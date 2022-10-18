Opinion
Commentary: You call that an energy plan?
Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a press release on October 3 presenting what he says is his energy plan. Accompanying the press release were 26 pages labeled “2022 Virginia Energy Plan,” but that can’t be what he’s referring to. I mean, the Virginia Code is pretty specific about what makes up an energy plan, and this isn’t it.
Under Virginia law, the energy plan must identify steps the state will take over the next ten years consistent with the Commonwealth Clean Energy Policy’s goal of a net-zero carbon economy by 2045 “in all sectors, including the electric power, transportation, industrial, agricultural, building, and infrastructure sectors.” Not only does Youngkin’s document not do that, it doesn’t even mention the policy it’s supposed to implement.
It’s also missing critical pieces. The plan is supposed to include a statewide inventory of greenhouse gas emissions, but it’s nowhere to be found. The inventory is the responsibility of the Department of Environmental Quality, which reports previous inventories on its website from 2005, 2010, and 2018. The one specifically required to be completed by October 1, 2022 isn’t there, nor is there any indication it’s in the works and just unfortunately delayed. Did I miss some fine print about how the requirement doesn’t apply if the governor is a Republican?
In fact, there is no discussion about climate change in Youngkin’s energy plan. The word “climate” appears nowhere. He simply ignores the problem: a modern Nero, fiddling while the planet burns.
Instead, Youngkin’s document mostly attacks the laws Virginia has passed in recent years to implement its decarbonization goals, including the Virginia Clean Economy Act, legislation allowing the state to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and the Clean Cars law. In their place, he offers a bunch of random ideas — some with merit, some without, some spinning off on tangents.
I did not really expect a conservative Republican with presidential aspirations to embrace all the recommendations for the energy plan that I laid out last month or those from the many environmental, faith, and consumer groups that support Virginia’s clean energy transition. Going further and faster down the road to decarbonization is a tall order for politicians beholden to fossil fuel interests, no matter how much it would benefit the public.
Yet Youngkin doesn’t have a lot of ammunition to use against the switch to renewable energy. With soaring coal and natural gas prices, it’s hard to keep pretending that fossil fuels are low-cost. The insistence that we need them for reliability is the only straw left to grasp at.
And indeed, underlying Younkin’s attack on the VCEA is a misunderstanding of how grid operators manage electricity. The critique boils down to “baseload good, intermittent bad.” But baseload is not the point; meeting demand is the point. Demand fluctuates hugely by day and hour. If grid operators had nothing to work with but slow-ramping coal plants or on/off nuclear reactors and no storage, they’d have as much trouble matching demand as if they had nothing but renewable energy and no storage. Pairing low-cost wind and solar with batteries makes them dispatchable — that is, better than baseload.
That’s not to say there aren’t good reasons to invest in higher-cost resources, but “baseload” is a red herring that stinks up Youngkin’s entire argument.
To his credit — and notwithstanding his “baseload” fixation — Youngkin supports Virginia’s move into offshore wind energy even with the high cost of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project and other early U.S. developments. (The plan notes that Virginia’s project will be the largest “in the Free World,” a weirdly retro way to tell us China has leapt far ahead in installing offshore wind.)
The plan also supports removing barriers to customer purchases of solar energy, including shared solar and a greater ability for renewable energy suppliers to compete with utilities for retail sales. This is all phrased as a consumer choice issue rather than an endorsement of greater utility investments in solar; regardless, these would be welcome moves.
It’s also good to see the governor’s endorsement of rate reform. Republicans have been at least as much to blame as Democrats for Dominion Energy’s success in getting laws passed that let it bilk ratepayers. It will be interesting to see if Youngkin actually pursues the reforms he touts.
Less encouraging are Youngkin’s desires to jump into hydrogen (I’m guessing not the green kind since we hardly have an excess of renewable energy) and, worse, to deploy “the nation’s first” commercial small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) in Southwest Virginia within ten years.
You know what will happen there, right? Ratepayers will foot the bill, and it will be very expensive.
