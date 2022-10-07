State News
Commentary: Can Virginia transit providers innovate their way out of an operator shortage?
Hampton Roads Transit had enough bus operators for just one week in May to provide riders with “reliable service,” according to an internal report.
But for the rest of 2022, Virginia’s largest public transportation provider has struggled to staff its dozens of routes — at one point, even facing a dearth of over 100 drivers in order to offer full service to the region of 1.8 million people.
Although HRT may be dealing with one of the worst operator shortages in the commonwealth, the agency’s experience is far from unique. This year, 92% of public transportation providers across America reported struggling to hire new employees. Even worse, nearly three in four transit agencies admitted to having to cut service or delay service increases due to a lack of staff.
As the nationwide shortage of bus operators takes its toll on commuters across the country, Virginia operators are attempting to innovate their way out of the crisis. Will it work?
A pre-pandemic problem
Long before the loss of over a million Americans to COVID-19 and the resultant Great Resignation, public transportation providers already had a problem attracting new recruits.
“I started to research this before the pandemic, and what surprised me is how long ago we saw this coming and how little was done to prepare for these shortages,” said Chris Van Eyken, a program manager at the national nonprofit TransitCenter. “This issue was first raised by Obama’s Department of Transportation in 2015, but little was done to address job quality. Sadly, where agencies took action, it was often undermined by COVID, which hindered recruitment.”
Now, the situation looks set to worsen should transit providers not boost the recruitment of younger workers. Whereas roughly 40% of America’s total workforce is over the age of 45, among bus operators, that figure is nearly 70%, according to Bus Operators in Crisis, a recently released report from TransitCenter.
In the document, Van Eyken lays out six main issues public transportation providers must address to keep existing operators and recruit new ones: compensation, safety, workplace culture, work hours and scheduling, facilities, and outdated hiring processes.
Beyond the broader economic and environmental need to have fully functioning public transit, Van Eyken frames the issue as one of social mobility.
“Solving this is also about keeping a pathway to the middle class open,” he explained. “A lot of the people who ride the bus are also the people who drive it. For a long time, the expectation was if you’re a bus driver, then you are middle class, but a lot of agencies’ pay has not kept up, so folks think, ‘Why should I do this hard job if I’m not getting paid well to do this hard job?’ We need to think more about our labor situation.”
Wages and working conditions
Across the Commonwealth, increasing pay has proven one of the most effective ways for transit providers to stop the bleeding.
Hampton Roads Transit worked with the operators’ union to increase base pay to $20 an hour, two bucks above the region’s living wage. Top operators can now earn up to $27 an hour. The agency is also offering $5,000 bonuses for new bus drivers, light-rail operators, and mechanics, provided they stay with the agency for a certain period of time.
Even Bay Transit — a nonprofit public transportation provider serving the Northern Neck and the Upper Peninsula — had to rethink wages and working conditions to halt its hemorrhaging of staff. At its lowest point, the Bay Transit had lost a quarter of its drivers and was forced to cease operating one of its three seasonal trollies for the first time in history. Today, Bay Transit is just seven drivers away from pre-pandemic staffing levels.
Although the majority of Bay Transit’s operators only earn the $11 statewide minimum wage, those with a commercial driver’s license (CDL) now earn $16.50, the living wage for the area. New $500 referral and $200 annual safety bonuses have also proven popular.
However, a survey of the system’s 74 front-line workers found the biggest issue for bus operators wasn’t wages but working conditions.
“Being a rural system where 75% of our drivers are part-timers in a non-unionized workforce, previously they had not received benefits,” explained Mike Norvell, Bay Transit’s manager of marketing and public relations. This May, Bay Transit began offering paid days off for discipline-free years of service. The five-tier benefit ranged from one day off per year for operators who had worked for the nonprofit for one to three years to five days off for people who had worked 16 years or more.
Such small improvements may not sound like a seismic shift in working conditions, but for the retirees who largely comprise Bay Transit’s drivers, getting paid time off for part-time work is unheard of.
Company culture
The bus operator shortage has also reminded transit providers of the importance of better assisting and appreciating their employees.
