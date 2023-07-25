Opinion
Commentary: Va.’s disparities reflect why Aldean’s menacing ‘Small Town’ song flies in rural America
Country singer Jason Aldean has reaped a whirlwind of big-media scorn for his intemperate new hit titled “Try That in a Small Town.” As he should.
The seething tone of the lyrics alone are an unvarnished and bellicose call for vigilantism by “good ol’ boys, raised up right” in towns and crossroads outside America’s cities and suburbs.
It widens the troubling geographic and cultural fissure between urban America and its leafy, prosperous bedroom communities and the struggling rural towns that feel they were denied growth and opportunity in recent decades, a split Virginia illustrates well.
Aldean’s lyrics inventory a litany of violent street-level crimes such as sucker-punching someone on a sidewalk, carjacking senior motorists, robbing a liquor store, desecrating the American flag or cursing and spitting on police. Then this warning:
Well, try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
‘Round here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won’t take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don’t
Try that in a small town.
Aldean’s video, however, is far more menacing and malignant. That’s why I’m not linking to it.
He and his band were filmed outside the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, infamous as the site where a white mob lynched a Black teenager named Henry Choate in 1927. Accused, without proof, of attacking a 16-year-old white girl, Choate was seized from his jail cell, beaten with a sledgehammer and dragged through Columbia’s streets behind a car before he was hanged from a courthouse balcony.
Interspersed throughout Aldean’s video is footage of riots and confrontations with police juxtaposed with heartwarming scenes of downhome bonhomie: men hunting ducks, crops being harvested, flags being raised, home movies of backyard football, youth baseball and such. Together, it evokes the sort of unsettling moral dissonance one might experience from watching bits of Ronald Reagan’s hopeful 1984 “Morning in America” reelection ad spliced randomly into “Full Metal Jacket.”
In three minutes and nine seconds, the video crystallizes America’s intractable tribalism that threatens the stability of the republic. It manifested itself Jan. 6 2021, when a mob, exhorted by a defeated president, overran the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to subvert an election’s legitimate outcome.
CMT, the country music cable network, pulled the tune from its lineup. The mayor of Columbia, where the video was shot, told Billboard that he hopes the next video shot in his city will “seek a more positive message.” Rocker Sheryl Crow, who grew up amid the soybean, cotton and corn farms near Kennett in Missouri’s rural Bootheel, tweeted that the video is “not American or small town-like. It’s just lame.”
The scorn, however, will supercharge the song and video in segments of rural America via streaming platforms and small-market radio. It thrives there because of its defiant message to urban and suburban America whose denizens, on average, are more liberal, more affluent, have higher levels of educational attainment and enjoy more stable employment.
The imbalance, regardless of its reasons, is real, and Virginia illustrates the disparity well with its suburban/exurban “Golden Crescent” that arcs from Northern Virginia south to the Richmond region, then southeast down the Peninsula to the thriving cities and counties of Hampton Roads. Comparable pockets of prosperity are clustered around major university towns such as Charlottesville, Harrisonburg and Blacksburg.
Little of the recent development, job creation and population growth those regions enjoyed reached the rural farming, factory and mining communities in Virginia’s fertile Southside and the mountainous Southwest that were the commonwealth’s economic engine for most of the 20th century.
Global trade deals and U.S. policy decisions during the past 30 years hastened the decay of many rural areas. International trade agreements made after the Cold War — the North American Free Trade Agreement (or NAFTA) and China’s admission to the World Trade Organization — sent U.S. manufacturing jobs to cheaper overseas labor markets and helped turn once-bustling textile and furniture factories in cities like Danville and Martinsville into derelict husks.
The decline in domestic cigarette use gradually curbed demand for the cash crop on which Virginia was founded. The tobacco-growing Southside bore the brunt of it.
Clear and present climate concerns have animated a move toward less-polluting energy sources and away from coal. Southwestern Virginia’s landscape is pocked with abandoned mines and the depleted mining communities that once bustled.
