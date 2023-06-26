State News
Commonwealth secures top spot in Business Facilities 2023 State Rankings Report for Virginia Talent Accelerator Program
In a notable triumph for the state of Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on June 26, 2023, that the Commonwealth has been ranked as the number one state in the United States for Customized Workforce Training, according to the 19th annual Business Facilities State Rankings Report. This ascension marks a significant achievement for the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, which held the second spot in the same category in 2021 and 2022.
Business Facilities, a leading national publication that has been guiding corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for over half a century, recognized the accomplishments of the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program in this latest report.
Governor Youngkin acknowledged the vital role the program plays in driving economic development in the state. “The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program enhances our competitiveness to win major projects and prepares Virginians with in-demand, marketable skills,” he commented.
Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Caren Merrick echoed these sentiments, emphasizing how this recognition reinforces the program’s crucial role in attracting and retaining businesses in diverse industries and regions across the state.
Launched in 2019, the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is a workforce initiative designed by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners. The program, which provides fully customized recruitment and training services to new and expanding companies, has been instrumental in securing over 11,000 jobs across Virginia.
Anne Cosgrove, Business Facilities Editorial Director, praised Virginia’s progress: “Virginia takes the lead this year, based on continued notable successes to attract and retain business.”
Jason El Koubi, VEDP President and CEO, confirmed that the Program’s mission was to become the leading customized workforce solutions program in the nation within four years of its launch. Today’s recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Virginia Talent Accelerator team. The team is committed to further expanding the program’s impact, ensuring that Virginia continues to lead in attracting and training the talent essential to the success of new operations.
More information on the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is available here.
State News
Virginia hails new era of offshore wind power as Fugro commits to expanded presence in Norfolk
In a move signaling the growth of renewable energy in the US, Fugro, a world-leading geo-data specialist, has announced the expansion of its Americas Center of Expertise for Offshore Wind in Norfolk, Virginia. This development comes as a result of increasing demands in offshore wind projects, which have surged on the U.S. East Coast in recent years.
The Netherlands-based company’s Virginia operations have experienced considerable growth over the past decade, aligning with the rise in offshore wind projects on the East Coast. The announced expansion is set to create 15 additional jobs in the state. Fugro’s core operation involves conducting site characterization of offshore wind developments. By providing critical data about the seafloor and environmental conditions, Fugro informs the safe and efficient planning, design, and construction of these crucial projects.
Governor Glenn Youngkin hailed the expansion, emphasizing Virginia’s potential as a market leader in offshore wind technology, development, and deployment. “We are committed to a strategy to ensure a reliable, affordable, and clean energy economy of tomorrow for Virginians, and Fugro’s research on offshore wind development aids our efforts while also creating new, high-quality jobs,” he said.
Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade, echoed Youngkin’s sentiments, stressing the vital role Fugro’s offshore wind projects play in meeting the future power generation needs of businesses and citizens in Virginia and beyond.
Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and Douglas L. Smith, President & CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance, joined the chorus of officials commending Fugro’s decision. Mayor Alexander highlighted the company’s significant role in the advancement of offshore research and technology. Meanwhile, Smith applauded Fugro’s continued commitment to the City of Norfolk.
The expansion underscores Norfolk’s position as a regional leader in offshore wind energy and an ideal location for renewable energy businesses. This sentiment was reinforced by Delegate Jackie Hope Glass, who praised Fugro’s positive impact on the community and the broader offshore wind industry.
Fugro’s expansion is a clear sign that Virginia is poised to become a major player in the offshore wind industry. As the state’s economy grows, so too will its commitment to a clean energy future. Fugro, with its newly expanded Center of Expertise for Offshore Wind, will undoubtedly play a significant role in this energy transition.
State News
After primaries, Va. political leaders fire opening shots of 2023 general election fight
As the Virginia political world pivoted from the primary season to November’s general elections, Republican leaders sought to portray the opposition as a battered party drifting further left while Democrats argued nothing can hide the extremism at the GOP’s core.
Tuesday’s packed slate of General Assembly primaries gave both parties a chance to preview their messages as they head deeper into an election year with full control of the legislature up for grabs. Establishment-backed candidates mostly prevailed on the Republican side. Democrats saw more mixed results, with multiple big-name incumbent senators falling to progressive challengers as others narrowly held onto their seats.
