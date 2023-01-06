Opinion
Commentary: Dominion Energy’s Climate Report confirms the future of power is renewable
When the Virginia General Assembly convenes next week for the 2023 session, Republicans will once again try to undo the commonwealth’s framework for a transition to renewable energy. Led by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, they will attack Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and continue seeking ways to keep a money-losing coal plant in Wise County in operation.
Meanwhile, Virginia’s largest utility has already decided that renewable energy, especially solar, is the future. Dominion Energy’s just-released Climate Report 2022 projects that under every set of assumptions modeled, solar energy will become the mainstay of its electricity generation fleet no later than 2040.
As for coal, it will disappear from the energy mix by 2030, even in a scenario that assumes no change from present policy, despite the VCEA allowing the Wise County coal plant to operate until 2045. As for fracked gas, it hangs on longer but in ever-smaller amounts, mostly to help meet winter peak demand.
Dominion modeled three scenarios for this report. The “current policy” scenario assumes the policy landscape and technology options stay the same as they are presently and that Dominion does its part in driving a global temperature increase of 2.1°C by 2050. That’s in keeping with Virginia’s climate law and Dominion’s internal commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
That much warming is not a good outcome, considering the climate chaos the planet is experiencing today with barely over 1 degree of warming. Yet even under a 2.1°C scenario, Dominion’s model predicts solar energy will provide 40% of the electricity supply by 2040, followed by nuclear at 30% and (offshore) wind at 19%.
The “emerging technologies” scenario also assumes a temperature increase of 2.1°C by 2050. Still, it adjusts for the likelihood that technological change will lead to “advanced dispatchable zero-carbon technology” options that could displace much of the need for energy storage. These might include hydrogen, carbon sequestration and storage, and methane gas produced from poor animal waste disposal practices at factory farms — what Dominion calls renewable natural gas or RNG.
Small modular reactors, SMRs, are not included in this scenario (and are hardly mentioned at all in the report), perhaps because operating them as peaker plants would be crazy expensive. Even without SMRs, though, the report says overall cost savings would be slight for this scenario, and solar would still be the leading source of electricity by 2040.
Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that?
Finally, the report models an “accelerated transition” scenario that reduces emissions more aggressively, in line with an effort to keep the global temperature increase to 1.5°C by 2050. Many climate scientists consider this upper bound of warming tolerable, but it would require Dominion’s electricity business to reach net zero by 2035. Dominion’s model shows solar would make up nearly two-thirds of the electric supply in that scenario. Offshore wind would be held to just 17%, apparently because, at that point, more wouldn’t be needed.
I’d argue that offshore wind should carry more of the load to create a more balanced portfolio, but it’s a moot point: The report writers clearly think this scenario is just a thought exercise. The scenario consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C is described as intended to discourage anyone from pursuing the matter.
“The heavier reliance on renewable capacity in this scenario,” it warns, “would require significantly greater capital investment at a much more rapid pace in preparation for a net zero mix by 2035. … Achieving such a rapid pace of emissions reductions would require predictable, dependable, and rapid wholesale shifts in public policy and technology advancements capable of maintaining system reliability and customer affordability. Also necessary would be supportive regulatory treatment and timely permitting for significant near-term zero-carbon infrastructure development and transmission system enhancements.”
In other words, the report seems to say, fuggedaboutit. It’s just too hard.
If that feels defeatist, it’s worth remembering how far Dominion has come to reach a point where it is even writing climate reports, not to mention declaring on page 1 that “climate change presents one of the greatest challenges of our time, and we take seriously our leadership role in helping to mitigate it.”
This is new, and you have to look back only a decade to appreciate this declaration’s radicalness. When 2013 opened, Dominion had just completed construction of that regrettable coal plant in Wise County and had begun a fracked gas plant building spree that would continue even after solar emerged as the cheapest source of new electricity in Virginia. Climate activists like myself were dismissed when we warned that new gas plants would be reduced to giant concrete paperweights well before the end of their design life, leaving ratepayers paying off stranded assets.
Even in 2016, when now-CEO Bob Blue was president of Dominion Virginia Power, Blue proclaimed natural gas “the new default fuel” for electric generation. As late as the spring of 2020, the company’s integrated resource plan still called for building more gas plants. That plan acknowledged the strategy would violate Virginia’s new climate law, so it argued against the law.
