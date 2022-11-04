Opinion
Commentary: How gender, race, age and voter ID laws affect whether a voter actually casts a ballot
Who shows up to cast a ballot and who is allowed to mark a ballot and have it counted will determine which candidates take office and what issues they focus on.
The Conversation asked three scholars on different aspects of voter turnout for their insights as the election approaches.
More women vote, and white women vote differently
Jane Junn, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
As the 2022 midterm elections approach, and in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, new attention is focused on the role of women voters in U.S. elections. Regarding their turnout, three facts are important to keep in mind.
First, women outnumber men in the electorate. In the 2020 presidential election, women made up 53.1% of voters compared with 46.9% of men. This is a consistent pattern over decades.
Second, the gender gap is also a race gap. Women are more likely to support Democratic candidates than men, but there are racial and ethnic differences in that overall trend. While Black, Latina, Asian American, and other women voters of color are strong supporters of Democrats, most white female voters have consistently supported Republican Party candidates.
For example, in 2020, 53% of white women voted for Donald Trump – compared with 46% who supported President Joe Biden.
Third, every election has a unique electorate. So it’s important to distinguish between voter turnout, where mobilization is key, and the patterns of partisan candidate choice. National patterns of voting in presidential elections are different from state and local election trends. And the contours of the voting public change over time, as young people turn 18 and new citizens register to vote.
Young voter turnout is low
John Holbein, University of Virginia
The United States has some of the lowest rates of youth voter turnout in the world. That’s despite the fact that a dominant majority of young people 18 to 24 years old care about politics and public affairs and want to participate in politics.
As my collaborator, political scientist D. Sunshine Hillygus, and I describe in our book “Making Young Voters,” many young people find the process of registering and voting too complex.
There are two ways to address this problem. The first is to revamp civics education to teach young people the skills they need to overcome voting obstacles. The Democracy Prep Charter School Network is a group of schools that structures students’ entire educational experience around “educating responsible citizen scholars for success in the college of their choice and a life of active citizenship.”
The other way is to reform laws to make registration easier and less complex, such as enabling online registration, preregistration of 16- and 17-year-olds and same-day registration and voting.
Both approaches meaningfully increase youth turnout and would help the next generation of young voters.
Voter ID laws affect turnout unequally
Nazita Lajevardi, Michigan State University
In 35 states, voters must provide some form of physical identification when they arrive to cast a ballot. In eight of those states, the strictest rules apply, typically requiring voters who arrive without a proper photo ID to take additional action, such as bring one to the polling place later in the day before their vote will be counted.
These laws make it more difficult for all people to vote but do so unequally. Black and other voters of color are less likely than whites to be able to afford the material burdens of securing qualifying identification, such as even getting to a motor vehicles office to attain the identification required to vote.
The strictest forms of these laws appear to disproportionately affect minority voter turnout.
Further, research shows that minorities are more likely than whites to be asked to actually present their ID at the polls.
And finally, even if voter ID laws are repealed, studies show that their effects last: People who were less likely to have proper ID still don’t show up, even if they don’t need those IDs anymore. That signals voters remain confused about whether they are allowed to vote, even when the law is clear that they can.
By Jane Junn
USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences; John Holbein, University of Virginia; and Nazita Lajevardi, Michigan State University
Jane Junn is USC Associates Chair in Social Sciences and a professor of political science and gender and sexuality studies at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. John Holbein is an associate professor of public policy, politics, and education at the University of Virginia. Nazita Lajevardi is an associate professor of political science at Michigan State University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Commentary: De-emphasizing SATs would be a godsend for students and parents
1080. That’s what I tallied on the SATs more than 40 years ago while attending my college prep high school in Washington, D.C.
Surprisingly, I did better on the math portion, getting 600, but I earned just 480 on the English section. My coursework had revealed the opposite: I struggled in algebra and calculus, yet I aced literature and composition assignments easily.
This stroll down the test-taking lane – “bring at least two No. 2 pencils and get a good night’s sleep beforehand” – comes courtesy of a recent article in the Virginia Mercury by my colleague Nathaniel Cline.
He reported that dozens of colleges in the state, including the University of Virginia, Norfolk State, and Virginia Tech, have relaxed admissions exam requirements. More than 1,800 accredited four-year colleges and universities nationwide will offer ACT/SAT-optional or test-free policies for fall 2023 applicants.
