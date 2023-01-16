Opinion
Commentary: New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower over Richmond and Charlottesville, and as Virginians reckon with the contemporary implications of the complicated history these emblems reflect.
Scrutiny of monuments nationwide has in recent years raised the question: Whom do we choose to venerate through monuments in public spaces, and why? The answer to the first query is obvious, and backed by recent research: Historically, monuments in America depict mostly white, wealthy, land- and slave-owning men, according to data compiled by The Monument Lab, a public art and history studio based in Philadelphia. The answer to the second query, the why, depends on who you ask.
“Monuments are seldom about actual history; they’re a reflection of our present-day reality and aspirations,” said Justin Reid, a Charlottesville-based public historian and cultural organizer.
Reid hails from Farmville, where in 1951, the 16-year-old Johns organized her classmates in a walkout protest of the inadequate educational facilities, resources and opportunities in Prince Edward County. Johns and her fellow students’ activism paved the way for Brown v. Board of Education and changed the course of American history. A statue of this young trailblazer belonged in the U.S. Capitol long before now, but perhaps more importantly, her monument should serve as a reminder of the current inequalities facing Black Virginians that need rectifying — inequalities that Johns would have no doubt railed against.
“Black Virginians are more likely to be at the bottom rungs of the economic ladder, more likely to rely on public benefits, and less likely to own homes or have accumulated wealth than other racial or ethnic groups,” found a January 2022 report by the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law, convened by former Gov. Ralph Northam. The report laid out the several areas in which racial disparities persist statewide and shared policy recommendations to improve them.
Health inequities are a prime example of these disparities. Lacks, whose likeness will be erected in the form of a statue in Roanoke later this year, was a victim of racist health care practices in her short lifetime. White doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital reaped cells from Lacks’ body while she was being treated for cancer, without her knowledge or permission. Lacks’ “HeLa” cells enabled pioneering scientific research and medical breakthroughs like the “polio vaccine, in-vitro fertilization, and gene mapping.”
Her statue must also be more than artfully crafted metal memorialization. Done right, it should be a reminder of the healthcare inequities of the past and present in rural and Black communities. Lacks’ bodily autonomy was violated during her lifetime when white doctors didn’t give her a say in their plans to slice cells from her cervix while she was under their care and purported protection. Such threats aren’t just a relic of history: If Gov. Youngkin’s bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks passes, the bodily autonomy and reproductive rights of women in the commonwealth will also be compromised.
Further, we need to be extremely careful not to hijack the potential power of the new statues of Johns, Lacks and other figures formerly excluded from monumentalization by turning them into storybook characters to conveniently fit our own motives.
“I think we need to do more to uplift the stories of Black women and young people and rural communities involved in the civil rights movement,” said Reid. “At the same time,” he warned, “I see Barbara Johns and the student strike being mythologized in real time. This has happened with many civil rights figures – Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, et cetera. Their legacies have often been co-opted by politicians to fit specific narratives.”
One glaring example of this is Youngkin’s quoting of King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in his very first executive order banning “inherently divisive concepts” and “critical race theory” from being taught in Virginia schools, a move that was followed by the canceling of equity initiatives at the Department of Education and the bungling of the revision of state history education standards. King would no doubt be horrified that his words were used as political propaganda by an administration seemingly bent on limiting what students learn about Virginia’s history, especially Black history. It was a ridiculous and dangerous misuse of King’s legacy, and exactly what we cannot, must not do with the legacies of those depicted in Virginia’s forthcoming monuments.
Last week in Charlottesville saw the continuation of the trial to decide what will become of the disassembled Robert E. Lee statue, the statue that, before its removal, galvanized the deadly Unite the Right white supremacist rally in 2017. After ousting Lee from his pedestal in the park, the city voted to give it to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. The center, in conjunction with the group Swords into Plowshares (a reference to the prophetic words of Isaiah 2:4 that envision a war-less and productive society), plans to melt down the statue, reclaim the bronze and turn it into a new, community-informed piece of public art. The destruction, said Jefferson School director and art historian Dr. Andrea Douglas, isn’t the end game. It’s a critical step in the process to create something meaningful from an object that had prompted pain for many.
“We’re working in a process that wants to contextualize the space we have here. … Charlottesville was every bit as much a southern city as any other southern city that you can name in the Deep South,” she said. “The histories of racial politics were just as much created here as they were anywhere else. What we’re attempting to do is to come to terms with our living space today, with those facts.”
