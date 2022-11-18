Opinion
Commentary: Be bold in overhauling state’s individual income tax system
Virginia’s income tax brackets have always shocked me, especially because of their glaring lack of fairness.
As a newspaper columnist in South Hampton Roads, I earned in the upper five figures annually. That placed me into the same category as someone who made just over $17,000 a year.
We both paid an income tax rate of 5.75%.
That dichotomy was crazy. It didn’t represent even a whiff of equity. The brackets are based on taxable income.
Why didn’t I shoulder a heavier burden? Why didn’t folks earning much less keep more of their desperately needed cash – and render unto Caesar a smaller percentage?
I bring this up because the state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission released a report recently about making the income tax system fairer – and saner. My Virginia Mercury colleague Graham Moomaw reported on the antiquated brackets and JLARC’s recommendations to the General Assembly.
The Assembly directed JLARC to study increasing the “progressivity” of the individual income tax system. That means taxing people according to their ability to pay, instead of setting the same tax rates for the rich and the poor or taxing the poor disproportionately.
Virginia’s highest tax bracket starts at $17K. Some say it’s time for an update.
Income taxes account for 70% of the state’s general fund revenue, so they’re the main source of spending.
The report noted the Assembly, thankfully, already had changed two components of income tax this year to make it more progressive. The legislature nearly doubled the standard deduction, and it made the state-earned income tax credit partly refundable.
Good.
The problem is the Assembly hasn’t altered the state’s four tax brackets since 1990. That practically begs claims of neglect against our legislators.
Virginia’s median income has risen 108% since then, “but income taxes owed by a single filer with median income increased 173%,” JLARC said.
At a minimum, the state could update the tax brackets to account for inflation.
The third-highest bracket now, for instance, covers folks earning just $5,001 to $17,000, and the highest has everybody above $17,000. Why someone earning six or seven figures annually is lumped in with a person making less than even $20,000 is mind-boggling.
“Thirty-two years ago, you were considered rich at $17,000 and hit the top tax bracket,” a delegate said earlier this year at a legislative hearing.
I don’t know of anywhere in America in 1990 that $17,000 was considered “rich” – especially not in Northern Virginia or Hampton Roads. That certainly wasn’t the case in Detroit, where I was living at the time.
Comments like the delegates make me ponder about the discernment process of the Honorables in Richmond. But I digress.
There’s been pushback from parts of the state Capitol on some of JLARC’s proposals, including possibly raising taxes on the rich. The report says that move would increase progressivity and state revenue, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the GOP-controlled House of Delegates prefer broad tax cuts (of course) rather than tax increases.
Youngkin and other pro-business leaders say lower taxes would help the commonwealth compete with North Carolina and other Southern states. They should be careful not to ignite a race to the bottom, where the quality of life could suffer just to lure companies to relocate here.
The state already approved $4 billion in tax cuts this year, though Youngkin wanted to go further. Before making additional tax cuts, legislators should tell Virginians exactly how they would deal with the reduced revenue.
For example, the state’s dismal performance in fully funding its own Standards of Quality is a sore spot with educators and localities. It’s a perennial problem. Virginia also ranks 41st in state per-pupil spending, according to an analysis by The Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis released in 2021.
Virginia’s legislators should create tax brackets that account for the inflation that’s occurred over the past few decades. Six brackets, instead of four, should be debated. A 10% rate for the state’s millionaires must not be out of the question, either.
What the Assembly shouldn’t do is continue to treat someone on the low end of the income scale like someone making tens of thousands more. That’s indefensible.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Hadestown
This article does not fit in with my traditional column, yet it does have a historical component and my editor felt that my Historically Speaking readers might enjoy it. With the traveling Broadway production “Hadestown” currently crossing the nation, I thought I would make a few comments about the show. Most of all, I loved it. Amazing production on all levels. “Hadestown” is a retelling of the Greek myths of Hades and Persephone as well as Orpheus and Eurydice.