The shift will draw even more scrutiny to the lucrative testing juggernaut that has ruled the college admissions process for decades and struck so much fear, second-guessing, and nausea in high school juniors and seniors. The standardized exams – I took both in high school – didn’t freak me out, though they wreaked havoc with some of my friends.
A James Madison University admissions official told Cline that grades in core courses were more relevant for identifying potential academic success instead of standardized test scores. De-emphasizing the tests will force colleges to look more closely at a student’s entire body of work in high school, including class selection and grades, extracurriculars, and community service.
That’s a worthwhile switch.
“We’ve had an increase in the underrepresented populations,” including low-income and Pell Grant-eligible students, Donna Harper, vice president of access and enrollment management at JMU, told me Wednesday. “The biggest thing for us was attempting to provide better access.”
It might be tougher for higher ed to discern who to admit, but in the long run, the change to optional testing is better for both students and colleges. The former won’t be rejected so easily. By doing the hard work at the start, the latter will probably gain a better indication of who will fare well.
The not-for-profit College Board, which has reported more than $1 billion annually in revenue, produces the test. I doubt the board or the $1 billion-plus industry of testing prep will go quietly, though. There’s just too much cash involved.
The board, by the way, also produces Advanced Placement tests. So it’s still trying to safeguard a chunk of the revenue stream.
The SATs started in 1926 as a college admissions test for a few thousand applicants. The exam has led to controversy, criticism, and plenty of study in the nearly 100 years since it began.
Even the name’s been contentious: It originally was called the Scholastic Aptitude Test, and the idea it was a test of intelligence backed a theory “there was a strong connection between intelligence and race,” as one test history noted. Name changes have continued. A required essay section started in 2005 but later became optional.
Racial gaps in the scores have persisted over time, and critics have said the test is culturally biased. As The Journal of Blacks in Higher Education previously noted, test scores are a key indicator of the disparities in school districts that predominantly Black and brown students usually attend and those attended by white and Asian students.
“Public schools in many neighborhoods with large black populations are underfunded, inadequately staffed, and ill-equipped to provide the same quality of secondary education that is offered in predominantly white suburban school districts,” the journal said in 2005.
Thus, test scores were more a result of the everyday school challenges certain students faced than of any innate ability.
There’s also the disposable income families need to take test prep classes. Obviously, the higher the income, the more likely parents can afford to enroll their children in courses or one-on-one tutoring. Test prep can cost thousands of dollars, news articles note.
The tests themselves have fees, too, though students might be eligible for waivers. The SAT costs $60 this year, for example.
My wife and I, first-generation college students in our families, knew it was important for our three children to do well on the SATs. Because we could pay, we had each take the test several times, beginning in middle school.
(I vividly remember leaving Roger Jr. at the testing site when he was in the seventh grade and how the other students dwarfed him in size. One curious guy asked how old he was.)
A study released last year found that at 100 private colleges, test-optional policies were connected with a 3 to 4% increase in admissions of Pell Grant recipients and a 10 to 12% increase in first-time Black, Latinx, and Native American students.
Imagine what juniors and seniors could do by not having to focus on the SATs. They could use that time on current classes. Or completing community service. Maybe there’s an extracurricular they could fit in.
Parents, meanwhile, could keep a little more money in their pockets.
All of those are good reasons to ditch the SATs. Sorry, College Board.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Alternate Reality
Most of what you need to know about today’s Republican Party is illustrated in their viewpoint about the 2020 election. The party is rife with election skeptics; many of their candidates are deniers and if elected, many will be positioned to influence the outcome of elections after the voting is done.
That large numbers of Republicans still deny the validity of the 2020 election with absolutely no proof illustrates that wishing for a different outcome is overruling their reason, creating a warped viewpoint. This is surely not the criteria for an informed electorate making life-changing decisions. Certainly not all members subscribe to the party’s alternate reality, but their silence is startling and does not bode well for democracy.
This characteristic of self-deception reverberates through the party and is seen in their policies. “Trickledown” economics, where those who need the least relief from taxation influence the laws to increase their advantages is one of the tenets. If the GOP takes charge, we will likely see broad tax cuts, not offset by spending cuts, much as the last British Prime Minister attempted to do and resigned because of Parliamentary disapproval due to the market tailspin.