Aird tops Morrissey, Sturtevant beats Chase in wild Virginia primaries
That outcome gave Democrats a more complicated picture to explain, even as party leaders said they continue to feel momentum is on their side in the first cycle of full legislative elections since the fall of Roe v. Wade. Republicans, meanwhile, highlighted the fact that Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s endorsees won big in contested primaries and sought to portray the state GOP as the more unified party.
Republicans had a 52-48 majority earlier this year in the House of Delegates, which now has several vacancies on both sides of the aisle due to resignations and people running for higher office. In the Senate, Democrats have a 22-18 majority, enabling them to block the most contentious Republican policy proposals.
All 140 General Assembly seats are on the ballot in November. Depending on what voters decide, Republicans could take full legislative control, Democrats could further restrain Youngkin’s power by keeping the Senate and flipping the House, or a mixed result could continue the current dynamic of divided government.
In a post-primary memo released Wednesday, Youngkin political advisor Dave Rexrode said Virginia Democrats are emerging from the primary season “scattered and fighting amongst themselves” and under the control of “the radical progressive left.”
“Gone are the reasonable Democrats who would put Virginia first,” Rexrode wrote. “They have been replaced with new nominees who would find like-minded comrades in the most liberal legislatures in the country.”
Democratic leaders scoffed at the notion that Tuesday’s results were a positive sign for Youngkin, whom they said continues to play to the GOP’s Trump base as he considers a run for president.
“That’s big talk coming from somebody who’s in Paris,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, referring to Youngkin’s absence from Virginia during Tuesday’s elections to attend the Paris Air Show, a high-profile aviation and space business conference.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said polls on abortion consistently show it’s Republicans leaning into extreme positions unsupported by most Virginians and Democrats working to protect fundamental rights.
“The reason that Glenn Youngkin is claiming to have an accomplishment is because he doesn’t have any accomplishments,” Surovell said. “He hasn’t accomplished anything in the last two years because he refuses to work with Democrats because he’s in the middle of a presidential beauty pageant.”
House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, pointed out Youngkin-backed contenders didn’t do nearly as well last year when the governor traveled the country to stump for GOP gubernatorial candidates. The fact that a governor can potentially sway races in his own state, Scott said, is “no surprise.”
“He’s the dang leader of the party, allegedly,” Scott said.
Both Surovell and Locke are considered contenders to lead the Senate Democratic Caucus heading into 2024 after a retirement surge that included Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, the longtime leader of the Senate Democrats.
Who might — and who won’t — be returning to the General Assembly next year
The coming departures for Senate Democrats rose significantly Tuesday after Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, lost to Fairfax County School Board member Stella Pekarsky and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, was defeated by progressive challenger Saddam Azlan Salim.
In another marquee contest in the Richmond and Petersburg regions, Sen. Joe Morrissey lost to former delegate Lashrecse Aird in a race that Aird made a referendum on Morrissey’s self-described “pro-life” abortion views. Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, defeated Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, in a closely watched Hampton Roads primary.
Those results meant at least four incumbent Senate Democrats went down in defeat, with Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, hanging on to a thin lead in his race against Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, as ballot counting continued Wednesday.
Republicans have been quick to note the Democratic incumbents who lost fell to opponents running to their left. That trend didn’t hold up across the board, with Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, and Sen. Dave Mardsen, D-Fairfax, both withstanding well-funded progressive opponents.
In GOP contests, candidates challenging the status quo didn’t fare well.
In a statement late Tuesday night, Senate GOP leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, pointedly noted that every Senate GOP incumbent on the ballot — a group that technically didn’t include defeated Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, due to her resignation from the caucus — prevailed on Tuesday.
“I am especially gratified that – in stark contrast to our Democrat colleagues – every member of the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus seeking reelection this year has been renominated,” Norment said. “Our senators are devoted to representing the needs of their respective districts and to advancing a positive conservative agenda.”
Chase lost a three-way race in the Richmond suburbs to former senator Glen Sturtevant, who was backed by Norment and others in the Senate GOP, but not Youngkin.
Surovell pointed to Youngkin’s lack of involvement in Chase’s race to push back on claims the governor is boldly remaking the Virginia GOP in his own winning image.
“This was a state senator who openly carried a firearm into our chamber on a regular basis and thought that was normal behavior. Who got censured by our caucus,” Surovell said. “And he couldn’t even bring himself to endorse against her for another senator who beat her handily last night.”
In other hotly contested GOP races, Youngkin-backed Dels. Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight, and Tara Durant, R-Fredericksburg, defeated outsider candidates Hermie Sadler and Matt Strickland, respectively.