In response to the “why” part of the question about who we choose to venerate through monuments, Douglas poses a question of her own: “What is appropriate for public space?”
“We’re not talking about a private cemetery, not someone’s backyard; [we’re talking] about public space that is supposed to be egalitarian, by its very description,” she said. “This is not a chess game; we’re not taking white symbols and replacing them with black symbols. We’re recontextualizing what we want our public space to be.”
In 2023 and in every year beyond, my earnest hope is that public spaces in Virginia and America will continue transforming to reflect the rich, deep legacy of people like Lacks and Johns, people whose voices and missions may have been silenced in life but may now speak loudly in a language of justice, equality and renewed hope, represented not just in their metal likenesses, but in the progress of their ideals and dreams. That progress rests not in the hands of statues, but in ours.
by Samantha Willis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Well done, Harry
The published letter from Harry Accornero is directly on point. With very few exceptions in the past 200+ years of our Democratic Republic, the citizens of this great nation have not witnessed such flagrant violations by our elected “leaders'” of their oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. The outrageous lies, the half-truths, and the surreptitious manner we are experiencing by which these elected “leaders” conduct business truly boggle the mind. The lengths that the so-called news media go to violate the First Amendment rights of the Constitution of the American public, especially those who hold opposing views from that of our elected “leaders” also is as equally mind-boggling.
Harry identified a solution to the problem in his letter regarding the dismissal through the election of the so-called professional politicians who continue to serve five, six, or seven decades of “public service.” That solution is term limits. There is currently a term limit for the President of the United States. There is currently a term limit for the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Why not for our other elected “leaders”?
Tightened scrutiny of our elected officials regarding their sources of income needs to intensify. We certainly do not want nor need our elected officials to use their public offices for their personal gain, much as many of those in the Federal government apparently currently employ. Nor do we need nor want our judicial and law enforcement agencies to be tools to further the bidding of the elected officials, again violating the Constitution.
Public confidence and trust in those who are supposed to represent the best interests of the American citizen and the agencies mandated to uphold federal, state, and local laws are at an all-time low. It is a very sad commentary on our government when even elections have been documented to be fraudulent, designed to empower and keep in power those who place their own personal interests far ahead of the people they represent; we have governmental agencies which are supposed to serve the public in ways and actions which are objective, unbiased, uncompromised, and without discrimination. Not today; we don’t.
Throughout our country’s history, there have been many examples of blatant corruption, bias, malfeasance, using public positions for outside influence, fraud, and violations of both the laws and the public trust. We have managed to come through these anomalies relatively unscathed, with the miscreants being sacked and/or prosecuted in disgrace.
Personal agendas have no place in a public office. Before the less-than-honest politicians can use their public offices to carve out their personal gains, they ought to stare in the face at the end of their term in office. Term limits might not be the total solution to eliminating politicos-for-life, but it’s likely the first step in ending the issue. Well done, Harry.
Arthur Candenquist
Amissville
Opinion
Commentary: As legislature mulls aid for problem gamblers, consider sweetening the pot
I’m not a betting man. I have little faith that the fates will bless me. I could put $10 on the sun setting in the west and somehow lose.
But if I were, I’d wager that one of the easiest bills to pass in the 2023 General Assembly will be bipartisan legislation to create and fund a new Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Advisory Committee within the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to tend to the ravages gambling addiction inflicts on society.
It’s not only laudable, it’s overdue. And the need for it gets greater by the month. Problem gambling is a worsening scourge because of the growth in new forms of gambling that have become legal in the commonwealth since the Virginia Lottery was created in 1987 and went online a year later.
The General Assembly has legalized several other types of gambling, including off-track and trackside pari-mutuel betting and, most recently, casino gaming and sports books. In the past two years, the toll on people who become compulsive gamblers and their families has skyrocketed.
As the Mercury reported recently, new callers to a hotline run by the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) increased by 143% the past three years, up from 335 intake calls in 2020 to 816 last year. The numbers went hypersonic after Virginia first allowed legal sports betting for the 2021 Super Bowl.
“This is a devastating condition,” said Carolyn Hawley, a professor in the Virginia Commonwealth University Department of Rehabilitation Counseling and VCPG’s president.
