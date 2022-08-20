Opinion
Commentary, Part 1: Melanie Salins – a pattern of scare-tactic disinformation and one BIG LIE
It has been brought to my attention that in Facebook posts early in the week of August 14th to her social media “friends” in response to Royal Examiner reporting on school board issues and my Op-Ed on implications and potential strategies surrounding Ms. Salins initiative to remove the Warren County School Board from the Virginia School Boards Association, she identified me as “the self proclaimed communist” of the Royal Examiner staff.
Plain and simple – this is a lie. The only question is whether it is a conscious one or a haphazard passing on of false information one didn’t bother to fact-check. But that it is a lie is indisputable because neither she, nor anyone else has ever heard me self-proclaim to being a communist. Because, not only have I NEVER embraced communism as a socio-political system, but I have never, even jokingly, self-identified as such because I don’t think that inherently totalitarian communist rule is funny. However, having a political and socio-economic opinion to the “left” of many in this community, including many I count as friends, some of my more conservative friends and acquaintances will jokingly greet me as “the commie” in public places.
My verbal response to all such negative stereotyping, done jokingly or not, has ALWAYS been: “I am NOT a communist – I DO believe in private property, just not TOO much of it. When you’re into that second or third billion dollars of personal wealth you can come off some of it in federal and state taxes to support governmental programs to help raise the working poor and middle classes’ educational, employment, and living standard opportunities. So, you could call me a progressive socialist, but NEVER a commie – or a liberal. Don’t call me liberal, liberals are too ineffectual!”
Am I surprised that Ms. Salins has publicly lied about me, consciously or carelessly, in an effort to try and discredit Royal Examiner reporting and opinion pieces concerning her actions as an elected county school board official? Somewhat. And I guess it’s a sign of the times to see a supposedly mature adult elected to public office, and she is not the first, acting like bullying kids in the use of their social media platform to throw out stereotypical labels (“left-wing media”) and outright lies (“self-proclaimed communist”) to deflect focus away from her own disinformation campaign in support of her, dare we call it partisan, agenda for Warren County Public Schools.
As for her social media criticism of Royal Examiner articles referencing the potential of cuts to teacher salaries, we will note that cuts to salaries was one of a long list of potential cuts to the public schools budget in an agenda document the County-Schools Liaison Committee presented to the board of supervisors as late as an August 9 supervisors work session. And material in that document was referenced by public speakers the following week at the August 16 board meeting at which a final budget, including those raises, was approved by the supervisors as Royal Examiner reported. We suggest Ms. Salins not “kill the messenger” for reporting on the content of documents produced by Schools and County officials in their discussion about the final school budget.
As for her Facebook page friends debate over whether Publisher Mike McCool or his editorial staff is “the problem” in not reporting school board news as she would have it framed, I would suggest that the fact that Mr. McCool, a well-known conservative and Donald Trump supporter, and his more left-leaning editorial staff, including this one who doesn’t trust either major political party, can work together to report local news and offer individual opinions clearly labeled as such, is a strong indication our agenda is not a partisan one, but rather unity in a search for the TRUTH of local issues – or “The News Behind the News” as an early Royal Examiner slogan stated.
There will be a second installment to this rebuttal, further exploring Ms. Salins inaccurate public pronouncements about continued membership in the VSBA. Our information is that a school board vote on that membership is likely to come at a school board work session on the third Wednesday of September (Sept. 21).
Opinion
Commentary, Part 2: Melanie Salins – a master of irony in accusations of a lack of truth in reporting
I concluded Part 1 of this rebuttal of Warren County School Board member Melanie Salins’ public posts questioning the truthfulness and political perspective of The Royal Examiner staff by suggesting the fact “that Publisher Mike McCool, a well-known conservative and Donald Trump supporter, and his more left-leaning editorial staff, including this one who doesn’t trust either major political party, can work together to report local news and offer individual opinions clearly labeled as such, is a strong indication our agenda is not a partisan one, but rather unity in a search for the TRUTH of local issues.”
