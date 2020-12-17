Uncategorized
Commission selects Barbara Rose Johns to represent Virginia in U.S. Capitol
Governor Ralph Northam today announced on December 16, 2020, that the Commission on Historical Statues in the United States Capitol voted to recommend civil rights icon, Barbara Rose Johns, to represent Virginia in the National Statuary Hall Collection, replacing the existing statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. Governor Northam announced earlier today that his proposed budget includes nearly $500,000 to replace the statue.
On April 23, 1951, sixteen-year-old Barbara Rose Johns led a student walkout at Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, protesting the overcrowded and inferior conditions of the all-Black school compared to those of White students at nearby Farmville High School. Her actions garnered the support of NAACP lawyers Spottswood Robinson and Oliver Hill who took up her cause and filed a lawsuit that would later be one of five cases the United States Supreme Court reviewed in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka when it declared segregation unconstitutional. Historians consider Johns’ protest a pivotal moment that launched the desegregation movement in America.
“As a teenager, Barbara Johns bravely led a protest that defied segregation and challenged the barriers that she and her African American peers faced, ultimately dismantling them,” said Governor Northam. “I am proud that her statue will represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where her idealism, courage, and conviction will continue to inspire Virginians, and Americans, to confront inequities and fight for meaningful change now and for generations to come.”
Earlier this year, Governor Northam signed legislation that established the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol charged with deciding to study the removal and replacement of the Robert E. Lee statue. The eight-member commission, chaired by Senator Louise Lucas, voted unanimously recommending the removal of the statue on July 24, 2020.
Working with the Department of Historic Resources, the Commission collected nominations for the new statue and provided several opportunities for public comment at its virtual meetings. After considering all public comments and guidance from the Commission members, the list was narrowed to five finalists including, Oliver Hill, Barbara Johns, John Mercer Langston, Pocahontas, and Maggie Walker.
“The Commission has undertaken a very thorough and deliberate process to select a historical figure who represents the values of today’s Virginians,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “I thank the members for their dedication and determination to reach this difficult and impactful decision.”
“This has been a truly humbling experience,” said Delegate Jeion Ward. “Throughout each step in the selection process, we heard the thoughts and opinions from the public as well as from our diverse committee members. I am proud of the decision we made as a Commonwealth.”
Since 1909, America’s first president George Washington has stood along with Confederate general Robert E. Lee as Virginia’s contributions to the National Statuary Hall Collection, where each state is entitled to two statues. If approved by the General Assembly, Johns would complement the Washington statue and be the only teenager represented in the collection.
The Robert E. Lee statue will be removed from the United States Capitol in the coming days. The Commission will continue its work to select a sculptor and commission a statue of Barbara Johns.
Anthem to Aetna: School Board approves switch
The Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, December 9 special meeting unanimously approved a health insurance provider change from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to Aetna Inc. for employees of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), with no premium increases.
“The board will always make the best decision for students and staff,” WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger wrote in an email to the Royal Examiner last night. “They are always looking for ways to improve the school division.”
During the School Board meeting, Ballenger said that comparing both plans was like “comparing apples to apples” since they are almost the exact same coverage policies for health, dental and vision, except where financial savings are concerned.
For instance, over the next eight months, WCPS would pay $4,194,296 for Anthem coverage, compared to $3,686,181.68 for Aetna, saving approximately $580,000 with Aetna, Ballenger told School Board members.
Over the next few months, WCPS “will be providing information to all WCPS employees and retirees to explain what to expect going forward,” according to Ballenger’s email.
WCPS Finance Director George “Bucky” Smith also “will be working with groups or individuals to ensure that all of their questions are answered,” wrote the superintendent. “As we transition to Aetna, I encourage any employee that has a question concerning his/her health benefits to reach out to Mr. Smith and his team.”
Smith may be reached by email at bsmith@wcps.k12.va.us or by calling 540-635-2171 extension 34239.
“We are happy to make a transition that will help WCPS improve health benefits for employees,” Ballenger said.
The official switch to Aetna becomes effective on Feb. 1, 2021.
All School Board members were present to approve the item Wednesday, including Chairman Arnold Williams Jr.; Vice-Chair Catherine Bower; and members James Wells, Kristen Pence, and Ralph Rinaldi.
Watch the School Board’s special meeting in its entirety on this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 29, 2020
Psalm 100:4-5 – “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. For the Lord is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations.”
So Much For Which To Be Thankful
For most Americans, the past nine months have been some of the hardest days of our lives. We’ve experienced loss on many levels, felt isolated from our friends and family, and struggled to understand why we have been asked to bear this burden. And while this year has been difficult, these trying times have highlighted the many small blessings we often take for granted. This week, I hope folks found time to appreciate the little things and give thanks to our Almighty God. As we celebrated Thanksgiving, I was reminded that there is still so much for which to be grateful.