Instead of being all Greek columns, the play is a modern adaption set in what seemed like a 1920s or ’30s New Orleans flophouse or bar which would fit easily on the set of a Tennessee Williams play. The style of the music is a perfect accompaniment to the setting with Dixieland, jazz, and a good dose of blues all wrapped up in a Broadway sound. The music was nothing short of stunning with incredible harmonies from the Muses and rich, almost haunting melodies. Many of the songs were playful, with plenty of trombone, but also songs, like “All I’ve Ever Known,” were as romantic and powerful as any song on Broadway.
I would say “Hadestown” was music-driven, especially the first act, the way a play like “Phantom” is where the music is stronger than the story. The opposite is a play like “Come from Away,” in which the story is stronger than the music. The set is very modern in that the orchestra is on stage and often interacts with the characters. The set is also minimal and is not really important to the show. There is only a slight change when going from the bar to Hadestown and the only special effect is the rotating turntable on stage that has become common with many recent plays.
I was familiar with Hades and Persephone, the tale about two gods – Hades, the god of the underworld, and Persephone, goddess of seasons – who fell in love, but Persephone’s mother (Demeter, goddess of Agriculture) could not bear being without her daughter. A deal was struck that Persephone would spend half the year with Hades and half the year with her mother. Hence, spring and summer she spent with her mother and fall and winter with Hades.
I was not familiar with the story of Orpheus and Eurydice. Without giving too much away, Orpheus was the son of the muse of poetry. He had the gift of song and could charm all things living and even inanimate objects with his voice. He fell in love with Eurydice, a tree nymph. The play does slightly stray from the myth. In the myth, Eurydice is bitten by a snake on her wedding day and dies, while in the play she makes a choice to go to Hades. Either way Orpheus must save her from the underworld.
Starting with the act one finale, featuring a powerful song entitled “Why We Build the Wall,” the play does shift some towards the storyline and takes on a political tone. I do not have issues with political undertones in works of art. I assign novels each semester to my history classes with the caveat that any great piece of literature worth reading has a message or moral for the reader. My issue is that, in our current environment of political correctness, all the messages from songs, TV, movies, and Broadway have messages from only one side. “Hadestown” is no different. In one of the most intense songs of the show, Hades is in his realm, singing to the people under his control. The song is a call-and-response song, in which Hades sings, “Why do we build this wall,” and is answered by the chorus “We build the wall to keep us free.” Hades then asks, “How does the wall keep us free?” and they answer, “The wall keeps out the enemy.” Hades asks why are they the enemy and the answer is “Because they want what we have got.” In the production I watched, Hades was played by a tall dark-haired man with an absolutely amazing baritone voice, but he might as well be played by a blond with slightly orange skin and a tie too long.
While the play does seem to take the standard Broadway liberal side, what is interesting is it was written in 2006, years before anyone other than the Simpsons could have predicted the Trump presidency or his signature slogan of “Build That Wall.” Also, it is interesting that if Hades is serving as the antagonist, then his convincing of Eurydice to come to Hadestown as her only option for survival can be seen as critical of big government. Recognizing she is starving because she can’t find food in the winter, Hades tries to convince Eurydice to leave her love by singing:
“Hey, little songbird, let me guess:
He’s some kind of poet and he’s penniless?
Give him your hand, he’ll give you his hand-to-mouth
He’ll write you a poem when the power’s out
Hey, why not fly south for the winter?
Hey, little songbird, look all around you
See how the vipers and vultures surround you
They’ll take you down, they’ll pick you clean
If you stick around such a desperate scene
See, people get mean when the chips are down”
Hades convinces Eurydice that she will only be safe in Hadestown where he can take care of her. Of course, once she decides to leave the world, she is imprisoned like the rest who came to see Hadestown as their only protection. Big Government becomes her prison.
My advice is this: no matter your political leaning, see the show. Know that there are some political messages, but don’t let that distract you from a stunning musical. Turn off your political brain and focus on the other messages – rekindling relationships that have struggled, or the power of love and beauty. I thought Hades’ internal struggle of mercy verses control is timeless both in politics and relationships and definitely in parenting. Then there is the final message of trust. How much do we trust those we love, especially with our own human weaknesses. Yes, it does seem as if the right always has to be the ones giving in to the left for art, but to let that stand in your way of this show would be unfortunate enough to be a Greek tragedy.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Commentary: Didactically Trivial Episode 2
It’s time to play Jeopardy again and test the parameters of your brain housing group.