“People don’t realize that it’s got the highest suicide rate of all addictions. [Gambling] just wipes out their families,” said Hawley, who also directs the VCU-based Virginia Partnership for Gaming and Health, a joint project of the university, the Virginia Lottery, VCPG and the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, have cosponsored companion bills this legislative session that would create a Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Advisory Committee. It would foster collaboration among companies that operate legal gambling in Virginia and organizations that try to prevent or treat individual out-of-control gambling crises.
The measure absolutely deserves to pass and be signed into law. But how much of the wreckage wrought on human lives by compulsive gambling was predictable – even knowable – before the legislature, in hot pursuit of easy revenue, went full-on Vegas mode the past few years and green-lighted sports and casino wagering?
“We’ve gone from just three forms of gambling to all these other forms in such a short, short window,” Hawley said.
Has it been worth the revenue that varied forms of gambling contribute to the state budget? (For the record, the Lottery contributed about $3.7 billion to the budget in the fiscal year that expired on June 30 for K-12 education.)
But the state has been miserly in returning a scant share of the money that Virginians legally wager to programs that aid problem gamblers, particularly from the newest additions to Virginia’s sanctioned wagering environment.
Casino gambling is still in its infancy in Virginia. The first casino opened in a former Bristol shopping mall in July. In just its fifth month – November, the latest for which the Lottery has announced totals – it reported revenue of $12.6 million from its slot machines and table games. Virginia’s Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund got $18,216, or 0.8%, of the $2.3 million in total state taxes the casino paid. An additional $4,500, or 0.2% of the taxes, went to a fund for families and children of gambling addicts.
A casino is scheduled to open this week in Portsmouth, with another due to open this spring in Danville. Richmond voters narrowly rejected a referendum to locate a casino in the capital city.
According to the fiscal year 2021 report on sports betting compiled by the Lottery and sent to Gov. Glenn Youngkin last July, sports wagers came to $1.3 billion in Virginia in just its first six months. After paying off winnings and taxes, the 10 sports book operators then in Virginia realized adjusted gross revenue of just under $50 million. Of that, about $5.4 million went into Virginia’s General Fund. Only $138,926 of that went to the problem gambling fund.
In the second year of sports betting, total wagers were almost $4.3 billion with adjusted gross revenue of $1.83 billion. Of the $28 million that went to the state general fund, the Gambling Treatment and Support Fund got only $702,968.
Over the 12-month period from December of 2021 through November 2022, the latest for which monthly state reports are available, nearly $5 billion was wagered but the Gambling Treatment and Support Fund realized less than $1.2 million, with more than half of it coming in August through November. The spike resulted from the General Assembly ending a practice that allowed the sports books to write off “promotional costs” such as no-risk introductory bets and other inducements to lure in as many players as possible. The tactic was a naked attempt to tempt more players by effectively placing a bookie in their pockets 24/7 via easy-to-use smartphone apps, a major reason why calls to the VCPG hotline more than doubled since 2020.
Sports books entered Virginia two years ago with guns blazing. Advertising on TV and social media was gaudy, ubiquitous and – literally – made the whole thing look like one big, no-lose party. The wholesome first family of football, the Mannings, appears in ads that evoke a latter-day Roman bacchanalia for betting industry behemoth Caesars Sportsbook.
“Early on, it all seems so fun and people don’t understand the severity of it,” Hawley said. It’s no accident that the earliest bets are often the most lucrative for new players, particularly youthful ones, she said. Beginner’s luck is a hook. And the earlier someone starts, the greater the likelihood that it becomes a lifelong problem, she said.
“When you look at people who have a gambling addiction, it no longer looks like fun. They’re no longer having fun gambling, they’re no longer having fun drinking. It becomes a need,” she said.
The bipartisan legislation that creates a workable infrastructure through which those who fall victim to uncontrollable betting can get help is a good first step. But while they’re at it on Capitol Square this winter, maybe they should sweeten the pot for prevention and treatment. By a lot.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Opinion
Commentary: Dominion Energy’s Climate Report confirms the future of power is renewable
When the Virginia General Assembly convenes next week for the 2023 session, Republicans will once again try to undo the commonwealth’s framework for a transition to renewable energy. Led by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, they will attack Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and continue seeking ways to keep a money-losing coal plant in Wise County in operation.
Meanwhile, Virginia’s largest utility has already decided that renewable energy, especially solar, is the future. Dominion Energy’s just-released Climate Report 2022 projects that under every set of assumptions modeled, solar energy will become the mainstay of its electricity generation fleet no later than 2040.