Earning a CDL has typically been an expensive and arduous process, with months of coursework, drug tests, and multiple written and road exams. To help accelerate that process, Hampton Roads Transit worked with the City of Norfolk to create the DriveNOW training program at Tidewater Community College.
“Getting a CDL is typically something operators have to go and take care of on their own, but our program is designed to help train them to pass the test and then continue on their careers as an operator,” said Alexis Majied, HRT’s chief communications officer.
Even something as simple as nominating staff for industry awards has gone a long way at Bay Transit. This summer, two staff members won “Unsung Hero” and “Exceptional Safety” awards from the Virginia Transit Association that now hang in the nonprofit’s driver break room.
“It’s something that sounds silly, but that type of recognition goes a long way,” Norvell said.
To help its operators feel appreciated, Hampton Roads Transit started an employee recognition committee this summer and organized a picnic for all staff and a few breakfasts and lunches timed during shift changes so that operators could grab a free bite to eat.
“Companies don’t always give their employees the shout-outs they deserve,” admitted Tom Holden, the agency’s media relations specialist. “The picnic was just a time for us to come together since we hadn’t done anything social since the start of COVID. We have a plan to do something every month and keep the picnics going quarterly.”
Despite their best efforts, Hampton Roads Transit and many other providers across Virginia are still well below peak employment. The intransigence of the issue indicates a deeper need to reform American labor relations and boost the prestige of careers in public transportation, according to Van Eyken.
“It’s an opportunity to rethink how we deploy public transit in the United States and deliver a better life not just for the people riding the bus but for the operators who drive them as well,” he said.
by Wyatt Gordon, Virginia Mercury
Regional News
Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either.”
The president also directed U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to review how marijuana is classified under federal law as a Schedule I drug, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s most dangerous classification, including substances like heroin and LSD.
Biden’s executive order to pardon simple possession includes the District of Columbia as well as people convicted in the federal court system.
“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Biden said in a statement.
‘Failed approach to marijuana’
The move is intended to address the country’s “failed approach to marijuana,” a senior administration official said Thursday afternoon, minutes before the announcement.
Recreational use of marijuana is legal in 19 states, including Virginia, but there is still a mix of laws related to the drug. In 38 states, marijuana is allowed for medical purposes. Several others consider marijuana illegal in all forms.
Civil rights organizations and researchers have shown that charges for marijuana possession disproportionately affect Black and brown communities. For example, the ACLU found that Black people were 3.7 times more likely to be charged with marijuana possession compared to white people.
Police made 663,000 arrests for marijuana-related offenses in 2018, according to FBI data, which amounted to 40% of all drug arrests for that year.
A senior administration official said Thursday, “while white, Black, and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people are disproportionately in jail for it.”
Senior administration officials said that even if a person has not been charged with or convicted of marijuana possession, as of Thursday’s date, “the pardon does cover that conduct.”
The Department of Justice will create an administrative process for those who are pardoned to obtain a certificate of their pardon “so that they will have documentation that they can show to law enforcement, employers, and others as needed,” a senior administration official said.
States moved first
States began decriminalizing or legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in 2012 when Colorado and Washington’s voters passed statewide ballot measures. Over the next decade, 17 more states followed suit. Those states have operated for years in conflict with federal laws that have kept the substance strictly illegal.
Virginia became the first state in the South to legalize marijuana in 2021, although state lawmakers have struggled to agree on the parameters of a retail market.
Marijuana will be legal in Virginia on July 1. Here’s what is and isn’t permitted under the new law.
The U.S. House passed legislation earlier this year to legalize marijuana nationally, but the bill failed to gain traction in the Senate.
The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and law in states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure.
Democratic lawmakers reacted positively to Biden’s announcement, and several called for full legalization.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said federal drug policies relating to marijuana have harmed communities of color and torn families apart.
“These transformative actions are the latest manifestation of Democrats’ unyielding commitment to justice, especially for those unfairly harmed by cannabis criminalization,” she said in a statement.