But unlike offshore wind, SMRs aren’t proven technology; they remain firmly in the research phase. The U.S. Department of Energy is hoping for a demonstration project “this decade.” If successful, the industry believes SMRs will eventually be able to produce electricity at a price that’s only two or three times that of solar and wind energy. Which begs an obvious question: Is there a reason to build SMRs?
Nor has anyone figured out the nagging problem of what to do with the radioactive waste, including the waste piling up at today’s nuclear plants because it’s too dangerous to move and there’s no place to put it. So Youngkin’s plan also “calls for developing spent nuclear fuel recycling technologies that offer the promise of a zero-carbon emission energy system with minimal waste and a closed-loop supply chain.” Great idea! But how about focusing on that first, Governor?
That’s not where Younkin is putting his focus, though. Last week, he proposed spending $10 million on a Virginia Power Innovation Fund, with half of that earmarked for SMR research and development. The announcement said nothing about waste.
Look, I happen to know some earnest climate advocates who believe SMRs are the silver bullet we’ve been waiting for. I follow the research with an open mind while also noting the astonishing advances in renewable energy technology announced almost daily. But the climate crisis is here and now. We can’t afford to press pause on known carbon-free technologies for ten years in the hope that something even better will pan out.
Investing in research and development of new technologies is an important role for government, but kicking the climate can down the road isn’t an option. Rather than attacking our energy transition, Youngkin would have done more for Virginia by using his plan to build on it.
by Ivy Main, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Smoke on the Horizon
Distraction is defined as a thing that prevents someone from giving full attention to something else. Most people in the U.S. are distracted from international events – especially those that potentially impact our lives. Few in the U.S. are tracking the turmoil in Iran as it enters a second week or sees the Chinese flexing again towards Taiwan, and few are cognizant that the North Koreans just fired a ballistic missile over Japan. Theoretically, being uninformed about things you can’t control is not all bad. Ignorance is bliss, as they say. Locally in the U.S., we’re focused on the looming red vs. blue showdown in early November. Others are interested in the fall harvests, football, and the looming World Series. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is equally distracted by the November World Cup. And of course – Halloween lurks about in two weeks. What will I go as this year?
Earlier in 2022, we woke to the sounds of the last big land war in Europe. Russia’s armored thrusts into Ukraine startled the West and focused our collective attention. Blue and yellow signs bloomed everywhere in support of the Ukrainian cause. Now, not so much. That’s unfortunate because our team is winning, and the bad Russians are crumbling – yet few notice. The novelty has faded.
The Russian populace is rapidly stumbling into an enlightenment period. State propaganda is giving way to social media, and stories from the battlefront outweigh the fake news. The truth is causing mass protests and a mass exodus from Russia. Vladimir Putin’s forces are running, and he can’t do anything about it. His mobilization decree was an act of extreme desperation followed shortly by a sham referendum to annex provinces in Ukraine that his forces can’t hold. He’s also unleashed a fresh batch of ‘nuclear’ warnings to the West. We’ve heard this noise before, but now something has changed. Vladimir resembles a cornered animal, and the prospect of a nuclear detonation is higher than it’s been since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. In fact, our President’s handlers are busily walking back one of his statements telling us so. But why should we get up in arms over something we can’t control? That’s a fair statement. We may not be able to control it, but the possibility of nuclear use is something we shouldn’t be shocked to hear.
The simple facts are as follows; Putin is losing badly and has run out of options. In his mind, he’s essentially fighting with one arm tied behind his back. The other is his vast arsenal of tactical and strategic nukes. Psychologically, Vlad is atop Maslow’s hierarchy. He’s the Almighty Russian ruler and has more riches than God. There’s nothing else for him except his place in history. His goal in February was to build a resurgent Soviet Empire, and now that has vanished. His principal Ground Lines of Communication (GLOC) from Russia into Crimea are out of action due to Ukrainian strikes. Now he’s recklessly firing missiles into civilian targets in Ukraine as punishment. Those actions are war crimes. His troops don’t have the will to fight, and desertions dwindle his force daily. Even Kazakhstan’s President snubbed him at a recent conference. His strong man veneer is tarnished.
