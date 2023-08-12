Opinion
Commentary: President Trump’s Role in the Ukraine War
With his usual braggadocio, former President Donald Trump has promised that if returned to the White House, he would end the Ukraine conflict within hours and claims, as many of his supporters do, that the war would never have taken place had he been in office. Like most of his campaign promises during his 2016 presidential run – drain the swamp, pull troops out of Afghanistan, build a wall – very few were accomplished, despite the fact that the former president had a Republican House and Senate at the start of his first term.
Listening to Trump’s often incoherent statements on the Ukrainian imbroglio shows that the ex-chief executive has learned little from his four years in the Oval Office. While talk of ending wars in a few hours may garner popular support, translating them into actual results is a far different and, to say the least, difficult matter, as Trump should now realize after his fruitless years as president.
Trump had a chance to de-escalate tensions in Ukraine that had been building, especially after the Western-inspired coup of February 2014, which replaced the democratically-elected government of Viktor Yanukovych. Yet, the former president did nothing to remedy the situation and, in fact, worsened matters by providing military hardware to Ukraine, which the Obama Administration had denied.
Demonstrating a lack of understanding of the region’s geo-political realities, Trump decided to provide Ukraine with military equipment. In December 2017, the U.S. shipped, among other weaponry, Javelin anti-tank missile systems, with the first sale completed in March of the following year to the sum of $47 million. Reportedly, the former president was convinced by his advisors that the military aid would be “good for U.S. business.”
If one considers the military-industrial complex a vibrant part of the U.S. economy and not a parasitical drain that redistributes scarce resources away from the production of useful consumer goods into the creation of destabilizing and murderous weapons of war, then – “yes” – military spending is good for business. Those, like Trump, who support such an idea are apparently unfamiliar with Brigadier General Smedley D. Butler, who rightly called “defense spending” a racket:
“I spent 33 years in the Marines, most of my time being a high-class muscle man for big business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer for Capitalism.”*
After the provocative action of supplying Ukraine with military hardware, the Trump Administration inflamed relations further by pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which was agreed to by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987. The landmark treaty banned missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 km (310-3,400 miles).**
The U.S. accused Russia of non-compliance to the terms of the treaty, a charge that the Russians and many military analysts denied. This, of course, led to a greater level of distrust between the two nations and went against candidate Trump’s aims of lessening tensions between the two powers.
Trump, as with the pro-war Western media, is ignorant of the historical context that played into Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. It is a well-established fact that the U.S. and Western powers gave assurances to Russia as far back as when the Berlin Wall came down that NATO would not expand eastward. That promise has been repeatedly broken as NATO now includes 31 nations, with Sweden set to come on board in 2024.***
Making matters worse, the Biden Administration, the warmongers in Congress, and the U.S.’s NATO lapdogs have escalated matters with tremendous financial and military assistance, which has done little to stop the Russians but has resulted in the needless slaughter of thousands and the wholesale destruction of Ukrainian territory. The introduction of cluster bombs into the fray and the promise of F-16 fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads has heightened the possibility of a general conflagration.
None of the declared Republican presidential contenders have critiqued the former president’s reckless Ukrainian policy. Some of the candidates (Chris Christie, Nikki Haley) have instead insanely called for greater support of the Zelensky regime!
The American involvement in the Ukrainian War has nothing to do with its national security but with the interests of the U.S. Empire. The tragedy of the Trump Presidency is that things were supposed to be different. Instead of non-intervention, the Administration armed Ukraine, stationed troops in Syria, assassinated an Iranian general on a Middle East peace mission, and committed a host of other head-scratching acts which went against candidate Trump’s pledge of an “America First” foreign policy that propelled him to victory in 2016.
To think that things will be different in a second go-around is clearly delusional, as the former president is now campaigning with never-ending war proponent Senator Lindsey Graham.
James P. Philbin
Adjunct Professor of Economics and History
Northern Virginia Community College
Footnotes:
*See War is a Racket, Port Townsend, WA.: Feral House, 2003; 1935.
**“INF Nuclear Treaty: US Pulls Out of Cold War-Era Pact With Russia,” BBC, 2 August 2019. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-49198565
***Patrick Wintour, The Guardian, 22 January 2022 https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jan/12/russias-belief-in-nato-betrayal-and-why-it-matters-today
Opinion
Surprises in the County Budget — $135,000 Range Hood!