While the digital “knowledge economy” flourished in Virginia’s most populous regions where broadband internet abounds, rural areas found themselves left behind. Promises of high-speed digital service, made decades ago, and the jobs they can bring are only now slowly being honored in those areas.
Pushing broadband into rural Va. gives us a chance to act like a commonwealth
It’s jarring for state policymakers in Richmond to hear that the vast outlands of Southwest and Southside Virginia are their afterthoughts, but driving through those towns and seeing the bare foundations and blank windows of shuttered factories and storefronts speaks a discomfiting truth.
Research by the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service shows that 18 localities lost one-tenth or more of their population from 2000 to 2022. All of them, except for Accomack County on the Eastern Shore, were in Southside or Southwest Virginia including Buchanan County, which decreased by 28%. Conversely, 60 localities grew by 10% or more, including 44 with a growth rate at or above 20% in the past 22 years. Northern Virginia exurb Loudoun County saw its population balloon by nearly 2 ½ times since the turn of the century.
Rural areas are not without hope. A 2021 national Gallup survey showed that 48% of respondents prefer to live in small towns or rural areas if possible, up from 39% three years earlier. People are indeed moving to the country, particularly since the pandemic, said Cooper Center demographer Hamilton Lombard. Many rural areas have done a good job attracting, he said, but not at a rate that equals or exceeds death rates from the older rural populations.
“In some rural counties, there are two or even three times more residents in their sixties than in their twenties. For me, the most significant gap that has opened up between rural and urban Virginia has been the age gap,” Lombard said in an email.
The Cooper Center’s projections for future growth suggest the gap will widen. By 2050, the populations of 14 rural counties — again, all in Southside or Southwest Virginia — will drop by one-fifth or more, with Buchanan projected to hemorrhage by 51%. At the same time, 37 localities are projected to increase by 20% or more, with Loudoun expected to increase by 77%. Only one — the Richmond exurb of Powhatan County — could be marginally construed as being in Southside Virginia.
That, along with seeing their small-town folkways and mores mocked in pop culture, makes some rural audiences receptive to hustlers exploiting grievance for their own gain.
There’s only so long that the have-nots can watch the haves enjoy the growth and prosperity they’ve missed before disappointment ossifies into overt hostility. Sadly, as Aldean cynically proves, there’s more money to be made from widening that chasm than from bridging it.
by Bob Lewis, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Opinion
Samuels Library Debate – ‘Profoundly Moral Questions’
The decision on what to make available in a public library at taxpayer expense sometimes raises profoundly moral questions. Should our community pay to provide free access to books that advocate or promote cruelty to animals, breaking drug laws, robbing banks, public intoxication, profanity, reckless driving, etc? What about paedophilia, masturbation, child pornography, or other forms of sexual deviancy? Unfortunately, we do have an ascendent subculture here in Front Royal that does encourage sexual deviancy, even in children. Concerned citizens who object to this use of taxpayer money have the freedom to raise objections.
This debate centers on the question of taxpayer funding of objectionable material which offends against common decency. It’s not a question of banning books or imposing religious values. Other examples of objectionable material easily come to mind, such as those promoting prostitution, child pornography, genocide, and euthanasia. We even see people from far afield weighing in who seem to get a kick out of meddling in our community affairs. Apparently, we have a subculture here in Front Royal that wants to use the library to promote sexual deviancy to children. They argue that excluding their materials from public funding violates free speech and harms children. One recent writer even claims that availability of such books prevents bullying, suicide, and besides that, anyone against such books is a religious bigot! Would that person also claim that books promoting cannibalism or incest also prevent suicide, alleviate bullying, and fight bigotry?
This debate is about the character of our library and community. That character should be one of common decency and not one of social subversion.