Category Today: Geography and History
What is the county seat of Warren County? Easy one. But do you know the origins of our fair town?
The entire area of Front Royal and the Shenandoah Valley was the former hunting grounds of the Iroquois Confederation of Tribes by 1672. As the early settlers spread westward, the Iroquois formally sold out to the Virginia colony in 1744. Front Royal was settled about a decade later but wasn’t originally called Front Royal. What was the original name of Front Royal prior to the Revolutionary War?
Answer: Originally, Front Royal was called LeHewtown, and the LeHew family still resides in Front Royal. The family estate is known as Bel Air.
Also, Front Royal had quite the nickname.
Question: What was Front Royal’s infamous nickname by 1790?
Hint, you can purchase a pullover from The Virginia Beer Museum on Chester Street emblazoned with the name “Helltown.” This nom de guerre was due to the many livestock wranglers and commercial bargemen who rotated through town, getting over-served and letting off some steam. The offspring of those folks still get into trouble around here. The town was incorporated as Front Royal in 1788. The name ostensibly references the town & land that historically faced British ‘Royal’-owned properties.
Along the Bosporus: Recently, my wife and I toured the Grand Bizarre in one of the most famous cities of all time. Interestingly, this city has changed its name three times over the centuries. Our tour guide asked the question, “What were the three names of the city in Turkey that has historically bridged the Asian and European cultures and was fought over many times”? You are correct if you guessed that one of the names is Istanbul. We’ll move along and come back to that question after a few clues.
Part 2 of this inquiry; What was the former name of Istanbul?
The answer is Constantinople. On March 28, 1930, the Turkish cities of Constantinople and Angora changed their names. If you wanted to purchase a flight to Constantinople and Angora nowadays, where would you arrive? This is just to ensure you are paying attention.
The answer is Istanbul and Ankara.
What is the capital of Turkey? The answer was just given to you. You may remember the 1990 song by the group, ‘They Might Be Giants, ’ entitled, “Istanbul is not Constantinople.” That song was how I remembered it when I was growing up. Constantinople was the capital of the Eastern Roman Empire and the capital of the Ottoman Empire (as well as the Latin Empire and Byzantine Empire), but if you are not familiar with Angora/Ankara, you are hereby informed that this city is the capital of Turkey.
One last time, what are the three historic names of Istanbul?
The answer in sequence is the former Greek Colony of Byzantium (660 BCE to 324 BCE), Constantinople for hundreds of years, and now Istanbul as of 1930. Many cities, countries, and even regions have undergone name changes for many reasons. Here are a few more to ponder.
Chinese trivia for 200: Peking Duck is a rather delicious dish. But Peking is not a name that the Chinese are familiar with. The many dialects of the Chinese languages resulted in most of the rest of the world calling the capital of China – Peking for centuries.
The Chinese themselves did not call it that. The Peoples Republic of China officially made the name change in 1958, but western countries were slow to follow – mostly because the western nations backed the Chinese Nationalists that fled to the island of Formosa shortly after World War 2.
All that aside, what is the modern-day city of Peking called?
If you guessed Hong Kong – you must re-do the 6th grade. The answer is Beijing. And for the follow-on portion of the quiz, what is the current-day name of the island of Formosa? The present-day name of Formosa is starting to become quite newsworthy. We may have a war there within the next decade. It’s Taiwan.
Russian History for 100. Most people know that Moscow is the capital of Russia but what was the previous capital of Russia that lasted for over 200 years?
The answer: Czar Peter “The Great” founded this grand city in his own name in 1703. He fashioned it “Saint Petersburg.” This city remained the capital of Imperial Russia until 1918, when the Communist regime took over and made Moscow the Russian capital.
In 1924 the Communists changed the name of St. Petersburg. What name did it go by for the next 60 years? Clue: St. Petersburg was changed in honor of the original communist leader of Russia.
Answer: St. Petersburg was renamed Leningrad in 1924 after Vladimir Lenin. When the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991, so did the city’s communist name, and the old name was resurrected. With 5 million people, St. Petersburg is Russia’s second-largest city and the center of Russian culture.