Yet I suspect Blue may deserve credit for the remarkable about-face at Dominion beginning in 2020. That summer, Dominion Energy began significantly reducing its investments in fossil gas outside the electric sector, scrapping plans for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and selling off its gas transmission and storage assets. That year it also sold half of its interest in the Cove Point liquified natural gas export facility. It is reportedly considering selling the other half as part of what Blue called in November “a ‘top-to-bottom’ business review aimed at ensuring that it is best positioned to generate substantial long-term value for shareholders.”
Maybe Blue got religion on climate, and maybe he’s just a savvy businessman. It’s a really good sign of the times that you can’t always tell the difference.
But of course, Dominion is stuck with a heck of a lot of gas-generating plants that it has to justify post hoc, which helps to explain its lack of enthusiasm for the 1.5°C scenario. Another part of the explanation lies in Dominion’s remaining gas investments outside the electric sector. Although Dominion Energy Virginia is solely an electric utility and does not supply gas to retail customers in Virginia, a separate Dominion Energy subsidiary sells gas in other states. So far, these assets don’t seem to be going the way of the gas transmission business and Cove Point.
Dominion’s climate report tries valiantly to justify holding onto its retail gas business. The report declares, “Natural gas is also part of our long-term vision consistent with our Net Zero commitment.”
Sure, and the Tooth Fairy is real. Of the greenhouse gas reduction approaches cited — fixing leaks, making “renewable” methane from waste products, blending hydrogen into pipelines, and using creative carbon accounting with “offsets” — none make sense either economically or from a climate standpoint.
Maybe he cares about climate, but Blue doesn’t want to give up yet on a profitable business. Fortunately, at least for the planet, the retail gas business is about to enter a terminal decline as homes and businesses electrify. Getting out now would be the smart move from both the business and climate perspectives.
Because what will eventually power all these homes, no matter which scenario you choose? Renewable energy, and especially solar.
by Ivy Main, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Commentary: Proposed fund for victims, families is vital but lamentable
Victims of large-scale violent attacks and family members of those killed may soon get financial help to pay for long-term medical and psychological care in the Commonwealth. The aid would include out-of-pocket expenses not covered by insurance.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently signaled support for creating the Virginia Mass Violence Care Fund, pledging $10 million through proposed budget amendments. The nonreverting fund would earn interest, and beneficiaries could tap into money three years after a major shooting, stabbing, or car intentionally ramming into protesters. Officials say donations and health insurance tend to dry up by that time.
Money in the state fund would be invested in the market, similar to what happens with the Virginia 529 college plan.
Officials say that this is a proactive, vital resource – perhaps the first of its kind nationwide. Yet acknowledging the need for such a fund is so … dispiriting.
With all of our memorials, candlelight vigils, and other gestures of hope following mass shootings, we’ve been getting better and better at providing comfort and support.
Preventing such awful, mindless attacks, almost always by gunfire, is another story.
First things first:
Kudos to the guv and folks like Joe Samaha, director of victims advocacy for the VTV Family Outreach Foundation/VTV Care, who worked to create it. Samaha’s daughter Reema was one of the people slain during the shooting massacre at Virginia Tech in 2007; 32 people were killed, and dozens were injured. It remains the deadliest school shooting in the country.
“Trauma is not linear,” Samaha told me this week. “You don’t just get better. It takes time. It takes treatment.”
State Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, credited Samaha, his constituent, with doing “the spade work” to bring the fund to fruition.
“We know there will be incidents over the next decade where multiple numbers of people will be killed,” Petersen told me. That’s a haunting gut punch to all Virginians.
Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said by email the fund “is in response to recent mass violence events in the state, including at U.Va. and the Walmart in Chesapeake.”
At the University of Virginia, police say a student fatally shot three football players and injured two other students on a bus following a class trip to Washington in November. The very next week, a manager at a Chesapeake Walmart shot and executed six coworkers, wounded others, and then killed himself.
With so many guns in circulation and so many real and imagined grudges harbored by individuals, law enforcement agencies face an oft-impossible task of ferreting out who will go off and who’s merely a menace. That’s why so many Americans favor tougher gun-control laws.