The Warren County Board of Supervisors’ outrage on August 8th was a request for $135,000 for a range hood for the Senior Center. It came with only one bid and a lot of excuses. Why couldn’t they call around for commercial stock hoods used by every restaurant in America? Because they have already invested $6500 in engineering! That’s the price of a reasonable commercial hood, and will now run the project over budget! That’s a personnel issue, not a reason to throw a hundred-thousand dollars away.
I am clearly missing something, but it’s on video, so you, too, can wonder why Board members didn’t come out of their seats and lay waste to the very idea of appearing without three estimates in hand.
And Ed Daley’s proposed new four-person assessment office is scheduled for a public hearing on August 22 (ref: my 5/8/23 rant). After we add that to our tax bill, plus potential library litigation, and the increasing numbers of foster children, I’m sure we won’t even notice a customized range hood exceeding ten times the cost of a commercial stock item.
A look at the budget for social services suggests that their budget goes red in September, and the average cost per child in foster care is less than it was in FY-2020! That suggests to me that we might have better uses for our tax dollars and perhaps our free time.
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Opinion
All I Have Learned, I Learned From Books
Delores Oates has a friend that is ready to rally to her defense, and that’s really nice to see. It’s just a shame that in addition to not actually providing any evidence to support their claims, they instead turn to more lies, hidden in what my granddaddy would call “a whole lotta words about nothing” regarding Lincoln. If we peer through the smoke screen, we can find gems like:
“… Lazy writers have taken to alleging financial misconduct against my good friend Delores Oates and her campaign manager.” Firstly, lacking any substantive merit, disgruntled friends of Delores Oates have decided that supply and demand are the reasons that Delores Oates paid Mr. Hinnant to be a political “consultant for the Republican primary race” (NVDaily, 7/3/2023) – not a campaign manager. The average salary per year for this area (not Northern Virginia) is about $50,000 per year (ZipRecruiter). Four months of work at that price would be about 16k, not 20k.
Mrs. Oates certainly has the right to pay whomever she likes, whatever she likes within the confines of the law. The rest of us have a right to be critical of the circumstances surrounding it, the price tag involved with it, and the actions of both her political consultant and her own immediately following it. He started a campaign to ban LGBTQ+ books, and she wrote a two-page essay supporting their stances to remove them and oust Samuels Public Library Trustees. But we’ll come back to that.
“At present, the proposal is simply to remove them from the children’s section.” Whose proposal, Devon Downes? Two of the Board of Supervisors members are asking books be removed: Jay Butler by his own reconsideration forms and Delores Oates with her essay. Maybe Devon means Clean Up Samuels? That’s strange, considering absolutely no one in the first 500+ reconsideration forms asked for books to be removed from a section; they asked that books be removed from the entire library; that is when they weren’t asking for them to be burned, at least. As the definition of a ban is to “officially or legally prohibit,” what would you call removing almost 150 LGBTQ+ books from public library circulation?
Maybe they mean Samuels Public Library’s decision to move young adult books to their own section outside the “children’s” section? Perhaps Devon Downs can enlighten us on how that was anyone’s idea other than the library’s. What has Delores Oates herself already had to say about it? I’m happy to remind you.
From her essay: “Pornographic literature was found in the young adult section, and 134 books were determined to be very inappropriate.” There are two more lies – there were NO pornographic materials found because there are NO pornographic materials at Samuels Public Library. That is a FACT. No books were “determined” inappropriate by any actual authority in the matter. One could easily argue even the requesters themselves did not “determine” them inappropriate, as over 90% of those requesting admitted they did not even read the books.
Another excerpt from her essay: “I support the removal of pornographic literature and severing ties with the ALA so we can have a new collection policy …” Maybe her friends can help here too. Does she mean the pornographic literature that does not exist, or does she mean the books people are requesting be removed? She never once mentions anything about another section; did she just forget to write that part?
Also, from Delores Oates: “The current library board, with one exception, has proven they are not suited for the task and should be replaced by new members …” Is this the statement of someone who is satisfied merely by the library moving books to another section? It doesn’t sound that way to me.