Let’s go Far East (with Google Maps) for 500: Quick one. What is the present-day name of Siam? In 1939 Siam officially changed its name to Thailand. Siam was an exonym of the country before 1949. Part 2 is a vocabulary Question. What does exonym mean? Exonym implies that only foreigners and outsiders referred to the country by the name Siam. This is kind of like the previous question regarding Peking, China.
Paris of the Orient: What city was formerly known as the Paris of the Orient? Clue: Ask any military person involved in the Vietnam War, and they will know.
The answer is Saigon, which took its name in the 1600s. Saigon was the capital of French Indochina. Renowned for its beauty and charm, Saigon was renamed some 300 years later – shortly after being seized by communist forces in 1976 – at the conclusion of the Vietnam War. If you wish to purchase a flight to Saigon these days – what would you tell the travel agent today? Ask for Ho Chi Minh City. With an urban area of over 9 million people, Ho Chi Minh City is named after the famed North Vietnamese leader – Ho Chi Minh.
New York City: The most populous city in the US and the world’s financial center, was first settled by Dutch trappers in 1624, who named it after their capital in Holland. What was the original name of New York City? I’ll let you think about it a bit. It changed names when the English took it over forty years later in 1664 and gave it a proper English name honoring King James’ brother, the Duke of York. But getting back to the question at hand – what did the original Dutch colonists name it?
The answer is New Amsterdam. New York City has been the most populous city in the U.S. since 1790. That said, what is the capital of New York? Despite its size and importance, New York City is not the capital of New York State (Albany is).
Persia: Remember the movie “300” with Gerard Butler and the Spartans making a gallant last stand against a numerically superior army of Persians led by Xerxes at the battle of Thermopylae.
The first Persian Invasion of Greece occurred in 490 BC to punish the cities (Athens and Eretria) for supporting a revolt against Persia. But that is ancient history. So now I ask you, where on the map is Persia? Answer: In 1935, the reigning Shah changed the name of the country to Iran and requested the world recognize the change. By the time the 1979 Islamic revolution came, the country’s official name became The Islamic Republic of Iran, and that’s what it’s called today.
Babylon and Mesopotamia: If you haven’t listened to the 1980’s B-52 song ‘Mesopotamia,’ you need to give it a go. It’s one of my favorites. Let’s go with geography for all the rest of your money. Where is Mesopotamia? I’ll venture a guess that you’ll lose, but here’s the answer. Clue: The name comes from ancient Greek, meaning ‘land between the rivers.’ Mesopotamia is often referred to as the cradle of civilization in Western Asia, situated within the Tigris and Euphrates River system. Does that help at all? Doubt it.
If you wish to go double or nothing, what is the present-day country straddles both rivers? Clue: This was the location of Operation Desert Storm in 1991. If that doesn’t do it for you – try Saddam Hussein.
Answer: yes, it’s Iraq now. Back in the day, though, Mesopotamia encompassed the areas of Kuwait and parts of present-day Iran, Syria, and Turkey. Now that we’re squared on that – Where is Babylon? Babylon was the capital of Babylonia, along the southern portion of Mesopotamia. Geographically speaking, Babylon was just south of Baghdad.
Well – that will do it for this rendition of Didactically Trivial Jeopardy. See you next time.
JMU is working to address Virginia’s teacher shortage crisis
As it becomes increasingly urgent to prepare more teachers, as reported in the November 7 article “Virginia report shows more teachers leaving the workforce than entering it,” Virginia’s colleges and universities can play a critical role in building the teacher workforce pipeline for future generations.
At James Madison University’s College of Education, working in collaboration with Virginia’s Community College’s and local K-12 school divisions across the state, we have done a lot of work with initiatives combating against the teacher shortage crisis.
Improving flexibility and affordability during the teacher-licensure process can help knock down the most obvious hurdles students face when considering a future teaching career.
Graduate-degree licensure programs can provide flexible options that suit the unique needs of today’s career professionals and adult learners who are inspired to become teachers – allowing them to complete coursework at a faster pace or around a work schedule.
“Grow Your Own” initiatives, like the one recently established at JMU with $4.2M in state support, create a no-cost pathway with academic and professional development support programs for eligible high school students and teacher assistants to become licensed teaching professionals in their hometown school districts.