Here I must begin by asking in contrast – is lying, either consciously or in the haphazard repeating of false information accumulated without bothering to verify its validity, a pattern with Ms. Salins, as opposed to what she dismissively terms local “leftist media”?
She begins her recent Letter to the Royal Examiner Editor reply to my VSBA membership OPINION piece with the oft-repeated lie, or perhaps we should say conservative media and Republican-circulated “alternate fact” that: “Less than a year ago the National School Board Association colluded with the Biden Administration and the FBI to deem upset parents ‘domestic terrorists’.” (See Footnote at end of this commentary regarding this contention citing the non-partisan online “FACTCHECK” website.)
Other questionable assertions made by Ms. Salins
As for Salins Letter to the Editor on our Opinion page titled “Keep control of our local schools in our local hands” in addition to that factually discredited opening, there are several other factually questionable assertions. One involves Salins claim that Warren County Public Schools is giving up its decision-making authority through membership in the VSBA. Salins writes, “The Virginia State Constitution gives supervision of the public school system to the Board of Education and supervision of local schools to the elected school boards. Nowhere does our constitution instruct locally elected representatives to hand over their thought and authority to a for-profit lobbying group such as the VSBA.”
We wondered where it was written that the VSBA asks its memberships’ boards to stop thinking for themselves or relinquish their decision-making authority for their school systems?? Royal Examiner contacted Warren County School Board Chair Kristin Pence and Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi about Salins claim of lost authority. Our first response was from Rinaldi by phone, who said that was not accurate, that individual school boards maintain decision-making authority for their own systems regardless of membership in the Virginia School Board Association. School Board Chair Pence verified that by email, stating, “The VSBA does not have authority over our votes or decisions as a school board.”
So, it would appear this alarmist claim of lost authority from continued membership in VSBA is simply not true.
Salins also cites additional costs tied to VSBA membership beyond the base $9,521.19 fee up to what she cited as a total of $35,454.99 in 2021. And while this IS true according to Pence and Rinaldi, what Salins does not note is that those costs are incurred voluntarily, apparently including by her as she has publicly cited attendance at various VSBA meetings, to access various services provided by VSBA to its membership. Rinaldi cited fees associated with participation in Webinars offered, as well as what he termed “BoardDocs” which are programs utilized for individual school board meeting agendas. Such programs involve costs wherever they are acquired from, Rinaldi noted. Those costs would likely increase, perhaps steeply initially were attorneys involved in negotiations, the school board vice-chairman observed.
This was elaborated on by Pence, who wrote of annual costs, “BoardDocs without VSBA is $12,000 versus the $10,200 we pay now.” She also cited some specific current costs, including $9,021.19 for membership, $500 in legal services, $3,000 for policy services, and the above-cited $10,200 for the BoardDocs service at a favorable comparable cost. “To my knowledge, additional costs would be from trainings and conferences for Board members and/staff – superintendent, clerk, etc,” the board chair added of a final fiscal year annual balance.
Salins concludes in her Letter to the Royal Examiner Editor that the only way to “restore” local authority to the Warren County School Board is to withdraw from the Charlottesville-based VSBA. But how do you “restore” something you have never relinquished?
And in a related theme Salins asks Warren County taxpayers “who you want to represent your values inside our schools. The local citizens you elected and have the ability to contact, the power to influence, and the right to elect or not elect again? Or do you want to give up control to a large for-profit organization that you have no ability to influence?” (Is she talking about VSBA or the State Republican Committee?)
As noted above, Warren County Public Schools and its elected school board have relinquished no decision-making authority to the VSBA. And as for Salins added assertion that “VSBA does not represent the local culture and values of the small-town Warren County taxpayers” one can only ask “does she?”
