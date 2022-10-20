Opinion
Commentary: Collaboration, instead of lower standards, is a better fix for teacher shortages
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has adopted a new tack in trying to stem thousands of teacher vacancies across Virginia. He wants to hire more educators for the state’s 1.25 million students in K-12 public schools, and the guv has bet that lowering the bar for licensure will ease the shortfall.
He should reassess that wager.
Youngkin signed an executive directive last month allowing the superintendent of public instruction to issue licenses to teachers credentialed in other states. Grants for recruitment and retention bonuses will target divisions with high and persistent teacher vacancy rates.
The administration also just launched a social media and advertising campaign to urge people to “Become a Teacher.”
A pre-pandemic Oct. 1, 2019, “snapshot” of school staffing found 1,063 teacher vacancies in Virginia, a state Department of Education spokesman told me by email. That compares to an Oct. 1, 2021, a total of 2,563 – the most recent data available. States around the country face similar teacher shortages.
The guv, though, should’ve consulted more with critics of the proposals he announced last month. He’s not attacking the problem at its roots. Plus, he risks weakening standards just to get more bodies in front of the classroom.
One of his earlier initiatives, a teacher snitch line – the euphemism is “tip line” – had a chilling effect too. More on that later.
Detractors say, with justification, that his proposals don’t solve the underlying reasons why recruiting and retaining educators are such hard sells here. Low pay, a chronic issue in Virginia, is likely the biggest reason.
Virtually every teacher survey notes pay is the No. 1 factor in leaving the profession, James J. Fedderman, president of the 40,000-member Virginia Education Association, told me this week. He noted that the state also ranks near the bottom in most surveys tracking teacher pay.
The Virginia Mercury previously cited a 2019 analysis by the Economic Policy Institute that ranked Virginia last in the country in terms of the “teacher wage penalty,” referring to the gap in weekly salaries between teachers and other college-educated professionals. Business.org this year ranked Virginia 49th (behind Arizona and Washington, D.C.) when comparing the average salary of teachers to the average salary for all jobs in the state.
Charles Pyle, the state DOE spokesman, noted Youngkin signed a budget with a 5% pay supplement effective Aug. 1 and another 5% supplement effective July 1, 2023. The budget also includes a $1,000 bonus for each teaching and support position.
It’s a start, but there’s a lot of catching up to do for teachers here. It’s noteworthy that federal pandemic money will pay for the increases. Would the state have done this on its own?
Spending priorities are particularly galling when you consider Virginia’s wealth compared to other states. For example, Virginia is a top 10 state in household income but ranks 41st in state per-pupil funding.
Another issue is preparation. Some career-switchers who get into education lack the experience of being in front of the classroom.
That might mean they’re more likely to quit after a few years. A recent Gallup poll found that K-12 workers have the highest levels of burnout of all industries in the country.
Kim McKnight runs the Center for Teacher Leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University, and she’s directing an expansion of VCU’s teacher residency program called RTR. Students are paid for a year to partner with experienced educators in hard-to-staff schools. So they get hands-on training and funding.
“You’re learning alongside an expert,” McKnight told me Wednesday. “It’s not just getting them here, but keeping them here.”
Fedderman noted teachers face a lack of respect from public officials. “Teachers don’t have the autonomy to teach the truth in the classroom,” he said.
That sounds like a swipe at Youngkin’s denunciation of critical race theory, which he used to help win the 2021 gubernatorial election. His first executive order banned CRT, even though K-12 schools don’t teach it in Virginia.
Back to the snitch line. Early this year, Youngkin, a Republican, announced the start of an email address to report parental rights violations and “inherently divisive practices in schools.” Educators, state Democrats, and celebrities criticized the tactic. News media outlets sued over the administration’s refusal to release records about it.
The move evoked decades-old tactics in communist countries, where neighbors spied on neighbors in places like East Germany and the Soviet Union under Stalin. It’s deplorable.
Fedderman told me he’s unaware of any teacher firings or resignations because of the tip line. Instead, he noted, “People have seen that for what it is: a divisive tactic to pit parents against teachers.