The Virginia New Teacher Support Program and The Virginia Principal are programs designed to partner intentionally with the school divisions in the Shenandoah Valley, and across the Commonwealth of Virginia, to build the professional capacity of our classrooms with highly qualified teachers.
There is no simple answer or one-size-fits-all magic bullet to tackling teacher shortages. But by offering creative new approaches with innovative solutions to recruiting and training future educators it is possible to strengthen the Commonwealth’s teacher workforce pipeline.
Dr. Mark L’Esperance, Dean
James Madison University College of Education
Vote politics out of Front Royal
“Welcome back, my friends, to a show that never ends.”
This continues to be one of my favorite lyrics from a song that describes our society and how we act. The full lyrics go: “Welcome back, my friends, to a show that never ends. Come inside, come inside.”
The never-ending show starts again every two to four years as we elect our leaders to represent us in national, state, and local elections.
Last week I received an unbelievable number of communications from both parties from people I don’t know. Even from candidates I know, it seems that getting through the spin of the never-ending show is extremely hard on all levels.
Most troubling was one mailer I received. The mailer had the locally endorsed candidates as selected by the local Republican committee in a nonpartisan election, completely undermining the rationale for nonpartisan local elections.
The nonpartisan structure created a very cool opportunity for community leaders to keep the focus on local issues without the stain or influence of national interests or parties. These nonpartisan elections were put in place through the charters of towns throughout the State of Virginia. The charters stated the local elections in towns and school boards should be nonpartisan.
Simply put, selecting and electing leaders that have the best qualifications and experience would better serve Front Royal by not allowing ambitious party politicos the opportunity to influence or control elected officials at the local level. Elect candidates whose loyalties are local.
These rules were instituted to promote candidates who would run on their own merits, and raise money and debate the logic of their platforms, outlining how they would help their community prosper without relying on political parties or affiliations.
In fact, the federal government passed the Hatch Act to restrict the political activities of federal government employees in the executive branch and later amended as well as extended in several states. In Front Royal, candidates for town council are restricted by not being allowed to have party designation on the ballot.
I am so upset about this issue because I received a mailer today from the local Republican Party. The mailer had only one federal congressional race supported in the party mailer. However, most of the mailer promoted individuals the party endorsed in the town’s nonpartisan election.
These endorsements go against the reasons for having nonpartisan town elections. First, opposing candidates work at a disadvantage when the other candidates that are endorsed by the party are helped financially and with manpower. This opens the door for a candidate’s loyalty to the party to possibly override the needs of the community. Look at the effects of the problems created over the past six years. You will find that it appears there is a direct correlation with the influence of the endorsed people elected.
Qualified candidates who work for the federal government are handicapped in running when they must compete against the power of the dominant party for resources and are restricted from accepting any financial support or campaign materials. Violating this rule would place individuals’ continued employment in question if their activities can be linked to party involvement.
With that said, we have several excellent candidates that have outstanding resumes. Their voices in our council would be helpful in solving issues facing our community. Their loyalty is and will remain local.
Add Bruce Rappaport and Gene Kilby to the Council; together, with the addition of recently appointed Skip Rogers, this would be a great start in getting our community back on track in addressing Front Royal’s needs without caving to the personal interests of individuals controlled by party affiliations in what should be a nonpartisan town charted election.
Vote for the most qualified individual who can do the job, not who the party wants you to elect.
We have the opportunity to change the direction of our community. Help us get back on track in preparation for the next show that starts in 2024. We deserve better leadership.
Michael Graham
Front Royal
Political Trends
An article came out this week from conservative writer George Will in the Washington Post that called for President Joe Biden and V.P. Kamala Harris not to run in the next presidential election. Will, who has opposed Trump from the beginning, basically said that the Republicans might make the mistake of running a man who has proven to be unqualified for the highest office and the Democrats need to protect the nation and not follow suit. Will, who voted for Biden in 2020, believes Biden is too old as seen in recent gaffs. It seems odd to not nominate a sitting president and Americans have become used to most of our presidents serving a full eight years. Only once in the 20th or 21st centuries has a party not nominated a sitting president and over the past forty-two years only two presidents have served only one term. Yet there was a time in our history when this was quite common. A time when the nation experienced a string of subpar presidents and went for twenty-four years without having a two-term president or even nominating a sitting president.