In a sign of potential cracking in the GOP’s unity message, hard-right Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, took to Facebook to blast Youngkin and other party leaders after she lost a primary to Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick. March said she, Chase, Sadler, and Strickland were the “4 actual conservatives” running Tuesday and mocked Youngkin and his allies as beholden to “lobbyist money.”
“One big happy family of sell-outs, pretending they care about you and messaging you they are good, kind and concerned,” March wrote.
Democrats emphasized the diversity of their nominees as a sign of strength.
Former Democratic state delegate Jay Jones, widely thought to be a future contender for statewide office, said the theme of the contests in his party was “generational change,” as opposed to a power struggle between the party’s progressive and moderate factions. The results, he said, show healthy evolution.
“It’s a transformational election,” Jones said. “This election ushers in a new generation of leaders. Diverse leaders. Women of color. Younger folks. And that’s really, really good for Virginia.”
In addition to abortion, Democrats indicated their other priorities in the 2023 elections will include protecting voting rights, pushing for stronger restrictions on guns, and continued resistance to Youngkin’s proposal to cut Virginia’s corporate tax rate.
Rexrode, who chairs Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC, laid out a far different set of policy issues in his memo.
“Four Democratic incumbents lost election last night and were replaced by far-left progressives who want to ban gas stoves, prevent the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks in the state, limit parents’ involvement in their children’s education, repeal our Right to Work laws, allow Californians to have a say in our daily lives, support a soft on crime and criminals policy that puts our safety at risk, and force everyone to adopt their radical woke worldview,” Rexrode wrote.
In a post-primary discussion Wednesday on the conservative John Fredericks Radio Show, former Republican delegate turned political commentator Chris Saxman pointed to the success of the left-leaning advocacy group Clean Virginia, which supports campaign finance reform and seeks to counter the monetary influence of Dominion Energy at the statehouse. The group, funded by Charlottesville investor Michael Bills, helped propel candidates to victory in nearly all the 25 races it was involved in. But, as it has in past election cycles, Saxman noted, Clean Virginia vs. Dominion debate stirred up some bitter conflict among Democrats.
“The Republicans, on the other hand, have really shown me their ability to get their team together,” Saxman said.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.
State News
Opioid settlement payouts to localities made public for first time
Aneri Pattani / KFF Health News
Thousands of local governments nationwide are receiving settlement money from companies that made, sold, or distributed opioid painkillers, like Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, and Walmart. The companies are shelling out more than $50 billion total in settlements from national lawsuits. But finding out the precise amount each city or county is receiving has been nearly impossible because the firm administering the settlement hasn’t made the information public.
Until now.
After more than a month of communications with state attorneys general, private lawyers working on the settlement, and the settlement administrators, KFF Health News has obtained documents showing the exact dollar amounts — down to the cent — that local governments were allocated for 2022 and 2023. More than 200 spreadsheets detail the amounts paid by four of the companies involved in national settlements. (Several other opioid-related companies will start making payments later this year.)
For example, Jefferson County, Kentucky — home to Louisville — received $860,657.73 from three pharmaceutical distributors this year, while Knox County, a rural Kentucky county in Appalachia — the region many consider ground zero of the crisis — received $45,395.33.
In California, Los Angeles County was allocated $6.3 million from Janssen, the pharmaceutical subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, this year. Mendocino County, which has one of the highest opioid overdose death rates in the state, was allocated about $185,000.
Where opioid money is going in Virginia
Under Virginia’s agreements with the pharmaceutical companies and local governments, 30% of the state’s settlement must by law go directly to its 133 cities and counties, with the percentages due to each locality laid out in a memorandum of understanding. Fifteen percent is sent directly to the state, and 55% goes to the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority, which was created in 2021 by the General Assembly. The authority then distributes those funds according to an additional formula, with local governments able to apply for more funding.
This March, the Opioid Abatement Authority published a report on funding received by each local government in Virginia in 2022 and 2023. Estimates of funding localities could expect to receive were also provided through 2039.
For 2022, the three biggest recipients of settlement funds were Fairfax County ($352,634), the city of Virginia Beach ($197,584) and Henrico County ($181,888). The three smallest recipients were Highland County ($935), Bath County ($1,505), and the city of Emporia ($2,033).
Access to “this information is revolutionary for people who care about how this money will be used,” said Dennis Cauchon, president of the nonprofit advocacy group Harm Reduction Ohio.
