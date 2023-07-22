Opinion
Commentary: I Don’t Get It
I have been following recent news articles and commentaries regarding the split between the county planning commissioners and community support for over 55 developments in Rockland. Regarding the Rockland opportunity, I see signs advocating keeping Rockland rural.
I have been doing a lot of research on 55+ developments as a possible place to retire as I move to my golden years. They not only offer advantages to senior citizens but economic growth opportunities for the community as well. We should consider this before we railroad the idea like we seem to do to most things around here that appear different on the surface.
When you investigate the benefits, you will find several facts that would fit nicely into a community like ours. Let’s start by talking about the tax benefits. The Front Royal /Warren County location and its proximity to the northern Virginia area are very important. The natural beauty with which we are blessed is a huge magnet for city folk. They dream to retire to an area like ours. But we all know how expensive it is to live in these urban areas, as well as the housing cost.
Many seniors want to downsize and sell their houses and move to a less expensive place. Because of our location, affordable real estate, and lower tax rates, senior citizens can relocate here and still be close to their original homes, family, and friends.
They are looking to pay between $550-$800K for 2,400 square feet of housing. This can be confirmed by checking the current pricing of homes at The Trilogy over 55 community off 522 in Fredrick County. If you look at other demographics of this group, you will discover that they have disposable income to spend on eating locally at our restaurants. They purchase goods and services and support community activities both financially and by volunteering. They do not impact school resources or costs, rather, they contribute. Our new hospital is a real asset to this group. That brings more revenue to our community, along with attracting skilled professionals.
The upcoming construction of the $25 million railroad flyover by VDOT will open this area even more for future development. This is a much-needed project that will improve the safety and convenience of citizens. It will make it harder to limit residential growth once complete. I think the time has passed in restricting growth. The “now” goal is to establish a growth plan in anticipation of what is coming.
Mr. Runyon’s development plan is solid and makes the best use of that property. Bringing the senior demographic will be a win /win for our community with new tax revenue from a group that appreciates the rural environment and will protect the lifestyle it promotes. The only challenge I can see with the project is providing a sustainable water supply system. But I am sure Mr. Runyon will have a plan to cover that issue.
Lastly, there is another property that should be considered for a 55+ community: The Swan Farm. Now the Heptad property in Front Royal, the property has been up for sale without success for over the last 20 years. The views are wonderful, and the property’s location near the new hospital and grocery shopping would be very attractive to seniors. Again, the community will receive all the benefits without pressure on the school system. It also has the availability to use both the water and sewer treatment provided by the Town.
We are living under constant change and growth. That will never stop. It’s time that we embrace this by planning in advance of these changes with solutions that will work to the benefit of our community. I really don’t get why offering this growth opportunity to seniors at the best time in their life would be a bad thing to do for our community.
I don’t get it. Do you?
Michael Graham
Former Front Royal Town Manager
Every Human Being Deserves to be Educated in the Truth
(Writer’s Note: I originally shared this text as a statement to the Warren County Board of Supervisors during a public comment session last night (July 18). I wasn’t able to attend in person, so it was read on my behalf by Kelsey Lawrence.)
My name is Bridget Randolph. I lived in Front Royal, VA, from the ages of 5-22, and my father is still a resident. While I lived here, my family were parishioners at St. John’s Catholic Church. I also attended Christendom College, graduating summa cum laude in 2009 with a degree in History. As an early and avid young reader, I received a lot of benefit from my access to the programs and collections of Samuels’ Public Library – from the “Book It!” summer reading challenges (I always earned that personal pan pizza!) to the annual creative writing contest, the kind librarians, and of course – the books. All of these still serve me today as a professional actor, writer, business consultant, entrepreneur, and leadership coach.
But that’s not the main reason I’m sharing today. In 2017, I lost my youngest sister, Rose, when she took her own life at the age of 19. She had recently graduated at the top of her high school class and was about to begin her undergraduate program at UVA on a full scholarship. She planned to go to medical school afterward. While we can never know all the factors that lead up to such a decision, we do know that one of those factors was her diagnosed PTSD, which she struggled with as a result of growing up as a gay teen in the toxic culture of the Front Royal Catholic home-school/St John’s church community, and the bullying and abuse she was subjected to by that community.
Rose gave a speech at her school a year and a half before she passed. In that speech, she shared this story, which I’ve edited slightly here for length.
“I had so many questions and doubts, and no way to answer them; but when I was about 10, … my chance to educate myself had finally come, and during the 45 minutes that my mother was gone each day [at church…I] biked a mile and a half to the library to take out forbidden books, which I hid under my mattress to read later. I read everything from Harry Potter to the Qu’ran and found my worldview infinitely expanded. … As the inconsistencies I had questioned my whole life were resolved, I felt as though I had woken up from a bad dream. …Treasure the education you receive here; it’s so easy to take for granted. …Every human being deserves to be educated in the truth.”