With majorities, Republican leaders will also likely work against affirming the debt ceiling, money that is already spent, endangering the American and global economies already on shaky ground. Ten years ago, this tactic caused a downgrade to American credit worthiness. We can expect attacks on programs like Social Security and Medicare.
The Supreme Court brought to us by Republican chicanery will again attack civil rights in their next term. The judicial concept of precedence is tossed aside; the 50-year-old Roe vs. Wade decision was upended with little concern for real world results, or promises made in confirmation hearings, and done with the support of a minority of Americans. SCOTUS wants to limit the power of the EPA, charged with protecting clean air and water for Americans families. Hard won voting rights were diminished in previous decisions. A Roberts Court decision toed the Republican line by allowing unlimited campaign contributions by donors. These wealthy donors will expect a return on their investments.
The GOP’s environmental plan will not outlive the election cycle. They ignore recurring 500- and 1000-year storm events, unprecedented wildfires, droughts, and floods, refusing to follow science in favor of their donors wishes to avoid the cost of meeting environmentally favorable reforms. The right overlooks the fact that we are already paying for the damage to the environment in recovery costs to these increasingly intense natural disasters.
The worldwide problem of inflation did not originate in the U.S., nor will it be corrected solely by domestic measures. But the unfunded tax cuts and debt limit fights which are the mainstays of Republican legislatures will worsen inflation, increase deficits, and hand them a self-manufactured weapon – “we can’t afford it” – to wield against Social Security and Medicare.
In contrast, Democratic action instituted measures that drastically reduced deaths and hospitalizations from COVID; crafted a worldwide response to Russian aggression in Ukraine; bolstered support for NATO and approved 2 new members to the organization. Democrats voted for funding to rebuild roads and bridges and renew our crumbling infrastructure. Democrats want to help expand broadband into rural and under-served areas.
There is ample evidence of the deficiency of the GOP grasp on reality. Republican counties had higher COVID death rates than Democratic counties, a result of bad information and decisions promoted by the party. The party is in the grip of a hysteria that depends upon manipulation by unreasonable fear and repetition to overwhelm reason. Their culture prompts them to feel victimized and aggrieved. A minority of radicals holds the entire enterprise hostage to extremism. Gullibility and magical thinking do not make for good decisions. Our futures are at stake. Please look beyond the slogans when you vote this fall.
Steve Foreman
Warren County, Virginia
Opinion
Commentary: A study says Virginians rank third nationally in political engagement. We’ll see in 8 days.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This is a city accustomed to big-league politics. The legacy of former Arkansas Gov.-turned-President Bill Clinton is ubiquitous: libraries, schools, and streets bear his name.
This year, Arkansas has major statewide elections, including those for a U.S. Senate seat and governor. Yard signs sprout like dandelions from almost every parcel of real estate in its capital city.
Virginia, by contrast, has no statewide headline-grabbers, though there are some nail-biter congressional races. The 2nd and 7th Congressional Districts are anybody’s guess as Republicans, riding a wave of momentum, have targeted Democratic representatives in those swing districts. Things are also getting interesting in the 10th District, a district in the Washington suburbs and exurbs where the Democratic incumbent should have an edge but where the Republican challenger has mounted a formidable campaign.
This commonwealth draws a bye on statewide races. This is the one even-numbered year in every six in which no U.S. Senate race exists. And Virginia elects its governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general in odd-numbered years.
While Arkansas has more marquee contests, odds are that voters in Virginia are more knowledgeable and engaged in the few races in which they will vote in eight days than Arkansans will be, an analysis by fintech services provider WalletHub suggests.
The study ranks Virginia as the nation’s third most politically engaged state, trailing first-place Maryland and second-place New Jersey, according to its broad-based analysis of multiple metrics and political and election data. The information was drawn from independent, nonprofit research organizations such as OpenSecrets.org, the Center for Responsive Politics, U.S. Census data, Ballotpedia, AmeriCorps, the National Conference of State Legislatures, the Thomas B. Fordham Institute and the job-search website Indeed.
Arkansas sits on the opposite end of the spectrum: 50th in average political engagement.
Why was the enormous gulf between Virginia and her Deep South sister and other states less civically or politically attuned?
The obvious built-in advantage for both Virginia and neighboring Maryland is their proximity to the seat of the national government.