Clean Up Samuels, the Board of Supervisors members acting to support them, and their friends can try to change the narrative all they like to save face, but the facts can’t be easily changed. They want LGBTQ+ books removed, and since the porn angle isn’t working, now they’re just claiming they want them in their own section. Discrimination is discrimination, no matter how you try to sugar-coat it. Like all the new fuss about wanting to consider 3rd party management – it’s just the latest head on the hydra.
By the way, if any of Mrs. Oates’s other friends had thought to read that MOA they like to talk about, they’d know 3rd party management was not recommended after a lengthy study on the subject. In the end, they’re all just looking for another way to control the library so they can force everyone to pretend LGBTQ+ people and sex, in any form (even educational) doesn’t exist. To hell with every other parent who supports LGBTQ+ literature, who supports age-appropriate sexual education materials, who supports their right to parent their own children … in this case, literally.
Along with Lincoln’s famous “All I have learned, I learned from books” quote, I’d like to leave you another favorite: “My best friend is a man who will get me a book I ain’t read.” I think we know which side of this debate Honest Abe would fall on.
M. Christopher
Warren County
Opinion
Lincoln, the Library, and Delores Oates
I don’t appreciate it when people popularize lies of any kind, and I find them particularly despicable when they are about a friend.
First: Lacking any substantive argument, local conspiracy theorists and lazy writers have taken to alleging financial misconduct against my good friend Delores Oates and her campaign manager. Alleging she paid him “well over the average” for his work as campaign manager, they have yet to specify what exactly a “just price” for services bought and sold is. In any case, to borrow from the late Christopher Hitchens, “What can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence.” I am also sure at least one book could be found in the library to explain how supply and demand works.
Second: It is wrong to force taxpayers to support an agenda imposed on children by third parties behind their parents’ backs.
In his first debate in Ottawa, Illinois, with Abraham Lincoln, Stephen Douglas hoped to resolve the dispute over slavery’s expansion into the Territories through his proposal for “popular sovereignty,” leaving each Territory to decide for itself whether to permit slavery’s expansion. “The great principle,” Douglas maintained, “is the right of every community to judge and decide for itself whether a thing is right or wrong.” Lincoln, however, noticed that Douglas’ “freedom to choose” only extended one way in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision:
“[M]y understanding is that Popular Sovereignty, as now applied to the question of slavery, does allow the people of a Territory to have Slavery if they want to, but does not allow them to not have slavery if they do not want it.” While the issue has changed, Douglas’ logic has lately been adopted on behalf of Samuels Public Library.
The latest demonstration comes from the allegation that Delores is denying the right of parents to educate their children as they see fit. As asked earlier this week in the Royal Examiner:
“[D]o all parents have the right and responsibility to parent their children, or do only you and those who share your religious beliefs get to choose for the rest of us?”
Yet, for all the denunciations alleging a “book ban” or other restriction on freedom is underway, the proposal in question does not even remove books with suggestive material from the building. At present, the proposal is simply to remove them from the children’s section. Which brings me back to Lincoln.
While tolerance and pluralism are necessary for a thriving civil society, Lincoln noticed that for slavery’s apologists, mere tolerance would never be enough. As Lincoln said in his 1860 Cooper Union Address:
“Will they be satisfied if the Territories be unconditionally surrendered to them? We know they will not. In all their present complaints against us, the Territories are scarcely mentioned. Invasions and insurrections are the rage now. Will it satisfy them if, in the future, we have nothing to do with invasions and insurrections? We know it will not. We so know because we know we never had anything to do with invasions and insurrections, and yet this total abstaining does not exempt us from the charge and the denunciation.
“The question recurs, what will satisfy them? Simply this: We must not only let them alone, but we must somehow convince them that we do let them alone. This, we know by experience, is no easy task. We have been so trying to convince them from the very beginning of our organization but with no success. In all our platforms and speeches, we have constantly protested our purpose to let them alone; but this has had no tendency to convince them. Alike unavailing to convince them is the fact that they have never detected a man of us in any attempt to disturb them.”
Then came the crucial feature of what Lincoln saw was happening. They would accept nothing short of positive support, by force if necessary.
