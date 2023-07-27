Opinion
Commentary: Grandma’s Advice
As a kid growing up in Front Royal, I would make my summer pilgrimage to my grandma’s farm to spend time with her and my cousins in The Plains, Va. These were great times and full of many memories that I cherish to this day.
One of these memories focused on our daily activities of playing in the creek that ran through the fields. Each day my grandmother would tell us that we should not swim downstream of the cows. We heard her message but never paid much attention since the cows were upstream from where we were at that time. We ignored it.
It was not until later in my adult work life, while dealing with corporate business issues that the power of her advice hit me. I was dealing with having to solve an endless stream of problems that never seemed to end before the next issue was on top of me. At that moment, the advice of my grandmother came into clarity.
I realized the cows upstream represented the main cause of the problem that affected us downstream by the cow’s bathroom habits which would flow downstream to where we were playing. I was able to see that my business problems were like the upstream cow situation. The cows represent a major problem that was causing so many downstream issues. No matter how hard I worked to solve these corporate issues, more just kept on coming. Once I understood what the upstream problem was, the issue had a simple solution for both situations. Run the cows out of the stream above us and identify the corporate upstream problem causing the downstream problems. My life became more manageable in my corporate career when I learned to identify the upstream problems that were causing all the downstream difficulties and dealt with the main issue. The result was that most of the downstream problems disappeared.
I tell you this story because I think it applies to our current situation as it relates to the controversy about banning a select group of books from a public library. I see banning books as a downstream problem and not the main issue. If we continue to deal only with the downstream problem, it will continue to create more division throughout our community. The upstream issue is the lack of parental controls on children’s access to the internet which allows them to get far more damaging information than we ever had as a child growing up in our day. Kids have access 24/7 to everything downstream parents want to be banned, even during school hours. The issues that people are complaining about in our public libraries are multiplied 1000 times on the internet. If I were a kid today, I would not have to go to the library to get information on topics that I was not supposed to know. The internet has it all. Monitoring what children have access to in the library is easy. But many parents have no clue what their kids are viewing on the internet…Any topics they choose!
So, let’s get to the real problem that will not be solved by banning books from the public library to gain political points. Go to the source. Get the cows out of the stream. Be responsible parents and be involved with what kids are allowed to see at home on their free internet time. This will have a greater impact than making a big deal about banning public library books that others want to read.
We allow freedom of expression to the point that politicians today say anything and express any type of untruthful spin to support their self-interest. The sad part of this is that many citizens don’t seem to care to address all the mistruths and lies from this group of people because their freedom of expression is protected by our constitution, but they are very focused on stopping the ability of others to express themselves by demanding the acceptance of only a narrow range of books that fits into their thinking.
We, as parents, decide what our children are allowed to read from the library, so that can’t be the issue. Without comparable parental supervision, it must be what our children are allowed to view upstream at home that will make the difference.
Michael Graham
Front Royal
Writer’s comment: I have been and will continue to be a passionate supporter of the strength of the family in establishing the foundation of integrity for our children to follow in becoming faith-based, ethical, and logical adults. Our children watch us for an example to follow of how adults handle the issues of life. This example will be passed on to their children. I’m worried that in today’s society, we have not been the best role model for them to emulate in the future.
Opinion
Library Drama and Clever Rhetoric
In a recent (July 26 publication) opinion piece by Warren County resident Richard Jamieson, the author employed a neat rhetorical maneuver that I believe is worthy of examination.
Mr. Jamieson made two statements which he surely believed, and I agree, are not terribly controversial. One that “no sexualization of any sort should be in the juvenile section of the library.” Two, that “by definition, anything within the LGBTQ realm is about sexuality.”One is a matter of opinion, the other a declaration of fact, but again: I do not believe either statement is controversial.
But! Did you see what he did there? In a single sentence, sexualization shifted to sexuality. The two words may look the same, but I assure you, they are not.
When one says that “anything within the LGBTQ realm is about sexuality,” the word “sexuality” is being used very broadly to include such topics as what kind of person you might fall in love with. This broad definition of “sexuality” would include a couple romantically holding hands as they walk down the street. One may choose to narrow the definition of “sexuality” such that it is only concerned with sexual activity, but in that case, it is no longer true that “by definition, anything within the LGBTQ realm is about sexuality.”