“We should be a collaborative, cohesive unit” so children become the best they can be, the union chief added.
Indeed. Youngkin’s directive on teacher hiring might help bolster numbers, but he’ll need to do much more to keep teachers in the classroom.
Ending the snitch line should be part of the package, Comrade.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
2022 Midterm Elections
With the midterms approaching, it is finally time for the American people to voice their opinion of the Biden presidency, or so we are being told. This is a common story. Every four years with mid-term elections we are bombarded with how this one election is the touchstone of America’s approval of the president. I have two statements about the midterm elections. First, I predict the Democrats will probably lose seats. Secondly, if they do, that does not mean doom for Democrats in 2024. How do I know this? Because I study history.
To understand my statements, we have to go back, and Franklin Roosevelt seems as good a place as any to start. 1932 was a historical election. Up to that point, Republicans had dominated the White House since Lincoln, but 1932 ushered in Roosevelt and a Democratic dominance to 1968. The year was also in the heart of the Great Depression and quickly FDR became beloved for his New Deal policies to relieve the nation’s suffering. It should be no surprise that in the 1934 midterm elections the Democrats picked up nine seats in the House and nine in the Senate. FDR then cruised to an easy win in the 1936 presidential election, 523-8 in the Electoral College.
What may be more surprising is that was the last midterm election win for the Democrats for some time, even though FDR retained his popularity and won two more presidential elections. In the 1938 midterm elections, the Democrats lost 72 seats in the House and seven in the Senate, yet FDR won the 1940 election 449 to 82. In the 1942 midterm elections, the Democrats lost 45 seats in the House and eight in the Senate, with FDR still winning the 1944 presidential election 432 to 99.
For the rest of the story, because of size restraints, we will only look at midterm elections before a successful presidential reelection. The next full two-term president was Eisenhower. During his first midterms, his party lost two seats in the Senate and 18 in the House, yet he won reelection in 1956, 457 to 73. Both Kennedy and Johnson were basically one-term presidents. Nixon became president in 1968 and, for his first midterm election, his party did pick up two Senate seats but lost 12 in the House, yet he destroyed his competition 520-17 in in his reelection bid in 1972.
Ford and Carter were both one-term presidents, with the next two-termer being Ronald Reagan. Reagan was extremely popular in the 1980s, but during his first midterm election, he lost 27 seats in the House but picked up one in the Senate. Yet even with the House losses, he crushed his opponent in the 1984 presidential election, 525 to 13. George H.W. Bush was a one-termer, followed by the very popular two-term President Bill Clinton. No matter how popular he was, in his first midterm election his party lost a staggering 54 seats in the House and eight in the Senate. Even with this blow, he still won his reelection in 1996, 379-159.
George W. Bush was the exception to all of his fellow two-term presidents. In his first midterm election, he picked up two seats in the Senate and eight in the House. He went on to win reelection in 2004, 286 to 251. The last two-termer was Obama. In his first midterms, he lost six seats in both the Senate and the House, yet his party’s defeat did not stop him from winning in 2012, 332 to 206.
What we learn from history is that the party controlling the White House loses seats in the midterm. If this election follows suit, Democrats can expect the same. Secondly, every president who won reelection since 1936 has lost party seats in their midterm, except for W. Does this mean that if Democrats lose seats this November that Biden will win reelection? Of course not. Yet it also means that midterm elections hold no bearing on presidential reelections. National issues are important in midterms and Biden will have some influence on these elections, but it also means that local and state issues carry weight.
So consider the issues, examine the candidates, and please vote. It is an important election because all elections are. However, after the elections are over, just turn off your TVs and Internet feeds when you start to hear about what this will mean for the Democrats in two years.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
An opportunity to affect needed change
When a once in a lifetime opportunity presents itself, some people will say it’s because the stars have lined up. Others might say that the forces of nature have come together, creating the perfect storm. Still, others will say it’s the “Will of God “intervening.
Whatever your belief, our community has now been given an opportunity to completely change the composition of the Town Council come November 8th, with a more representative voice for the good of the community.