You can read her whole speech online if you Google her name (Rose Randolph) and school (Portsmouth Abbey). But the point is that there are so many others in this town like her, for whom this library is a source of safety, truth, comfort, and community in an environment that hates them and wants them not to exist. And I truly believe that is why these people want to remove these specific books. Not because they are “pornographic” (a ludicrous claim, and that’s coming from someone who at the age of 12 actually did complain to the librarian that I had checked out a Madeleine L’Engle book from the teen section that included a lesbian character – she was very gracious about it). But because they know that if we have access to safety and truth, their lies and oppression will not hold.
To the people who want to ban free speech in the name of protecting kids: you claim to care about “the children.” Spoiler: some of your children are already gay. They are non-binary and trans. They are queer. They are questioning. They are doubting. They are seeking truth. Preventing them from accessing information and community won’t change that. It will, however, put them at grave risk of mental and physical harm. Some of them, like me, whether LGBTQ+ or not, will cut you out of their lives when they’re old enough to get away from you. And some of them, like my sister, will be lost to this culture war that wants them dead. It’s up to you if you are going to be one of the people who stays in your children’s lives, helps to keep them alive, and shows them they are loved, or if you will lose them forever. Choose wisely.
Bridget Randolph
Brooklyn, New York
(longtime resident of Front Royal, VA)
Think Before You Vote!
Thomas Hinnant’s “Keep Rockland Rural …” (Royal Examiner, 7/9/23) was a whistle calling a crowd to overwhelm another meeting, not unlike the library brouhaha, in my opinion.
“Stand together to keep National Developers off of our agricultural land” — they’ll turn “farmland into high-density housing” and “developers rarely use local labor,” he writes.
The only Rockland project seeking rezoning isn’t “our” land, nor is it “farmland”! It is an 18-hole golf course downsizing to 9-holes and converting 104 acres (of 195+ acres) into a quiet, over-55 community that will create jobs, stimulate the local economy, and leave behind housing near job centers east of us for younger families.
Hinnant authoritatively claims, “Housing developments rarely, if ever, contribute as much tax revenue as they end up costing the county in infrastructure development.” Wow, is that half-baked! No time frame, no mention of the existing infrastructure, no discussion of permitting requirements, and no hint at the type of development — not what one should expect from an “Industry: Real Estate Developers” person, as he was listed on the Virginia Public Access Project (vpap.org) website notation of his $500 state campaign contribution to Supv. Oates before becoming her “consultant” at $4k a month up to $20K!
Had people spent as much time studying the budget as they did in the children’s section of the library before overwhelming that public hearing, we might all have seen that the three largest expenditures in Warren County’s budget are public education, public safety, and debt service. It is the increased population of children, not retirees, that will increase our taxes!
Now that women no longer have reproductive choices, taxes have to go up! Think — More children, more schools, more mouths to feed, more domestic stress, more social services, more police — but no worries! Retirees will share the bill without further stressing those three main budgetary line items.
Hinnant is demonstrating mob rule. The way to make yourselves heard is not by overwhelming a county meeting in response to inflammatory claims, it’s at the ballot box. If you don’t want to look at housing developments, and you don’t want taxes to go up, then stop voting for people with positions that guarantee population growth!
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Commentary: Virginia Must Act in Support of Digital Assets
Digital assets like cryptocurrency, NFTs, blockchain services, and metaverse technologies are a transformative force reshaping our economy. As of this year, digital assets are used by 46 million people in the US, and Virginia ranks No. 7 among the top states in the country that are creating a digital economy.
While plenty of Virginians are embracing these technologies, many lawmakers at the state and federal levels are still hesitant to support them. Meanwhile, countries across Europe and Asia have recognized the potential of digital assets and have already begun implementing clear and reasonable regulations that foster their growth and innovation. If we want to remain competitive on the global stage, our legislative bodies must act swiftly and decisively in support of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies.
For those who aren’t familiar, digital assets – such as Bitcoin or Ethereum – offer individuals and businesses a secure and decentralized method of conducting transactions. By using advanced mathematics and cryptography (the scientific art of writing or solving codes) to create a transparent and immutable ledger of transactions, digital assets eliminate the need for intermediaries such as banks, reduce business operating costs and solve real-world problems.
Currently, businesses such as OodlesBlockchain and IBM, are using blockchain technology to streamline supply chains, making them more transparent and efficient. This is particularly relevant information for Virginians involved in the state’s robust agricultural sector, where this technology could enhance traceability and reduce fraud. With constant innovations in the crypto space, digital assets’ potential benefit business owners in the Commonwealth is limitless.