One grim question arose almost immediately, at least for me, about the proposed fund: How do you define “mass violence”? Do you count the number of slain and wounded? Do you have a cutoff? Does the crime have to be in public and in view of bystanders?
I had trouble getting a straight answer.
The Gun Violence Archive, a D.C.-based nonprofit, defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter.
Samaha said his organization proposes copying the definition of mass violence used by the federal Office of Victims of Crime in the U.S. Department of Justice. (My messages to spokespersons there weren’t returned.)
Samaha noted guidelines under the federal Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program define an act of mass violence as “an intentional violent crime that results in physical, emotional, or psychological injury to a sufficiently large number of people and significantly increases the burden of victim assistance and compensation for the responding jurisdiction.”
This is more than just a rhetorical exercise. No one wants the proposed fund to be drained quickly. Virginia, though, has its share of crimes where many families are left with grief, haunting recollections from witnessing murders, and huge medical bills for survivors.
Here are just two cases I’ve reported on over the past 15 months:
In late 2021, authorities arrested a man who they say shot dead three women and wounded two others at a Norfolk public housing community. Police cited domestic violence as the motive (one of the wounded women had dated the suspect). A dozen children were playing nearby as the gunfire erupted.
Last year, Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old Virginian-Pilot reporter, and two other people were shot dead while leaving a restaurant bar in downtown Norfolk. Two others were injured. Then-Police Chief Larry Boone said the shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument over a spilled drink inside the restaurant. Jenkins was caught in the crossfire.
Virginia does have resources currently for victims of violence. In December, for example, the Criminal Justice Services Board approved $20 million for several police- and victim-related efforts, Porter said. The money included $5 million for a program to provide services to victims of violent crime in hospitals to reduce future violence-related injuries and homicides.
The proposed “mass violence” fund would help people impacted by large-scale shootings and other crimes. For instance, victims and families from the 2019 rampage at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center would be among the first to likely qualify for reimbursements.
I pray the proposed fund will never be needed because of possible future carnage.
I’ll despair when such violence eventually happens.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
American politics – a failing system?
What has happened to the American Spirit? For the past 40+ years, we have elected what are known as our Representatives to Congress who are sworn to uphold the Constitution and protect America from all foreign and domestic enemies. They are also supposed to represent their constituents in their state.
When was the last time your Representative actually represented you? The sad truth is they (Federal, State, and Local Representatives) don’t care about what you want. What they care about are POWER and PARTY!! They only want to hear from you when they need your vote.
You are only an end to their means. Both Republicans and Democrats put “Party” above the American people, even above our country. If they want to stay in Congress and get re-elected year after year, they have to tow the Party lines.
Do you really think politicians want what’s best for you or America? Wake up people, they want what is best for them and how to keep their job. They spend millions of dollars running for an office that pays about $170,000+ per year. Where do they get that kind of money to run for office? Not from the people they say they want to represent; they get it from big-money people who want to have a member of Congress in their pocket who will vote the way they want, or they can kiss their re-election good-by. Have you ever heard of a member of Congress leaving Congress with less money than when they were elected? Most of them come out as multi-millionaires.
Is this the government, our Founding Fathers envisioned for us?? It’s time to take America back. We need to throw everyone who is in the office OUT, and then in two years, whoever is in the office, throw them out again and keep doing it until they realize they work for us!! Congress was never meant to be a career. It’s time we go back to the future and elect men and women who believe in the Constitution and what it stands for. We need to restore family values and stop the government from interfering in our lives; that’s not their job! Their job is to uphold and defend the constitution!! – WAKE UP AMERICA while there is still time …
Harry Accornero
Front Royal, VA
So what happened?
Several months ago, we witnessed a horrific attack on an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s, resulting in his death. Although the Medical Examiner’s report stated that he died from the disease (he was going to die anyway, we were told as if we all aren’t), rather than from having his head smashed into the pavement by hyped-up rookie WCSO Deputies while multiple other police and deputies haplessly stood by. You just can’t trust those old folks.
So, what happened?
The Sheriff promised an investigation into the incident. In the spirit of transparency, nothing else occurred publicly. One deputy resigned and the other, Deputy Poe is back out on the street.