Is it that late in the socio-political game in Warren County that facts mean nothing? Have the population demographics here in recent years shifted so much to extremist ideologues that the type of disinformation Salins accuses us of, but which she seems comfortable in forwarding from her own partisan political perspective in an “alternate fact” universe, will determine the future of Warren County Public Schools?
It would seem the very soul of the community is at stake in this debate.
* FOOTNOTE: I will defer to the “Factcheck” website analysis of the Salins-forwarded angry parent-domestic terrorist claim against the Biden Justice Department:
“U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that he couldn’t even ‘imagine a circumstance’ where ‘parents complaining’ at a school board meeting would be ‘labeled as domestic terrorism.’ Yet, several Republicans have continued to falsely claim Garland called such parents terrorists.
“The nugget of truth behind the political spin is that a letter from the National School Boards Association to Garland last fall argued some violent threats against school officials ‘could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism’ that would warrant the intervention of federal law enforcement. In his response, Garland directed his agency to review strategies to address violent threats and harassment against school boards, but he didn’t use the NSBA’s ‘terrorism’ language, for which the group later apologized.
“In that letter, the NSBA said that while it had been working with state and local law enforcement officials, it believed federal involvement was warranted as well. The Sept. 29, 2021 NSBA letter stated in part: ‘As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes. As such, NSBA requests a joint expedited review by the U.S. Departments of Justice, Education, and Homeland Security, along with the appropriate training, coordination, investigations, and enforcement mechanisms from the FBI …’
“To be clear, the Justice Department did not label parents ‘domestic terrorists.’ As we said, the use of the phrase originated with a Sept. 29, 2021, letter sent by the National School Boards Association, a federation of state associations that represent locally elected school board officials, to the White House seeking federal assistance to stop what it said was a growing number of threats and acts of violence against public school board members and other public school district officials — mainly over the issues of mask mandates and ‘propaganda purporting the false inclusion of critical race theory within classroom instruction and curricula’.”
(Writer’s note: Online research indicates “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) is a 40-plus year-old “academic concept” surrounding the study of historical institutional racism evolving out of the slavery era as a means to better understand and address modern-day racial prejudice and stereotyping. It has become a hot-button political issue primarily among some Republicans and conservatives who oppose it being taught in k-12 public schools nationwide. That opposition seems to surround an assertion that the type of institutional racism CRT focuses on has not survived into modern America, so its teaching is unduly critical of American culture and unfairly targets for stereotyping America’s dominant white race. Talk about irony. There has been extensive political debate about CRT in Virginia public schools. It appears that while not an official part of the state k-12 curriculum, references to it as a tool for teachers dealing with racial issues in the classroom do exist.)
Opinion
Op-Ed: Jennifer Lewis, Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District
Ben Cline: Extremist
Sixth District Republican Congressman Ben Cline does a good job of disguising himself as a sensible mainstream conservative. He comes across as even-tempered and tends to avoid the incendiary and dangerous rhetoric of his far-right House Freedom Caucus colleagues Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert.
But don’t be fooled. On certain issues—like the right of women and girls to control their bodies– Ben Cline is an extremist.
You may recall the recent awful case of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who became pregnant as a result of rape. Due to Ohio’s strict anti-abortion law, she had to leave the state to end her pregnancy.
Under laws supported by Congressman Cline, both as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates and as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, that child would have been forced to give birth.
In the House of Delegates in 2012, Cline co-sponsored a bill (HB 1) that would have defined life as beginning at conception– outlawing abortions at any stage of pregnancy and under any circumstances.
Cline is among the House Republicans who signed onto a resolution calling for a vote on the Life at Conception Act (HR 1011), which declares “equal protection for the right to life of each born and preborn human person” under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The Life at Conception Act– which Cline also signed onto– states:
The terms “human person” and “human being” include each and every member of the species homo sapiens at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization, cloning, or other moment at which an individual member of the human species comes into being.
No time limits. No age limits. No exceptions.