“A great first step for equitable treatment under the law — but we can and we will do more when we (expand) our Democratic majorities in November,” Virginia’s Rep. Gerry Connolly said. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine called the move “wise and compassionate.”
U.S. Sen Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, applauded the move in a statement and called for passage of a bill he sponsored, along with New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, that would remove the substance from the list of controlled substances and expunge the records of anyone convicted of a marijuana-related crime.
“Legal protections for victims of the War on Drugs should be codified in law, cannabis should be descheduled and a federal regulatory system should be put in place to protect public health and safety,” he said.
Schumer called the action “historic” and said he hoped it would catalyze further congressional action.
“For far too long, the federal prohibition on cannabis and the War on Drugs has been a war on people, and particularly people of color,” the New York Democrat said in a statement. “President Biden’s action to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law is a huge step forward to correct decades of over-criminalization.”
Chair of the House Education and Labor Committee Bobby Scott, a Virginia Democrat, said in a statement that incarcerating people for possession of marijuana does not keep communities safer and is a waste of federal resources.
“We should instead be using those funds on evidence-based prevention and early intervention initiatives that actually reduce crime and save money,” he said.
GOP ties pardons to crime
Many more Democrats than Republicans commented on the move, which is in line with most Americans’ views on marijuana. This month, a MorningConsult/Politico poll found that 60% of respondents favored legalization.
Republicans who did comment largely framed the initiative as soft on crime. Republicans are making rising crime rates a campaign issue in next month’s elections.
“In the midst of a crime wave and on the brink of a recession, Joe Biden is giving blanket pardons to drug offenders — many of whom pled down from more serious charges,” Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican of Arkansas, said on Twitter. An earlier version of the tweet, which was deleted after nine minutes, complained of pardons to “potheads.”
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is retiring this year, said in a statement that the Justice Department should not issue “blanket pardons” and each offender should be looked at individually. Hutchinson was the director of the Drug Enforcement Administration under President George W. Bush.
“As governor, I have issued hundreds of pardons to those who have been convicted of drug offenses,” he said. “But in this time of rising crime, there should be a clear record of law-abiding conduct before pardons are issued.”
Hutchinson is staunchly anti-legalization and has publicly opposed the proposed constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would create a legal marijuana regime in Arkansas.
Candidates campaigning for Congress quickly weighed in on the announcement as well, with Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman saying in a statement that it’s “a massive step towards justice.”
“Too many lives — and lives of Black and brown Americans in particular — have been derailed by this criminalization of this plant,” Fetterman said.
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running for the open Senate seat, tweeted “legalize it” from his congressional Twitter account.
Schedule 1 drug
Unless Congress changes federal marijuana laws or the president takes further action, marijuana will likely stay classified as a Schedule 1 drug soon.
Senior administration officials said Thursday it will take a while for the HHS secretary and the attorney general to assess if marijuana should stay in the highest classification or drop to a lower category within the DEA’s system.
“The process will take some time because it must be based on a careful consideration of all of the available evidence, including scientific … and medical information that’s available,” the senior administration official said, adding that while Biden hasn’t set a timeline, he wants the review to be “expeditious.”
The DEA has five schedule classifications for legal and illegal drugs, with Schedule 1 including substances with a high potential for abuse and no medical use. Heroin, LSD and peyote are classified as Schedule 1 drugs along with marijuana.
The next category, Schedule 2, is supposed to host drugs with a high potential for abuse, which can lead to “severe psychological or physical dependence,” according to the DEA. Cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and oxycodone are all currently classified as Schedule 2.
