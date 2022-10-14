Opinion
Commentary: EPA: Enlightened despots or experts?
Here we go again.
In the first U.S. Supreme Court case this fall, Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, the justices and lawyers wrestled with the definition of “waters of the United States”— those waters that the federal government has jurisdiction to protect from pollution and alteration. The definition has been changing ever since Congress gave the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joint powers to define it 50 years ago in the Clean Water Act.
The first 20 words of the Clean Water Act are these: “The purpose of this Act is to improve and maintain the physical, chemical, and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters.”
Fifty years, and we still don’t have a clear definition? It’s so frustrating. Poor Michael and Chantell Sackett. They’ve been in litigation over the definition for 16 years. The EPA contends that the Sacketts broke the law by filling in their two-thirds of an acre wetland lot with sand and gravel without a permit because the lot is within the Kalispell Bay Fen, a major wetland that feeds one of Idaho’s largest bodies of water, Priest Lake.
The Sacketts, on the other hand, contends that neither the Corps nor the EPA has jurisdiction over their soggy lot because it is separated from the lake by a road and is therefore not adjacent to or touching the lake by a surface water connection.
Much of the hour-and-a-half argument in the high court was spent questioning the definition of the word “adjacent” because a wetland adjacent to navigable waters — in this case, Priest Lake — falls under the jurisdiction of the EPA. So what does “adjacent” mean exactly? Next to? Abutting? Neighboring?
Chief Justice John Roberts stated, “A train station is adjacent to the tracks even though it’s not touching the tracks.” Justice Elena Kagan leaned in: “If I say there are two adjacent apartment buildings, do they have to be touching each other?”
The Sacketts’ lawyer argued that for the feds to have jurisdiction, the Sacketts’ wetland must be touching the waters of Priest Lake via surface water. The EPA’s lawyer argued that the wetland is connected to or touching the lake by other means, such as groundwater, subsurface flow, or a drainage ditch leading to a tributary of the lake.
Legal scholars use the 2006 case Rapanos v. United States to help understand how the court has interpreted the words in the past. In what the EPA considered a violation of the Clean Water Act, John Rapanos had filled in a wetland like the Sacketts’, only bigger. The court did not have a majority opinion, offering five separate interpretations of what “waters of the United States” should include.
In the plurality opinion, Justice Antonin Scalia wrote that the Corps “exercises the discretion of an enlightened despot” and that for non-navigable waters like wetlands to be considered jurisdictional, they must be adjacent to and touching navigable waters through surface water. This is the definition the Sacketts’ lawyer argued should be the law of the land.
In his concurring opinion for Rapanos, Justice Anthony Kennedy, however, developed the “significant nexus” rule, which the Corps has followed since 2008. It states that if a wetland significantly influences the physical, chemical, or biological functions of a jurisdictional water, whether it be surface water, groundwater, or subsurface flow, it should be classified as jurisdictional even if a barrier separates it from the wetland.
The ever-changing definition of “waters of the United States” goes around and around, much like the hydrologic cycle: When rain falls on the land and soaks into the soil, it recharges the groundwater and eventually flows into streams, rivers, and lakes. Evaporation takes place, clouds form, and the whole process starts again.
Just where in the cycle does federal jurisdiction over water begin and end? With the Clean Water Act, Congress delegated that authority to the EPA and Corps of experts.
It is undisputed that groundwater feeds into surface water. Wetlands such as the Kalispell Bay Fen feed Priest Lake with surface water, subsurface water, and groundwater flow. In fact, surface water makes up only 1.2% of all freshwater, and groundwater makes up an astonishing 30%, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Groundwater, indeed, has a significant influence on surface water’s physical, chemical, and biological integrity.
If the current heavily conservative court uses Justice Scalia’s rule and sides with the Sacketts, its decision will remove the vast majority of wetlands from federal protection. It will accelerate the draining and filling of wetlands that are profoundly important for the integrity and maintenance of the nation’s waters.
