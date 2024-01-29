Opinion
Commentary: The “Meet and Speak” Challenge
Imagine seeing virtually everyone in town getting out of their cars, houses and businesses, on the same day and at the same time, once a year, just to have a friendly chat exclusively about politics with passersby, store keepers, even relatives you haven’t talked to in years. Bonus points for engaging with a complete stranger. Maybe pick your worst neighbor for starters.
“Meet and Speak’ is not a drive-by; time and patience are needed. At the appointed hour, start conversing with the first person you see and ask of him or her: Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative? And start talking, and listening, especially if you both view the world from different perspectives. Seeing as how we usually can’t do it when left to our own devices, that one day a year should be set aside to force ourselves to get along, even if we have to pretend, and speak with each other about the current political landscape, the worst-case scenario of polarization and alienation that we’re struggling with. “Meet and Speak” is about deflating the elephant in the room.
In spite of appearances, we’re not all that different from one another. Unfortunately, we draw conclusions and get most of our information from the hysterical media, loud fringe extremists, and ambitious politicians with dogma for sale. They’re all divisive sources of information. I don’t trust any of them. That’s why we should go directly to the source, ourselves.
All Trumpers are not right-wing gun collecting fanatics, nor are snowflakes on the left plotting to take your money and give it to the poor so that illegal immigrants can buy 70” flat screen TVs, with playback. Woke needn’t be a trigger word eliciting fantasies of an enemy that doesn’t exist, rather what happens after you wake up; the past tense. Maybe those of us who pretentiously parade the Stars and Stripes have more in common with the Rainbow flag than we think. Let’s find out why the opposition, whatever their point of view, believes what they believe? Maybe there are universal truths buried in the hyperbole. Who knows, you might even shock yourself and change your mind about something that suddenly no longer makes sense, and you’ve been hanging on to it for so long you forget the source.
Let’s pick a day, Spring or Fall, to get out of the house and take a walk along the streets downtown or on a neighborhood sidewalk or country road, and talk to each other. Lemonade stands are magnets, better than the cliché water cooler. Sharing a nice cold beer on a hot day couldn’t hurt.
“Meet and Speak” Rules of Engagement: No violence or threat of such. Screaming matches are taboo; volume doesn’t score any points. Don’t argue for conversions, rather seek discussion, understanding, the reasoning behind another point of view. Winning is not the objective; there are no prizes. Group encounters may not work, too much grandstanding; try one-on-one. Quoting Fox News or MSNBC is silly. Give credit where credit is due. And seek out differences; preaching to the congregation is a waste of time.
There should be a “Meet and Speak” every day of the year. For now, let’s start with one. That will be challenge enough.
Thankful For Our Public Works Department
I am often reminded of a challenge by my late father to always “thank those whose profession requires dirt under their fingernails.” As I have witnessed these past couple of weeks in my beloved hometown, the tireless efforts of our Public Works professionals to keep our roads clear of snow and ice, our trash collected in a timely manner, and fixing busted water pipes on a freezing Sunday morning, all in the same week, humble me.
As easy as it is today to choose only to see and focus on the sad, the bad, and the frustrations of our society, I take a measure that I live in a small town where many humans are still positive, beautiful, and amazing.
To all of you, please accept my heartfelt thanks.
Michael S. Williams
Front Royal, VA
Preservationism in Front Royal: Un-Rig the System and We All Win
Small-town America is going extinct. Revitalization can no longer just be a buzzword; it must be a slew of actions aggressively pursued by local government, local businesses, and local builders, all working in tandem.
Front Royal is one of the most charming towns in Virginia.
In many ways, it has been preserved from the onslaught of overdevelopment, sky-high taxes, and bad traffic that has made most of Northern Virginia a dystopian suburban hellscape in the last 20 years.
In order to save Front Royal from becoming like Loudoun, or worse, we need to put preservationism and small-town charm at the center of our political and economic agenda.
An upcoming proposal on the Town Council’s agenda for January 22 would make sweeping changes to our town code. These changes would allow for “Planned Neighborhood Development” re-zones to be considered on parcels as small as 5 acres.
Currently, only developments and re-zones on much larger 50-acre parcels can be considered by the town.
This proposal would open the floodgates to the re-zoning of many town properties and would almost certainly cause development to run rampant through our small town.
The council is considering this proposal due to a group of local builders who want to build a small mixed-use neighborhood. Because our town code does not allow for a special exemption or “variance” for properties under 50 acres, the builders cannot apply for a one-time variance for their specific project.