This would be a nationwide ban on abortion from the moment of conception for any reason, including rape, incest or protecting the health or life of the mother–applying to 10-year-olds as much as to anyone else.
If Cline thinks I am misinterpreting the bill, I hope he will provide his own explanation.
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (a decision he welcomed), he voted NO on a House bill establishing a nationwide right to abortion. To make matters worse, he voted NO on a bill establishing a nationwide right to contraception. (Congressman Cline: If you’re going to prevent women from ending unwanted or dangerous pregnancies, shouldn’t you at least support their right to prevent pregnancies?)
Last year Cline revealed how phony his “pro-life” position is when he voted NO on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (HR 1065) to protect pregnant workers. Despite Cline’s opposition, the bill overwhelmingly passed the House with bipartisan support and is awaiting action in the Senate.
The bill would require private-sector employers with 15 or more workers to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees, including water and bathroom breaks, stools, or a reduction in lifting requirements.
In other words, Cline is “pro-life” (or more precisely, pro-forced birth) as long as it doesn’t interfere with employers’ rights to treat employees as they choose.
While Cline proclaims his devotion to the “unborn,” he routinely opposes legislation to help the most vulnerable among us who have been born. Just this year he voted NO on the Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act (HR 1916), requiring health plans to cover medically necessary services resulting from a congenital anomaly or birth defect. And he voted NO on the Keep Kids Fed Act (S 2089), to extend child nutrition waivers that have helped millions of kids get access to meals both in school and during the summer for the last two years.
Cline’s extremist position is out of touch with the vast majority of Americans and the vast majority of his constituents– Republicans, Democrats and independents.
Voters in heavily Republican Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional amendment to enable strict anti-abortion laws of the sort that Cline favors.
For all of Cline’s talk about getting “big government” out of people’s lives, it comes down to this: he believes the extremely personal decision on whether to end a pregnancy belongs to politicians and the government rather than to a person and their doctor.
As your representative in Congress, I will stand strong for the rights of an individual to make their own decisions on private matters like pregnancy while fighting to protect and improve the lives of the people of the Sixth District at all stages of their lives.
Jennifer Lewis
Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District
Opinion
Keep control of our local schools in our local hands
Less than a year ago, the National School Board Association colluded with the Biden Administration and the FBI to deem upset parents “domestic terrorists.” If one thing has become abundantly clear, parents are fed up and want to be heard by their local school boards. Parents do not want large organizations with official-sounding names but no legal authority standing in their way when trying to address the local officials they voted into office.
The Virginia State Constitution gives supervision of the public school system to the Board of Education and supervision of local schools to the elected school boards. Nowhere does our constitution instruct locally elected representatives to hand over their thought and authority to a for-profit lobbying group such as the VSBA.
My concerns with the VSBA began during my first training. This was FOIA training, but there was a conversation about school board members being used to push for gun control in Virginia. One speaker warned us of the “democrat enthusiasm gap,” saying the “realignment of suburban voters could threaten democrat seats.” They encouraged school board members to develop close relationships with state legislators, saying we could have pull convincing them. They instructed school board members to use the VSBA’s written action alerts to send to state legislators. They said it was important for us to have a “collective voice” because that is where our power is.
Every January, the VSBA invites school board members to attend their “Capitol Conference,” which coincides with lobby day. School board members attend the VSBA “legislative issues briefing,” where lobbyists of the VSBA present their “legislative positions” to school board members. The VSBA instructs school board members to set up private meetings with members of the general assembly so they can advocate for the VSBA’s legislative positions on bills being proposed.