Washington is a company town, and politics is the company. Business is brisk 24/7/365 and never knows a recession or a bear market. That imperative spills overabundantly into neighboring Virginia and Maryland. As in D.C., situational awareness is a prerequisite for the broad array of business that is tied to Uncle Sam in these two states.
“Consider how many people work in government or for companies that do work for the government,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.
“The percentage of people in the public sector in Virginia is probably higher than anywhere else, and it’s not just in Northern Virginia, but also in Hampton Roads with the military and veterans,” he said.
But being astute about government is not confined to the state’s most populous areas. In every region of Virginia, voters keep close track of issues that affect their communities.
Over many years of traveling Virginia and covering politics in areas as diverse as remote southwestern counties, the leafy suburbs of Arlington, Southside’s struggling former mill towns, and Navy-dominated Norfolk, I found people conversant with not only their own political and governmental issues but those making news in Richmond and in Washington.
It also helps that voters in Virginia (and New Jersey) have more experience with elections. Ours is one of only a handful of states that hold general elections every November. Even-numbered years are for elections for federal offices – Congress and the presidency. Virginia reserves odd-numbered years for state government elections: the House of Delegates every other year; races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, as well as the state Senate every four years.
Only Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey, and Virginia will hold state elections in 2023. Virginia will elect new state senators and delegates.
“I think it’s meaningful from the perspective of engagement that Virginia holds elections every year,” said Kyle Kondik, the director of communications for the University of Virginia Center for Politics and managing editor of “Sabato’s Crystal Ball.”
Turnout for elections in Virginia – particularly the one next week with no statewide races on the ballot – pales alongside that for presidential-year elections, yet Virginians are showing up in impressive numbers.
In the 2020 elections, the 4.5 million Virginians who voted shattered the state’s record for turnout in any election, with an increase of 13% over the 3.9 million who voted in the presidential race four years earlier – the year Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was his party’s vice-presidential nominee. Last November, the 3.6 million votes cast in the gubernatorial election was a 26% dropoff from the 2020 turnout, but it obliterated the previous record turnout for a governor’s race (2.6 million in 2017) by 25%.
And this year, early voting figures compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project suggest a turnout even larger than that seen in the 2018 “blue wave” midterm election that put Democrats in control of Congress and gave the party seven of Virginia’s 11 U.S. House seats. As of Oct. 26, Virginians had cast 473,735 early ballots either in person or by mail, compared with 344,594 who voted early in the 2018 midterms, an increase of more than one-third, but the liberalized early voting measures Virginians enjoy now were not in place then.
Other factors that figure into the study’s measurement of political engagement included education and income.
According to U.S. Census Bureau educational attainment data released this year, Virginia ranks eighth nationally in the percentage of people aged 25 or older who have at least a four-year college degree.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis ranks the commonwealth 14th nationally in per capita personal income and 13th among states in gross domestic product for the second quarter of 2022.
There’s one more category that reckoned prominently in the rankings and gives Virginia a powerful edge over most any other state: how much money it pumps into political campaigns and committees. That’s where our uncommonwealth punches above its weight with only about 8 million people. We rank seventh behind the likes of California, Texas, New York, and Florida, according to OpenSecrets.org.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Commentary: Washington Gas loves its customers too much for their own good
Washington Gas has been emailing its Virginia customers this month to offer them rebates if they buy new gas appliances, including home heating equipment (up to $700) and water heaters (up to $400). What the message doesn’t say is that this is a terrible deal. Customers will be able to get far bigger rebates if they wait until January and buy electric equipment instead.
Under the just-passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Uncle Sam will provide upfront discounts of up to $8,000 for an electric heat pump that provides both heating and air conditioning and $1,750 for a heat pump water heater. Electric stoves and clothes dryers also qualify for discounts. If you’re converting from gas and your electric panel isn’t sized to handle the extra electric load, the IRA will provide up to $4,000 for an upgrade. (For a full rundown of rebates and tax credits for homes, see this list from Rewiring America.)
It used to be that gas furnaces were more efficient and cheaper to operate than most electric heating options, but today the reverse is true: An EnergyStar heat pump uses energy more efficiently and costs less to operate than a fossil fuel furnace or boiler. A heat pump water heater, which I’d never even heard of until recently, is more efficient than gas or a standard electric hot water heater and saves money on operation.
