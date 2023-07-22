Commentary: I Don’t Get It

I have been following recent news articles and commentaries regarding the split between the county planning commissioners and community support for over 55 developments in Rockland. Regarding the Rockland opportunity, I see signs advocating keeping Rockland rural.

I have been doing a lot of research on 55+ developments as a possible place to retire as I move to my golden years. They not only offer advantages to senior citizens but economic growth opportunities for the community as well. We should consider this before we railroad the idea like we seem to do to most things around here that appear different on the surface.

When you investigate the benefits, you will find several facts that would fit nicely into a community like ours. Let’s start by talking about the tax benefits. The Front Royal /Warren County location and its proximity to the northern Virginia area are very important. The natural beauty with which we are blessed is a huge magnet for city folk. They dream to retire to an area like ours. But we all know how expensive it is to live in these urban areas, as well as the housing cost.

Many seniors want to downsize and sell their houses and move to a less expensive place. Because of our location, affordable real estate, and lower tax rates, senior citizens can relocate here and still be close to their original homes, family, and friends.

They are looking to pay between $550-$800K for 2,400 square feet of housing. This can be confirmed by checking the current pricing of homes at The Trilogy over 55 community off 522 in Fredrick County. If you look at other demographics of this group, you will discover that they have disposable income to spend on eating locally at our restaurants. They purchase goods and services and support community activities both financially and by volunteering. They do not impact school resources or costs, rather, they contribute. Our new hospital is a real asset to this group. That brings more revenue to our community, along with attracting skilled professionals.

The upcoming construction of the $25 million railroad flyover by VDOT will open this area even more for future development. This is a much-needed project that will improve the safety and convenience of citizens. It will make it harder to limit residential growth once complete. I think the time has passed in restricting growth. The “now” goal is to establish a growth plan in anticipation of what is coming.

Mr. Runyon’s development plan is solid and makes the best use of that property. Bringing the senior demographic will be a win /win for our community with new tax revenue from a group that appreciates the rural environment and will protect the lifestyle it promotes. The only challenge I can see with the project is providing a sustainable water supply system. But I am sure Mr. Runyon will have a plan to cover that issue.

Lastly, there is another property that should be considered for a 55+ community: The Swan Farm. Now the Heptad property in Front Royal, the property has been up for sale without success for over the last 20 years. The views are wonderful, and the property’s location near the new hospital and grocery shopping would be very attractive to seniors. Again, the community will receive all the benefits without pressure on the school system. It also has the availability to use both the water and sewer treatment provided by the Town.

We are living under constant change and growth. That will never stop. It’s time that we embrace this by planning in advance of these changes with solutions that will work to the benefit of our community. I really don’t get why offering this growth opportunity to seniors at the best time in their life would be a bad thing to do for our community.

I don’t get it. Do you?

Michael Graham

Former Front Royal Town Manager