Robert “Bobby” Whitescarver is a watershed restoration consultant and retired district conservationist with USDA. He also teaches environmental courses at James Madison University. He can be reached at bobby.whitescarver@gettingmoreontheground.com.
Bobby Whitescarver
by Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in
About a week ago, many Virginia high school students participated in a statewide walkout to bring awareness and speak out about Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on district policies for transgender students. Walkouts were initiated by the Pride Liberation Project, a student-led LGBTQ advocacy group, and took place at more than 90 schools across the state, with students organizing and participating here at Skyline High School. Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in – that’s pretty cool, in my opinion.
My son was among the students that participated here at Skyline. The students had the ok from everyone they needed, and he was there to be alongside his close friends, giving them positive vibes and support. My wife and I think it’s great seeing our son actively practicing his civil rights, taking action, getting organized, and being out there supporting his good friends. We couldn’t be more proud of him and these awesome kids.
It was truly amazing to see how they were received by the community here in Front Royal and Warren County, sadly for all the wrong reasons. Here are some samples of what many people in the Front Royal/Warren County community had to say about these great kids:
“These kids are a joke”
“Losers”
“Cream of the crop right there”
“It’s not natural. Suspend them”
“And today’s generation is supposed to be our future. God help this country.”
“If you want to be different, they should stay home”
“I would not support them at all”
“that’s laughable”
“I notice they have a confused mind and mental illness”
“let them know they have mental problems…..seek help soon”
“That’s what terrorists do to anyone who doesn’t agree with them”
“you are a radical terrorist and don’t care about reality or the truth”
“I guess the apple doesn’t fall very far from the tree”
“idiots”
“Everyone who walked out ought to be expelled and not allowed to come back.”
“Don’t like it….move. And take all the mentally ill LGBTQIA with you.”
“Keep it out of schools there should be something left normal.”
“give me a break … they just wanted to get out of class. They don’t care.”
“terrorist activists trying to take over our country.”
“Lost souls”
“These Demonic influences will take down this great nation.”
“Indoctrination at its Best”
“Gtfoh, this world has changed for the worse.”
“We got to stop catering to mental issues”
“All 7 of them, Nnnnerds!”
“This is nothing but Marxist Progressive radical terrorism.”
“These people are severely and uniquely lacking in self-awareness.”
“Lmmfao, looks like a group full of winners there”
“Quit being a bunch of weirdos….you’re only after attention…”
This is coming from grown men and women talking to these kids this way. It’s truly sad to see such ugliness persisting here in Front Royal. Many of the people saying these things are people I know personally, most of whom I thought to be Christians of strong moral character. I even see people who have experienced the anguish and heartache of losing their child – now laughing at mine.
To talk this way toward anyone’s child is absolutely horrible. You all should be ashamed of yourselves. It’s truly disheartening to see that this disgusting behavior is still very prevalent and strong here in Front Royal. In my humble opinion, these kids went out and made their voices heard in the most American way I can think of, and they did it peacefully. I don’t think they are looking for any special treatment or are trying to push an agenda on anyone. They would simply like to be treated equally, like every kid should, with kindness and respect.
Kelly Clark
Front Royal, VA
Politics & Public Schools
For several months now, the Warren County School Board has been discussing whether or not to continue its membership in the VSBA. The issue was originally raised by Melanie Salins, who considers the organization to be a left-wing lobbying group. This is in spite of the fact that every public school board in Virginia is a member, and since each member school board has an equal vote, the power rests with rural, conservative-leaning boards of education. The solution she suggested was to withdraw our membership in the VSBA and instead hire our own attorney to advise the Board on the legality of its policies at a cost not to exceed $50,000 for the coming year. In contrast, membership in the VSBA is about $9,000 per year; for that money, the board gets services well beyond what a law firm would provide. In addition to advice on policies, the VSBA provides training for new board members, superintendent searches, an annual convention, and lobbying on matters of importance to public schools.