Our Commonwealth Prosecutor claimed that he worked closely with the WCSO and demurred further involvement passing the buck to the Prince William County prosecutor’s office. The assistant prosecutor handed the case resigned a short time later under questionable circumstances, leading to more delays, as the case was transferred to another prosecutor in the Prince William office.
So what happened?
To this point, nothing, nada, nicht, absolutely zero.
The State launched its own investigation.
So what happened there?
Dealing with the above-cited Medical Examiner’s questionable conclusion, again, nothing.
Our “newspapers,” while not headlining new wheelchairs at the Elderly Retirement home (better to wheel away from those heavily armed “Brown Shirts”), have been silent along with our County Supervisors and County Attorney.
Why? Well, the reason is as old as Warren County. If you ignore something long enough, it just goes away. Much like our previous County Supervisors tried to ignore the EDA, trying to make it fade away. Or, like one Supervisor attempted to block the States investigation, asking to “handle it locally.”
Somebody, somewhere, somehow has to know something and start asking questions. Where is the Prince William investigation, along with the Sheriff’s and State investigations? This unwarranted attack garnered international attention. Or will this be relegated to the usual good ole boy slap and tickle?
Fritz Schwartz
Warren County
Commentary: So this was 2022, for better and for worse
Wasn’t it just the other day that Virginians were shaking our heads in dismay at a motionless cordon of traffic tens of miles long stranded overnight in brutal, subfreezing temperatures on a stretch of Interstate 95 north and south of Fredericksburg?
That was the first head-turning news event of 2022 when the year was still in its infancy. Plenty has happened in the days, weeks and months since then. Some of it was encouraging. Some of it was discouraging.
It may feel a bit unseemly to read the obituary for 2022 while it’s in its final hours and not yet officially consigned to the ages. But unseemly is what I do. It’s my job.
Here’s my take on the big moments of the past year.
Snowmageddon on I-95 (Jan. 3-4)
Beleaguered from almost two years of COVID-19 pandemic privations, the term of Gov. Ralph Northam was just a week from its end when a snowstorm of unexpected severity left more than 800 vehicles gridlocked on a bitterly cold 40-mile stretch of the freeway for up to a day and a half.
Among the drivers encamped overnight in the frozen hellscape was U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, whose normal two-and-a-half-hour commute to Capitol Hill for the resumption of Congress turned into a frigid 27-hour in-car bivouac. The same was true for unknown hundreds of shivering travelers.
An after-action report blamed a freakish storm that began as a blustery rain after an unusually balmy holiday but unexpectedly turned into a serious winter storm that slammed the region with sleet and snow. The assessment faulted poor communications and a torpid initial response by Northam’s administration but conceded that the rain beforehand made it impossible to pre-treat the road with brine or salt. Miraculously, there were no deaths or serious injuries in vehicles parked overnight and unreachable by first responders or even the National Guard.
In the aftermath, Northam’s Republican successor, Glenn Youngkin, has issued preemptive emergency declarations seemingly every time weather forecasts have called for a heavy frost.
Our full-time/part-time legislature (most of 2022)
After two years of total Democratic hegemony in the Virginia government, voters acted in 2021 to return the divided government to Richmond. They put Republicans in the top three statewide elective offices and gave them a narrow House of Delegates majority.
The result was a legislative session that passed a state budget at the last minute to head off a partial shutdown of state services when the old budget expired at midnight on June 30. The task of appointing two justices to fill vacancies on the short-handed state Supreme Court as it struggled with a growing backlog of cases also stretched out for interminable months. And they never got around to filling a vacancy on the State Corporation Commission, which will be down to just one of its three judges after Judith Jagdmann resigns effective the end of this month.
Along the way, legislators buried partisan differences and did dog lovers like me a huge solid: they put new restrictions on a cramped, corporate beagle-breeding mill in Cumberland County that bred beagles as medical experimentation subjects. After several damning federal reports on its conditions, the facility finally closed this year. The pups were released to shelters, and many spent this holiday curled up with their adoring adoptive humans.
Unemployment claims backlogs (all year)
The Virginia Employment Commission finally made significant inroads into mountains of unemployment compensation claims that had languished for months on end from the early months of the pandemic. But it’s still not over.