To underscore that point, one need only look one month back in the archives of the Letters to the Editor relating to this exact discussion. On June 30, the Royal Examiner published a letter from “one of the 53″ detailing her concerns with one particular book, “Prince and Knight.” This particular letter had a follow-up on July 11. The problem with this particular book? Quote from the July 11 letter: “The innocuous-looking book has cute pictures of ‘Prince and Knight’ as Groom and Groom.” Quote from the June 30 letter: “Samuels has made their position clear, as I have mine. They are fine with 3-year-olds reading a story that glorifies same-sex attraction and gay marriage: I am not.”
Is this book about sexuality? If we take the broad definition, then certainly. Is it sexualized content? Hardly. If it were, then we would be having discussions about the rampant sexualization of our churches, heterosexual brides and grooms standing side by side and desecrating our sacred spaces with their pornographic wedding ceremonies.
It is interesting to me that Mr. Jamieson complains that it’s unfair to claim “viewpoint discrimination” and insists that it’s pure coincidence that the books “identified [by] CSL for removal because of pornographic content” happen to have LGBTQ themes. Yet the definition of “pornographic content” is stretched to include a wedding — so long as the wedding is a same-sex union. “Sexualization” is stretched to include an acknowledgment that same-sex couples exist.
As I said at the beginning, it’s a neat rhetorical maneuver. But regardless of flowery words, if your definition of “pornographic content” includes material that would be considered child-friendly with straight individuals, then perhaps “viewpoint discrimination” might not be such an unfair accusation.
Joe Plemmons
Front Royal
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Tragedy and Truth
A letter was written to the Royal Examiner recently recounting a tragic story and, in no uncertain terms laying at least part of the blame for a death of a young woman on “ the toxic culture of the Front Royal Catholic home-school/St John’s church community, and the bullying and abuse she was subjected to by that community.” The author did not mince words.
I am a part of the Catholic homeschool/St. John’s community. Our children used to play with the Randolph children, and I attended Rose Randolph’s funeral. We were at the Randolph home for many gatherings, and they were at ours. As the letter indirectly reveals, they are a family gifted with intelligence and remarkable artistic talents.
After the funeral, I stood outside with several women who knew the Randolphs. Whatever understanding we had of Rose’s death, I have no reason to think any of us thought Rose was struggling with her sexual identity. Our prayers and thoughts were with the terrible grief the Randolph family was enduring and that Rose’s soul would rest in peace, and that is still our prayer.
Two letters since Briget Randolph’s letter, and written as responses to it, have addressed the content of the books in the Library to which people are objecting. One letter, written by Mr. Michael Randolph, made the obvious but salient point that those who are crying foul over “book banning” and “censorship” have (or hopefully have) their limits: limits that would preclude children’s books from promoting such things as cannibalism, breaking drug laws, and the like. Mr. Randolph also makes the point (more subtly) that it is a real stretch to claim that these books’ availability in the Library is helping kids not to commit suicide, as Ms. Randolph’s letter suggests their inclusion does.
Towards the end of Ms. Randolph’s letter, after informing us that “some of your children are already gay. They are non-binary and trans. They are queer. They are questioning. They are doubting. They are seeking truth. . . . ” Ms. Randolph makes another terrible charge against those who sincerely disagree with her: she states that they are part of a “culture war that wants them [people like her sister] dead.” Is that statement true? Is that really the truth? I am a lifelong conservative, cradle Catholic. I don’t live under a rock. I know many, many people who are like me, and I talk often to many who are not. I know of no person who wants “these . . . books” gone from the Library who also wants any person “dead.”
In fact, we are well aware that our children are human and subject to social contagions and manipulation, and confusion: many of us have people we love profoundly who are struggling with precisely the things Ms. Randolph thinks we are so shocked by. We are past the point of complacency or naivete. Ms. Randolph has piercingly revealed the polarity of this struggle, this “culture war,” as she correctly terms it.
Laura M. Clark
Warren County
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Viewpoint Discrimination and Compromise
Ms. Dixie Dillon Lane has made a reasonable point about legal constraints and compromises with regard to a path forward concerning the Samuels Library, Inc. (SLI) controversy.
About constraints: While accepting what she points out at face value, I would like to focus attention on the phrase “– specifically because they contain LGBTQ themes or support LGBTQ beliefs or behaviors –. “ This is known as viewpoint discrimination. In my opinion, it should be clear to anyone that looks into the Cleanup Samuels Library (CSL) website that pornography primarily, and the sexualization of juveniles in general, are the objects of its focus.