At its meeting on October 5th, the Warren County School Board voted unanimously to continue membership in the VSBA and to hire a lawyer to advise the board on its policies. Thus, we will be paying $59,000 for services that the VSBA provides for just $9,000. Ms. Salins “surprised” us by agreeing to vote “yes” on the motion to continue membership on the condition that she be named a delegate to the Delegate Assembly. I predict that other conservative county school board members are making similar demands with the idea of taking over the VSBA. Time will tell.
Ms. Salins and her supporters have argued that politics has no place in school board matters. The conditions attached to her vote betray a political agenda on her part. This same group has also been adamant about being fiscally conservative yet is promoting an expenditure of $59,000 for services that previously cost just $9,000. It seems that Ms.Salins will condone politics in public education if her politics prevail and that unnecessary spending is fine if it is her idea.
Janet Brome
Bentonville, VA
Commentary: For Virginia state government, secrecy is too often the norm
What do you have the right to know about what your state government is doing?
In Virginia, not a lot.
Virginia, like the federal government and all 49 other states, has a freedom of information law that rests on the idea that the public’s business should be accessible to the public. Governments are allowed to keep certain sensitive business secret, but it’s on them to justify why the secrecy is important enough to deviate from the norm of giving the public access to public information.
We don’t do it that way; if we’re being honest, everyone in Richmond knows that. In practice, Virginia government too frequently operates as if the Freedom of Information Act were reversed: Secrecy is the norm, and it’s the public who has the burden of justifying why the state should deviate from that and make documents open and accessible.
Here’s how it stands in Virginia.
The General Assembly isn’t subject to FOIA laws. You have no right to see lawmakers’ emails, correspondence, or other internal business.
Judges aren’t subject to FOIA.
The State Corporation Commission oversees utilities, banking, insurance, and other business-related sectors and isn’t subject to FOIA.
The governor’s office and the Office of the Attorney General technically are, but secrecy exemptions written into FOIA have been construed so broadly that they routinely block the release of information on tenuous grounds.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration’s recent refusal to release 87 of 90 records related to the crafting of the Virginia Department of Education’s abrupt policy shift on the treatment of transgender students is a case in point.
Ben Paviour, a reporter at a public radio station and NPR affiliate VPM News, recently requested all drafts of the new model policies, any email correspondence related to those drafts and records that include the words “trans” or “transgender” in emails with Superintendent Jillian Balow between Aug. 1 and Sept. 19 of this year.
The Virginia Department of Education acknowledged it had 90 records responsive to his request. But it chose to withhold 87 of them — a chunk that amounted to 315 pages of documents — citing the “Governor’s Confidential Working Papers” exemption in FOIA.
The transgender issue isn’t the point here. The point is that if you’re going to construe correspondence and documents related to public policy changes within the executive branch as “confidential working papers,” then you’re basically saying the public doesn’t have the right to know what decisions are based on. You just want them to trust you.
Youngkin isn’t the only Virginia governor to use the working papers exemption as a shield, although his administration does appear to be leaning into it with enthusiasm. Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe cited the same exemption to claim he didn’t have to release a list of the roughly 206,000 felons whose rights he restored in one fell swoop.
Virginia’s FOIA Council said McAuliffe did — but the FOIA Council is advisory only and can’t make anyone do anything. McAuliffe didn’t agree to release the list until he was sued by Loudoun County’s commonwealth’s attorney, and a civil settlement was reached. By that time, the whole issue was moot because the Supreme Court of Virginia had decided the governor hadn’t had the power to carry out a mass rights restoration that way.
There’s an important lesson Virginia’s government sends here: We might be denying access to documents unlawfully, but you’ll have to sue us to make us reverse course. That will be expensive, and it will take a very long time, and probably by the time it is resolved, the information will be largely irrelevant.