Looking back at presidents, you can see times when parties had long runs in power. Thomas Jefferson’s Democratic Republicans basically held power from 1800 to 1828, a twenty-eight-year run. The Republicans then held the White House, with only two interruptions from 1860 to 1932, a seventy-two-year run. Democrats came back with their own run and only one interruption from 1932 to 1968, a thirty-six-year run. It gets harder to tell after that. There could be a mini-run of Republicans from 1968 to 2008, a forty- year run with two interruptions, or maybe Clinton started a Democratic run in 1992 till today, a thirty-year run with two interruptions. The other possibility is that we are mimicking the one time we skipped when there were no runs. The parties went back and forth. The time between Andrew Jackson and Abraham Lincoln, 1836 to 1860, when only one sitting president was renominated and there were no two-term presidents.
This time period started off with the one president that was renominated. Martin Van Buren won as a Democratic in 1836 but his presidency fell into shambles the following year with the Panic of 1837, one of the largest depressions in American history. The same holds true in 1837 as it does today. Americans vote first with their wallets. Van Buren did get the Democratic nod in 1840, but Americans blamed him for their economic woes and voted in the Whig, William Henry Harrison, good old Tippecanoe and his VP Tyler too. Speaking of woes, Harrison gave a long-winded inaugural speech in the cold, got sick and died a month later. It was no longer “Tyler too,” but now Tyler alone. He really was alone. He had been a Democrat his entire life but had switched to the Whigs to run on and balance the ticket. He was never supposed to be president and was shunned by both parties. When his term ended, he threw a party and announced to the crowd, “They cannot say now that I am a president without a party.” Clearly the Whigs had no interest in him running for a second term.
In 1844 both parties ran new candidates. The Whigs ran their founder and champion Henry Clay, while the Democrats ran an up-and-comer who most reminded them of Andrew Jackson, James K. Polk. Being from Tennessee, Polk even borrowed Jackson’s nickname and was known as “Young Hickory.” Polk was responsible for arguably the most controversial war in American history, the Mexican War, one that divided the nation along section lines. His presidency was so stressful that he decided to not run again for health reason. It was a good thing, too, or else he would have been the second president to die in office as he did pass about a year after he left the White House.
In 1848 both parties ran completely new candidates once again. Whigs went with their favorite tactic of running a war hero, and after the Mexican War there was none bigger than Zachary Taylor. Democrats, trying to continue to keep the ghost of Jackson alive, ran his Secretary of War, Lewis Cass. Even Jackson’s spirt could not help Cass, who lost to the very charismatic and popular Taylor. However, the Whigs retained their bad luck when, as with their last president, Taylor died, leaving the Whigs with the not as charismatic or popular Millard Filmore.
Not impressed with the Filmore presidency (no, I am not making these names up, they really were all presidents), the Whigs continued their trend and nominated the second most famous general of the Mexican War, Winfield Scott in 1852. The Democrats also ran a new name with Franklin Pierce, who won the day. Pierce got caught up in the Bleeding Kansas debacle and might as well have been radioactive in the 1856 election, the way the Democratic Party threw him under the bus. The party picked the least controversial candidate they could find, and it turned out to be possibly the worst American president, James Buchanan. As there was no Whig party to speak of, two other parties ran candidates. The Know Nothings, trying to get Whig votes, dug up and ran the corps of Filmore, while the brand-new Republican party ran John C. Freemont. The Republicans had enough Whigs in the party to nominate a military hero. No surprise Buchanan won, being from really the only major party in the race although he would go on to do nothing but watch the nation crumble into Civil War.
Then, of course, there is the 1860 election, where again neither major party ran the same candidate. Democrats ran Stephen Douglas, while the Republicans took a shot at a newcomer and nominated Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln ended the run of new candidates when in 1864 he ran and won a second term. It’s hard to imagine the turnover in the presidents as it was between 1836 and 1860, yet we can understand the back-and-forth. We have seen the presidency switch parties after each president since George H.W. Bush in 1988.