Over the past five years, the leadership continues to drag our community down, making Front Royal the laughingstock of the state with their highly visible shenanigans. Nothing can be clearer about the disorganization and poor decision-making than watching a joint Council and Front Royal EDA board meeting in action, the most recent session recorded by the Royal Examiner just this week.
See and hear them for yourself. You be the judge.
Fortunately, we have solid, level-headed citizens who can do better. The change has already started with the appointment of Skip Rogers to replace McFadden’s unexpired term. This is good, very good.
But the real opportunity comes on Election Day when we can vote for new people with sensible ideas that will be for the betterment of everyone in our community rather than the self-interest of a few. There are four candidates for three open council positions. Terrific. Several of the candidates have great resumes that bring both youth and maturity to the council, just what we need, individuals like Bruce Rappaport and Josh Ingram. They each fit the ideal description of what Front Royal needs to a tee, welcome changes.
In addition to the above, there is also a special election between two highly qualified candidates running to fill Scott Lloyd’s open seat. Both individuals would be great additions to the council. It’s a shame that we can elect only one. Please look closely at the qualifications of both candidates.
Mr. Kilby brings proven experience holding senior management positions in a career working in large corporate and governmental operations. The council greatly needs this experience to help manage the complex issues facing our town.
One would hope that the loser of this race could then be appointed to the open seat when the unopposed Mayor’s race will see the current Vice Mayor vacating her current Council seat, which will have to be filled.
It is my hope that the citizens in our community look past the outside influences pushing party over the community and look at each of the candidates running based on their ability to focus on the community’s needs instead of someone’s personal gain.
Opportunity will come knocking at our door come November 8th. Be part of the community. Ask questions. Be prepared. Your vote is the change we need.
Michael Graham
Front Royal
The author has been a strong proponent for the elimination of the use of party endorsements in the Town’s nonpartisan elections. He believes the candidate’s qualifications are more important than party endorsements at the town and school board level that focus on local issues. He has requested a response from the local republican party justifying of their reason for this course of action and has not received a response to date.
Commentary: You call that an energy plan?
Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a press release on October 3 presenting what he says is his energy plan. Accompanying the press release were 26 pages labeled “2022 Virginia Energy Plan,” but that can’t be what he’s referring to. I mean, the Virginia Code is pretty specific about what makes up an energy plan, and this isn’t it.
Under Virginia law, the energy plan must identify steps the state will take over the next ten years consistent with the Commonwealth Clean Energy Policy’s goal of a net-zero carbon economy by 2045 “in all sectors, including the electric power, transportation, industrial, agricultural, building, and infrastructure sectors.” Not only does Youngkin’s document not do that, it doesn’t even mention the policy it’s supposed to implement.
It’s also missing critical pieces. The plan is supposed to include a statewide inventory of greenhouse gas emissions, but it’s nowhere to be found. The inventory is the responsibility of the Department of Environmental Quality, which reports previous inventories on its website from 2005, 2010, and 2018. The one specifically required to be completed by October 1, 2022 isn’t there, nor is there any indication it’s in the works and just unfortunately delayed. Did I miss some fine print about how the requirement doesn’t apply if the governor is a Republican?
In fact, there is no discussion about climate change in Youngkin’s energy plan. The word “climate” appears nowhere. He simply ignores the problem: a modern Nero, fiddling while the planet burns.
Instead, Youngkin’s document mostly attacks the laws Virginia has passed in recent years to implement its decarbonization goals, including the Virginia Clean Economy Act, legislation allowing the state to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and the Clean Cars law. In their place, he offers a bunch of random ideas — some with merit, some without, some spinning off on tangents.
I did not really expect a conservative Republican with presidential aspirations to embrace all the recommendations for the energy plan that I laid out last month or those from the many environmental, faith, and consumer groups that support Virginia’s clean energy transition. Going further and faster down the road to decarbonization is a tall order for politicians beholden to fossil fuel interests, no matter how much it would benefit the public.