Some states, like North Carolina and Colorado, have posted their distribution specifics online. But in most other places, tracking payment amounts requires people to make phone calls, send emails and file public records requests with every local government for which they want the information.
Thus, gathering the data across one state could mean contacting hundreds of places. For the country, that could translate to thousands.
Cauchon has been seeking this information for his state since April 2022. “Opioid remediation work is done at the local level, at the individual level, and, now, for the first time, local people working on the issues will know how much money is available in their community.”
The national opioid settlements are the second-largest public health settlement of all time, following the tobacco master settlement of the 1990s. The money is meant as remediation for the way corporations aggressively promoted opioid painkillers, fueling an overdose crisis that has now largely transitioned to illicit drugs like fentanyl. More than 105,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year.
So far, state and local governments have received more than $3 billion combined, according to a national summary document created by BrownGreer, a settlement administration and litigation management firm that was court-appointed to handle the distribution of payments. In each state, settlement funds are divided in varying percentages among state agencies, local governments, and, in some cases, councils that oversee opioid abatement trusts. Payments began in 2022 and will continue through 2038, setting up what public health experts and advocates are calling an unprecedented opportunity to make progress against an epidemic that has ravaged America for three decades. KFF Health News is tracking how governments use — and misuse — this cash in a yearlong investigation.
The latest trove of documents was obtained from BrownGreer. The firm is one of the few entities that knows exactly how much money each state and local government receives and when since it oversees complex calculations involving the varying terms and timelines of each company’s settlement.
Even so, there are gaps in the information it shared. A handful of states opted not to receive their payments via BrownGreer. Some directed the firm to pay a lump sum to the state, which would then distribute it to local governments. In those cases, BrownGreer did not have figures for local allocations. A few states that settled with the opioid-related companies separately from the national deals are not part of BrownGreer’s data, either.
Roma Petkauskas, a partner at BrownGreer, said the settlement agreement requires the firm to send notices of payment amounts to state and local governments, as well as to the companies that settled. It shared documents when KFF Health News asked, but it is not clear if the firm will continue doing so.
Petkauskas wrote, “Settlement Agreements do not provide that such notices be made public,” indicating such disclosure was not a requirement.
People harmed by the opioid crisis say they want more transparency than the bare minimum requirements. They say currently, it’s not only difficult to determine how much money governments receive but also how those dollars are spent. Many people have reached out to local officials with questions or suggestions only to be turned away or ignored.
Christine Minhee, the founder of OpioidSettlementTracker.com, found that, as of March, only 12 states had committed to publicly reporting the use of 100% of their settlement dollars. Since then, just three more states have promised to share detailed information on their use of the money.
Legal and political experts watching the settlements say the lack of transparency may have to do with political leverage. State attorneys general have touted these deals as achievements in glowing press releases.
“Attorney General [Daniel] Cameron today delivered on his promise to fight back against the opioid epidemic by announcing a more than $53 million agreement with Walmart,” read one press release issued late last year by the state of Kentucky.
“Thousands of our neighbors have buried their loved ones throughout the opioid epidemic” and “I am proud to have delivered this great agreement to them,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in a July 2021 announcement when one of the earliest settlements was finalized.
Greater transparency, including the specific payment amounts for each local government, may take the wind out of some of those press releases, Minhee said. “It’s hard to politicize things when you can’t present the numbers in a vacuum.”
If one community compares its several-hundred-dollar payout to another community’s multi-thousand-dollar payout, there may be political fallout. Concerns have already arisen in rural areas hit hard by the crisis that the distribution formula weighs population numbers too heavily, and they will not receive enough money to address decades of harm.
Still, experts say making this data public is a crucial step in ensuring the settlements fulfill the goal of saving lives and remediating this crisis.
Solutions have to be community-led, said Regina LaBelle, director of the addiction and public policy initiative at Georgetown University’s O’Neill Institute. “In order to do that, the communities themselves need to know how much money they’re getting.”
If their county is receiving $5,000 this year, it wouldn’t make sense to advocate for a $500,000 detox facility. Instead, they might focus on purchasing naloxone, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses. Knowing the yearly amount also allows people to track the funds and ensure they’re not being misspent, LaBelle added.
For Cauchon of Harm Reduction Ohio, the local-level payment data is key to ensuring settlement dollars are put to good use in each Ohio county.
“Knowledge is power, and, in this case, it’s the power to know how much money is available to be used to prevent overdoses,” he said.
KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.
by KFF Health News, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.