Advances in heat pump technology and induction stoves, concerns about climate change, and growing awareness of the dangers of burning fossil fuels indoors mean the switchover from gas to electricity would have happened without the IRA. But the IRA’s rebates are expected to goose the transition and transform the building sector.
Many consumers haven’t heard about the IRA’s rebates yet and may not have given much thought to home electrification. They need this information but won’t get it from their gas company.
Washington Gas is pushing its gas appliance rebates now for an even bigger reason, though, and one that makes it especially important that customers give them a pass: Installing an expensive new gas furnace locks you into the company’s fond embrace for the life of the furnace, no matter how high natural gas prices go.
It’s true that electric appliances will tie you to your electric utility (unless you have solar panels), and electricity rates have also been rising. But electricity rates are going up mainly because fossil fuel costs have skyrocketed. Dominion Energy Virginia, for example, cited a 100% increase in the price of natural gas when it asked for a rate hike this summer. As the electric grid gets greener year by year, lower-priced wind and solar energy will moderate electricity prices. Your gas utility, on the other hand, will never have anything to sell you but gas.
It gets worse. Gas companies must maintain their pipelines and infrastructure network regardless of how many customers they have. Those costs will be spread over a shrinking rate base as more and more customers switch over to electricity, raising rates for the remaining customers. If you buy a new gas furnace now, you will be trapped in that shrinking pool of customers, paying ever more to maintain pipelines.
Today, Washington Gas charges customers a flat “system charge” of $11.25 per month, plus supply and distribution costs based on how much gas is used that month. Customers who electrify their homes escape the monthly system charge and gain the convenience of dealing with just one utility. But the real savings come in not being part of a shrinking rate base paying an ever-larger share of the gas company’s fixed costs.
That makes Washington Gas’s rebate offer doubly dangerous for customers who don’t know about the IRA. Someone whose old gas furnace is on the fritz might see the email and decide to use that small rebate to buy a new gas furnace when they would be far better off keeping the old one limping along for a few more months. Come 2023, they would then reap the benefit of an electric heat pump with a rebate ten times as large.
Consumers are set to save a lot of money and energy under the IRA’s incentives for home electrification — but not if they get locked into fossil fuels first.
by Ivy Main, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Commentary: A mother’s grief spurred advocacy against gun violence. Will others listen?
When Candace Blue became part of the club no parent wants to join, she faced a stark choice:
Totally shut down following the shooting death of her only child, 25-year-old Namel Prince Augustine.
Or transform that mindless violence on a Chesapeake sidewalk in 2018 so that parents and siblings confronting similar circumstances could find support – and a reason to keep going.
Blue chose the latter. But it took time, perseverance, and help from friends and people she met who had suffered murders of their own children.
“I just go and talk and try to encourage kids,” she told me this week, “and seek out what they’re in need of.”
I learned about Blue at an “Evening of Hope,” a Norfolk event where the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, chorale members, and nonviolence advocates comforted the relatives of those slain in shootings. Organizers also honored first responders.
A photo montage of those killed in Hampton Roads shootings included Sierra Jenkins, the Virginian-Pilot reporter slain outside a restaurant bar while caught in the crossfire.
However, it was impossible to ignore that nearly every photo was of a Black male. Homicide victims and suspects across the country are disproportionately African American men and teenagers.
The Hampton Roads slayings, then, were a disturbing representation of that trend in miniature.
“When are we going to get a handle on this?” Blue challenged the crowd of 1,000 that night. “I didn’t ask for it, and my son didn’t ask for it.”
“Don’t let another mother suffer,” she continued.
Augustine was getting ready to start a new job and planned to attend Tidewater Community College in an automotive program. He wanted to get his own place for himself and his then-3-year-old-daughter, Samorah.
He was found on a sidewalk near his grandmother’s home, where he lived. Blue said Augustine was returning from a convenience store, and she believes it was a robbery.
Det. Alison Robare, the Chesapeake Police Department’s cold case detective, told me Wednesday the case is still open and being “actively investigated.” No one has ever been arrested.
“I do believe he knew the suspect,” she said. “The likelihood is it could’ve been a robbery, or a physical altercation began.”
Anyone with information can call Robare at 757-382-8246.
Within a year of the slaying, Blue started an anti-violence foundation named after her son. The nonprofit Namel Prince Foundation holds peer-led support group meetings for parents of slain children. Participants work through their grief and try to move forward.