As for coal, it will disappear from the energy mix by 2030, even in a scenario that assumes no change from present policy, despite the VCEA allowing the Wise County coal plant to operate until 2045. As for fracked gas, it hangs on longer but in ever-smaller amounts, mostly to help meet winter peak demand.
Dominion modeled three scenarios for this report. The “current policy” scenario assumes the policy landscape and technology options stay the same as they are presently and that Dominion does its part in driving a global temperature increase of 2.1°C by 2050. That’s in keeping with Virginia’s climate law and Dominion’s internal commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
That much warming is not a good outcome, considering the climate chaos the planet is experiencing today with barely over 1 degree of warming. Yet even under a 2.1°C scenario, Dominion’s model predicts solar energy will provide 40% of the electricity supply by 2040, followed by nuclear at 30% and (offshore) wind at 19%.
The “emerging technologies” scenario also assumes a temperature increase of 2.1°C by 2050. Still, it adjusts for the likelihood that technological change will lead to “advanced dispatchable zero-carbon technology” options that could displace much of the need for energy storage. These might include hydrogen, carbon sequestration and storage, and methane gas produced from poor animal waste disposal practices at factory farms — what Dominion calls renewable natural gas or RNG.
Small modular reactors, SMRs, are not included in this scenario (and are hardly mentioned at all in the report), perhaps because operating them as peaker plants would be crazy expensive. Even without SMRs, though, the report says overall cost savings would be slight for this scenario, and solar would still be the leading source of electricity by 2040.
Gov. Youngkin wants a small modular reactor. What exactly is that?
Finally, the report models an “accelerated transition” scenario that reduces emissions more aggressively, in line with an effort to keep the global temperature increase to 1.5°C by 2050. Many climate scientists consider this upper bound of warming tolerable, but it would require Dominion’s electricity business to reach net zero by 2035. Dominion’s model shows solar would make up nearly two-thirds of the electric supply in that scenario. Offshore wind would be held to just 17%, apparently because, at that point, more wouldn’t be needed.
I’d argue that offshore wind should carry more of the load to create a more balanced portfolio, but it’s a moot point: The report writers clearly think this scenario is just a thought exercise. The scenario consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C is described as intended to discourage anyone from pursuing the matter.
“The heavier reliance on renewable capacity in this scenario,” it warns, “would require significantly greater capital investment at a much more rapid pace in preparation for a net zero mix by 2035. … Achieving such a rapid pace of emissions reductions would require predictable, dependable, and rapid wholesale shifts in public policy and technology advancements capable of maintaining system reliability and customer affordability. Also necessary would be supportive regulatory treatment and timely permitting for significant near-term zero-carbon infrastructure development and transmission system enhancements.”
In other words, the report seems to say, fuggedaboutit. It’s just too hard.
If that feels defeatist, it’s worth remembering how far Dominion has come to reach a point where it is even writing climate reports, not to mention declaring on page 1 that “climate change presents one of the greatest challenges of our time, and we take seriously our leadership role in helping to mitigate it.”
This is new, and you have to look back only a decade to appreciate this declaration’s radicalness. When 2013 opened, Dominion had just completed construction of that regrettable coal plant in Wise County and had begun a fracked gas plant building spree that would continue even after solar emerged as the cheapest source of new electricity in Virginia. Climate activists like myself were dismissed when we warned that new gas plants would be reduced to giant concrete paperweights well before the end of their design life, leaving ratepayers paying off stranded assets.
Even in 2016, when now-CEO Bob Blue was president of Dominion Virginia Power, Blue proclaimed natural gas “the new default fuel” for electric generation. As late as the spring of 2020, the company’s integrated resource plan still called for building more gas plants. That plan acknowledged the strategy would violate Virginia’s new climate law, so it argued against the law.
Yet I suspect Blue may deserve credit for the remarkable about-face at Dominion beginning in 2020. That summer, Dominion Energy began significantly reducing its investments in fossil gas outside the electric sector, scrapping plans for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and selling off its gas transmission and storage assets. That year it also sold half of its interest in the Cove Point liquified natural gas export facility. It is reportedly considering selling the other half as part of what Blue called in November “a ‘top-to-bottom’ business review aimed at ensuring that it is best positioned to generate substantial long-term value for shareholders.”
Maybe Blue got religion on climate, and maybe he’s just a savvy businessman. It’s a really good sign of the times that you can’t always tell the difference.