The General Assembly sometimes will pull itself together to make vague noises of concern, but again, its members aren’t subject to FOIA themselves. And they’re hardly models of transparency either.
Let’s not forget that the legislature’s system of crafting the state budget via conference committee means small groups of legislators end up negotiating billions in spending behind closed doors.
Officials will often tell you, striking a tone of wistful regret, that their hands are tied when it comes to exemptions.
They aren’t. The exemptions are not absolute prohibitions. State and local governments can choose to withhold records under the FOIA exemptions — and while sometimes that choice is clearly the responsible and right decision, it is indeed a choice, one that is supposed to rest on whether the need for secrecy outweighs the norm that the business being done for the public should be open to the public.
Politicians of all parties like to tout transparency. So let’s be transparent here: In Virginia, more often than not, the government doesn’t actually think you have the right to know what it’s doing.
A sampling of recent Virginia FOIA controversies
- Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office refused to disclose communications with the Virginia Department of Education regarding major education policy decisions on school COVID-19 guidelines and equity initiatives, as well as communications with the Virginia Community College System over the hunt for a new chancellor. (Virginia Mercury)
- News organizations sued the Youngkin administration to try to gain access to the information coming into the education tipline the governor publicized as a way to stop the teaching of critical race theory in schools. (Associated Press)
- The Supreme Court of Virginia refused to unseal judicial disciplinary records detailing the suspension from the bench of a Virginia Beach judge who also served as chair of the Virginia Parole Board. (Virginia Mercury)
- Emergency management officials refused to release details about Virginia’s hiring of an outside consulting firm to help boost PPE and testing resources during the earliest phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, including 120 pages of recommendations and reports on the state’s handling of the crisis. (Virginia Mercury)
- During then Gov. Ralph Northam’s tenure, the executive branch redacted nearly all of the Office of the State Inspector General’s report on alleged misconduct by the Virginia Parole Board. (Virginia Mercury)
- Democrats advanced legislation to expand the working papers exemption to two recently created cabinet-level positions. (Virginia Mercury)Northam argued he doesn’t have to reveal his calendar because of the working papers exemption (Virginia Mercury)
- Then Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration and Virginia State Police resisted FOIA requests related to the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, including requests from the former federal prosecutor the city hired to review how public safety failures allowed violence to break out. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)
- McAuliffe refused to release an independent investigation by Virginia State Police into an incident where a Black University of Virginia student was slammed to the ground and bloodied by Virginia ABC police. (Virginian-Pilot)
- A judge fined former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn $500 for an overly dismissive FOIA response her office sent to a Northern Virginia lawyer seeking records about her decision to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol. (WTVR)
- Former Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli argued that FOIA doesn’t apply to the Office of the Attorney General. He later walked the claim back. (Washington Post)
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Revitalize or Die
At the northern terminus of Sky Line Drive in the Shenandoah Valley sits the town of Front Royal, Virginia; a town of around 15,000 situated in one of most spectacular natural settings one can imagine. I visited Front Royal last week to facilitate a Civic Pride Workshop. The Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Niki Foster, reached out and said she felt her community was dealing with a number of the issues I discuss in my writing. She explained she was worried that apathy was taking hold of her town and was hoping to try and stir up some emotions. I feel like this is my calling in life and I was excited for the chance to help.
It was a stunning drive down from Pittsburgh, through Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia. Moody skies, winding roads and hundred year old farms guided the way. After checking in to my hotel, Niki gave me the tour around town. Taco Bell, CVS, Rural King, Dunkin’- the depressing suburban staples of commerce had not passed over Front Royal. The tour continued out to the new hospital, we passed by the subdivisions and headed back towards what seemed like the center of town, but we arrived at more sprawl. Growing a little concerned, I asked my host if there was, in fact, a downtown. I mean I was pretty sure I had seen photos of it before visiting, but I couldn’t figure it where I was in context to our tour. Niki laughed off my question and explained that we would be visiting downtown shortly, for dinner. Downtown was charming, a narrow Main Street with four of five blocks of two and three story mixed-use buildings filled with cute shops and restaurants. We dined at a fantastic downtown brewery and were joined by a some of the cities most ardent supporters.