The foundation has raised money to award about a dozen scholarships for college expenses. It has worked with Shark City Drum and Dance Corps, a local youth organization that performed at the Norfolk event and had folks in the crowd bobbing their heads.
The orchestra concert occurred a day after Gov. Glenn Youngkin journeyed to Norfolk to announce “Operation Bold Blue Line,” his administration’s plan to invest in policing around the state to reduce violent crime. The proposal includes accelerating the payment of $75 million for equipment and training to state and local agencies and a $30 million campaign to recruit officers from in and outside of Virginia.
It’s heavy on law enforcement efforts. That’s understandable, given a recent increase in homicides and violent crimes in the Commonwealth. Some police agencies are having a hard time filling vacancies, a problem exacerbated since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.
Yet it’s also important to bolster foundations like the one run by Blue. They’re on the ground doing time-consuming work that’s difficult to measure. They’re run on a shoestring. They’ve received only dollops of state funding; many rely on private donations.
Several nonprofits were started by family members of people gunned down in domestic violence, street crime, or random shootings.
The fiancée of Quincy Jones started the Abu Unity Foundation after Jones was shot dead while waiting for a cab in 2003 in Newport News. It provides mentoring, workshops, and performing arts to children and young adults.
Carol Adams, a Richmond police officer, began her eponymously named foundation in 2014 to assist families facing domestic violence and other traumatic crimes. Her mother was killed in a domestic violence shooting in 1980 when Adams was 17.
Starting the organization was “a part of God’s plan,” Adams told me this week. “Working with the children is really, really important.”
Monica Atkins founded Stop the Violence: 757 after her adult son was killed in a drive-by shooting in Portsmouth in 2014. Its website notes: “It’s not enough to talk about it. We need to be in the community to save our future.”
Blue, who spoke at the concert, splits her time between her day job supervising the city of Virginia Beach’s housing programs, running the foundation, and helping raise her granddaughter, who’s now 7. It’s sad that so many grandparents are thrust into that latter role after the violent slayings of their own offspring.
“I hope and I pray that she’s able to maneuver this cycle of her life,” Blue said of her granddaughter.
Tending to the next generation gives her purpose – and hope. “You have to build,” she told me. “We want to show there are opportunities for better things.”
I pray more people to hear her message – and heed it.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Commentary: How will Virginia’s new Office of Trails spend $89 million?
The Eastern Shore and the Shenandoah Valley have few things in common, but both regions of the state share a deep desire to turn old rail corridors into new walking and biking trails — and $1 million in seed money from the state to get started.
Since the General Assembly appropriated a historic $89 million for a new Office of Trails earlier this year, advocates and local officials alike have been wondering which projects will win funding and how soon the money could start flowing. While a number of lawmakers have already bragged to their constituents about securing funds for regional projects, no spending decisions beyond the first $5 million round have been made.
Fighting for funding
When Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, first made access to the great outdoors part of his political profile by crafting legislation to improve state parks, his motivation was part personal passion and part looking out for his district. Two decades later, his commitment to include unprecedented trail funding in the budget came from the same place.
“The main driver for me is doing things to improve the economies in rural Virginia by playing to the strengths of rural Virginia without turning it into urban Virginia,” he said.
The senator first found new allies for trail funding in the General Assembly last year when society’s pandemic-triggered return to nature — and a large state surplus thanks to federal relief funds — inspired lawmakers to include $10 million in the budget for walking and biking projects.
Lawmakers allocated even more funding to trails this summer. Outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam’s biennial budget initially proposed more than $200 million for trails, but Senate and House negotiations whittled that amount down to a still impressive $89 million. Passing such a huge sum out of the House and Senate required “certain understandings” as to how the millions would be spent, according to Hanger.
“There are earmarked line items for specific trails, and those we will fund at that level,” he explained. “In other areas it’s similar to larger capital funding projects in the state budget where we put them all in a pool and then do cost estimates. We don’t want to set specific budget items out because we want to build these project costs from the ground up rather than folks knowing we are planning on spending a set amount of money on each project.”
To each region its own
The official record of lawmakers’ financial negotiations came in the form of a letter to Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller this summer. The Commonwealth Transportation Board formalized legislators’ wish list in August via a resolution to assign $1 million each to five favored trails: the Eastern Shore Rail Trail, the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail, the Tobacco Heritage Trail, the Peaks to Creeks Trail, and the Craig Valley Trail.