Yet Youngkin doesn’t have a lot of ammunition to use against the switch to renewable energy. With soaring coal and natural gas prices, it’s hard to keep pretending that fossil fuels are low-cost. The insistence that we need them for reliability is the only straw left to grasp at.
Regulators approve Dominion bill increase for rising fuel costs; Appalachian Power also seeking hike
And indeed, underlying Younkin’s attack on the VCEA is a misunderstanding of how grid operators manage electricity. The critique boils down to “baseload good, intermittent bad.” But baseload is not the point; meeting demand is the point. Demand fluctuates hugely by day and hour. If grid operators had nothing to work with but slow-ramping coal plants or on/off nuclear reactors and no storage, they’d have as much trouble matching demand as if they had nothing but renewable energy and no storage. Pairing low-cost wind and solar with batteries makes them dispatchable — that is, better than baseload.
That’s not to say there aren’t good reasons to invest in higher-cost resources, but “baseload” is a red herring that stinks up Youngkin’s entire argument.
To his credit — and notwithstanding his “baseload” fixation — Youngkin supports Virginia’s move into offshore wind energy even with the high cost of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project and other early U.S. developments. (The plan notes that Virginia’s project will be the largest “in the Free World,” a weirdly retro way to tell us China has leapt far ahead in installing offshore wind.)
The plan also supports removing barriers to customer purchases of solar energy, including shared solar and a greater ability for renewable energy suppliers to compete with utilities for retail sales. This is all phrased as a consumer choice issue rather than an endorsement of greater utility investments in solar; regardless, these would be welcome moves.
It’s also good to see the governor’s endorsement of rate reform. Republicans have been at least as much to blame as Democrats for Dominion Energy’s success in getting laws passed that let it bilk ratepayers. It will be interesting to see if Youngkin actually pursues the reforms he touts.
Less encouraging are Youngkin’s desires to jump into hydrogen (I’m guessing not the green kind since we hardly have an excess of renewable energy) and, worse, to deploy “the nation’s first” commercial small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) in Southwest Virginia within ten years.
You know what will happen there, right? Ratepayers will foot the bill, and it will be very expensive.
But unlike offshore wind, SMRs aren’t proven technology; they remain firmly in the research phase. The U.S. Department of Energy is hoping for a demonstration project “this decade.” If successful, the industry believes SMRs will eventually be able to produce electricity at a price that’s only two or three times that of solar and wind energy. Which begs an obvious question: Is there a reason to build SMRs?
Nor has anyone figured out the nagging problem of what to do with the radioactive waste, including the waste piling up at today’s nuclear plants because it’s too dangerous to move and there’s no place to put it. So Youngkin’s plan also “calls for developing spent nuclear fuel recycling technologies that offer the promise of a zero-carbon emission energy system with minimal waste and a closed-loop supply chain.” Great idea! But how about focusing on that first, Governor?
That’s not where Younkin is putting his focus, though. Last week, he proposed spending $10 million on a Virginia Power Innovation Fund, with half of that earmarked for SMR research and development. The announcement said nothing about waste.
Look, I happen to know some earnest climate advocates who believe SMRs are the silver bullet we’ve been waiting for. I follow the research with an open mind while also noting the astonishing advances in renewable energy technology announced almost daily. But the climate crisis is here and now. We can’t afford to press pause on known carbon-free technologies for ten years in the hope that something even better will pan out.
Investing in research and development of new technologies is an important role for government, but kicking the climate can down the road isn’t an option. Rather than attacking our energy transition, Youngkin would have done more for Virginia by using his plan to build on it.
by Ivy Main, Virginia Mercury
Smoke on the Horizon
Distraction is defined as a thing that prevents someone from giving full attention to something else. Most people in the U.S. are distracted from international events – especially those that potentially impact our lives. Few in the U.S. are tracking the turmoil in Iran as it enters a second week or sees the Chinese flexing again towards Taiwan, and few are cognizant that the North Koreans just fired a ballistic missile over Japan. Theoretically, being uninformed about things you can’t control is not all bad. Ignorance is bliss, as they say. Locally in the U.S., we’re focused on the looming red vs. blue showdown in early November. Others are interested in the fall harvests, football, and the looming World Series. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is equally distracted by the November World Cup. And of course – Halloween lurks about in two weeks. What will I go as this year?
