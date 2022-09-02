Commentary: There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams

Procrastination is a problem for a lot of people. And when you don’t procrastinate, you can accomplish much more daily.

It’s the number one enemy of all entrepreneurs. Whether starting a new business, writing a book, or just completing your daily tasks, it’s easy to fall victim to procrastination.

Procrastination is not a character flaw but rather a symptom of your personality. Your personality traits, along with your environment, determine what causes you to procrastinate.

Keep reading, and I’ll share the foolproof ways of overcoming procrastination and taking action.

Do You Persistently Struggle with Procrastination?

Procrastination is a real problem for most people, and breaking the habit can be very difficult. If you have a history of being a procrastinator, you might be wondering how you can finally change your mindset to make procrastination disappear.

The good news is that it’s possible to overcome procrastination. The problem is that it’s easier said than done, and you need to understand why you struggle so much before you can begin changing your approach.

If you find that you’re struggling with procrastination, then it’s likely that there are some issues you might have that prevent you from truly focusing on what you need to do.

One of the significant problems with procrastination is that you don’t know where your time is going. You know you should be doing stuff, but you never seem to have any free time to put into it.

Procrastinators often spend all their time running around and doing things they must do, but it never seems to get done. At least, that’s how it usually is.

If you want to eliminate procrastination, you need to change your mindset. You need to stop thinking of your life as something you need to finish in a certain amount of time and start thinking of it as something you need to get through.

This mindset shift will allow you to start taking on the challenges and tasks in front of you rather than completely paralyzed by fear of failure.

It’s essential to understand why you’re procrastinating. For example, maybe you’re trying to finish a task while watching TV, and that’s a great way to procrastinate because you’re avoiding the task at hand by spending your time doing something else.

You might have other issues preventing you from completing your work, but you’ll never know unless you ask about it. Procrastination might not seem like a big deal to you, but it’s the root cause of many other problems you might not realize.

Start asking yourself why you’re procrastinating. It’s more than likely that you’re unaware of why you struggle with procrastination. If you were to write down everything causing you to procrastinate, you might be surprised to see that you’re unaware of many things in your life.

This is an excellent way to get to the bottom of your problem. Procrastination can often stem from deeper-rooted issues that you need to address.

The Myriad of Reasons We Get Caught Up in Procrastination

If you are suffering from procrastination, you are not alone.

But there are many reasons why we get caught up in procrastination. Some of them are common, and some are less common.

If you are one of the many people who get caught up in procrastination, then read on for why you are so afraid and tempted to put things off.

Fear Drives Procrastination

Some fears can’t be controlled, but there are things you can do to reduce and eliminate your fears and get control of your life. We don’t know how much more power we have over our fears than we realize.

Here are five specific fears related to procrastination.

1. Fear Of Success

The fear of success is one of the most common motivators for procrastination, and procrastinators are most afraid of success.

When you fear success, you purposely put up roadblocks, obstacles, and problems along your path to ensure success never comes.

You do this because you want to protect your identity and know that success might mean losing yourself.

The fear of success can lead to unproductive habits and behaviors. For example, you can try to keep busy with trivial tasks and activities. You’re afraid of taking action because you’re afraid of success.

2. Fear Of Failure

It’s essential to recognize that a fear of failure exists when we are not fully ourselves or have a tendency to become perfectionistic.

If you’re dealing with feelings of depression and hopelessness, procrastinating is a way to keep yourself from facing the reality of how terrible your situation has become.

When you worry about failure, you feel a little insecure. You struggle because you think you’re not good enough to reach your goals.

Perfectionism causes you to hesitate before acting; when you hesitate, you’re unlikely to take action or progress toward your goal.

3. Fear Of Conflict

We tend to put off tasks we don’t like or require confrontation.

In other words, we are always afraid of possible conflicts arising from a specific decision or action.

This conflict can occur in many different ways and with other people.

Or it can be internal where we struggle with a conflict of interest, like having a dilemma.

4. Fear Of Judgement

Conflict and fear of judgment are related. You have a strong urge to procrastinate and worry about what others might think of you or your behavior.

You may be uncomfortable in situations where other people judge you. But if you learn to let go of this fear and focus on the task, you will have conquered it.

5. Fear Of The Unknown

Finally, the fear of the unknown is inherently connected to all the fears mentioned above.

We all face the same fears in life—uncertainty, insecurity, anxiety, and doubt.

The more uncertain someone is about doing something, the less likely they will take the actions required to get started.

We all suffer from a fear of the unknown, which often paralyzes us in our decision-making.

We’ll focus more on distractions than on things we want to do. We’ll have a lot more fun but probably not get very far in the long run.

Consequently, we focus on the small stuff that gives us a semblance of certainty and control.

This is good, but if we continue to act out of alignment with our long-term goals and objectives, we’re not going to achieve what we want out of life.

You know, therefore, that we can expect to be led astray by them. When you start doing the tiny little things, you’re not working on your big dream!

Face Up To Your Fears For A Better Life

The biggest obstacle for many people is facing their fears. Whether they are afraid to make the first move in dating or the most significant investment in real estate, fear is holding them back from a more meaningful and happy life.

I want to encourage you to face your fears and begin living your dreams today.

We live in a world where scary news stories constantly bombard us. You might even have heard about the recent hurricanes and earthquakes around the globe. But we all know that disasters happen daily, and sometimes it can seem like there is no end in sight.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. Once you overcome your fears, you’ll lead a happier, healthier, and more satisfying life.

Take back your power. Don’t let someone else dictate your future. Take control of your life today.