I agree with Mr. Walker of the SLI Board of Trustees, and I believe CSL supporters also agree with him that no sexualization of any sort should be in the juvenile section of the library. By definition, anything within the LGBTQ realm is about sexuality. If it is an inconvenient fact that all or a great majority of books identified CSL for removal because of pornographic content also containing LGBTQ themes, that is an insufficient basis to conclude viewpoint discrimination. It simply means the library apparently doesn’t have books containing heterosexual pornographic content. If anyone can produce a juvenile book in Samuels that contains heterosexual pornographic content and ascertain that it was intentionally passed over by CSL, there may be a case for viewpoint discrimination. Otherwise, this is simply not substantiated.
About compromise: With respect to compromises, let us examine what is known to date: On July 10, the SLI Trustees voted not to even MOVE two books with sexualized content from the juvenile section, whereas the CSL position was to REMOVE them from the library. To Ms. Dillon’s point, a viewpoint discrimination claim would aim to threaten some level of legal jeopardy associated with removing the books, but moving them apparently does not, as evidenced by the decision to move one of the three books voted on by the Trustees on July 10. SLI appears to be the uncompromising party. If you are familiar with the poop metaphor: SLI trustees voted to move 1/3 of the poop from the brownie mix into a separate bowl. Is that a meaningful compromise? I don’t think so, and I don’t think most people would see it that way. The meaningful compromise would have been to move ALL the poop to its own mixing bowl and honestly label it and place the finished product where it could not be accidentally chosen by the unsuspecting patron’s child.
Finally, a crucial aspect of achieving compromise is good faith efforts of both parties. CSL supporters have gone through the formal recall process, including the appeals process that culminated in a vote at the July 10 trustees meeting. On the other hand, the SLI leadership did not even provide its trustees with the recall appeal forms for the 3 books which they were scheduled to vote on. When this was stated by SLI trustee Mr. Pond, Ms. Hotek said, paraphrasing, “You just have to trust the review committee” if you don’t know what you’re voting on. The whole point of elevating recall appeals to the full SLI Board of Trustees to vote on is to have the full board make an informed decision. This failure to inform, and be informed, did not demonstrate a good faith effort. To the discredit of the SLI Board of Trustees, excepting Mr. Pond and Mr. Walker, they did not insist on being fully informed on what they were voting on, which may turn out to be the most important vote they will have ever made as a trustee. I think it was an abrogation of their responsibility as trustees and made them appear detached and disinterested in compromise within the community they are supposed to serve, choosing instead to rubber-stamp whatever Ms. Hotek, Ms. Ross, and the “inside team” had already decided would be the outcome.
Richard Jamieson
North River District, Warren County
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Upholding Freedom of Expression and Promoting Inclusive Dialogue for All
I am writing to you as a concerned citizen of our county, stirred not only by the recent controversy over book banning but also by the ongoing propagation of harmful and prejudiced rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community, which persists in our area. This letter serves as a decisive stand against such actions and speeches, seeking to shed light on the dangers they pose while emphasizing the importance of inclusion, respect, and a culture of acceptance.
The banning of books echoes a disturbing undercurrent of censorship that seeks to curtail the free flow of ideas and information. It encapsulates a perilous slope where the judgment of what is appropriate material is handed over to a select few, potentially suppressing diverse voices and inhibiting our right to intellectual freedom. History unambiguously teaches us how such censorship can lead to the stagnation of thought and impede the growth of a vibrant, diversified society — a reality we must resolutely guard against.
However, the argument against censorship should not be used as a smokescreen for promoting agendas of hate and discrimination. While we are advocating for every voice to be heard, it is equally important to ensure that these voices do not amplify prejudices and biases that cause harm and marginalize members of our community. There is a stark difference between the propagation of varied perspectives and the perpetuation of hateful, damaging rhetoric.
These issues become particularly significant in regard to the persistent discriminatory rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community, which our society sadly continues to witness even today. The LGBTQ+ community is an integral part of our society, deserving as much respect, love, and acceptance as anybody else, and any form of derogatory narrative targeted towards them is not a matter of opinion — it’s an affront to basic human rights and dignity.
As responsible citizens, it is our duty to push back against hatred and bigotry in all its forms. It is our responsibility to combat discrimination and foster understanding, acceptance, and love. Blind devotion to controlling what minds can gather leaves us susceptible to prejudices, unfounded stereotypes, and, ultimately, a narrower vision of what is around us.
Instead, we should channel our efforts into educating each other about the spectrum of the human experience and generate enlightened views about topics often misunderstood or misrepresented — including the complex issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community. By doing so, we can create a safer, more compassionate society where everyone feels acknowledged, valued, and understood.
I implore this community to push back against these damaging trends and promote a culture of understanding, tolerance, and acceptance. Let it serve as a beacon of enlightenment that discourages prejudice and fosters a more informed, understanding community.