Schedule 3 includes substances with a low to moderate likelihood of physical and psychological dependence, such as anabolic steroids and testosterone. According to the DEA, schedule 4 hosts drugs like Xanax, Valium, and Ambien that have a low potential for abuse. And Schedule 5 includes substances with a lower possibility of abuse than Schedule 4.
by Ariana Figueroa, Virginia Mercury
State News
Fallout over Youngkin tourism ad and more Va. headlines
• The CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation said her agency used the firm that made Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ads to produce a tourism video featuring the governor partly due to the firm’s “familiarity” with Youngkin. Tourism officials said late Wednesday that the governor’s office had insisted on competitive bidding, even though the firm won the work in the end—VPM, Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Democratic leaders called for an investigation into the matter and said it was inappropriate for a state contract to be steered to a company that played a key role in Youngkin’s campaign. “This is government corruption at its height,” said House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• An Arlington NAACP leader was killed while vacationing in Turks and Caicos when gang members ambushed a vehicle he was riding in after a water-skiing excursion.—Washington Post
• A technology glitch in voter registration info coming from the DMV has left local election officials with a backlog of about 107,000 registrations to process.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Two Virginia men who took in Zachary Cruz, the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz, are facing financial exploitation charges over the relationship.—South Florida Sun Sentinel
• A Northern Virginia woman is demanding an apology from Fairfax County Police after her car was rammed and she was handcuffed in front of her kids in an apparent case of mistaken identity.—NBC4 Washington
• Former Virginia congressman and attorney Tom Davis is defending Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder in an ongoing congressional probe, accusing the House Oversight Committee of using “innuendo” to drive Snyder out of the NFL.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Fairfax County Democrats will pick a nominee to replace former Del. Mark Keam on Saturday.—WTOP
• Black bears in Virginia have a mange problem.—Washington Post
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Virginia traffic deaths are back up again. Can road safety improvements help?
Transportation officials are spending millions on traffic infrastructure in Virginia in hopes of curbing an alarming increase in traffic fatalities from 2014 to 2021.
In a rare move last month, the Commonwealth Transportation Board voted to appropriate $672.4 million to accelerate road safety improvements across the state.
In 2021, Virginia recorded 968 total fatalities on roadways. By comparison, 700 traffic deaths occurred in 2014.
The solutions included in the Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program that officials hope will reduce those numbers are backed by data from transportation agencies across the country and the Federal Highway Administration, said Tracy Turpin, the program’s manager.
“We have a high level of confidence that these countermeasures will have a positive impact on the users of highways in the commonwealth, but it’s going to take us a couple of years to see the data and analysis to fully evaluate the effectiveness of those programs,” said Turpin.
The Virginia Department of Transportation typically uses three to five years’ worth of crash data history to evaluate the effectiveness of a program or roll out any countermeasures.
Traffic fatalities were up nationwide in 2021, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The administration estimates 42,915 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, a 10.5% increase from 2020.
What’s driving traffic deaths?
Virginia’s last peak in traffic deaths occurred in 2007 when the state recorded 1,026 fatalities. Officials said advancements in automobile safety features — including side impact bags and crumple zones — and a greater presence of law enforcement led to a decrease in traffic fatalities and serious injuries in Virginia between 2006 and 2014.
David Mitchell, deputy commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, said that during that time, Virginia had one of the nation’s lowest rates of alcohol-related traffic fatalities.
Stephen Brich, commissioner of highways at the Virginia Department of Transportation, said one factor contributing to the rise could be the overconfidence of drivers.
“We’ve seen a significant increase because people felt safer in their vehicles, their speeds drastically have increased, and we’re continuing to see speed as being one of those major factors in the crashes that we’re seeing today,” he said last month.
Vehicles leaving their lane was the leading cause of fatalities and serious injuries between 2017 and 2021, followed by impaired driving and driving through intersections.
Infrastructure improvements
Transportation officials, flush with state and federal cash, are looking to infrastructure improvements as one solution to bring down the number of deaths.
“There’s a trend across the nation to do more systemic [initiatives] because we found out through case studies you can take the limited safety funds that we have, and we can spread them farther and have a larger impact on a greater number of communities to improve safety,” Turpin said.
Laura Farmer, chief financial officer for VDOT, said the agency put a stronger focus on safety after state lawmakers passed the 2020 Omnibus Transportation Bill, which created a new fund for infrastructure and behavioral safety initiatives.
Farmer said under the new funding process, any construction funding that becomes available will also trigger safety fund increases. Those funding increases will be appropriated to address statewide proposals and site-specific projects that are particularly costly.