But of course, Dominion is stuck with a heck of a lot of gas-generating plants that it has to justify post hoc, which helps to explain its lack of enthusiasm for the 1.5°C scenario. Another part of the explanation lies in Dominion’s remaining gas investments outside the electric sector. Although Dominion Energy Virginia is solely an electric utility and does not supply gas to retail customers in Virginia, a separate Dominion Energy subsidiary sells gas in other states. So far, these assets don’t seem to be going the way of the gas transmission business and Cove Point.
Dominion’s climate report tries valiantly to justify holding onto its retail gas business. The report declares, “Natural gas is also part of our long-term vision consistent with our Net Zero commitment.”
Sure, and the Tooth Fairy is real. Of the greenhouse gas reduction approaches cited — fixing leaks, making “renewable” methane from waste products, blending hydrogen into pipelines, and using creative carbon accounting with “offsets” — none make sense either economically or from a climate standpoint.
Maybe he cares about climate, but Blue doesn’t want to give up yet on a profitable business. Fortunately, at least for the planet, the retail gas business is about to enter a terminal decline as homes and businesses electrify. Getting out now would be the smart move from both the business and climate perspectives.
Because what will eventually power all these homes, no matter which scenario you choose? Renewable energy, and especially solar.
by Ivy Main, Virginia Mercury
Opinion
Commentary: Proposed fund for victims, families is vital but lamentable
Victims of large-scale violent attacks and family members of those killed may soon get financial help to pay for long-term medical and psychological care in the Commonwealth. The aid would include out-of-pocket expenses not covered by insurance.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently signaled support for creating the Virginia Mass Violence Care Fund, pledging $10 million through proposed budget amendments. The nonreverting fund would earn interest, and beneficiaries could tap into money three years after a major shooting, stabbing, or car intentionally ramming into protesters. Officials say donations and health insurance tend to dry up by that time.
Money in the state fund would be invested in the market, similar to what happens with the Virginia 529 college plan.
Officials say that this is a proactive, vital resource – perhaps the first of its kind nationwide. Yet acknowledging the need for such a fund is so … dispiriting.
With all of our memorials, candlelight vigils, and other gestures of hope following mass shootings, we’ve been getting better and better at providing comfort and support.
Preventing such awful, mindless attacks, almost always by gunfire, is another story.
First things first:
Kudos to the guv and folks like Joe Samaha, director of victims advocacy for the VTV Family Outreach Foundation/VTV Care, who worked to create it. Samaha’s daughter Reema was one of the people slain during the shooting massacre at Virginia Tech in 2007; 32 people were killed, and dozens were injured. It remains the deadliest school shooting in the country.
“Trauma is not linear,” Samaha told me this week. “You don’t just get better. It takes time. It takes treatment.”
State Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, credited Samaha, his constituent, with doing “the spade work” to bring the fund to fruition.
“We know there will be incidents over the next decade where multiple numbers of people will be killed,” Petersen told me. That’s a haunting gut punch to all Virginians.
Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said by email the fund “is in response to recent mass violence events in the state, including at U.Va. and the Walmart in Chesapeake.”
At the University of Virginia, police say a student fatally shot three football players and injured two other students on a bus following a class trip to Washington in November. The very next week, a manager at a Chesapeake Walmart shot and executed six coworkers, wounded others, and then killed himself.
With so many guns in circulation and so many real and imagined grudges harbored by individuals, law enforcement agencies face an oft-impossible task of ferreting out who will go off and who’s merely a menace. That’s why so many Americans favor tougher gun-control laws.
One grim question arose almost immediately, at least for me, about the proposed fund: How do you define “mass violence”? Do you count the number of slain and wounded? Do you have a cutoff? Does the crime have to be in public and in view of bystanders?
I had trouble getting a straight answer.
The Gun Violence Archive, a D.C.-based nonprofit, defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter.
Samaha said his organization proposes copying the definition of mass violence used by the federal Office of Victims of Crime in the U.S. Department of Justice. (My messages to spokespersons there weren’t returned.)
Samaha noted guidelines under the federal Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program define an act of mass violence as “an intentional violent crime that results in physical, emotional, or psychological injury to a sufficiently large number of people and significantly increases the burden of victim assistance and compensation for the responding jurisdiction.”
This is more than just a rhetorical exercise. No one wants the proposed fund to be drained quickly. Virginia, though, has its share of crimes where many families are left with grief, haunting recollections from witnessing murders, and huge medical bills for survivors.