We in the West do not understand authoritarian mindsets. In our world, if we don’t like you, we ridicule you in the press until you resign or are voted out of office. That doesn’t happen in Russia. So, what are President Putin’s options? The answer to that lies in the disposition of the man himself and how he perceives himself. He cannot just resign like Nixon in 1974 or go home like German chancellor Merkle. The unforeseen cannot be allowed to happen. He will not allow himself to be removed voluntarily from power. All sorts of unforeseen horrors could befall him – so he’s not going there. Resignation equals too many variables, and all are bad. A strong man is only strong when he has the power and a body of guards to carry out his will.
If he steps down like a Western leader, the regime that replaces him may bow to international pressure and hand him over to the Hague. He’d be tried for war crimes and never see the light of day. Internally, he’s made lots of enemies in Russia. He’s imprisoned or killed many who have opposed him. If he steps down, the line of folks waiting to kill him will wrap around the Kremlin. Stepping down will never be an option for him. So, what’s left? Continue along with this constant humiliation? NOT.
The nuclear options are the only cards still nestled close to his vest. He has flexed several times with nuclear warnings, but few believe he is mad enough to push those buttons. Now, he has solicited former Russian President Medvedev and Chechnya strongman, Ramzan Kadyrov, to advocate the use of Nukes. It’s not just him anymore now, it’s a collection of Russian figureheads. Mob mentality is always easier than going it alone. But to cross the red line, he needs some sort of spark to provoke this response. Perhaps a perceived misstep on our part, like supplying Ukraine with a ‘forbidden munition’ or Ukraine firing a missile into Russia proper. You can guarantee that Ukraine is going to push the issue. They will continue to attack, and they will push Russia back and back. It’s inevitable. It’s humiliating for Putin, and he won’t put up with it much longer. The number of cards left to play that produce anything near saving face and remaining in power is one – Nukes.
A nuke gets everyone’s attention immediately. Once it is fired, the serve is passed to the West. What do we do now? We have telegraphed that nuclear use will be met by a catastrophic response. What does that mean? Once Vladimir fires a nuke, escalation is our only option. So, we take out the Russian Black Sea fleet. Now it’s on. Remember, once he’s fired one, he’s proved he’s a madman, and there’s no going back. No normal rules then. At that point, he’s got us hostage, and we either cower to a madman’s whim – or take it to the next level. The likelihood that we will pause is high, given the leadership, we have now. The other option for us is more Super-powerish but will undoubtedly escalate to a potential catastrophe beyond our imagination. Vladimir Putin is up against the wall. He’s seventy years old, he’s cornered, and sees only one card to play that changes his losing hand. Playing that nuclear “wild card” makes sense for Mr. Putin.
If Mr. Putin does throw that card, we can only hope that there are smarter minds in the Russian execution loop that will interdict this order.
Significant Nexus
I just read the opinion piece you published with the provocative title “Commentary: EPA: Enlightened despots or experts?” In the piece, the author, Bobby Whitescarver, who is a retired federal employee and a current “watershed restoration consultant,” describes the plight of the Sackett family, who filled their modest two-thirds acre lot in a wetland with sand and gravel without a permit.
To do what? That’s not mentioned in the piece. It seems to me that building a house and planting natural vegetation on the rest would be quite different than putting in a small but crowded poultry farm.
In the piece, Mr. Whitescarver advocates for what is termed a “significant nexus” to be applied to that property. The Supreme Court justices he quotes also ask questions about how to define a “significant nexus.” A “significant nexus” would allow the EPA to prohibit the filling of any of that wetland since it is across the road from a lake under their legal jurisdiction. Mr. Whitescarver implies that the groundwater flow from the now-filled wetland “significantly influences surface water’s physical, chemical, and biological integrity.”