On my way out for a run the next morning, I ended up on the front porch of my bed and breakfast, looking for some stairs. The scene was both stunning and depressing. The town is nestled in a valley and the sun was just beginning to peek over the ridge line of the range to the east. The scene would have been breathtaking if not for the enormous Super 8 and McDonald’s signs blocking the view.
I can imagine that not long ago, this old bed and breakfast would have enjoyed uninterrupted views across this picturesque valley with the Blue Ridge Mountains providing a dramatic setting for every morning’s day break. While still beautiful, certainly not the same. The development that has proliferated over the last 50 years is a scar on the landscape and in complete conflict to its surroundings.
There is no context to these buildings, no consideration as to how to blend in or interact with something so special. How could such a gorgeous scene ever been allowed to be so mistreated? How could so many paradises been paved and so many parking lots put up?
I continued my run with this stark contrast on my mind, knowing that development does not have to be at odds with its surroundings. For thousands of years, it wasn’t- and I decided to make this point in my talk later that morning. I took a photo of a downtown restaurant and a suburban one. I took a photo of some downtown shops and some suburban ones. I took a photo of a suburban plaza and a downtown plaza and I took a photo of a busy suburban street and Main Street.
Everyone always asks my impressions when I come to their town, so I made the decision to start my talk there. I explained that Front Royal had a lovely and quaint downtown and historic residential district that they appeared to be hiding from outsiders by placing trash all around it. This got me some questionable looks. I explained that the best part of town was nearly hidden to passersby. All the good stuff has been encircled by all the bad stuff and now it’s hard to find the good stuff. Nods of agreement, albeit some rather reluctant.
It’s hard to hear criticism of your town. I get it. Who really wants some outsider coming in to tell you what they really think? But that’s the job. I don’t believe we afford ourselves a chance to improve if we aren’t first honest about our problems. Sometimes things are great, sometimes we make mistakes. It’s okay, but we have to be able to admit them to address them. While I might be more popular if I were to tell towns how great they are, I feel like this would be a disservice to them and their efforts.
Front Royal had repeated the same mistakes of every American town and developed in a manner that facilities a loss of beauty, community, local wealth and local pride. It’s my job to help cities stem the tide of apathy by fostering civic pride. One of the ways this happens is through beauty and aesthetics, another is through local ownership. So with this in mind, I showed the crowd the photos I had taken that morning.
Behind me, on a theater screen, a photo came up of a locally owned restaurant in the downtown, then I put up one of a chain restaurant. I asked the crowd which one they preferred. No big surprise. Same with the set of shops- local stores vs chains. Again with a hotel, and a plaza and the same with Main Street and a sprawl street. In each case, the crowd nearly unanimously stated they preferred the locally owned older downtown version. I explained that they are providing the same service, but in a vastly different manner.
So I asked the crowd, if everyone prefers the locally owned, smaller, cuter, older version, then why do they only build the newer chain version that no one prefers? Why did Front Royal, or any town for that matter, stop building what everyone prefers and insist on building what no one likes?
This is the question all of us should be asking of our towns. How did we get into a situation where only the ‘stuff no one likes’ gets built? Why would a town decide to scar the immaculate landscape for a restaurant no one claims to like? Why do we only build the type of housing that people don’t seem to prefer? What the hell happened? Why are we building this trash?
We bought into a narrative and much to our detriment. We’ve been sold the idea that all development is good. That all investment is healthy and that to be relevant, a town has to take part in the sprawl Ponzi scheme. We squandered something beautiful under the guise that sprawl would bring us more jobs, more money and more convenience, but it has done none of those things.