State News
Virginia Primary Preview: 10 General Assembly contests to watch Tuesday
In Tuesday’s General Assembly primaries, Virginia voters will decide how much bigger this year’s retirement wave should get.
The first legislative election cycle since the 2021 redistricting process has created an unusually busy primary calendar, with numerous incumbents facing challengers and several sitting lawmakers looking to move up to a bigger role within their respective parties.
The primaries aren’t expected to make or break either party’s chances of winning control of the state Senate and House of Delegates in November. The results will be an indicator of the electorate’s mood heading into an important general election season with partisan control of the statehouse up for grabs.
Democrats will have the busier day Tuesday because the party has more contested races than the GOP. Taken as a whole, the Democratic primaries will determine whether more than a half-dozen experienced Democratic senators return or are replaced by a group of younger, more progressive candidates running on themes of generational change and bolder leadership.
On the Republican side, Tuesday’s contests will show how much clout Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s endorsements carry and whether the conservative base still has a strong appetite for anti-establishment candidates eager to do battle with GOP leadership.
Here’s a rundown of 10 races to watch when polls close Tuesday evening.
Senate District 13: Sen. Joe Morrissey vs. Lashrecse Aird
Abortion has been the dominant theme in this matchup between Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, one of the most polarizing but durable figures in Democratic politics, and Lashrecse Aird, a former state delegate looking to make a high-profile return to the statehouse after narrowly losing her seat in 2021.
In a race playing out in Petersburg and the Richmond suburbs, Aird has tried to paint Morrissey as too controversial and too untrustworthy on abortion, pointing to his frequent comments calling himself “pro-life” and support for abortion restrictions based on fetal development. Aird is getting help from numerous Democratic senators, particularly women, who have taken the unusual step of publicly supporting the ouster of a colleague. With Republicans pushing for more restrictive abortion laws after the fall of Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights advocates argue Morrissey’s wobbliness in the Democratic-controlled Senate is too risky to tolerate.
Morrissey, a former criminal defense lawyer disbarred after numerous ethical violations, is notoriously difficult to beat. That’s largely due to the loyal following he’s built around his “Fightin’ Joe” image and promises to fiercely advocate for marginalized people and communities. Morrissey has said abortion isn’t as dominant an issue as some may think and has suggested it’s Aird who’s out of step with voters’ more complicated views on late-term abortion.
While Morrissey’s aggressive demeanor may be part of the attraction for his base, it’s a turnoff for others who see him as unfit for public office. Voters got a recent reminder of Morrissey’s most high-profile scandal when his former teenage receptionist turned wife, Myrna, accused him of abuse and filed for divorce. Morrissey, who served jail time over his relationship with Myrna but bounced back by portraying himself as a devoted family man, denied her claims.
Senate District 12: Sen. Amanda Chase vs. Glen Sturtevant vs. Tina Ramirez
Two years after hard-right Sen. Amanda Chase was formally censured by the Senate for making comments supportive of the Jan. 6 MAGA protest that turned into a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, Republican voters in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights will decide whether to send her back for four more years or send her home.
After kicking Chase out of the Senate Republican Caucus, GOP leaders are hoping to replace her with onetime caucus member Glen Sturtevant. A lawyer and former Richmond School Board member with an occasional moderate streak, Sturtevant lost a swing-district Senate seat four years ago after serving a single term. He’s now reintroducing himself as a staunch conservative as he attempts a comeback in a redder district.
Chase, one of the Trumpiest figures in Virginia politics, known for packing a pistol and spreading conspiracy theories about election fraud, finished third in the GOP’s 2021 gubernatorial convention.
A wild card in the contest is Tina Ramirez, a nonprofit leader and former congressional candidate who has raised more than half a million dollars for her campaign despite lacking the General Assembly experience of her two other competitors.
The district leans solidly Republican, but a Chase win could slightly lower the party’s outlook for keeping the seat due to her more limited general election appeal.
Senate District 18: Sen. Louise Lucas vs. Sen. Lionell Spruill
The only head-to-head primary featuring two sitting state senators is a bruising battle of wills between Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake.
The 2021 redistricting process led to dozens of General Assembly incumbents being drawn into the same district. In most other cases, a lawmaker either moved or retired to avoid the unpleasantry of a primary fight with a neighbor from their own party.
That wasn’t the case for Lucas and Spruill, who stayed on a collision course that will leave the loser thrown from office involuntarily.