A variance would allow for smaller local builders to request a zoning change for smaller properties and parcels; the council would then consider whether or not the project fit the needs of the town, the public would have a chance to weigh in, and ultimately, the project would be approved or denied on the merits of the specific project in question.
Unfortunately, the current proposal before the town would overhaul the entire code instead of dealing with development projects on a case-by-case basis.
Those in favor of the proposal argue that only large properties of 50 or more acres can be re-zoned for development, therefore only large developers have the opportunity (money and power) to make their case in front of the town council in order to have their property re-zoned.
At first glance, this argument holds up. There is a need for affordable housing in the area: why not allow smaller developers, buying smaller parcels, the chance to make their case for a re-zone like any of the larger developers who have the means to afford 50-acre parcels can?
Unfortunately, the risk of unleashing large, unscrupulous developers in our small town is far too great. In the name of helping the little guy, high-paid lawyers in fancy suits working for big development companies will come in and drown out our own local builders financially, bureaucratically, and politically.
Here are a couple of reasons why it is clear that this will happen:
First, this code change opens up a vast array of new properties to potential re-zones, far more than the town needs. Specifically, we need affordable housing, and that may or may not require a few re-zones, but the amount of parcels this code change would allow to be bought up and potentially developed far exceeds the need, especially when revitalization and preservation of historic homes should be addressed long before hundreds of new homes are built.
Second, it will be large developers buying up parcels left and right and using their unlimited resources to secure re-zones. NOT local developers. Large national developers could easily buy up 10 different small properties and develop them all, for instance. The potential for buying historic homes, bulldozing them, and building apartments on those historic lots is another concern that should be taken into consideration and addressed.
All that being said, there is still a way that both local builders and preservationists can win: un-rig the system.
Like most things in modern America, the housing development industry is rigged against the little guy. Wealthy and powerful national corporations currently have vast advantages over local builders.
The process of fixing this is much simpler and safer than a full zoning overhaul: change the current code to expand the kind of INDIVIDUAL variance applications that can be submitted so that local builders can pitch their project, the public can weigh in, and the town can decide if a re-zone should move forward on an INDIVIDUAL basis.
It is time we become proactive in our efforts to both revitalize and preserve our town.
This is just one issue of many that will come up in the years ahead.
I recommend that our Town Council tell our planning director to go back to the drawing board, look at our Variance application rules, and revise those, not make sweeping changes to the code that opens up the floodgate of development.
While we are at it, let’s figure out a way for the Town of Front Royal to incentivize, through tax breaks and other forms of encouragement, the revitalization and preservation of houses and buildings in our historic neighborhoods and districts. Surely, that’s an investment that would drive tourism revenue and open up affordable housing opportunities.
Thomas Hinnant
Front Royal, VA
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Some Facts Behind the Current Zoning Drama
Do we want to encourage visionary local entrepreneurs to invest in Front Royal, or do we want to drive them away? That is the question before the Town Council on January 22.
So far, 2024 has been a quiet year. Maybe even boring. Somebody had to create some drama to keep life interesting – and somebody has. A proposed change of two words in the Town Code from “fifty” to “five” is causing an explosion of slander, detraction, and false accusations to roil Front Royal.
The specter of the “Louduoning of the Valley” is invoked as the consequence of making a zoning change. Much of the anger and confusion seems to be based on misunderstanding. In fact, that spectre is more likely without the proposed zoning change.
Let me, as a member of the Front Royal Planning Commission, try to shed some light (rather than heat) upon the situation.
Fact #1: Big developers are eyeing Front Royal. We know that.
Fact/Goal #2: Front Royal wants to keep its small-town charm. To preserve small-town charm, we don’t want huge, sprawling new developments.
Fact #3: Front Royal needs more housing at all income levels.
Fact/Goal #4: Front Royal needs to be a “Lifetime Community” where people will want and be able to spend their whole lives: starting out, growing families, retirement. That means jobs and a range of housing options.
Fact#5: Locally sourced small development can achieve Facts/Goals #2-4, whereas big developers can’t.
Fact #6: Folks who agree with #2-5 should be friends with each other instead of attacking each other in public forums and on social media.
What’s causing the ruckus?
The pretext for this controversy is a rezoning request to create one little Planned Neighborhood Development (PND). The Planning Commission has recommended that PNDs be limited to 5 acres in size. In zoning jargon, a PND is “multi-use,” i.e., a mixture of high-density business and residential occupancy.
