleaning up and repurposing unrestored mine lands for a burgeoning utility solar energy industry, employing local residents and adding productive purpose to restored land and benefiting the tax base.
Counties across eastern and Piedmont, Virginia, are benefiting from a property tax bonanza flowing from utility-scale solar development. Coalfield counties are being told to ignore a sure solar bet and place their few economic development chips on a risky, unproven, costly, pie-in-the-sky energy prospect.
Why should SWVA be forced to endure the burden of risky and more costly electric energy subsidized by the state to benefit powerful corporations which seek to exploit our region and its people? Why indeed, while the rest of Virginia benefits economically from low-cost, safe solar energy?
This same shell game occurred when state mining regulation allowed mountaintops to be blown away and thousands of acres of forestland despoiled. Once again, government officials are choosing to make decisions that benefit the interests of corporations outside the region instead of the people who actually live here.
by Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
By Rees Shearer
Rees Shearer is a retired school counselor and community organizer who has researched and organized around regional environmental protection and clean energy issues for over 50 years. He lives with his wife, Kathy in Emory, VA.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.