Earlier in 2022, we woke to the sounds of the last big land war in Europe. Russia’s armored thrusts into Ukraine startled the West and focused our collective attention. Blue and yellow signs bloomed everywhere in support of the Ukrainian cause. Now, not so much. That’s unfortunate because our team is winning, and the bad Russians are crumbling – yet few notice. The novelty has faded.
The Russian populace is rapidly stumbling into an enlightenment period. State propaganda is giving way to social media, and stories from the battlefront outweigh the fake news. The truth is causing mass protests and a mass exodus from Russia. Vladimir Putin’s forces are running, and he can’t do anything about it. His mobilization decree was an act of extreme desperation followed shortly by a sham referendum to annex provinces in Ukraine that his forces can’t hold. He’s also unleashed a fresh batch of ‘nuclear’ warnings to the West. We’ve heard this noise before, but now something has changed. Vladimir resembles a cornered animal, and the prospect of a nuclear detonation is higher than it’s been since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. In fact, our President’s handlers are busily walking back one of his statements telling us so. But why should we get up in arms over something we can’t control? That’s a fair statement. We may not be able to control it, but the possibility of nuclear use is something we shouldn’t be shocked to hear.
The simple facts are as follows; Putin is losing badly and has run out of options. In his mind, he’s essentially fighting with one arm tied behind his back. The other is his vast arsenal of tactical and strategic nukes. Psychologically, Vlad is atop Maslow’s hierarchy. He’s the Almighty Russian ruler and has more riches than God. There’s nothing else for him except his place in history. His goal in February was to build a resurgent Soviet Empire, and now that has vanished. His principal Ground Lines of Communication (GLOC) from Russia into Crimea are out of action due to Ukrainian strikes. Now he’s recklessly firing missiles into civilian targets in Ukraine as punishment. Those actions are war crimes. His troops don’t have the will to fight, and desertions dwindle his force daily. Even Kazakhstan’s President snubbed him at a recent conference. His strong man veneer is tarnished.
We in the West do not understand authoritarian mindsets. In our world, if we don’t like you, we ridicule you in the press until you resign or are voted out of office. That doesn’t happen in Russia. So, what are President Putin’s options? The answer to that lies in the disposition of the man himself and how he perceives himself. He cannot just resign like Nixon in 1974 or go home like German chancellor Merkle. The unforeseen cannot be allowed to happen. He will not allow himself to be removed voluntarily from power. All sorts of unforeseen horrors could befall him – so he’s not going there. Resignation equals too many variables, and all are bad. A strong man is only strong when he has the power and a body of guards to carry out his will.
If he steps down like a Western leader, the regime that replaces him may bow to international pressure and hand him over to the Hague. He’d be tried for war crimes and never see the light of day. Internally, he’s made lots of enemies in Russia. He’s imprisoned or killed many who have opposed him. If he steps down, the line of folks waiting to kill him will wrap around the Kremlin. Stepping down will never be an option for him. So, what’s left? Continue along with this constant humiliation? NOT.
The nuclear options are the only cards still nestled close to his vest. He has flexed several times with nuclear warnings, but few believe he is mad enough to push those buttons. Now, he has solicited former Russian President Medvedev and Chechnya strongman, Ramzan Kadyrov, to advocate the use of Nukes. It’s not just him anymore now, it’s a collection of Russian figureheads. Mob mentality is always easier than going it alone. But to cross the red line, he needs some sort of spark to provoke this response. Perhaps a perceived misstep on our part, like supplying Ukraine with a ‘forbidden munition’ or Ukraine firing a missile into Russia proper. You can guarantee that Ukraine is going to push the issue. They will continue to attack, and they will push Russia back and back. It’s inevitable. It’s humiliating for Putin, and he won’t put up with it much longer. The number of cards left to play that produce anything near saving face and remaining in power is one – Nukes.