I am just a software engineer, not a watershed restoration consultant, but I think Mr. Whitescarver needs to give us a more complete explanation of that particular nexus. If the Sacketts were to put a crowded poultry farm on their property with runoff into neighboring wetlands or the lake, that would almost certainly have a significant influence on the biological integrity of the lake. But if the Sackets have natural vegetation and a modest house on the lot, and were perhaps required to use a pump and haul septic or required to install a sand filter septic, wouldn’t that maintain the integrity of the lake?
As for groundwater, won’t the Sackett’s sand and gravel fill allow groundwater penetration? Couldn’t local regulators require a certain portion of the property be converted into a rain garden, fed by runoff from any impermeable portions of their property (e.g., paved portion and roof) to help recharge the groundwater? Shouldn’t all such regulations be local with consulting from the federal “experts,” not litigation?
Since the Sacketts did not have a permit, it may well be those location regulations prohibited filling any “wetland” for any reason. Where I live in Warren county, what I can do on my portion of the Shenandoah River floodplain is regulated. But other than that well-defined area, I could fill “wetlands” if I wanted to. But I have, in fact, created small wetlands on my sloping property where before, the runoff simply ran off into the river. In Mr. Whitescarver’s opinion, the wetlands I created may have a significant nexus to the river through groundwater and would, in fact, be subject to direct EPA regulation.
I believe everyone should think about creating permeable surfaces with runoff retention where they can at a reasonable cost or as part of their landscaping plan. I believe that Mr. Whitescarver should offer us his services at a reasonable hourly rate, and the EPA should offer its expertise to local officials like ours in Warren County to draft sensible regulations. But let’s end the argument over “significant nexus” because, in fact, every square inch of the county has a nexus that could be deemed significant by some expert. Instead, let us use a term like “common sense practical effect” to ensure we aim for the highest water quality possible without federal confiscation of anyone’s two-thirds of an acre.
Eric Peterson
Front Royal
Commentary: EPA: Enlightened despots or experts?
Here we go again.
In the first U.S. Supreme Court case this fall, Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, the justices and lawyers wrestled with the definition of “waters of the United States”— those waters that the federal government has jurisdiction to protect from pollution and alteration. The definition has been changing ever since Congress gave the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joint powers to define it 50 years ago in the Clean Water Act.
The first 20 words of the Clean Water Act are these: “The purpose of this Act is to improve and maintain the physical, chemical, and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters.”
Fifty years, and we still don’t have a clear definition? It’s so frustrating. Poor Michael and Chantell Sackett. They’ve been in litigation over the definition for 16 years. The EPA contends that the Sacketts broke the law by filling in their two-thirds of an acre wetland lot with sand and gravel without a permit because the lot is within the Kalispell Bay Fen, a major wetland that feeds one of Idaho’s largest bodies of water, Priest Lake.
The Sacketts, on the other hand, contends that neither the Corps nor the EPA has jurisdiction over their soggy lot because it is separated from the lake by a road and is therefore not adjacent to or touching the lake by a surface water connection.
Much of the hour-and-a-half argument in the high court was spent questioning the definition of the word “adjacent” because a wetland adjacent to navigable waters — in this case, Priest Lake — falls under the jurisdiction of the EPA. So what does “adjacent” mean exactly? Next to? Abutting? Neighboring?
Chief Justice John Roberts stated, “A train station is adjacent to the tracks even though it’s not touching the tracks.” Justice Elena Kagan leaned in: “If I say there are two adjacent apartment buildings, do they have to be touching each other?”
The Sacketts’ lawyer argued that for the feds to have jurisdiction, the Sacketts’ wetland must be touching the waters of Priest Lake via surface water. The EPA’s lawyer argued that the wetland is connected to or touching the lake by other means, such as groundwater, subsurface flow, or a drainage ditch leading to a tributary of the lake.
Legal scholars use the 2006 case Rapanos v. United States to help understand how the court has interpreted the words in the past. In what the EPA considered a violation of the Clean Water Act, John Rapanos had filled in a wetland like the Sacketts’, only bigger. The court did not have a majority opinion, offering five separate interpretations of what “waters of the United States” should include.