Some of the confusion may be because there is currently another large parcel of land zoned PND in Front Royal. That property is undeveloped – but when it gets ready to move, it too will have to go through the whole process: due diligence, Planning Commission, Town Council, and site plan review by Town and County. According to the current Comprehensive Plan (https://www.frontroyalva.com/DocumentCenter/View/3222/Comprehensive-Plan-Final-Draft-May-19-2023), only the “mixed-use commercial” areas of town (see pages 150-51) would currently be eligible for PND in any case.
And here’s an important fact which, according to some comments I’ve heard, is not well understood: future PND will still have to be considered on a case-by-case basis! In other words, burdensome preliminary engineering and other studies, four Planning Commission and Town Council meetings, and public hearings all along the way. That’s a lot of work to do for five acres! And offers a lot of opportunity for public objection!
Creating the zoning animal of a PND of up to five acres does NOT create “popup areas of development that could quickly transform our extraordinary small town into a mini-Manassas,” as Lynda Turner stated in a public comment on November 15, 2023. It is not “opening the floodgates to development,” as someone else has stated on Facebook. It is merely creating a new set of bureaucratic hurdles for one particular type of small development.
Question to ponder: if you’re a big developer, are you going to want to go through all that work and expense for a measly 5 acres? No! That means that five-acre PNDs are not attractive to big developers, by definition. We should count ourselves lucky to have neo-tradition-minded small builders who want to tackle such projects!
What is a PND anyhow?
It is the antithesis of a subdivision with scores of homes. A PND is a concept: a plan to integrate residential and commercial space in a single project. If Front Royal’s Main Street had been planned back in its day, it might be a PND: a high-density walkable neighborhood that does not look like “little boxes made of ticky-tacky all the same.” It has retail on the ground level, office or residential above. In Magdalen’s current proposal, parking is on a basement level – something that would be nice on Main Street but is not possible because it wasn’t planned.
A PND is interesting to walk around, as Main Street is, and convenient to live or work in; for instance, there could be a daycare in one building and a mom-and-pop convenience in another, so a woman could leave her job upstairs in one building and WALK a few steps to pick up her child and some milk and bread on her way home – and not have to drive five miles to pick up the child and then another two miles to pick up the milk, wrestling with a car seat both times. Or maybe she could even live upstairs in one building and WALK home from daycare, shop, and work in nearby buildings. How nice would that be? What would be wrong with having such convenience in an attractive, neo-traditional style?
The plot of land in question is a sum total of ten (10) vacant acres, with a street address of 311 Leach Street and adjoining properties. The entity requesting the zoning change is a business named Magdalen Capital – which had originally requested a change to an even smaller, only two acres!
The rhetorical slings and arrows claim that Magdalen Capital is a stalking horse for NVR, Ryan Homes, or companies of that ilk. But a basis for that claim cannot be found.
Magdalen’s website describes themselves as “four family-oriented professionals seeking to bring their expertise to bear on investment initiatives executed with a community-oriented ethos, insistence on aesthetic beauty, and a dedication to lasting quality.” They have been working on their neo-traditional design proposal for two years and have spent lots of money on the environmental study, traffic study, and infrastructure study. Hundreds of pages of said study are available for public scrutiny in the Town Planning and Zoning Office.
Magdalen owns one single parcel of land. Building this PND is a side project: they make their living by providing solar energy installation, handyman service, property management, foundation repair, and restoration. All their investors are business people who live and work in the northern Shenandoah Valley. No Wall Street companies, no big developers. The principals moved here in the early 2000s and are raising their families here. They want Front Royal to be somewhere their children will want to stay and be able to work. (As someone whose children would rather die than live in the Front Royal they grew up in, I think that’s a worthy goal.)
Magdalen had originally proposed a two-acre size for their PND. In the public hearing on November 15, 2023, Megan Marrazzo urged it to be changed to five acres, which suggestion was later accepted by the Planning Commission. What’s ironic is that under current zoning, up to 27 new single-family homes could be built on that same ten-acre parcel. Twenty-seven new homes would be another subdivision, albeit a small one. It wouldn’t be a combination of new rental units and some brand-spanking-new office suites with parking, which are the urgent need in Town.
So, does Front Royal want more old-same-old subdivision housing? Or do we want a livable, walkable community where work, leisure, and home can be close and convenient?