“These natural and apparently adequate means all failing; what will convince them? This, and this only: cease to call slavery wrong and join them in calling it right. And this must be done thoroughly – done in acts as well as in words. Silence will not be tolerated – we must place ourselves avowedly with them. Senator Douglas’ new sedition law must be enacted and enforced, suppressing all declarations that slavery is wrong, whether made in politics, in presses, in pulpits, or in private. We must arrest and return their fugitive slaves with greedy pleasure. We must pull down our Free State constitutions. The whole atmosphere must be disinfected from all taint of opposition to slavery before they will cease to believe that all their troubles proceed from us.”
“I am quite aware they do not state their case precisely in this way. Most of them would probably say to us, ‘Let us alone, do nothing to us, and say what you please about slavery.’ But we do let them alone – have never disturbed them – so that, after all, it is what we say which dissatisfies them. They will continue to accuse us of doing until we cease saying.”
Similarly, Delores has not taken any action to deprive parents of any means by which they can educate their children. Nor should she or any other representative. In addition to still being available at the library, these books are readily available wherever books are sold if parents want them. But this freedom is not being extended to parents who do not want these “values” imposed on their children by third parties. Instead, the ALA is peddling this material behind parents’ backs at taxpayer expense.
The CLS proposal is not without its problems. Its suggestion that the library be placed under the supervision of the Board of Supervisors simply ignores the problem of continuing to pass decision-making authority to third parties. Privatization, however, would leave the library free to determine how to satisfy its patrons as it sees fit while removing the burden of financial support from taxpayers. As Robert Heinlein once wrote, “There is no worse tyranny than to force a man to pay for what he does not want merely because you think it would be good for him.” In turn, severing its taxpayer support and maintaining the freedom of everyone to educate their own children as they see fit would further require the library to answer to consumers and not third-party politicians and bureaucrats.
Moreover, the allegations against Delores have nothing to do with misconduct or censorship. They have everything to do with the same tragic and simple truth Lincoln identified at Cooper Union: “You will rule or ruin in all events.”
Devon Downes
Warren County
Opinion
Samuels Library Treasurer Responds to Jamieson’s ‘Lot of Money’ Letter
In Richard Jamieson’s letter entitled “Samuels Library Has Money…a Lot of Money”, published August 2, he accuses the library’s leadership of ineptitude and “failure to discuss openly and transparently what everyone knows is an unprecedented situation, both financially and operationally.”
He makes numerous innuendos, an incorrect inference, and goes on to say, “many questions arise,” and then lists a series of six or more questions. I have a few questions for Mr. Jamieson. Has he ever attended a Samuels Library board meeting and asked any of these questions? Samuels Library board meetings have always been open to the public. I’ve been a member of the board for approximately 8 years, and I can’t recall him ever attending a meeting to ask any questions. Has Mr. Jamieson ever written to the library to ask any of these questions? Has Mr. Jamieson ever emailed the library to ask any of these questions? Has Mr. Jamieson ever called the library to ask any of these questions or to request a meeting with library personnel to ask these questions? To the best of my knowledge, he has done none of these! I guess it’s just easier and more sensational to insinuate that there has been wrongdoing without the benefit of answers or facts.
He, or any member of the public, could ask library staff these questions any time, and anyone who asks would receive a complete, accurate, and polite response. Additionally, as Mr. Jamieson points out, Samuels Library has a plethora of information openly available to the public from several resources. The leadership of Samuels Library has nothing to hide! While this is not the venue to address each of Mr. Jamieson’s questions, innuendos, and incorrect inferences, if he truly is interested in answers to these questions and issues, as opposed to just trying to keep people’s emotions agitated, he should try contacting the library.
I understand that Mr. Jamieson has a grievance with Samuels Library over materials in its youth collection, and I am not unsympathetic to that grievance. But to try to smear the library’s leadership with false accusations and innuendos because of that grievance, alleging that the library has been less than completely transparent, is a shameful tactic that should only result in damaging his own reputation.
Pete Walker, Treasurer
Samuels Public Library
Opinion
South River School Board Race Heats Up — Mathews Responds to Pence Letter on Policy Vote Process
In a 7/25 letter to you, my opponent has poured whitewash over her voting record. She stated that … “In 2021, the Virginia Department of Education, not the Virginia School Board Association, as incorrectly stated by my opponent, released model policies pursuant to § 22.1-23.3 of the Code of Virginia.”
Essentially, she asserted that when the School Board voted to impose a pro-transgender policy on the schools in August 2021, her vote was not in response to the anti-parent Virginia School Board Association’s (VSBA) pro-transgender model policies but rather it was a necessary response to Virginia and Federal non-discrimination law. That is contradicted by the facts.