In the plurality opinion, Justice Antonin Scalia wrote that the Corps “exercises the discretion of an enlightened despot” and that for non-navigable waters like wetlands to be considered jurisdictional, they must be adjacent to and touching navigable waters through surface water. This is the definition the Sacketts’ lawyer argued should be the law of the land.
In his concurring opinion for Rapanos, Justice Anthony Kennedy, however, developed the “significant nexus” rule, which the Corps has followed since 2008. It states that if a wetland significantly influences the physical, chemical, or biological functions of a jurisdictional water, whether it be surface water, groundwater, or subsurface flow, it should be classified as jurisdictional even if a barrier separates it from the wetland.
The ever-changing definition of “waters of the United States” goes around and around, much like the hydrologic cycle: When rain falls on the land and soaks into the soil, it recharges the groundwater and eventually flows into streams, rivers, and lakes. Evaporation takes place, clouds form, and the whole process starts again.
Just where in the cycle does federal jurisdiction over water begin and end? With the Clean Water Act, Congress delegated that authority to the EPA and Corps of experts.
It is undisputed that groundwater feeds into surface water. Wetlands such as the Kalispell Bay Fen feed Priest Lake with surface water, subsurface water, and groundwater flow. In fact, surface water makes up only 1.2% of all freshwater, and groundwater makes up an astonishing 30%, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Groundwater, indeed, has a significant influence on surface water’s physical, chemical, and biological integrity.
If the current heavily conservative court uses Justice Scalia’s rule and sides with the Sacketts, its decision will remove the vast majority of wetlands from federal protection. It will accelerate the draining and filling of wetlands that are profoundly important for the integrity and maintenance of the nation’s waters.
Robert “Bobby” Whitescarver is a watershed restoration consultant and retired district conservationist with USDA. He also teaches environmental courses at James Madison University. He can be reached at bobby.whitescarver@gettingmoreontheground.com.
Bobby Whitescarver
by Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
Attract positive people into your life
When we see positive people around us, we tend to want to be around them.
We all need to surround ourselves with positive people. We need people who will support us when we’re trying to achieve our goals.
This is why it’s important to focus on attracting positive people into your life.
While the term “positive people” might sound cliché, it’s true that we all need people around us who will support us, encourage us, and bring us joy.
It doesn’t matter what type of people you want around you.
For example, you might want to attract lawyers, doctors, or engineers.
You could also attract a whole bunch of artists, writers, or musicians.
You can also attract a bunch of business owners or people in your industry.
But no matter what kind of people you want to attract, there are ways to do it.
Here are some tips on how to attract positive people into your life.
Focus On Attracting Positive People
One of the things that often makes a person fall in love with someone else is their outlook on life. The way they act and carry themselves is often more important than what they say.
This applies to people around you as well. While some people can be a little bit negative and bring you down, there are others that can lift you up.
It’s important to surround yourself with positive people because this will help keep your own positivity up. Even if you’re not always happy, it’s good to make sure that you’re putting yourself in a place where you’ll be happy most of the time.
When you’re surrounded by negative people, there’s always going to be that part of you that’s going to be more negative. You’ll become more positive when you’re around positive people, and eventually, that will rub off on you.
When you surround yourself with negative people, you’ll feel bad even when you’re not doing anything. This is going to leave you feeling a bit down even when you have things going your way.
It’s important that you get the balance right. Some people aren’t meant to be around other people, but you can easily change that when you’re around negative people. Just make sure you’re putting yourself in a good environment.
Even if you’re not always happy, you’ll still be a lot happier than you would be if you’re always around negative people. You don’t want to be miserable your entire life.
Do you know how some people can attract negative people into their lives? Or, you know how some people have to spend a lot of energy just dealing with other people’s negativity?
Now, let’s look at how some people can actually attract positive people into their lives. The idea here is to be more positive and less prone to attracting negativity.