Jackie Masella
Warren County
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Incumbent Kristen Pence Responds on Public School Policy Guidelines, Counseling Resources, Parental Review
This letter is in response to a recent Royal Examiner segment regarding the upcoming school board election. It should first be noted that it is the duty of the school board to set policy for the school division and to ensure those policies are in line with state and federal laws.
In 2021 the Virginia Department of Education, not the Virginia School Board Association, as incorrectly stated by my opponent, released model policies pursuant to § 22.1-23.3 of the Code of Virginia. Those model policies became the center of a controversial debate in our community in July and August 2021. Warren County Public Schools’ existing policies were found to be in compliance with applicable nondiscrimination laws, and the policies were updated only by adding the code number to the legal reference footnote in our school division policies prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.
While a school division must remain in compliance with state and federal laws, there are opportunities to adapt policies to fit within our community’s values. A bathroom study to investigate retrofitting multi-stall bathrooms into private stalls was conducted and found to be financially out of reach at the time. Instead, secondary schools added unisex signage and opened up numerous single-user restrooms previously closed to student use. Since the start of the 2021-22 school year, principals at both high schools have found those unisex restrooms to be popular among students for a variety of reasons.
During the October 5, 2022, board meeting, the current Warren County School Board voted unanimously to discontinue policy services through the Virginia School Board Association. Policy services continue to be contracted through Sands Anderson PC to ensure Warren County Public Schools policies are tailored to meet our community values and needs. On Tuesday, July 18, the Virginia Department of Education released the 2023 Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools. The new model policies emphasize parental rights, consent, and involvement in all aspects of their child’s education and counseling services. I will work with my fellow school board members to ensure that Warren County Public Schools are in compliance with these updated policies.
The next concern mentioned by my opponent is the use of the Second Step program, which is just one of many resources used by our school counselors. The Second Step program has been used in most of our elementary schools since 2015 to address the Virginia Department of Education’s mandated counseling standards, which have not changed since 2004. While social-emotional learning has proven to help students learn strategies for coping with bullying, modifying behavior issues, reducing test anxiety, and improving academic performance, it is important to note that Warren County Public Schools did not adopt the optional social-emotional learning standards in its counseling programs. In January 2022, the Board took action to pause the school counseling program while it could be reviewed by parents, the Board, and community members. School counselors gave a presentation at the January 21, 2022, school board work session to publicly address board and community concerns. Parents were invited to meet with counselors and administrators to discuss and review the counseling program at each school. Counselors are happy to discuss curriculum used with parents, and all parents and guardians have the option to opt their child out of counseling services.
Over the past 3.5 years, I have demonstrated my ability to work with my fellow board members and listen to parental and community input while maintaining focus on the academic education of our children.
Kristen J. Pence
Candidate, South River School Board
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the Royal Examiner the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
Commentary: Va.’s disparities reflect why Aldean’s menacing ‘Small Town’ song flies in rural America
Country singer Jason Aldean has reaped a whirlwind of big-media scorn for his intemperate new hit titled “Try That in a Small Town.” As he should.
The seething tone of the lyrics alone are an unvarnished and bellicose call for vigilantism by “good ol’ boys, raised up right” in towns and crossroads outside America’s cities and suburbs.
It widens the troubling geographic and cultural fissure between urban America and its leafy, prosperous bedroom communities and the struggling rural towns that feel they were denied growth and opportunity in recent decades, a split Virginia illustrates well.
Aldean’s lyrics inventory a litany of violent street-level crimes such as sucker-punching someone on a sidewalk, carjacking senior motorists, robbing a liquor store, desecrating the American flag or cursing and spitting on police. Then this warning:
Well, try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
‘Round here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won’t take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don’t
Try that in a small town.
Aldean’s video, however, is far more menacing and malignant. That’s why I’m not linking to it.
He and his band were filmed outside the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, infamous as the site where a white mob lynched a Black teenager named Henry Choate in 1927. Accused, without proof, of attacking a 16-year-old white girl, Choate was seized from his jail cell, beaten with a sledgehammer and dragged through Columbia’s streets behind a car before he was hanged from a courthouse balcony.
Interspersed throughout Aldean’s video is footage of riots and confrontations with police juxtaposed with heartwarming scenes of downhome bonhomie: men hunting ducks, crops being harvested, flags being raised, home movies of backyard football, youth baseball and such. Together, it evokes the sort of unsettling moral dissonance one might experience from watching bits of Ronald Reagan’s hopeful 1984 “Morning in America” reelection ad spliced randomly into “Full Metal Jacket.”