The $672.4 million appropriated by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in September will allow the state to speed up its installation of flashing yellow lights, which warn drivers to yield to oncoming traffic, pedestrians, or bicyclists, while also accelerating locally maintained road projects.
The plan also includes completing safety measures on 200 pedestrian crossings and up to 2,000 miles of two-lane rural roads by 2028.
Staff said the department was able to fully fund the program due to recent state and federal legislation. Specifically, state lawmakers passed the transportation omnibus bill in 2020, and federal lawmakers adopted the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $107 million per year over the next five for Virginia’s bridges.
A total of $520.5 million was included in the program’s six-year funding plan for fiscal years 2023 through 2028.
Virginia also committed $30 million over the next three years to address impaired driving and speeding through outreach and safety programs.
Additionally, Brich said the agency is planning to roll out automated speed enforcement cameras in work zones.
Traffic enforcement
Exactly what is driving the most recent rise in fatalities isn’t clear. At the September board meeting, officials floated ideas including high speeds, the use of drugs and smart devices, and a lack of law enforcement presence due to the decline in officer numbers.
Mitchell said the Department of Motor Vehicles Law Enforcement Division is experiencing its own shortage of officers, with filled positions down 20%.
John Jones, executive director for the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, said a high turnover rate for law enforcement officers has led to fewer officers on the road. He said his colleagues discussed the shortage at a recent statewide conference.
However, he argued the increase in traffic deaths is connected to General Assembly reforms that focused on limiting minor traffic stops.
“The law enforcement effort has been handicapped a little bit,” Jones said, adding that traffic stops helped minimize the number of traffic incidents that have resulted in death or injury.
Jones said the number of traffic arrests dropped by about 31.5% from 274,636 in 2019 to 188,003 in 2021, according to data compiled by the sheriffs’ association from Virginia State Police records.
He said sheriff’s offices accounted for almost 61,000 arrests in 2019 and 48,000 in 2021.
Corinne Geller, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police, said much like the rest of the country, state police are struggling to recruit qualified candidates to fill vacancies.
She said the agency is continuing to find ways to be more strategic and innovative when it comes to traffic enforcement and education.
Commonwealth Transportation Board member Laura Sellers, a clinical social worker, said last month she appreciated the interest in the behavioral reasons behind traffic deaths and injuries. However, when the government gets involved in changing human behavior, “it becomes problematic,” she said.
Sellers said there is a very “low probability that we will change anybody’s behavior” by adding speed cameras, changing speed limits, asking drivers not to drink and drive, or telling them to put on their seatbelts.
“People are people and they’re going to do what they want, and we cannot legislate or impact that through the government,” Sellers said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
State News
States not on track to meet 2025 Chesapeake Bay goals, says report
A new report shows states are not on track to meet the 2025 deadline for reducing pollution in the Chesapeake Bay, prompting officials to reevaluate the plan and timeline for restoration efforts.
The 2022 State of the Blueprint Report released by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) assesses progress made between 2009 and 2021 in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, which account for roughly 90% of the Bay’s pollution. Its projections, based on the Chesapeake Bay Program’s scientific model and the states’ two-year-milestone commitments, indicate all three states will achieve their 2025 commitments for reducing pollution from wastewater, but not from agriculture or urban and suburban runoff.
Those deficiencies in the agriculture and stormwater sectors could derail the progress of even those states that have made major strides in stemming pollution, says the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
“While significant progress in one sector may put a state on track to meet its total 2025 goals today, without progress in all sectors, states risk becoming off track in the future,” the organization wrote in a release about its findings.
Since the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint was established in 2010, states have put practices in place to reduce an estimated 42% of nitrogen and 64% of phosphorus pollutants in the watershed, which can lead to harmful algal blooms and reduce water quality.
Most of these reductions come from wastewater treatment upgrades, particularly in Maryland and Virginia.
Washington, D.C., and West Virginia are on track to meet their 2025 commitments, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s evaluation of the Chesapeake Bay jurisdictions’ two-year milestones. States within the watershed have also already achieved 100% of the targeted sediment reductions.