When you’re surrounded by positive people, you will naturally gravitate towards more of that type of energy. If you’re around negative people, you’ll feel the effects of that energy more. This is why some people are not always happy or at least content.
If you’re feeling low energy, it’s going to affect you in various ways. For example, you might get grumpy more often or start talking to people in a way that’s not very nice.
On the flip side, you might start thinking about the positive things you want to be doing and have more motivation to do that. You might want to be more productive or start looking forward to doing positive things in your free time.
The more positive energy you put out, the more positive energy you’ll get back. You have to understand this in order to reap the benefits fully. When you’re constantly trying to spread positive energy, you’ll naturally attract more of it.
The problem is that most people are not aware of how their energies are affecting others, and they don’t know how to change them. They may not even know that there is a problem, to begin with, but once you become aware of it, it’s easy to fix.
It’s easy to think you’re being positive, and someone comes along and upsets you. If you’re positive all the time, then you’re not going to get upset by negative things, but it’s not a given.
Some people have to learn how to change how they feel to get more positive energy, and that’s really not easy. In fact, some people aren’t aware that they can do anything about it until they actually try and see if they can do it.
Constantly Radiate Positivity To Attract Positive People
If you were to look at the world right now, you’d see people fighting all the time. There are so many arguments between people, especially political debates, that you wouldn’t even know which side to root for.
Instead of constantly feeling negative towards others, you should instead try to radiate positivity to others. Your positive energy can attract positive people into your life, and then you’ll be able to work together to accomplish your own goals.
You don’t need to feel negative about anything. Even if you’re having a bad day or if things aren’t going your way, it’s best not to let that affect you. You should try to be a positive person at all times, even if you’re having a bad day.
There’s no need to feel miserable about your bad day, and that’s why negativity will only make you feel worse. If you’re constantly surrounded by negative people, then it’s best to avoid them and go somewhere else where you can be around people who are more positive.
Being a positive person is important because you’ll attract the kind of people you want to be around. It’s not that people won’t be attracted to you, but it’s that they’ll want to associate with you.
When you’re a positive person, you’re naturally more approachable than the negative ones. You can’t help but smile and feel happy when you’re around people that are always smiling and positive.
It’s better to be around people who are positive than to be around people who are negative. You’ll be surrounded by people that you can help, and they’ll be more inclined to do the same for you.
If you can live a more positive life, you’ll have a more fulfilling and positive life. You’ll be able to accomplish more, and you’ll be happier overall.
When you have an attitude of positivity, you attract positive people.
When you constantly radiate positivity and make a point to smile, you’ll begin attracting more positive people into your life. They’ll be drawn in by your positivity and smile, and as they do, you’ll become the ultimate magnet for positive people.
There’s a reason why so many people will smile at you, and it’s not because you’re an attractive person. You’re attractive, and you’re charming and all, but you’re attractive in a way that everyone can feel it.
People who are positive will find it easier to connect with you, and it becomes easier for you to relate to other people when you’re constantly smiling. You can make friends with anyone when you’re constantly smiling, and it can even help you get a date.
People who are negative and grumpy don’t have the ability to connect with other people. Their negativity and frowns will only make them more unattractive to other people. It’s the same for you.
Your smile will only attract positive people, so when you’re thinking negatively, it’s easy to imagine that you’re making people more miserable.
It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy that you’re constantly creating for yourself, and it’s best to turn it around and think about how you can make yourself more attractive to the positive people in your life.
Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in
About a week ago, many Virginia high school students participated in a statewide walkout to bring awareness and speak out about Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on district policies for transgender students. Walkouts were initiated by the Pride Liberation Project, a student-led LGBTQ advocacy group, and took place at more than 90 schools across the state, with students organizing and participating here at Skyline High School. Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in – that’s pretty cool, in my opinion.
My son was among the students that participated here at Skyline. The students had the ok from everyone they needed, and he was there to be alongside his close friends, giving them positive vibes and support. My wife and I think it’s great seeing our son actively practicing his civil rights, taking action, getting organized, and being out there supporting his good friends. We couldn’t be more proud of him and these awesome kids.