In three minutes and nine seconds, the video crystallizes America’s intractable tribalism that threatens the stability of the republic. It manifested itself Jan. 6 2021, when a mob, exhorted by a defeated president, overran the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to subvert an election’s legitimate outcome.
CMT, the country music cable network, pulled the tune from its lineup. The mayor of Columbia, where the video was shot, told Billboard that he hopes the next video shot in his city will “seek a more positive message.” Rocker Sheryl Crow, who grew up amid the soybean, cotton and corn farms near Kennett in Missouri’s rural Bootheel, tweeted that the video is “not American or small town-like. It’s just lame.”
The scorn, however, will supercharge the song and video in segments of rural America via streaming platforms and small-market radio. It thrives there because of its defiant message to urban and suburban America whose denizens, on average, are more liberal, more affluent, have higher levels of educational attainment and enjoy more stable employment.
The imbalance, regardless of its reasons, is real, and Virginia illustrates the disparity well with its suburban/exurban “Golden Crescent” that arcs from Northern Virginia south to the Richmond region, then southeast down the Peninsula to the thriving cities and counties of Hampton Roads. Comparable pockets of prosperity are clustered around major university towns such as Charlottesville, Harrisonburg and Blacksburg.
Little of the recent development, job creation and population growth those regions enjoyed reached the rural farming, factory and mining communities in Virginia’s fertile Southside and the mountainous Southwest that were the commonwealth’s economic engine for most of the 20th century.
Global trade deals and U.S. policy decisions during the past 30 years hastened the decay of many rural areas. International trade agreements made after the Cold War — the North American Free Trade Agreement (or NAFTA) and China’s admission to the World Trade Organization — sent U.S. manufacturing jobs to cheaper overseas labor markets and helped turn once-bustling textile and furniture factories in cities like Danville and Martinsville into derelict husks.
The decline in domestic cigarette use gradually curbed demand for the cash crop on which Virginia was founded. The tobacco-growing Southside bore the brunt of it.
Clear and present climate concerns have animated a move toward less-polluting energy sources and away from coal. Southwestern Virginia’s landscape is pocked with abandoned mines and the depleted mining communities that once bustled.
While the digital “knowledge economy” flourished in Virginia’s most populous regions where broadband internet abounds, rural areas found themselves left behind. Promises of high-speed digital service, made decades ago, and the jobs they can bring are only now slowly being honored in those areas.
Pushing broadband into rural Va. gives us a chance to act like a commonwealth
It’s jarring for state policymakers in Richmond to hear that the vast outlands of Southwest and Southside Virginia are their afterthoughts, but driving through those towns and seeing the bare foundations and blank windows of shuttered factories and storefronts speaks a discomfiting truth.
Research by the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service shows that 18 localities lost one-tenth or more of their population from 2000 to 2022. All of them, except for Accomack County on the Eastern Shore, were in Southside or Southwest Virginia including Buchanan County, which decreased by 28%. Conversely, 60 localities grew by 10% or more, including 44 with a growth rate at or above 20% in the past 22 years. Northern Virginia exurb Loudoun County saw its population balloon by nearly 2 ½ times since the turn of the century.
Rural areas are not without hope. A 2021 national Gallup survey showed that 48% of respondents prefer to live in small towns or rural areas if possible, up from 39% three years earlier. People are indeed moving to the country, particularly since the pandemic, said Cooper Center demographer Hamilton Lombard. Many rural areas have done a good job attracting, he said, but not at a rate that equals or exceeds death rates from the older rural populations.
“In some rural counties, there are two or even three times more residents in their sixties than in their twenties. For me, the most significant gap that has opened up between rural and urban Virginia has been the age gap,” Lombard said in an email.
The Cooper Center’s projections for future growth suggest the gap will widen. By 2050, the populations of 14 rural counties — again, all in Southside or Southwest Virginia — will drop by one-fifth or more, with Buchanan projected to hemorrhage by 51%. At the same time, 37 localities are projected to increase by 20% or more, with Loudoun expected to increase by 77%. Only one — the Richmond exurb of Powhatan County — could be marginally construed as being in Southside Virginia.
That, along with seeing their small-town folkways and mores mocked in pop culture, makes some rural audiences receptive to hustlers exploiting grievance for their own gain.
There’s only so long that the have-nots can watch the haves enjoy the growth and prosperity they’ve missed before disappointment ossifies into overt hostility. Sadly, as Aldean cynically proves, there’s more money to be made from widening that chasm than from bridging it.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the Royal Examiner the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.