Michael Randolph
Front Royal
(Editor’s Note: Royal Examiner’s Editorial Board does not endorse the writer’s negative stereotyping of the nature of Samuels Public Library supporters. And his definitions of “common decency” and “social subversion,” like everyone’s, is an opinion. Neither do we endorse some of his analogies equating what many believe to be stories offering much-needed emotional support to youth facing internally generated sexual identity issues with animal cruelty, genocide, cannibalism, and other criminal behaviors. However, after discussion, we felt it important to publish the letter to present the full range of opinions on the public library debate, specifically in reaction to letters published here supporting the library, its staff, and the book review process. And in that latter regard, we will note that his reference to “people from far afield” getting “a kick out of meddling in our community affairs” — If referencing the most “far afield” contributor to the library debate on our pages, the author of “Every Human Being Deserves to be Educated in the Truth” currently from Brooklyn, New York, that writers’ longtime connection to this county and its Catholic community were noted.)
Opinion
Another Perception of Being Educated in ‘The Truth’
Let me say at the outset that just because many of us want to limit children’s exposure to inappropriate material at Samuels Public Library does not mean we want Bridget Randolph’s sister (or anyone else) to be dead. (Royal Examiner Letters to the Editor, July 19.)
While I’m truly sorry for her family’s tragic loss, it is not helpful for her to use victimized grief as a rhetorical flamethrower against people with whom she disagrees. It is not fair or helpful to blame the “toxic” influence of local Catholicism for her sister’s PTSD. Perhaps she has proof of that. I can only hope the allegations of bullying and abuse are untrue or exaggerated. Such individual acts of cruel behavior should never be tolerated or excused. And they are condemned by the Church.
In many ways, Randolph’s letter (also read at the July 18 Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting) I believe helps to underscore the importance of filtering information ingested by our children (or, as she calls it, “to ban free speech in the name of protecting kids”).
She rightly claims that children who are gender-confused or sexual orientation-confused are questioning, doubting, and seeking truth. And that’s the saddest part.
The family were parishioners at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Randolph herself says she graduated summa cum laude from Christendom College with a degree in history. She quotes her sister Rose from a speech at her school: “Every human being deserves to be educated in the truth.”
As a Catholic, and especially as a well-educated one, Bridget Randolph should know that Jesus Christ is Truth itself. She should know that the Old and New Testaments, and Catholic teaching derived from them, have always condemned homosexuality as inherently disordered. She should know that the Church has always offered a path for a troubled person to shed sin, guilt, and spiritual oppression — and to come to healing reconciliation with Christ.
In her speech quoted in the letter, Rose tells of slipping over to Samuels Library while her mother was at Mass to surreptitiously check out books that she hid from her parents and read on the sly. “I read everything,” she is quoted as having said.
Although undoubtedly not intended to be, this underscores the importance of limiting what kind of materials children’s highly mold-able minds should be able to access at the public library (or social media, etc.) and it supports the arguments of the people seeking to clean up the library.
Despite Bridget Randolph’s assertion, preventing children from accessing information about, and promoting bonding with, the LGBTQ+ community is not an act of censorship or book banning that will put them at grave risk of mental and physical harm. On the contrary, information that seeks to normalize — or even cultivate — unnatural, immoral, and socially injurious behavior is destructive in every sense. And those who think it acceptable to expose children to such information are enablers of that destructiveness.
Vernon Kirby
Warren County
(Editor’s Note: Mr. Kirby’s interpretation of the “truth” of the words of Jesus Christ through some 27 language translations over the past 2000 years, as well as his perception of the intent of “Catholic teaching” derived from the Old and New Testaments, are his own. They may conflict with the interpretation of others in and out of Catholicism, including, it would seem, the current Catholic Pope. While he has expressed concern about homosexuality within the Catholic clergy, Pope Francis, when asked in 2013 about the spiritual fate of gays in the general population, responded: “If someone is gay and is searching for the Lord and has good will, then who am I to judge him?”)
Opinion
Commentary: I Don’t Get It
I have been following recent news articles and commentaries regarding the split between the county planning commissioners and community support for over 55 developments in Rockland. Regarding the Rockland opportunity, I see signs advocating keeping Rockland rural.