It was truly amazing to see how they were received by the community here in Front Royal and Warren County, sadly for all the wrong reasons. Here are some samples of what many people in the Front Royal/Warren County community had to say about these great kids:
“These kids are a joke”
“Losers”
“Cream of the crop right there”
“It’s not natural. Suspend them”
“And today’s generation is supposed to be our future. God help this country.”
“If you want to be different, they should stay home”
“I would not support them at all”
“that’s laughable”
“I notice they have a confused mind and mental illness”
“let them know they have mental problems…..seek help soon”
“That’s what terrorists do to anyone who doesn’t agree with them”
“you are a radical terrorist and don’t care about reality or the truth”
“I guess the apple doesn’t fall very far from the tree”
“idiots”
“Everyone who walked out ought to be expelled and not allowed to come back.”
“Don’t like it….move. And take all the mentally ill LGBTQIA with you.”
“Keep it out of schools there should be something left normal.”
“give me a break … they just wanted to get out of class. They don’t care.”
“terrorist activists trying to take over our country.”
“Lost souls”
“These Demonic influences will take down this great nation.”
“Indoctrination at its Best”
“Gtfoh, this world has changed for the worse.”
“We got to stop catering to mental issues”
“All 7 of them, Nnnnerds!”
“This is nothing but Marxist Progressive radical terrorism.”
“These people are severely and uniquely lacking in self-awareness.”
“Lmmfao, looks like a group full of winners there”
“Quit being a bunch of weirdos….you’re only after attention…”
This is coming from grown men and women talking to these kids this way. It’s truly sad to see such ugliness persisting here in Front Royal. Many of the people saying these things are people I know personally, most of whom I thought to be Christians of strong moral character. I even see people who have experienced the anguish and heartache of losing their child – now laughing at mine.
To talk this way toward anyone’s child is absolutely horrible. You all should be ashamed of yourselves. It’s truly disheartening to see that this disgusting behavior is still very prevalent and strong here in Front Royal. In my humble opinion, these kids went out and made their voices heard in the most American way I can think of, and they did it peacefully. I don’t think they are looking for any special treatment or are trying to push an agenda on anyone. They would simply like to be treated equally, like every kid should, with kindness and respect.
Kelly Clark
Front Royal, VA
Politics & Public Schools
For several months now, the Warren County School Board has been discussing whether or not to continue its membership in the VSBA. The issue was originally raised by Melanie Salins, who considers the organization to be a left-wing lobbying group. This is in spite of the fact that every public school board in Virginia is a member, and since each member school board has an equal vote, the power rests with rural, conservative-leaning boards of education. The solution she suggested was to withdraw our membership in the VSBA and instead hire our own attorney to advise the Board on the legality of its policies at a cost not to exceed $50,000 for the coming year. In contrast, membership in the VSBA is about $9,000 per year; for that money, the board gets services well beyond what a law firm would provide. In addition to advice on policies, the VSBA provides training for new board members, superintendent searches, an annual convention, and lobbying on matters of importance to public schools.
At its meeting on October 5th, the Warren County School Board voted unanimously to continue membership in the VSBA and to hire a lawyer to advise the board on its policies. Thus, we will be paying $59,000 for services that the VSBA provides for just $9,000. Ms. Salins “surprised” us by agreeing to vote “yes” on the motion to continue membership on the condition that she be named a delegate to the Delegate Assembly. I predict that other conservative county school board members are making similar demands with the idea of taking over the VSBA. Time will tell.
Ms. Salins and her supporters have argued that politics has no place in school board matters. The conditions attached to her vote betray a political agenda on her part. This same group has also been adamant about being fiscally conservative yet is promoting an expenditure of $59,000 for services that previously cost just $9,000. It seems that Ms.Salins will condone politics in public education if her politics prevail and that unnecessary spending is fine if it is her idea.
Janet Brome
Bentonville, VA