What we can learn from this is that, if the pattern holds and if Biden decides not to run, the Republicans will take over. We can also see this as a warning. The years between 1836 and 1860 are some of the most turbulent years in our history. It was during those years that things were becoming so divisive that it led to Civil War. I can’t say whether it was poor leadership that led to war or that even the best of our presidents could not have held us together during those years. However, I am leaning on the side of poor leadership. That means it’s up to us now to choose leaders who can properly steer our ship of state and honestly try to unite us instead of playing politics. I am not saying that this is easy. Clearly, the last two presidents have failed, and I have no idea what candidate can truly bridge the divide. All I know is I hope we can find one soon and not suffer the same fate as they did the last time we saw this trend.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
Commentary: How gender, race, age and voter ID laws affect whether a voter actually casts a ballot
Who shows up to cast a ballot and who is allowed to mark a ballot and have it counted will determine which candidates take office and what issues they focus on.
The Conversation asked three scholars on different aspects of voter turnout for their insights as the election approaches.
More women vote, and white women vote differently
Jane Junn, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
As the 2022 midterm elections approach, and in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, new attention is focused on the role of women voters in U.S. elections. Regarding their turnout, three facts are important to keep in mind.
First, women outnumber men in the electorate. In the 2020 presidential election, women made up 53.1% of voters compared with 46.9% of men. This is a consistent pattern over decades.
Second, the gender gap is also a race gap. Women are more likely to support Democratic candidates than men, but there are racial and ethnic differences in that overall trend. While Black, Latina, Asian American, and other women voters of color are strong supporters of Democrats, most white female voters have consistently supported Republican Party candidates.
For example, in 2020, 53% of white women voted for Donald Trump – compared with 46% who supported President Joe Biden.
Third, every election has a unique electorate. So it’s important to distinguish between voter turnout, where mobilization is key, and the patterns of partisan candidate choice. National patterns of voting in presidential elections are different from state and local election trends. And the contours of the voting public change over time, as young people turn 18 and new citizens register to vote.
Young voter turnout is low
John Holbein, University of Virginia
The United States has some of the lowest rates of youth voter turnout in the world. That’s despite the fact that a dominant majority of young people 18 to 24 years old care about politics and public affairs and want to participate in politics.
As my collaborator, political scientist D. Sunshine Hillygus, and I describe in our book “Making Young Voters,” many young people find the process of registering and voting too complex.
There are two ways to address this problem. The first is to revamp civics education to teach young people the skills they need to overcome voting obstacles. The Democracy Prep Charter School Network is a group of schools that structures students’ entire educational experience around “educating responsible citizen scholars for success in the college of their choice and a life of active citizenship.”
The other way is to reform laws to make registration easier and less complex, such as enabling online registration, preregistration of 16- and 17-year-olds and same-day registration and voting.
Both approaches meaningfully increase youth turnout and would help the next generation of young voters.
Voter ID laws affect turnout unequally
Nazita Lajevardi, Michigan State University
In 35 states, voters must provide some form of physical identification when they arrive to cast a ballot. In eight of those states, the strictest rules apply, typically requiring voters who arrive without a proper photo ID to take additional action, such as bring one to the polling place later in the day before their vote will be counted.
These laws make it more difficult for all people to vote but do so unequally. Black and other voters of color are less likely than whites to be able to afford the material burdens of securing qualifying identification, such as even getting to a motor vehicles office to attain the identification required to vote.
The strictest forms of these laws appear to disproportionately affect minority voter turnout.
Further, research shows that minorities are more likely than whites to be asked to actually present their ID at the polls.
And finally, even if voter ID laws are repealed, studies show that their effects last: People who were less likely to have proper ID still don’t show up, even if they don’t need those IDs anymore. That signals voters remain confused about whether they are allowed to vote, even when the law is clear that they can.
By Jane Junn
USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences; John Holbein, University of Virginia; and Nazita Lajevardi, Michigan State University
Jane Junn is USC Associates Chair in Social Sciences and a professor of political science and gender and sexuality studies at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. John Holbein is an associate professor of public policy, politics, and education at the University of Virginia. Nazita Lajevardi is an associate professor of political science at Michigan State University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