Do we want to encourage visionary local entrepreneurs to invest in Front Royal, or do we want to drive them away?
Connie Marshner
Front Royal, VA
Examining the Ethical Implications of Public Service Roles: A Call for Trust and Due Process
I suppose one could argue that serving on a school board (my district) as a homeschooler could have ethical implications. I suppose one could argue that notarizing a document for a close friend could have ethical implications (I have). I suppose that being a marriage officiant and officiating the wedding ceremony of a family member could have ethical implications (I have). I suppose that being a school board member who questions the potential ethics of a planning commission member and/or town council member could have ethical implications.
A list of potential ethical implications can be extended across a wide range of topics/issues/areas. That is why we have conflict of interest laws. If someone believes there to be violations, they need only make a formal complaint and request an investigation. As it stands, I believe we need to give any benefit of the doubt (I don’t have one) to the individual we have elected. If someone doesn’t agree with that premise, take the individual off your Christmas Card list.
Richard Kurzenknabe
Front Royal, VA
Dual Roles: Double Trouble for Our Community
There are many ways to say that history repeats itself. George Santayana’s words may be the best well-known: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” For this reason, I feel called to write this brief history lesson as a reminder to our local citizens of the long and problematic history of those serving in dual roles. You will notice this issue transcends all political parties.
A one-time North River District County Supervisor (2004-2007) served a dual role as developer. He worked on multiple development projects in Warren County and acquired millions of dollars of properties through his many LLCs. The registered agent for several of his projects (and later business partner/co-owner) was serving a dual role as County attorney (1978-2006) and later as Town attorney (2011-2021). This County Supervisor later went on to serve on the EDA (2011-2019), and I assume most people still remember the EDA scandal. These men are now currently involved in a lawsuit in which their LLC is suing the town of Front Royal.
A one-time planning commissioner turned town council member (2017-2020 and reappointed in 2021) found himself serving a dual role as both an employee of Valley Health and a councilman. He had to navigate his ability to cast votes involving Valley Health while serving in his role on the Town Council. He once recused himself from a matter before the council involving VH but then famously un-recused himself later and cast a vote. (This councilman resigned in 2021.) Notably, there have been many dual roles served as people have sat on both the board of Valley Health or were employed/affiliated with VH in one capacity or another, while also serving in roles on local boards such as the EDA, Planning Commission, Town Council, etc.
This brings me to our most current dual role holder—Glenn Wood. Mr. Wood continues to hold his seat on the Town Planning Commission while also serving on the Town Council. Historically, when a planning commissioner has been elected to the Town Council, he has left/resigned his seat on the planning commission. (Examples that come to mind: Josh Ingram, Jake Meza, Chris Morrison, and Joe McFadden)
For those who may not understand why this dual role holding is especially significant, I refer to Code 15.2-2200 which states “the local planning commissions shall serve primarily in an ADVISORY CAPACITY to the governing bodies”. This means that Mr. Wood serves in an advisory capacity on the planning commission to advise himself in his role on the Town Council. He gets the unique opportunity to vote twice on matters relating to planning/zoning that come before the town. In a social media posting, Mr. Wood cited code 15.2-2212, which states it is legal for him to serve this dual role. It does appear to be legal, but I pose the question, “Is it ethical?” And is it the RIGHT thing to do when looking at the history of this community?
Melanie Salins
Front Royal, VA
Daydream Believer
I often daydream. As I attempt to rest and reset my mind and heart, I fantasize at what many chuckle at:
Will 2024 be led by those who choose kindness over vitriol?
Will 2024 be filled with intentional thought over gaslighting and bullying?
Will 2024 be filled with those who make a commitment to use calm, discernment, self-actualization, and introspection over continued dependency on others, whom they know little to nothing about, to simply tell them how to think and act?
Will civility see a glimmer of hope as we, as a community and society, unite to love while shun those who use religion, lies, and unfounded, even disproven conspiracy theories as a means to manipulate others for personal and political gain?
Will we choose to look beyond the “R,” “D,” “I” on the ballot, beyond the Liberal, the Conservative, the Socialist, the Fascist in the stereotyping, and try something unique to see the person the soul, and the heart of those we are talking to?
Will we give humanity one, possibly final, fighting chance?
I continue to daydream ……… Happy 2024🙏
Michael Sean Williams
Front Royal, VA
PS – Headline with a nod to the mid-1960s made-for-TV pop band The Monkees