However, “there is a very long way to go”, said CBF President Hillary Harp Falk during a press call Wednesday on the State of the Blueprint Report.
The main obstacle that remains is reducing agricultural runoff, which accounts for the bulk of the remaining pollution in the watershed.
“Addressing these challenges is the defining challenge of the current partnership,” Falk said.
As 2025 deadline for Chesapeake Bay cleanup looms, Virginia zeroes in on agriculture
Pennsylvania is the furthest off track: More than 90% of the state’s remaining pollution reductions need to come from its 30,000 farms that lie in the Bay watershed.
The Clean Water Blueprint provides a thorough framework for states to achieve the 2025 deadline successfully, said Beth McGee, CBF senior scientist, and agricultural policy director. What has largely been missing in recent years, she said, is accountability, due in part to the EPA’s failure to ensure states follow through on their commitments.
In 2020, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. filed a lawsuit in federal court against the EPA, accusing the agency of violating the Clean Water Act by failing to enforce the Chesapeake Bay pollution reduction limits for upstream states Pennsylvania and New York. The case was later combined with a separate suit brought by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, among others.
The parties were negotiating settlement proposals as of early September.
The Chesapeake Bay Executive Council, which leads Bay restoration efforts, is meeting with EPA officials next week to discuss how to revise the goal moving forward.
“It’s a very consequential meeting,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz during a meeting this week discussing the agency’s review of the Chesapeake Bay milestones.
CBF is calling for the council to acknowledge that the states are not on track to meet the 2025 commitments, recommit to the partnership and Bay restoration goals, and pledge to develop a new plan with a specific timeline and accountability mechanisms to ensure the Bay’s permanent protection.
“Going forward, the Chesapeake Bay states must demonstrate the leadership necessary to complete the job, and the EPA must hold all of us accountable,” Falk said. “By recommitting to the principles of partnership, science, and accountability, we can still leave a healthy and resilient watershed for the next generation.”
Mercury reporter Charlie Paullin contributed to this story.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
State News
VMI awards highest honor to leader who resigned and more Va. headlines
• Virginia Military Institute is awarding its highest honor to Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, the former leader who resigned in 2020 amid accusations the school had done little to address racism and sexism on campus.—Inside Higher Ed
• Former coal mining sites in Southwest Virginia would be turned into an “energy technology testbed” under an initiative Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday. “No other project like it exists in the United States,” the governor said.—Cardinal News
• Col. Steve Pike, who has led Virginia’s Capitol Police force for more than a decade, is retiring at the end of the year.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• The U.S. Interior Department will require thousands of law enforcement officers under its purview to wear body cameras, a change that comes after U.S. Park Police faced scrutiny over the absence of cameras in the 2017 killing of an unarmed motorist in northern Virginia.—Associated Press
• Metro is cracking down on nonpaying riders after a pandemic-era rise in fare evasion.—Washington Post
• The Virginia Department of Corrections is trying out a “Cool Down” room program to de-escalate aggressive behavior.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• State wildlife officials denied a request for a no-wakesurfing zone at Smith Mountain Lake.—Roanoke Times
• A Virginia man jailed for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack asked to be moved to Guantanamo Bay.—Staunton News Leader
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Rail union negotiates more terms; some workers still disappointed
RICHMOND, Va. – Rail workers in a union with Virginia members reached a second tentative agreement with railroad corporations days ahead of another planned strike, though some members said they are still not happy with the new terms.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19, or IAM District 19, rejected the initial tentative agreement made between President Joe Biden’s administration, labor unions, and top railroad corporations, including CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern.
The initial agreement included pay raises, better health care, and an additional personal day of leave, according to an IAM District 19 press release. The negotiations helped stop a mid-September rail strike that would have shut down passenger and freight rail.
The new tentative agreement outlines additional benefits like health care cost caps, travel reimbursement and single room occupancy, and a study on overtime pay, according to IAM District 19.
According to the union’s website, IAM District 19 represents 92 chapter unions across the U.S. and Canada, including one in Richmond.