With the introduction of any new technology, however, lawmakers are bound to have concerns. While it is true that the anonymous nature of cryptocurrency has allowed a small number of bad actors to engage in criminal activities, it is important to note that only 0.15% of all cryptocurrency volume in 2022 was used for illegal purposes, with the overwhelming majority of crypto being used for legitimate transactions. Another concern is market volatility, as prices of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate rapidly due to speculative trading, changes in market sentiment, technological advancements, or macroeconomic events.
Criminality and volatility are certainly valid concerns, but we ought to address these problems through proper regulation, just as other countries have done. Japan, for example, requires crypto exchanges to register with the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and adhere to anti-money laundering regulations, as well as counter the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) obligations. The nation has also established the Japanese Virtual Currency Exchange Association (JVCEA) and requires all crypto exchanges to be members of the organization. Additionally, all trading gains generated in Japan from cryptocurrency are classified miscellaneous income, and investors are taxed accordingly. These are the kind of steps that Virginia and national lawmakers should be considering.
Fortunately, the US has not gone completely silent on digital assets, as the Biden administration has dipped its toes into regulating the technologies with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021. According to Section 80603 of the Act, any company or person who “transfers digital assets on behalf of another person” is considered a “broker,” and thus, every centralized cryptocurrency exchange, such as Coinbase or Kraken, must issue a Form 1099-B to each customer and to the IRS to collect taxes for these transactions. These taxes are important, as they will create an estimated $11 billion in additional government revenue over the next 10 years.
On the state level, Virginia has also taken some small steps on regulating digital assets. A bill passed in 2022 by the General Assembly permits banks in the Commonwealth to provide virtual currency custody services so long as the bank has adequate protocols in place to effectively manage the associated risks. This policy represents a positive step forward but is only just the beginning of what must be done to support digital assets.
Indeed, our government’s lack of bold and decisive action is already having consequences, as many businesses in the crypto sector are looking to take their business out of the country. Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States, has opened a business in Bermuda, and its competitor, Gemini, is considering moving some of its business to the United Arab Emirates. We must act now if we want to take advantage of all that digital assets have to offer. This window of opportunity will not be open forever.
The Virginia Blockchain Council calls on the General Assembly and Congress to prioritize the growth of digital assets. By collaborating with industry experts, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders, our lawmakers must develop a comprehensive regulatory framework that balances innovation, consumer protection, and the mitigation of potential risks. By embracing digital assets and fostering an environment that encourages their growth, the United States, and Virginia, can solidify their position as global leaders in this transformative industry and promote economic prosperity for us all.
by Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
By Greg Leffel
Greg Leffel is the Founder and Executive Director of the Virginia Blockchain Council.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Legal Constraints and Community Harmony: The Samuels Public Library Controversy
No matter our opinions about the appropriateness of a particular book(s) for Samuels Public Library’s collections, we cannot expect the librarians or the library board to act illegally or in a way that would open them up to lawsuits in response to community concerns. This would be an impossible solution.
Complaining that the library refuses to separate or cull books in a way that the law would consider discriminatory — specifically because they contain LGBTQ themes or support LGBTQ beliefs or behaviors — will not bear fruit except to further divide Warren County and increase rancor and hurt among us.
I have heard talk lately of “we won’t stop until our demands are met.” Some of the Clean Up Samuels demands *cannot* legally be met.
All of us must be open to compromises and solutions on both “sides” and in the middle. If one side feels the matter is too important for compromise and will only be satisfied by total capitulation by everyone else, I fear we will just end up with two libraries: one public, and one private, dividing our support and funding.
Perhaps that will be the only solution if most of us will not at least acknowledge that there are some limits to what Samuels may do.
Dixie Dillon Lane
Front Royal, VA
Be Careful What You Wish For
I have followed with great interest the debate over rezoning sections of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club as a residential development. Although I now live in Linden, my Quaker ancestors were some of the first settlers of the Rockland area in the late 1720s and early 1730s. I frequently visit sites off of Fairground Road where my ancestors are buried, and this beautiful rural area holds tremendous personal and historical significance for my family. In a perfect world, it would not be my preference to see a housing development built on the SVGC golf course.
Having said that, we do not live in a perfect world. Speaking with the voice of experience, I want to caution opponents of Mr. Richard Runyon’s development plans to be careful about what they wish for.