A nuke gets everyone’s attention immediately. Once it is fired, the serve is passed to the West. What do we do now? We have telegraphed that nuclear use will be met by a catastrophic response. What does that mean? Once Vladimir fires a nuke, escalation is our only option. So, we take out the Russian Black Sea fleet. Now it’s on. Remember, once he’s fired one, he’s proved he’s a madman, and there’s no going back. No normal rules then. At that point, he’s got us hostage, and we either cower to a madman’s whim – or take it to the next level. The likelihood that we will pause is high, given the leadership, we have now. The other option for us is more Super-powerish but will undoubtedly escalate to a potential catastrophe beyond our imagination. Vladimir Putin is up against the wall. He’s seventy years old, he’s cornered, and sees only one card to play that changes his losing hand. Playing that nuclear “wild card” makes sense for Mr. Putin.
If Mr. Putin does throw that card, we can only hope that there are smarter minds in the Russian execution loop that will interdict this order.
Significant Nexus
I just read the opinion piece you published with the provocative title “Commentary: EPA: Enlightened despots or experts?” In the piece, the author, Bobby Whitescarver, who is a retired federal employee and a current “watershed restoration consultant,” describes the plight of the Sackett family, who filled their modest two-thirds acre lot in a wetland with sand and gravel without a permit.
To do what? That’s not mentioned in the piece. It seems to me that building a house and planting natural vegetation on the rest would be quite different than putting in a small but crowded poultry farm.
In the piece, Mr. Whitescarver advocates for what is termed a “significant nexus” to be applied to that property. The Supreme Court justices he quotes also ask questions about how to define a “significant nexus.” A “significant nexus” would allow the EPA to prohibit the filling of any of that wetland since it is across the road from a lake under their legal jurisdiction. Mr. Whitescarver implies that the groundwater flow from the now-filled wetland “significantly influences surface water’s physical, chemical, and biological integrity.”
I am just a software engineer, not a watershed restoration consultant, but I think Mr. Whitescarver needs to give us a more complete explanation of that particular nexus. If the Sacketts were to put a crowded poultry farm on their property with runoff into neighboring wetlands or the lake, that would almost certainly have a significant influence on the biological integrity of the lake. But if the Sackets have natural vegetation and a modest house on the lot, and were perhaps required to use a pump and haul septic or required to install a sand filter septic, wouldn’t that maintain the integrity of the lake?
As for groundwater, won’t the Sackett’s sand and gravel fill allow groundwater penetration? Couldn’t local regulators require a certain portion of the property be converted into a rain garden, fed by runoff from any impermeable portions of their property (e.g., paved portion and roof) to help recharge the groundwater? Shouldn’t all such regulations be local with consulting from the federal “experts,” not litigation?
Since the Sacketts did not have a permit, it may well be those location regulations prohibited filling any “wetland” for any reason. Where I live in Warren county, what I can do on my portion of the Shenandoah River floodplain is regulated. But other than that well-defined area, I could fill “wetlands” if I wanted to. But I have, in fact, created small wetlands on my sloping property where before, the runoff simply ran off into the river. In Mr. Whitescarver’s opinion, the wetlands I created may have a significant nexus to the river through groundwater and would, in fact, be subject to direct EPA regulation.
I believe everyone should think about creating permeable surfaces with runoff retention where they can at a reasonable cost or as part of their landscaping plan. I believe that Mr. Whitescarver should offer us his services at a reasonable hourly rate, and the EPA should offer its expertise to local officials like ours in Warren County to draft sensible regulations. But let’s end the argument over “significant nexus” because, in fact, every square inch of the county has a nexus that could be deemed significant by some expert. Instead, let us use a term like “common sense practical effect” to ensure we aim for the highest water quality possible without federal confiscation of anyone’s two-thirds of an acre.
Eric Peterson
Front Royal
Commentary: EPA: Enlightened despots or experts?
Here we go again.