Scattered across the commonwealth, the five trails represent the preferences of powerful politicians as much as they do one of the key factors the new Office of Trails will be weighing as it prioritizes which projects get funding — geographic diversity. The other critical criterion will be the need to balance the creation of new regional trails with the connection of existing trails.
Advocates hope the process for picking projects can be as removed from politics as possible through a potential prioritization process similar to SMART SCALE, which seeks to remove pork barrel preferences from transportation planning.
“We need a prioritization process to figure out what our top-tier trails are and which ones are secondary,” said Cat Anthony, president of the Virginia Trails Alliance. “There needs to be a balance between urban and rural trails to make sure both types of environments for trails are funded.”
Office assignments
Angel Deem, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s chief of policy, won’t commit to any prioritization process just yet. However, she believes the Office of Trails’ first two tasks — creating a trails clearinghouse and crafting a state trails plan — will ensure transparency as the $89 million in funding is allotted.
The trails data clearinghouse will bring all information on trails across the commonwealth under one umbrella, including mapping, cost estimates, alignments, and whether a project has already passed planning and environmental review.
“This will show folks where trails are that they can access and help local governments to know what trails they could possibly work to fund and build,” said Deem.
The Office of Trails will also assemble a state trails plan similar to Virginia’s statewide rail plan. VDOT hopes to have outreach underway by the middle of next year, but for now, the focus is on crafting position descriptions so that new staff recruitment can be completed later this winter.
Of the three positions available at the Office of Trails, Deem is certain one will be focused on project planning while the other will specialize in assisting localities with everything from funding agreements to project applications. VDOT is holding off on hiring the third position until the agency is sure where that manpower will be needed most.
“A lot of times, we get additional objectives and no staffing to go along with it, but [with the Office of Trails] we just wanted to start conservatively and have the option to add someone on the back end as we get our arms around the full scope,” said Deem.
Even before the new office is fully staffed, VDOT plans to start the planning process for the five favored trails with consultants. The $89 million in trails funding has to be spent by the end of the fiscal year 2024, meaning in 17 months, the General Assembly could snatch any unspent money back to address other concerns.
“By early next year, you’re going to start seeing some outcomes,” said Deem.
$89 million isn’t enough
With a $266 million projected price tag for the 43-mile Fall Line Trail through Richmond as a reference, exhausting the existing trail dollars ought to be no problem. The bigger conundrum will likely be where further funding can be found.
The $89 million lawmakers allotted to trails this year came out of the general fund, which means advocates and legislative champions will have to fight for more money every year unless a dedicated source of funding can be found. The dollars will dry up if a winning coalition can’t be cobbled together.
“I hope this is not a one-time deal because trails need a dedicated, sustainable pot of money every year so that new trails can be built and existing trails can be maintained,” Anthony said. “We need sustainable funding for years to come.”
The prospects for dedicated trails dollars currently appear bleak, however, with even Sen. Hanger — perhaps trails’ most vocal supporter — opposed to the idea: “Maybe we could come up with some dedicated funding source for trails, but right now when we have a surplus we can allocate, I would not be looking in that direction and instead would look to the general fund,” he said.
With the question of potential further funding unanswered, the Office of Trails is aiming to make the state trails plan the basis for an array of applications for federal funding.
“Trails can be funded from a number of programs, so the trails plan can really support applications for other funding programs and not necessarily continue [relying on] dedicated general fund money,” Deem explained. “It will provide more credence to trails either identified in the state trails plan or which meet the criteria in the state plan for regional trails. There is an opportunity to continue to build these trails. It’s just that it will be the result of applying for funding through a variety of other sources that bike/ped trails qualify for.”
Hanger, for one, believes localities are also ready to contribute to these community connectors. The increased tourism alone should be enticing enough to many areas that have witnessed the revitalization of small towns along other pathways like the Virginia Creeper Trail in the state’s southwest.
On the Eastern Shore, the steel rails from the abandoned train corridor are being sold off to help finance the coming trail construction. In the Shenandoah Valley, trail backers still need to acquire the right-of-way before considering construction costs.
“I think there is adequate funding out there to do most of what we envision right now,” said Hanger. “There will be a need for raising additional money to support some aspects of the trail, but we have the plan to cover most of the costs here locally.”
by Wyatt Gordon, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.