I have been doing a lot of research on 55+ developments as a possible place to retire as I move to my golden years. They not only offer advantages to senior citizens but economic growth opportunities for the community as well. We should consider this before we railroad the idea like we seem to do to most things around here that appear different on the surface.
When you investigate the benefits, you will find several facts that would fit nicely into a community like ours. Let’s start by talking about the tax benefits. The Front Royal /Warren County location and its proximity to the northern Virginia area are very important. The natural beauty with which we are blessed is a huge magnet for city folk. They dream to retire to an area like ours. But we all know how expensive it is to live in these urban areas, as well as the housing cost.
Many seniors want to downsize and sell their houses and move to a less expensive place. Because of our location, affordable real estate, and lower tax rates, senior citizens can relocate here and still be close to their original homes, family, and friends.
They are looking to pay between $550-$800K for 2,400 square feet of housing. This can be confirmed by checking the current pricing of homes at The Trilogy over 55 community off 522 in Fredrick County. If you look at other demographics of this group, you will discover that they have disposable income to spend on eating locally at our restaurants. They purchase goods and services and support community activities both financially and by volunteering. They do not impact school resources or costs, rather, they contribute. Our new hospital is a real asset to this group. That brings more revenue to our community, along with attracting skilled professionals.
The upcoming construction of the $25 million railroad flyover by VDOT will open this area even more for future development. This is a much-needed project that will improve the safety and convenience of citizens. It will make it harder to limit residential growth once complete. I think the time has passed in restricting growth. The “now” goal is to establish a growth plan in anticipation of what is coming.
Mr. Runyon’s development plan is solid and makes the best use of that property. Bringing the senior demographic will be a win /win for our community with new tax revenue from a group that appreciates the rural environment and will protect the lifestyle it promotes. The only challenge I can see with the project is providing a sustainable water supply system. But I am sure Mr. Runyon will have a plan to cover that issue.
Lastly, there is another property that should be considered for a 55+ community: The Swan Farm. Now the Heptad property in Front Royal, the property has been up for sale without success for over the last 20 years. The views are wonderful, and the property’s location near the new hospital and grocery shopping would be very attractive to seniors. Again, the community will receive all the benefits without pressure on the school system. It also has the availability to use both the water and sewer treatment provided by the Town.
We are living under constant change and growth. That will never stop. It’s time that we embrace this by planning in advance of these changes with solutions that will work to the benefit of our community. I really don’t get why offering this growth opportunity to seniors at the best time in their life would be a bad thing to do for our community.
I don’t get it. Do you?
Michael Graham
Opinion
Every Human Being Deserves to be Educated in the Truth
(Writer’s Note: I originally shared this text as a statement to the Warren County Board of Supervisors during a public comment session last night (July 18). I wasn’t able to attend in person, so it was read on my behalf by Kelsey Lawrence.)
My name is Bridget Randolph. I lived in Front Royal, VA, from the ages of 5-22, and my father is still a resident. While I lived here, my family were parishioners at St. John’s Catholic Church. I also attended Christendom College, graduating summa cum laude in 2009 with a degree in History. As an early and avid young reader, I received a lot of benefit from my access to the programs and collections of Samuels’ Public Library – from the “Book It!” summer reading challenges (I always earned that personal pan pizza!) to the annual creative writing contest, the kind librarians, and of course – the books. All of these still serve me today as a professional actor, writer, business consultant, entrepreneur, and leadership coach.
But that’s not the main reason I’m sharing today. In 2017, I lost my youngest sister, Rose, when she took her own life at the age of 19. She had recently graduated at the top of her high school class and was about to begin her undergraduate program at UVA on a full scholarship. She planned to go to medical school afterward. While we can never know all the factors that lead up to such a decision, we do know that one of those factors was her diagnosed PTSD, which she struggled with as a result of growing up as a gay teen in the toxic culture of the Front Royal Catholic home-school/St John’s church community, and the bullying and abuse she was subjected to by that community.