The agency was unprepared for an avalanche of unemployment claims resulting from layoffs and business failures starting in the spring of 2020. A withering report from the General Assembly’s investigative arm faulted poor management of the agency, scant oversight by Northam’s administration, and outmoded technology for the failures.
According to data the VEC provided last week, the agency removed or completed just over 900,000 cases in 2022 or 88% of what it received during the year. About 700,000 of those matters awaited the agency on Jan. 15 when Youngkin took office and sacked the agency’s previous leadership. Nearly 333,000 new matters have come in since then. Of the 127,282 cases still pending, three-fourths are appeals of denied claims, 18% are potential fraud claims, and just 6% claim to await adjudication.
Slightly more than 90% of the 258,320 potential fraud claims with an aggregate monetary value of $1.56 billion in January have been investigated, according to VEC. The current dollar value of the 24,170 potential fraud claims awaiting investigation as of last week was just over $160 million.
Gun deaths (all year)
The rate at which Virginians are killing one another with firearms has climbed at an unsustainable rate over the past three years. And it was driven home mercilessly by several mass killings that have shocked the conscience of the commonwealth.
With nine days left in this year, 20 separate mass shootings have killed 37 people and wounded 75 in Virginia in 2022, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. The GVA, a nonprofit online database of firearm violence collected from law enforcement, government, media, and commercial sources nationally, defines mass shootings as events in which four or more people are shot or killed.
For 2022, Virginia ranks fourth nationally in mass shootings, trailing Texas (86 deaths, 193 wounded), California (60 dead, 190 wounded), and Illinois (51 dead, 254 wounded). As if that ranking isn’t damning enough, the number of mass shooting fatalities thus far this year is already more than double Virginia’s 2021 total of 16. In 2020, three were killed, and 46 were injured in Virginia mass shootings.
Nearly half of 2022’s deaths occurred this fall. They include the Nov. 13 slaying of three University of Virginia football players on a bus returning from a class trip to Washington. A fourth player was wounded, and a female student was also injured. On Nov. 22, seven people were fatally shot, and six others were wounded in a Chesapeake Walmart.
An uneventful midterm (Nov. 8)
Finally, something unambiguously good: Virginia’s 2022 midterm congressional election.
I don’t laud it because of who won and who didn’t. For the record, Republicans flipped one Democratic U.S. House seat in Virginia.
What made this election good was it worked. Candidates ran hard, but when the votes were tallied, they accepted that the results expressed the will of the voters. The election wasn’t without warts. None ever are. But it was clean, and it was well-run, affirming the faith I and others who have closely watched state elections for decades have in Virginia’s system of elections.
Arizona still labors under legal challenges filed by a Trumpist former TV anchor and conspiracy fabulist who narrowly lost the governor’s race. Georgians had to hold a runoff election on Dec. 6 in which Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated former Heisman Trophy winner and novice Republican candidate Herschel Walker.
Virginians, meanwhile, moved on to other things. Like whether their governor will spend the 2023 holidays trooping around primary battlegrounds like Iowa and New Hampshire.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
“Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Christmas is all about”
For only the second time in 57 years, A Charlie Brown Christmas – the most beloved of all animated Christmas specials – will not air on network television. This groundbreaking special forever changed how networks treated all specials and introduced new and lasting songs and Christmas icons. Historically speaking, however, this special was not without its controversy and has continued to be so in recent years.
In 1965, CBS made a bold move to air an animated Christmas special. Although this is common today, at the time, specials were not a thing, at least at CBS. The networks did not want to interrupt their viewers weekly schedules. Three things changed to clear a path for the special. First, in 1964, NBC aired the stop-motion special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to positive reviews. Second, CBS made a change of leadership. Lastly, and most importantly, Coca-Cola came on board and wanted to sponsor a family-friendly Christmas special. Suddenly, Charles Schulz and his team at CBS had six months to put the show together.
Schulz had a couple demands. First, he wanted the TV show to accurately portray his comic strip; and, he insisted it show the true meaning of Christmas. When asked why the Christmas message was so important, he answered, “If we don’t do it, who will?” Just three years earlier, in 1962, the Supreme Court had ruled in Engel v. Vitale that school-led prayer in schools was unconstitutional. In the following years, many religious practices were being removed from public spaces. In this environment, Schulz wanted to stand up for his beliefs.