Sprawl robs communities of their money, it replaces good jobs with bad jobs, the authentic businesses with cookie cutter chains, it pulls people apart and destroys natural beauty. It makes no attempt to blend in with the surroundings, it shows no concern for local taste or history, it does not give- it only takes. It adds nothing of value and takes everything of value.
The situation Front Royal finds itself in, is the same in every town across the country. We attempted something different with the built environment and simply put- it failed. It has been an abject disaster and we must accept that sprawl development will never make our communities better, it can only do them harm.
Going back to question I asked of the audience, why have they stopped building what people prefer? Someone answered “Demand.”, but the audience was nearly 100% in favor of type of development that is no longer built, so that doesn’t add up. Someone else said “Cost.”, and yes, sprawl is cheaper for those who build it, but exceedingly expensive for the community. Another person added money into the mix, but sprawl takes money out of the community. There was a lot of head scratching, really. What have we done?!
And this is where we find ourselves. Continuing to build in a manner that makes our places worse. We tried sprawl and it didn’t work and now we have to be able to say no to it. We have to raise the standards that sprawl depressed. We have to begin the process of pulling out the codes that only allow for more sprawl. We have to turn our backs on the people that continue to push this agenda and attempt to sell us something that is patently bad for us.
Front Royal is beautiful, it is special and it is a place that is worth fiercely defending. I am grateful for the community for inviting me and for spending a day with me to discuss these topics that I believe are vital to the future. What I would like to leave the residents of Front Royal with is this; it is your decision. The shape of your community is up to you. No one from outside can tell you what your community should look like and how it should behave. No developer or national chain should have the ability to destroy something you hold dear. No one gets to dictate how your community is built except the people of your community. Because the sad truth of the matter is this- with each parking lot, fast food joint and big box store, a place gets a little worse, the landscape a little less inspiring and a community becomes a little harder to love. With each new bit of sprawl, it becomes harder for residents to remember what once mattered about their town and harder to locate that sense of civic pride. As appearances decline and attachments dwindle, there is only one thing capable of filing the void, and that is apathy. And we must be vigilant in our efforts to stem the tide of apathy.
Jeff Siegler
Revitalize or Die
VSBA Face-Off
Will Warren County School Board vote to give your tax monies to the liberal lobbying group VSBA? (Virginia School Board Association)
Do you say the VSBA isn’t run by liberals? A search of https://www.fec.gov/ shows that many of the board members have given to ActBlue (an American nonprofit technology organization that enables left-leaning nonprofits, Democratic candidates, and progressive groups to raise money), with some giving to Al Sharpton for Prez, Obama for Prez, Dems for NY House, John Brown for Congress and more.
VSBA’s main stated goal is to be a strong lobbying voice for School Boards in Richmond. But what they lobby for is the liberal WOK agenda and more. Still not convinced?
VSBA also sponsors seminars for school board members where they have had speakers come to tell them how terrible Younkin will be and to make sure he and Republicans are not elected. (They lost that election) And they asked board members to lobby their delegates in Richmond to restrict the gun rights of Virginia residents and other liberal ideologies.
You might say that is all in the past, but a look at a future seminar sponsored by VSBA has speakers like Kenita Matthews, who is part of the Biden-Harris Administration. That doesn’t sound non-partisan. And there is Dr. Fagan, a “Leadership, Diversity, and inclusion scholar, and practitioner.” She is the founder of Global Leadership Group providing consulting and leadership coaching to an organization, communities, and executives in the field of Diversity, Inclusion, and other WOK ideologies. (Yes, I added the last part)
So really, the VSBA has been and still is a liberal lobbying group and if you don’t want your tax monies going to support such a group, then come on out October 5th, 7 pm at Warren County Government Center to let your school board know where you stand.
Remember, only you can stop the Liberal WOK agenda from destroying our schools by showing up.
Steve Heise
Front Royal, VA