In the first U.S. Supreme Court case this fall, Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, the justices and lawyers wrestled with the definition of “waters of the United States”— those waters that the federal government has jurisdiction to protect from pollution and alteration. The definition has been changing ever since Congress gave the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joint powers to define it 50 years ago in the Clean Water Act.
The first 20 words of the Clean Water Act are these: “The purpose of this Act is to improve and maintain the physical, chemical, and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters.”
Fifty years, and we still don’t have a clear definition? It’s so frustrating. Poor Michael and Chantell Sackett. They’ve been in litigation over the definition for 16 years. The EPA contends that the Sacketts broke the law by filling in their two-thirds of an acre wetland lot with sand and gravel without a permit because the lot is within the Kalispell Bay Fen, a major wetland that feeds one of Idaho’s largest bodies of water, Priest Lake.
The Sacketts, on the other hand, contends that neither the Corps nor the EPA has jurisdiction over their soggy lot because it is separated from the lake by a road and is therefore not adjacent to or touching the lake by a surface water connection.
Much of the hour-and-a-half argument in the high court was spent questioning the definition of the word “adjacent” because a wetland adjacent to navigable waters — in this case, Priest Lake — falls under the jurisdiction of the EPA. So what does “adjacent” mean exactly? Next to? Abutting? Neighboring?
Chief Justice John Roberts stated, “A train station is adjacent to the tracks even though it’s not touching the tracks.” Justice Elena Kagan leaned in: “If I say there are two adjacent apartment buildings, do they have to be touching each other?”
The Sacketts’ lawyer argued that for the feds to have jurisdiction, the Sacketts’ wetland must be touching the waters of Priest Lake via surface water. The EPA’s lawyer argued that the wetland is connected to or touching the lake by other means, such as groundwater, subsurface flow, or a drainage ditch leading to a tributary of the lake.
Legal scholars use the 2006 case Rapanos v. United States to help understand how the court has interpreted the words in the past. In what the EPA considered a violation of the Clean Water Act, John Rapanos had filled in a wetland like the Sacketts’, only bigger. The court did not have a majority opinion, offering five separate interpretations of what “waters of the United States” should include.
In the plurality opinion, Justice Antonin Scalia wrote that the Corps “exercises the discretion of an enlightened despot” and that for non-navigable waters like wetlands to be considered jurisdictional, they must be adjacent to and touching navigable waters through surface water. This is the definition the Sacketts’ lawyer argued should be the law of the land.
In his concurring opinion for Rapanos, Justice Anthony Kennedy, however, developed the “significant nexus” rule, which the Corps has followed since 2008. It states that if a wetland significantly influences the physical, chemical, or biological functions of a jurisdictional water, whether it be surface water, groundwater, or subsurface flow, it should be classified as jurisdictional even if a barrier separates it from the wetland.
The ever-changing definition of “waters of the United States” goes around and around, much like the hydrologic cycle: When rain falls on the land and soaks into the soil, it recharges the groundwater and eventually flows into streams, rivers, and lakes. Evaporation takes place, clouds form, and the whole process starts again.
Just where in the cycle does federal jurisdiction over water begin and end? With the Clean Water Act, Congress delegated that authority to the EPA and Corps of experts.
It is undisputed that groundwater feeds into surface water. Wetlands such as the Kalispell Bay Fen feed Priest Lake with surface water, subsurface water, and groundwater flow. In fact, surface water makes up only 1.2% of all freshwater, and groundwater makes up an astonishing 30%, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Groundwater, indeed, has a significant influence on surface water’s physical, chemical, and biological integrity.
If the current heavily conservative court uses Justice Scalia’s rule and sides with the Sacketts, its decision will remove the vast majority of wetlands from federal protection. It will accelerate the draining and filling of wetlands that are profoundly important for the integrity and maintenance of the nation’s waters.
Robert “Bobby” Whitescarver is a watershed restoration consultant and retired district conservationist with USDA. He also teaches environmental courses at James Madison University. He can be reached at bobby.whitescarver@gettingmoreontheground.com.
Bobby Whitescarver
by Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