Rose gave a speech at her school a year and a half before she passed. In that speech, she shared this story, which I’ve edited slightly here for length.
“I had so many questions and doubts, and no way to answer them; but when I was about 10, … my chance to educate myself had finally come, and during the 45 minutes that my mother was gone each day [at church…I] biked a mile and a half to the library to take out forbidden books, which I hid under my mattress to read later. I read everything from Harry Potter to the Qu’ran and found my worldview infinitely expanded. … As the inconsistencies I had questioned my whole life were resolved, I felt as though I had woken up from a bad dream. …Treasure the education you receive here; it’s so easy to take for granted. …Every human being deserves to be educated in the truth.”
You can read her whole speech online if you Google her name (Rose Randolph) and school (Portsmouth Abbey). But the point is that there are so many others in this town like her, for whom this library is a source of safety, truth, comfort, and community in an environment that hates them and wants them not to exist. And I truly believe that is why these people want to remove these specific books. Not because they are “pornographic” (a ludicrous claim, and that’s coming from someone who at the age of 12 actually did complain to the librarian that I had checked out a Madeleine L’Engle book from the teen section that included a lesbian character – she was very gracious about it). But because they know that if we have access to safety and truth, their lies and oppression will not hold.
To the people who want to ban free speech in the name of protecting kids: you claim to care about “the children.” Spoiler: some of your children are already gay. They are non-binary and trans. They are queer. They are questioning. They are doubting. They are seeking truth. Preventing them from accessing information and community won’t change that. It will, however, put them at grave risk of mental and physical harm. Some of them, like me, whether LGBTQ+ or not, will cut you out of their lives when they’re old enough to get away from you. And some of them, like my sister, will be lost to this culture war that wants them dead. It’s up to you if you are going to be one of the people who stays in your children’s lives, helps to keep them alive, and shows them they are loved, or if you will lose them forever. Choose wisely.
Bridget Randolph
Brooklyn, New York
(longtime resident of Front Royal, VA)
Opinion
Think Before You Vote!
Thomas Hinnant’s “Keep Rockland Rural …” (Royal Examiner, 7/9/23) was a whistle calling a crowd to overwhelm another meeting, not unlike the library brouhaha, in my opinion.
“Stand together to keep National Developers off of our agricultural land” — they’ll turn “farmland into high-density housing” and “developers rarely use local labor,” he writes.
The only Rockland project seeking rezoning isn’t “our” land, nor is it “farmland”! It is an 18-hole golf course downsizing to 9-holes and converting 104 acres (of 195+ acres) into a quiet, over-55 community that will create jobs, stimulate the local economy, and leave behind housing near job centers east of us for younger families.
Hinnant authoritatively claims, “Housing developments rarely, if ever, contribute as much tax revenue as they end up costing the county in infrastructure development.” Wow, is that half-baked! No time frame, no mention of the existing infrastructure, no discussion of permitting requirements, and no hint at the type of development — not what one should expect from an “Industry: Real Estate Developers” person, as he was listed on the Virginia Public Access Project (vpap.org) website notation of his $500 state campaign contribution to Supv. Oates before becoming her “consultant” at $4k a month up to $20K!
Had people spent as much time studying the budget as they did in the children’s section of the library before overwhelming that public hearing, we might all have seen that the three largest expenditures in Warren County’s budget are public education, public safety, and debt service. It is the increased population of children, not retirees, that will increase our taxes!
Now that women no longer have reproductive choices, taxes have to go up! Think — More children, more schools, more mouths to feed, more domestic stress, more social services, more police — but no worries! Retirees will share the bill without further stressing those three main budgetary line items.
Hinnant is demonstrating mob rule. The way to make yourselves heard is not by overwhelming a county meeting in response to inflammatory claims, it’s at the ballot box. If you don’t want to look at housing developments, and you don’t want taxes to go up, then stop voting for people with positions that guarantee population growth!