First and foremost, I am thankful for my family. Without their strength, love, and support, I could not do this job. They teach me every day how to be a better father, husband, and man. Their encouragement pushes me to be the best public servant I can be, and they serve as a constant reminder of what I am fighting for in Washington.
I am thankful for all of our doctors, nurses, and health care workers. Their tireless efforts to treat those stricken by this virus will never be forgotten. Time and time again we are reminded not only of their talents as medical professionals but also of the compassion that those who go into their line of work embody. They are a special kind of people, and when my young daughters think of superheroes, I hope they think white coats and scrubs, rather than capes.
I am thankful for all of our first responders – police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and 911 dispatchers. It has been a challenging year for many of them, and I hope they know that the overwhelming majority of Americans appreciate what they do. They put their lives on the line every day for others and keep our neighborhoods and communities safe. They are the people we call when we are in trouble, and our Nation is forever grateful.
I am thankful for our farmers, ranchers, and truck drivers. It is because of their 4 am wake-up times and long hauls that our shelves remain stocked and our Nation fed. Despite being in the midst of a global pandemic, our food supply chain never wavered and remains strong. Because of them, Americans will never wonder where they can find food.
I am thankful for our scientists and researchers. From the onset of the coronavirus, they have been working around the clock to develop therapeutics and vaccines. Their dedication has brought comfort to people around the world and will soon save countless lives. As companies prepare to file for approval of a vaccine, they have brought us hope. They are responsible for the light that can be seen at the end of the tunnel.
I am thankful for our educators, support staff, and parents. Their ability and willingness to adapt to the circumstances we currently face has helped ensure that students across this country continue to receive the best education possible. Whether it is teachers entirely reworking their curriculum for online classes, support staff ensuring kids participating in in-person instruction get to school safely and receive a good meal, or parents pitching in to help with technology issues for youngsters and serving as tutors, their efforts are helping secure the next generation’s future.
I am thankful for our mental health professionals, social workers, psychologists, and therapists. For many, the anxiety of isolation this year has been overwhelming. Their dedication to assisting folks to cope with the stress and helping them comprehend their emotions is invaluable. While there is no exact metric to measure the extent of all of their contributions, I have no doubt that those working in the mental health field are unsung heroes of this pandemic.
I am thankful for our religious leaders. Their message of faith and family in these turbulent times has helped bring peace and understanding into our homes. In our darkest days, Americans turned to spiritual guides like them and in turn, saw the light. They provided answers and comfort that have been hard to find and reinvigorated our confidence in Almighty God and his plan.
I am thankful for every one of our front-line workers and essential employees. While many have had the opportunity to work from home, many like them have not. Whether they are grocery store workers, bus drivers, plumbers, electricians, health inspectors, wait-staff, flight attendants, garbage men, plant workers, or members of any other profession that has continued going to work every day, we thank them. They have truly been essential to the continued functionality of our Nation, and we owe them a debt of gratitude.
I am thankful for our veterans and service members. Regardless of whether we are at war or in peace, pandemic or no pandemic, they put on their uniform each day in defense of our country and of the American Ideal. Their courage, sacrifice, and willingness to put service above self is the reason the United States remains and will forever be the freest, fairest Nation on Earth. Without the brave men and women of our armed forces, the idea that is America simply could not exist.
I am thankful to be an American and for all of this great country’s people. We are truly blessed to be born in the United States, and I have been so proud of how our citizens have weathered adversity these past few months. The combined courage and resilience of the American people has been awe-inspiring. We have come together as a Nation, neighbor helping neighbor, and seen time and time again extraordinary acts of kindness and selflessness. I have no doubt that we as a people and country will come out the other side of these difficult times stronger than ever before.
I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. I appreciate the trust you have placed in me to act as your voice in Washington. I will never take this position for granted and take immense pride in being your representative. I am always grateful to hear from those I serve and hope to have the opportunity to meet with you sometime soon.
While I am sure there is a group I have forgotten to mention above, please know that I am thankful for you too. A country is only as strong as its citizens and every American is playing an important role in moving this Nation forward. I hope you had a joyous Thanksgiving and wish you a happy and healthy rest of the holiday season. God Bless.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Hardwood floors: repair or replace?
Have your hardwood floors seen better days? If the planks are dull, stained, damaged, or creaky, you may be wondering if you should refinish them or simply start over. Here are some factors to consider before you decide.
Repair
If you like the look of your hardwood floors, you may be able to revive them. Sanding and varnishing as well as staining the wood can extend the lifespan of your floors by a few years. If the planks are warped or worn thin, however, they’re likely beyond repair. Similarly, if numerous damaged planks need to be replaced, you’re probably better off starting over.
Replace
If you’re still uncertain about whether to repair or replace them, ask a professional to evaluate the condition of your hardwood floors. He or she will be able to recommend a solution.