According to a statistic from the National Railway Labor Conference, 12 unions represent about 125,000 rail workers, and the National Carriers’ Conference Committee represents more than 30 railroads in the U.S..
IAM District 19 members will still need to vote on the most recent agreement, which also includes the terms negotiated earlier this month, according to Eric Peters, a member of the union and a CSX roadway mechanic.
According to Peters, some workers are still upset that this recent round of negotiations did not resolve the lack of sick days and days off, the request to accrue vacation time faster, and the overall feeling of not being recognized as hard workers.
Some of the terms in the new agreement have already existed, like the solo hotel room occupancy during travel, just not in writing, Peters said. “Mechanics have had that for 20 years for CSX.”
Rail workers are still pushing for more time off, although the agreements would mean “a healthy pay raise,” according to Peters. Workers would see a 24% general wage increase with a $5,000 service recognition bonus, according to the IAM District 19 press release. This includes retroactive pay up to almost $12,000 within 60 days of the agreement ratification date.
According to Peters, train conductors get about one day off a month when they aren’t on call.
“The rest of the time, they’re on a two-hour recall,” Peters said. “If they don’t make it, they get in trouble, and that’s not a positive way to live.”
Rail workers receive about three weeks of paid vacation, and senior workers receive about five weeks on average, according to the Association of American Railroads, or AAR. Sick-time policies and routine medical care are pressing issues, but additional sick time was not implemented during the union negotiations.
Rail carriers offer a “federal sickness benefit program” to workers under existing agreements, while the new agreements recognize time-off for routine and preventative medical care, according to the National Railway Labor Conference, or NRLC, which represents railroads.
“I have no sick days at all,” Peters said, who said he has worked for the company for approximately 12 years.
Peters feels like the new tentative agreement still does not address these concerns.
Peters said that rail companies need to catch up to the rest of society and offer better benefits.
According to Peters, IAM District 19 originally planned to strike on Sept. 29 if additional negotiations were not met. Workers are now in a “cooling off” period that expires Dec. 9. They cannot strike until that date. Peters said some members are not happy leadership agreed to the additional cooling-off period.
“The members feel like they voted to strike, they waited their time, and they should have been given the opportunity to strike and to use their voice,” Peters said.
Workers have waited three years to strike, he said.
“We were prepared and ready and have been waiting a long time for our voices to be heard,” Peters said.
Once the member’s votes are finalized, it will dictate whether IAM District 19 accepts or rejects the new terms.
According to Madison Butler, communications manager for the Rail Passengers Association, national rail companies are being blamed for the poor working conditions that push workers to the extremes of organized strikes. According to its mission statement, the association advocates for more rail services and quicker rides for passengers.
“There are fundamental rights that these workers should have, and given the profit margins that these [Class 1 freight] companies take home, there’s no reason not to return that to the workers,” Butler said.
Cliff Dunn is co-chair of Virginians for High-Speed Rail and a frequent train rider. Corporations cutting jobs by the thousands have led to a decrease in working conditions, Dunn said.
“In some ways, the bad working conditions themselves are a symptom of the head-count [attendance] problem,” Dunn said.
The Railway Labor Act was drafted in 1926 to allow workers to collectively bargain to fix labor issues and help ensure the continued transport of goods, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, the overseeing agency.
According to Dunn, freight railroads across the country started to shut down a day before the planned Sept. 16 strike.
“If everybody goes on a strike, they don’t want to have a bunch of freight trains going dead in the middle of nowhere,” Dunn said.
Amtrak, a national passenger railroad company that shares freight rail tracks along some routes, preemptively canceled all long-distance passenger trips prior to the tentative agreement, according to a media statement from Amtrak media spokesperson Kimberly Woods.
Butler said the Sept. 16 strike could have affected over 19 million rail travelers.
The first tentative agreement was nearly three years in the making and involved two major unions in the country: the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the SMART Transportation Division.
All unions are expected to ratify or reject the negotiated terms in the next few months, according to the NRLC.
By Adrianna Lawrence
Capital News Service