I attended this conference, and it was shocking! Republicans and their bills were openly laughed at and mocked by the VSBA presenter, chief lobbyist Stacy Haney. Delegate Tim Anderson’s school security bill (which included the idea of using veterans as SROs) was presented with the commentary “…the good news is this bill has failed already…that may be the only piece of good news I have to share with you today” followed by a room full of laughter. The presenter then made jokes as she presented a family life education bill proposed by Delegate LaRock. Similar unprofessional behavior followed as she sarcastically presented bills proposed by other republicans such as Delegate Nick Freitas, Delegate Avoli, and Senator Amanda Chase (just to name a few). Bills proposed to increase parental rights, allow parents to opt children out of controversial material, allow review of curriculum/reading material, and allow a full review of budgets were described by the VSBA lobbyist as “the whole republican agenda.” She then made the comment, “thank goodness for the senate this year” (meaning the democrat-controlled state senate would reject any republican bills passed by the republican-controlled house of delegates). Warren County taxpayer dollars helped fund this event by the VSBA.
Watch leaked VSBA videos from a conference.
It is important for Warren County taxpayers to understand the cost of $9,521.19 is merely the buy-in for membership with the VSBA; it is not the total cost. In FY 2021, Warren County paid the VSBA $35,454.99 (not including travel and hotel expenses to attend VSBA events). Let us all remember these factual figures when doing our due diligence to compare and explore potential long-term cost/benefit savings by using alternatives to the VSBA.
The Charlottesville-based VSBA does not represent the local culture and values of the small-town Warren County taxpayers. So why would we want them to write our local school policies and train our local board members? It is important to understand that despite having an official-sounding name, the VSBA has no legal authority over us. Leaving the VSBA does NOT mean we will lose out on state or federal dollars, as the VSBA doesn’t bring us any financial benefit.
I ask Warren County taxpayers who you want to represent your values inside our schools. The local citizens you elected and have the ability to contact, the power to influence, and the right to elect or not elect again? Or do you want to give up control to a large for-profit organization that you have no ability to influence? Personally, I believe the Virginia state constitution had the right idea to keep control of our local schools in our local hands. The VSBA has caused a lot of controversy and division in our local school system, and I believe the path to restoring trust in our local schools is to bring that decision-making back to Warren County. I believe the path to saving our local public school system starts by leaving organizations such as the VSBA.
Melanie Salins
Front Royal
Opinion
The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?
This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
See: “Teachers remain uneasy about ongoing delays in approval of FY-2023 Public Schools Budget”
As for irony, the move for withdrawal from VSBA appears to be led by home-schooling mother and North River District Public School Board member Melanie Salins. Salins, with some public support offered, including by fellow Warren County Republican Committee member and Front Royal Town Councilwoman Amber Morris, has set about to label the VSBA a partisan lobbying organization openly critical of Republicans.
A logical question prior to a vote to disassociate from what appears to have been a longstanding and productive relationship for Warren County Public Schools would be that if, in fact, the VSBA lobbies, what does it “lobby” – or as its website states: “advocate” – for? The answer from information on its website appears to be for the interests of its School Boards membership, as in adequate funding of and state policies to the benefit and protection of public education in the Commonwealth of Virginia. If that is a “partisan” agenda might it be because those labeling it as such have made it so?
Is it surprising that an organization created to protect and promote public education in Virginia would be at odds with people, including members of a political party, who appear to have embraced ways to reduce funding for public education? And this is not to say that all Republicans favor reduced community support of public education. But as the Grand Old Party as the GOP tag comes from, fights internally to determine who and what philosophy will control the Party’s future direction, one side of that in-house political struggle steeped in a universe of “alternate facts” and conspiracy theories seem to have found willing allies within the reduced funding of public schools community.
But is there such a defunding of public education agenda in motion in Virginia? Evidence would seem to be mounting, including right here in Front Royal and Warren County, which may be the perfect petri-dish for such a policy experiment. And if it were to exist, what strategies would indicate that existence and how would such a defunding-of-public-schools agenda be pursued?
A 3-step game plan
For starters, the candidacy and election of like-minded people approaching public school operations from a cynically negative perspective. And that is not to demean honest due diligence in exploring budget variables and cost proposals, just acknowledgment that “due diligence” can sometimes be used as a cover for other motives.