The Agenda for that School Board meeting and the wording of the motion that passed 3-2, with my opponent being one of the majority of the vote, may be viewed online on the School Board’s website.
Agenda item 4b was “Approval of May 2021 VSBA School Board Policy Updates – Mr. Smith” The Agenda provided an “Explanation and Summary” that said, “In May 2021, VSBA submitted 45 policies for consideration by the Warren County School Board. A chart showing all the updated policies has been prepared by staff.”
The motion that passed was “I move the May 2021 VSBA Policy Updates be approved for inclusion in the Warren County Public Schools Policy Manual as recommended by staff with the exclusion of policy GAA.”.
Leslie Mathews
Candidate for South River School Board
Incumbent Kristen Pence Responds on Public School Policy Guidelines, Counseling Resources, Parental Review
Opinion
Interim Library Director Addresses Questions About Finances, MOA With County
As I start my new role as Interim Director at Samuels Library, I would like to thank everyone who has reached out with kind words of encouragement and support. I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the many contributions made by Michelle Ross during the last three-plus years. Her professionalism, creativity, knowledge, and kindness will be greatly missed by staff and patrons alike at Samuels Library.
In the last week, there has been a lot of chatter about Samuels Library’s finances and a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA). I feel the need to clarify the situation for the citizens of Warren County.
Let me begin by providing some historical perspective. The current Library building on Criser Road opened its doors to the public in June 2009. Prior to the start of construction, Warren County set aside funds over several years for the construction project. Construction began in 2008, and the project was completed in 2009 – under budget and with no debt service payments required.
During the next several years, Library traffic and programming continued to grow. In 2017, the Warren County Board of Supervisors formed an Ad Hoc Committee to determine whether or not there was a more cost-effective way to provide public library services to the residents of Warren County. The Ad Hoc Committee consisted of Warren County elected officials and staff members and members of the Samuels Library Board of Trustees and staff.
This process lasted several months, and all options were extensively reviewed, and the clear, cost-effective conclusion was that the library’s operations should remain unchanged. Within that framework, an MOA was established with a three-year duration which outlined increases for each year: Year 1, 0 percent, Year 2, 1 percent, and Year 3, 2 percent.
When the MOA terms expired, the County and Library went back to the normal budgeting operation. Each year the library submits an Outside Agency Funding Request with appropriate documentation, then the library meets with the County to answer any questions about the request, and the County determines the funding amount which the library will receive.
The library is a not-for-profit corporation that holds 501(c)3 status with the IRS. As such, we are able to raise money through mail campaigns, fundraising events, grants, and a variety of other avenues. Fortunately, we have been very successful in this regard, and the Warren County community has been very generous.
The library also possesses two bank accounts – one which we call the Operating Account and one which is called the Reserve Account. Additionally, we have an Investment Account which includes donations, endowments, and reserved funds such as those received from the public for the proposed Amphitheatre Project. All funds from Warren County are deposited only into the Operating Account, where they reside until spent.
Any expenditures which fall outside of the approved and funded Operating Account are paid for utilizing fundraised money – this includes any new furnishings, technology equipment, attorney fees, etc. Just this past year, the library improved the children’s department with a new and expanded Reference Desk and a newly remodeled Young Adult section. The changes made by the Library utilized fundraised money only. For fiscal year 2024, in order to balance the Library budget, we will need to transfer in excess of $75,000 from the Investment Account.
Each year the library is audited, as required by the Commonwealth, and for the 21 years I have been with the library, the audit has always given us an exemplary finding.
As we continue our current budget discussions with the County, the topic of an MOA has resurfaced. The Library staff and trustees welcome this discussion, and we are working in a spirit of collaboration with the County. We hope to have progress to report soon. As always, we want to work in a financially efficient and transparent manner so that Warren County taxpayers and the thousands of individuals who benefit from the services we provide at Samuels Library can be proud of what we are doing.
There is important work to be done in the weeks and months ahead. I am committed to Samuels Library and the Front Royal community, and I pledge to use my years of experience to give this position my full attention. I am extremely honored to serve in this role and will make every effort to carry out the library’s mission of bringing people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build our community.
Eileen Grady
Interim Director
Samuels Public Library