C.A. Wulf
Warren County
Opinion
Commentary: Virginia Must Act in Support of Digital Assets
Digital assets like cryptocurrency, NFTs, blockchain services, and metaverse technologies are a transformative force reshaping our economy. As of this year, digital assets are used by 46 million people in the US, and Virginia ranks No. 7 among the top states in the country that are creating a digital economy.
While plenty of Virginians are embracing these technologies, many lawmakers at the state and federal levels are still hesitant to support them. Meanwhile, countries across Europe and Asia have recognized the potential of digital assets and have already begun implementing clear and reasonable regulations that foster their growth and innovation. If we want to remain competitive on the global stage, our legislative bodies must act swiftly and decisively in support of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies.
For those who aren’t familiar, digital assets – such as Bitcoin or Ethereum – offer individuals and businesses a secure and decentralized method of conducting transactions. By using advanced mathematics and cryptography (the scientific art of writing or solving codes) to create a transparent and immutable ledger of transactions, digital assets eliminate the need for intermediaries such as banks, reduce business operating costs and solve real-world problems.
Currently, businesses such as OodlesBlockchain and IBM, are using blockchain technology to streamline supply chains, making them more transparent and efficient. This is particularly relevant information for Virginians involved in the state’s robust agricultural sector, where this technology could enhance traceability and reduce fraud. With constant innovations in the crypto space, digital assets’ potential benefit business owners in the Commonwealth is limitless.
With the introduction of any new technology, however, lawmakers are bound to have concerns. While it is true that the anonymous nature of cryptocurrency has allowed a small number of bad actors to engage in criminal activities, it is important to note that only 0.15% of all cryptocurrency volume in 2022 was used for illegal purposes, with the overwhelming majority of crypto being used for legitimate transactions. Another concern is market volatility, as prices of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate rapidly due to speculative trading, changes in market sentiment, technological advancements, or macroeconomic events.
Criminality and volatility are certainly valid concerns, but we ought to address these problems through proper regulation, just as other countries have done. Japan, for example, requires crypto exchanges to register with the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and adhere to anti-money laundering regulations, as well as counter the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) obligations. The nation has also established the Japanese Virtual Currency Exchange Association (JVCEA) and requires all crypto exchanges to be members of the organization. Additionally, all trading gains generated in Japan from cryptocurrency are classified miscellaneous income, and investors are taxed accordingly. These are the kind of steps that Virginia and national lawmakers should be considering.
Fortunately, the US has not gone completely silent on digital assets, as the Biden administration has dipped its toes into regulating the technologies with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021. According to Section 80603 of the Act, any company or person who “transfers digital assets on behalf of another person” is considered a “broker,” and thus, every centralized cryptocurrency exchange, such as Coinbase or Kraken, must issue a Form 1099-B to each customer and to the IRS to collect taxes for these transactions. These taxes are important, as they will create an estimated $11 billion in additional government revenue over the next 10 years.
On the state level, Virginia has also taken some small steps on regulating digital assets. A bill passed in 2022 by the General Assembly permits banks in the Commonwealth to provide virtual currency custody services so long as the bank has adequate protocols in place to effectively manage the associated risks. This policy represents a positive step forward but is only just the beginning of what must be done to support digital assets.
Indeed, our government’s lack of bold and decisive action is already having consequences, as many businesses in the crypto sector are looking to take their business out of the country. Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States, has opened a business in Bermuda, and its competitor, Gemini, is considering moving some of its business to the United Arab Emirates. We must act now if we want to take advantage of all that digital assets have to offer. This window of opportunity will not be open forever.
The Virginia Blockchain Council calls on the General Assembly and Congress to prioritize the growth of digital assets. By collaborating with industry experts, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders, our lawmakers must develop a comprehensive regulatory framework that balances innovation, consumer protection, and the mitigation of potential risks. By embracing digital assets and fostering an environment that encourages their growth, the United States, and Virginia, can solidify their position as global leaders in this transformative industry and promote economic prosperity for us all.
by Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
By Greg Leffel
Greg Leffel is the Founder and Executive Director of the Virginia Blockchain Council.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.