Second, isolate the target – perhaps remove the local School Board from a statewide support group of school boards, especially if it provides independent legal representation and advice for its members’ protection. For those wishing to shift the impetus of community education away from factually based, non-partisan public education, withdrawal from membership in an organization like the Virginia School Boards Association would seem a logical strategical step in isolating your target. That second step would likely be followed shortly by proposals for a fundamental shift in taxing policies supporting the community’s educational systems.
That third step, and this is where the endgame begins, would be to reduce operational funding to public education, as noted above is currently being debated in the halls of the Warren County Government Center.
One way to limit that funding not yet on the table here – but how close might it be? – would be the offering of tax exemptions regarding support of public schools, first to home and private schooling parents, and ultimately perhaps to anyone who does not have a child in the public school system. Such exemptions if achieved would essentially be an economic death blow to public education as we know it.
To those supporting such a reduced public schools funding agenda, public education is no longer a critical part of the entire community’s life to be supported by all that community’s taxpayers to the ultimate benefit of the community as a whole, as in an ability to attract significant economic development and better jobs to that community. Rather, it is a philosophical enemy to be weakened and dismantled to the political and economic benefit of special interest groups with their own ideological lobbying interests in tow.
Disturbing irony
So, does openly stated opposition to those politically advocating reductions to public school funding make VSBA a partisan lobbying organization? An answer reflects the “disturbingly ironic” part of the question on the table.
If critics of VSBA as partisan lobbyists are themselves part of a philosophical and/or political ideology targeting support and funding of public education because it does not advocate for or teach their preferred ideological beliefs, attempting to identify public educational advocacy from an alliance of statewide School Boards as “partisan lobbying” seems overwhelmingly ironic, and more particularly hypocritical and self-serving. Excuse me if I am skeptical of Salins’ qualification against lobbying from any political perspective.
One might ask what the $9,521.19 annual VSBA membership fee does for the county’s public schools. As reported by Royal Examiner’s Kim Riley (story link below), VSBA offers its members: “a variety of services, including governance training; strategic planning services for developing and implementing focused plans of action; assistance with searching and selecting a superintendent; networking; subscriber policy services based on state and federal laws, regulations, and case law; legal information and limited attorney consultation; and collective bargaining services”. Riley further quoted Public Schools Superintendent Chris Ballenger observing that “VSBA also offers high-quality webinars, conferences, conventions, meetings, podcasts, and other trainings for school board members and for school board development.”
See: “School Board debates membership in Virginia School Boards Association”
Hmm, legal information and attorney consultation, as well as policy services based on state, federal, and case law; not to mention a statewide network of School Boards bringing their own perspectives and group unity to evolving issues faced by public schools in this third decade of the 21st century.
Action Agenda
I suggest the citizens and taxpayers of this community not philosophically connected to a desire to weaken independent, non-partisan, fact-based public education not wait to see how this debate concludes. Rather, proactively contact your School Board members immediately with a demand the Warren County School Board maintain its membership in VSBA. I searched “Warren County Virginia School Board” online (Google search engine) and clicked on the first link to get a full email/phone # list of members.
But with a potential vote on the FY-23 school budget as early as Tuesday, August 16, don’t stop there. Also contact and urge the Warren County Board of Supervisors to insist that public schools receive adequate Operational funding independent of past or current Capital Improvement Project debt service variables, with additional tax revenue when and if necessary (not this year), for what, along with Public Safety, is one of the two most important functions of county governments – Public Education. I searched “County of Warren Virginia Board of Supervisors”, clicked on first link, then on “Government” on top row, then to left on “Board of Supervisors” and scrolled down several turns to get emails and phone #s for all members.
For if this battle is lost, prepare for the rest of those above-described strategies to eventually be put on the table at the long-term expense of, not just Warren County Public Schools and the students and staff in them, but this community as a whole.
Roger Bianchini
Front Royal
Opinion