The next issue was the show itself. When CBS first saw it, they thought it was awful. Not only did they think it would bomb, but they worried about killing the Peanuts. Everything seemed wrong. The animation was rough, the music was a jazz soundtrack, there was no laugh track and untrained children were playing the parts which came off unprofessional. As for the story, it was too slow with little to no action, and of course, a two-minute sermon by Linus about the birth of Jesus. Executives in 1965 did not believe American audiences wanted religion in their programs. They considered canceling the special, but Coca-Cola had already given the money and it was listed in the TV guide. Also, Schulz believed in it. CBS decided to go ahead and show the program with the expectation that it would be a one-time airing.
As with so many times when it comes to religion, Hollywood was wrong. A Charlie Brown’s Christmas was a massive hit and was watched by almost half of the nation. While this inspiring show went on to air every year until 2000 when HBO bought its rights, it was not without continuing controversy because of its religious message. Schools across the nation have been banned from showing it and putting on a play based on the TV special. In 2015, controversy even reached the highest office in the land. Before a special celebrating the 50th anniversary of A Charlie Brown Christmas, President Obama had a short clip praising the special and saying, “They teach us that tiny trees just need a little love, and that on this holiday we celebrate peace on Earth and goodwill toward all.” Religious groups attacked the president upset that he did not mention the true purpose of Christmas and arguing that loving little trees was not the message of the Christmas special.
I think the reason this special that aired 57 years ago still causes some controversy today is because from the very beginning it resonated with Americans both young and old, and they want to protect it. The show focuses on an underdog of a kid who, as his friend Lucy said, “Of all the Charlie Browns in the world, you’re the Charlie Browniest,” who was trying to understand the meaning of Christmas. In 1965, just as today, Charlie Brown had come to see the season as a commercial holiday and not one that brought much joy, saying “I almost wish there weren’t a holiday season. I know nobody likes me. Why do we have to have a holiday season to emphasize it?”
The arche of the show happened when Charlie Brown was sent to pick out a tree for the Christmas pageant and he decided on a small scrawny tree that clearly was the Charlie Brown of Christmas trees. After being berated again, Charlie Brown seemingly exasperated asked the universe, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” To which Linus, the sage of the Peanuts responded, “Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Christmas is all about.” Linus then proceeded to tell the story of Jesus’ birth as recorded in Luke II. Inspired by Linus, the kids all go find Charlie Brown and decorate his little tree showing its true potential. The show is not about small trees. It’s about how a baby born over 2000 years ago in humble circumstances came to bring true joy. It’s about the Master who sees the potential in all of us the way Charlie Brown did with that small tree. It’s not just about a jolly man in red, who intentionally was not in the Christmas special, but “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.”
Thank you for reading Historical Speaking this year. I hope it brought you some joy. From my family to yours, I wish you all a very merry Christmas.
Dr. James Finck is a Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. To receive daily historical posts, follow Historically Speaking at Historicallyspeaking.blog or on Facebook.
The Selling out of America
Our Government has been selling out the American people since the time of Lincoln. We have been lied to and used to set up a government whose full intention is to enslave the American people.
Why did the Government start taking out income taxes in 1914? They used that to start giving us an allowance. More or less saying you can have enough to get by but not enough to live, like those of us who are your masters…..Our taxes are a tribute to those in power.
Ever wonder how when they leave the Government, they are worth millions? Were we ever asked to contribute to Social Security or Medicare? No, it was stolen from us by our Government, and now they tell us it’s an entitlement!
Why does the Government continue to grow when every election, we hear our so-called elected officials say they want to slow the growth of government and lower taxes? Then after the election, they fall in line with the powers that be and screw the American People. Sadly, this process has been going on for at least 100 years, and we have bought into it.
We have been doing the same thing repeatedly, expecting a different outcome. (look up the word insanity in the dictionary).
In the past few years, our Government has been exposing itself for what they are, self-serving liars and frauds.
Just look at what has come out in just the last few months. The FBI has tried to overthrow the president of the United States with the help of members of Congress that we elected. They openly lied to the American people and continue to protect those who should be held accountable. This is all just the tip of the iceberg!
I have always said, “If voting worked, they wouldn’t let us do it. Time to WAKE UP, AMERICA!
Harry Accornero
Front Royal, VA