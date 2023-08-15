Commentary: Supervisor Butler Confirms Book Removal Requests But Stands By Removal Walk Back; Board Mum on Full Funding Library

After noting that he had spoken to constituents on both sides of the Samuels Public Library book removal and funding debate following Public Comments at the August 1st Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting, six speakers on that topic in support of full library funding without removal of books, Happy Creek Supervisor Jerome “Jay” Butler addressed the library debate 50 minutes into that meeting.

“As far as the library, I’ve got some folks who feel that there should be no action taken against the library, and then I’ve got constituents who feel that there should be some books, well, not taken out of the library but just segregated. So, there is no one,” Butler continued, creating some chatter from the public gallery causing Chairman Vicky Cook to call for silence. “Madame Chair, so I have no constituents who want to see books banned. So, let me make that very clear,” Butler concluded on the topic as more chatter was heard from some public present, leading Butler to add, “Excuse me,” as he looked toward those reacting to his statement.

Several days later, we may have been alerted to the cause of the noisy public reaction to Butler’s comments. This reporter was made aware of the existence of two two-page Samuels Library “Request for Reconsideration” forms signed on May 5 by “Jerome Butler.” It was noted that the forms were received by library staff on May 7 and 8. According to the County website, Supervisor Butler’s name is Jerome K. Butler, with

“Jay” acknowledged as his preferred way to be addressed. Books at issue in the two “Request for Reconsideration” forms were “Lawn Boy” and “Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maria Kohabe.”

In the forms, Butler acknowledges being alerted to the books he asks to be removed from the library as inappropriate content in emails from a constituent or constituents. In both “reconsideration” forms, Butler writes: “This type of literature is inappropriate in a publicly funded library. If anything, it should only be available in an adult bookstore.”

Those addressing the library debate in support of maintaining full funding that evening, as well as at other meetings recently, see the book removal effort spearheaded by the CleanUp Samuels Library (CSL) group and its supporters largely self-identified with the local Catholic community and congregation of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, as attempted censorship of books offering emotional support to youth facing internally generated gender identity issues as they reach puberty.

This reporter contacted Butler and his supervisor colleagues by email, as on the two cited Request for Reconsideration forms, Butler references himself representing an organization as opposed to himself individually, that organization being the Warren County Board of Supervisors. I asked Butler if he had submitted those forms and, if so, whether his colleagues were aware he had submitted them on behalf of the “Warren County Board of Supervisors.” I also asked about the apparent contradiction to his above-cited statement at the August 1 meeting that “no one” wanted to see books banned and that he had “no constituents” who wanted to see books banned while writing on behalf of a constituent or constituents he seeks two to be removed and banned from this community’s public library.

“At the time I filled these forms out in May, it was apparent the library did not have a process in place other than to remove books. Now it appears they do,” Butler wrote in response, adding, “If you have any other questions, please let me know. Again, thank you for your inquiry.”

After speaking to library staff and receiving conflicting information about processes having been in place on such matters long before the current controversy, this reporter sent several follow-up questions to Supervisor Butler and one question to him and his board colleagues as a group:

“Thank you for your reply, Jay. I’m a bit confused as to the ‘it was apparent the library did not have a process in place other than to remove books’ at the time of the initial CSL movement on this issue. Did you inquire back then of the library staff or Board of Trustees on options they might have to review books cited for removal by the public? And if so, what were you told and by whom?

“So, are you saying that now that the library staff and trustees have approved the new categories on age restrictions and library cards offering increased parental control of younger children’s access to materials, CSL and its supporters NO LONGER want any books removed from the library?

“And if so, have you gotten that directly from CSL representatives? And even if you have, how would you know that NO ONE … doesn’t still want books removed?

“AND – here’s a final question for the entire BOS — Do these new actions by library officials, & a perceived change of stance by CSL and supporters, mean that the BOS as a group is now ready to release the three-quarters of a year balance of the library fiscal year funding?” signed with a thank you to Butler and his colleagues “for any additional clarification” and their time and attention.

This reply was received from Supervisor Butler: “Roger, I have no further comments at this time.” And along with Butler, none of the other supervisors replied to the final question directed their way as a group.

But as the ever-wise “they” say, “Actions speak louder than words.” So, as September approaches, its end marking the quarter of the fiscal year, the board majority of Jay Butler, Vicky Cook, Delores Oates, and Walt Mabe has thus far funded this community’s public library (Cheryl Cullers dissented in favor of authorizing full funding), we shall see exactly what that board majority’s interpretation of “good faith negotiations” on the library book content issue is.

And maybe we’ll find out if Supervisor Butler’s thus far unsupported contention that “no one,” at least in his district, wants to see books “banned” from this community’s public library rather just “segregated” from the Children’s Sections, is, in fact, true.

“Segregated” — Uh oh, what’s next, a Ron DeSantis-style banning of Rosa Parks and other books on the consequences of slavery in America and the necessity of the U.S. Civil Rights Movement from public schools and the public library? First, the library and gays; then public schools and the racial minorities; next religious or spiritual minorities; then what? — Could we eventually have an ultra-conservative, Iranian-style, faith-based government take hold right here in Front Royal and Warren County, USA?

And tomorrow, the nation?