As I mentioned, I live in Linden. Shortly after I moved up onto Blue Mountain (over two decades ago), a couple by the name of Roscoe proposed to turn a sprawling, derelict orchard property into an Audubon-approved golf destination with a modest number of houses, a restaurant, and an artisan’s village. Predictably, it met with opposition from locals (myself included), who, over the course of a couple of years of making the Roscoes jump through hoops to demonstrate their good intentions, finally managed to defeat their project. This opened the door for the property to be split up and sold off in a hodgepodge of less cohesive or carefully considered development projects. A randomly architected and poorly landscaped collection of houses is scattered across the crown of the mountain. A winery occupies the stretch of Freezeland Road, which affords the most spectacular views to mountain residents — views that now begin to be blocked as the winery’s untrimmed cypress fence grows unchecked. Almost twenty years later, I still wonder what might have been if we, residents of the mountain, had worked with the Roscoes instead of against them.
Mr. Runyon cautions (in his March 5, 2023 interview with the Royal Examiner) that development is coming and that if he, a native who cares deeply for the area, isn’t the one to sensitively manage it in the coming years, then inevitably someone else will rezone and develop the property, resident’s opposition notwithstanding. He is not wrong. Mr. Runyon also stresses that former county planning director Taryn Logan emphasized to him that if the development moves forward, it must be “pretty.” To me, “pretty” means more than just encompassing the development with golf greens or parkland; it means making sure the architecture of the homes and landscaping of the lots are appropriate to a rural valley setting. In the area of South Carolina’s low country where my parents retired, many of the developments have been exquisitely architected and beautifully landscaped and are considered assets to the area. It can be done.
Having learned a painful lesson in what comes from emotionally and reflexively opposing what was, in retrospect, a thoughtful, cohesive development plan here in Linden, I encourage citizens of Rockland not to make the same mistake. Again, speaking as someone with deep ancestral roots in Rockland, someone who has zero desire to see poorly-conceived development in the area, I urge opponents to be careful what you wish for. I don’t want to see what happened to us here on Blue Mountain eventually happen to you in Rockland. Please consider Blue Mountain a cautionary tale and thoughtfully consider what might be achieved by working with Mr. Runyon instead of working against him.
L. Henderson
Linden, VA
The Cultural Divide the Library Controversy Reveals
Considering all the emphasis on “the 53”, I finally wrote the Royal Examiner, identifying as one and summarizing the Library’s response to one of my Requests for Reconsideration.
A counter letter to the Royal Examiner, some of whose points in quotes follow, posits that any expectation on the part of a library patron that a book will actually be removed by following the official Library procedure petitioning for a book’s removal reveals, not a respect for due process, but rather (gasp): a “breathtaking degree of entitlement.” We can be grateful that Samuels is more broad-minded.
The book in question (“Prince & Knight”) is designed for 3 to 6-year-olds. It has pictures. So no, while 3 to 6-year-olds are not “driving themselves to the Library,” and while it is true that “most” 3-year-olds do not “read,” 3-year-olds can look at pictures, and plenty of 6-year-olds can read. It is easily imagined, to anyone with an imagination, that a parent or older sibling could be helping one child find “Where the Wild Things Are” while a second child, still in the guardian’s sight line, picks up an innocuous-looking book a few yards away. The innocuous-looking book has cute pictures of “Prince and Knight” as Groom and Groom. The inability of the parent to bi-locate does not render them irresponsible. Additionally, it appears necessary to note that a parent could potentially have more than one child to look after in the children’s section at Samuels.
These observations lose their snide potency upon cursory inspection, and they fail to offer a defense of the content of “Prince and Knight” or any other book whose removal was petitioned. This is a fight for our culture and the public square. Nobody objects to “Blueberries for Sal,”; or “Andy and the Lion,”; or “Mike Mulligan and the Steam-shovel”; or “The Little House.” There are tons and tons of great children’s books that Samuels can fill their shelves with that won’t offend anybody, that isn’t promoting a controversial worldview, and that kids will love. Why not ‘curate’ those? The answer is becoming more obvious the longer the argument goes on: the fight is over children, and that fight has moved implacably to the public square. A worldview seems to be taking center stage that prioritizes sexualizing children, and it would seem to have a lot of money and institutional power behind it. Sure, we that oppose it can just “bow out” of the public square: but that cedes the public square to that worldview. I’m not trying to get a book into the Library titled: “Amy Has a Woman and a Man for a Mom and a Dad” or “You Can Only Marry a Person of the Opposite Sex and Other Cautionary Tales.” That’s just plain creepy. But somehow, nobody is supposed to be creeped out by clunkily intentional titles like “You Need to Chill” (a new book in Samuel’s children’s collection, which breezily informs any child who might be asking that it’s not strange a boy they knew just became a girl). Welcome to Happy Acres. And what’s with the “Need” of that particular title in the imperative tense? I thought all the “imposers” were on “our side.” — Apparently not.
Laura M. Clark
Warren County, Virginia