Here are just two cases I’ve reported on over the past 15 months:
In late 2021, authorities arrested a man who they say shot dead three women and wounded two others at a Norfolk public housing community. Police cited domestic violence as the motive (one of the wounded women had dated the suspect). A dozen children were playing nearby as the gunfire erupted.
Last year, Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old Virginian-Pilot reporter, and two other people were shot dead while leaving a restaurant bar in downtown Norfolk. Two others were injured. Then-Police Chief Larry Boone said the shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument over a spilled drink inside the restaurant. Jenkins was caught in the crossfire.
Virginia does have resources currently for victims of violence. In December, for example, the Criminal Justice Services Board approved $20 million for several police- and victim-related efforts, Porter said. The money included $5 million for a program to provide services to victims of violent crime in hospitals to reduce future violence-related injuries and homicides.
The proposed “mass violence” fund would help people impacted by large-scale shootings and other crimes. For instance, victims and families from the 2019 rampage at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center would be among the first to likely qualify for reimbursements.
I pray the proposed fund will never be needed because of possible future carnage.
I’ll despair when such violence eventually happens.
by Roger Chesley, Virginia Mercury
Opinion
American politics – a failing system?
What has happened to the American Spirit? For the past 40+ years, we have elected what are known as our Representatives to Congress who are sworn to uphold the Constitution and protect America from all foreign and domestic enemies. They are also supposed to represent their constituents in their state.
When was the last time your Representative actually represented you? The sad truth is they (Federal, State, and Local Representatives) don’t care about what you want. What they care about are POWER and PARTY!! They only want to hear from you when they need your vote.
You are only an end to their means. Both Republicans and Democrats put “Party” above the American people, even above our country. If they want to stay in Congress and get re-elected year after year, they have to tow the Party lines.
Do you really think politicians want what’s best for you or America? Wake up people, they want what is best for them and how to keep their job. They spend millions of dollars running for an office that pays about $170,000+ per year. Where do they get that kind of money to run for office? Not from the people they say they want to represent; they get it from big-money people who want to have a member of Congress in their pocket who will vote the way they want, or they can kiss their re-election good-by. Have you ever heard of a member of Congress leaving Congress with less money than when they were elected? Most of them come out as multi-millionaires.
Is this the government, our Founding Fathers envisioned for us?? It’s time to take America back. We need to throw everyone who is in the office OUT, and then in two years, whoever is in the office, throw them out again and keep doing it until they realize they work for us!! Congress was never meant to be a career. It’s time we go back to the future and elect men and women who believe in the Constitution and what it stands for. We need to restore family values and stop the government from interfering in our lives; that’s not their job! Their job is to uphold and defend the constitution!! – WAKE UP AMERICA while there is still time …
Harry Accornero
Front Royal, VA
Opinion
So what happened?
Several months ago, we witnessed a horrific attack on an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s, resulting in his death. Although the Medical Examiner’s report stated that he died from the disease (he was going to die anyway, we were told as if we all aren’t), rather than from having his head smashed into the pavement by hyped-up rookie WCSO Deputies while multiple other police and deputies haplessly stood by. You just can’t trust those old folks.
So, what happened?
The Sheriff promised an investigation into the incident. In the spirit of transparency, nothing else occurred publicly. One deputy resigned and the other, Deputy Poe is back out on the street.
Our Commonwealth Prosecutor claimed that he worked closely with the WCSO and demurred further involvement passing the buck to the Prince William County prosecutor’s office. The assistant prosecutor handed the case resigned a short time later under questionable circumstances, leading to more delays, as the case was transferred to another prosecutor in the Prince William office.
So what happened?
To this point, nothing, nada, nicht, absolutely zero.
The State launched its own investigation.
So what happened there?
Dealing with the above-cited Medical Examiner’s questionable conclusion, again, nothing.
Our “newspapers,” while not headlining new wheelchairs at the Elderly Retirement home (better to wheel away from those heavily armed “Brown Shirts”), have been silent along with our County Supervisors and County Attorney.
Why? Well, the reason is as old as Warren County. If you ignore something long enough, it just goes away. Much like our previous County Supervisors tried to ignore the EDA, trying to make it fade away. Or, like one Supervisor attempted to block the States investigation, asking to “handle it locally.”
Somebody, somewhere, somehow has to know something and start asking questions. Where is the Prince William investigation, along with the Sheriff’s and State investigations? This unwarranted attack garnered international attention. Or will this be relegated to the usual good ole boy slap and tickle?
Fritz Schwartz
Warren County