The result could affect the tone and power dynamics among Senate Democrats. Lucas has clashed with several Northern Virginia Democrats during the primary, accusing them of trying to deny her — and, by extension, the Hampton Roads region — a chance to lead the Senate’s powerful budget-writing committee. Lucas has also built a large Twitter following by being sharply critical of Youngkin, while the less online Spruill cuts a more moderate figure and talks up his ability to work across the aisle.
Senate District 33: Jennifer Carroll Foy vs. Hala Ayala
As two members of the sizable class of Democrats elected to the House in 2017’s blue wave, both Jennifer Carroll Foy and Hala Ayala took a shot at higher office in 2021. They came up short, and both had to forfeit their House seats. But the winner of their Northern Virginia primary will be a heavy favorite to ascend to the Senate next year, representing a new district in Prince William County.
Carroll Foy finished a distant second to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the 2021 Democratic primary after running as a progressive outsider. Due partly to friendlier relations with the party establishment, Ayala beat five other candidates in 2021 to become the party’s nominee for lieutenant governor. She lost in the general election to current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.
The Ayala vs. Carroll Foy primary is perhaps the most high-profile proxy battle between Dominion Energy, the politically influential power company, and anti-Dominion group Clean Virginia, which donates to candidates who swear off Dominion donations. In the most recent fundraising period, Carroll Foy received $300,000 from the Clean Virginia Fund, while Ayala got $100,000 from Dominion.
Ayala has endorsements from McAuliffe and former Gov. Ralph Northam, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax. Carroll Foy is backed by current House Majority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, and a variety of organized labor groups.
Senate District 36: Sen. George Barker vs. Stella Pekarsky
Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, is facing a stiff challenge from Fairfax County School Board member Stella Pekarsky in a redrawn district that’s mostly new territory for the incumbent.
Running on seniority and experience, Barker has said he’s likely to play a more prominent role on the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee if reelected, enhancing his ability to deliver results for his constituents and his region. His younger challenger, his ads suggest, can’t measure up.
Pekarsky is portraying herself as a fresh face and “a strong Democrat to fight Youngkin” and has attacked Barker as overly reliant on special-interest money and too mild-mannered.
Dominion is backing Barker. Clean Virginia is supporting Pekarsky.
House District 47: Del. Marie March vs. Del. Wren Williams
Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, got into the General Assembly by criticizing a longtime Republican lawmaker for not being vocal enough in support of former President Donald Trump’s election fraud claims.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has made it clear she didn’t come to Richmond to make friends with the GOP establishment and has accused her own party of killing every bill she files out of pure spite.
Only one of the two legislators will be left standing after redistricting put them in the same strongly Republican Southwest Virginia district.
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, a frequent target of March’s ire over what she sees as stifling, top-down leadership, is backing Williams in the contest.
Williams is portraying himself as the more effective legislator in the race, while March is touting her willingness to fight for the most unyielding conservative policies, like a total ban on abortion, even if it gets her into trouble.
Senate District 29: Sen. Jeremy McPike vs. Del. Elizabeth Guzman
Another member of the 2017 House Democratic class who took an unsuccessful shot at statewide office in 2021, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, is challenging Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, the director of general services for the city of Alexandria.
A Peruvian immigrant and social worker, Guzman was one of the few elected Virginia Democrats to back Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential primary. She sought the nomination for lieutenant governor in 2021, but dropped out before the primary to keep her seat in the House. Guzman has run ads saying the Senate needs more women to protect abortion rights.
McPike, who has served in the Senate since 2016, is running campaign ads leaning into his status as a volunteer firefighter, saying he’s putting out fires “set by Republicans in Richmond” over health care, gun laws and abortion.
Senate District 17: Del. Emily Brewer vs. Hermie Sadler
Youngkin is backing Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, in an important GOP primary for an open Senate seat stretching from Southside Virginia to Hampton Roads.
Brewer’s primary opponent is Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner who has recently been on a crusade to fight Virginia’s effort to ban so-called skill machines, the slots-like games he and many other business owners have installed in convenience stores and sports bars.
Brewer, who has become a leading voice in the House GOP for tougher restrictions on abortion, is largely running on her legislative record and support from party leaders. Embracing outsider status, Sadler has portrayed Brewer as egregiously moderate.
The nominating method in the district stirred drama earlier this year when a Republican activist sued the state and accused the Youngkin administration of improperly meddling in the race by switching the method from a government-run primary to a party-controlled convention. A judge ruled the state had overstepped its authority and ordered a primary, the method preferred by Sadler’s camp.
The district leans Republican but could become competitive in a strong Democratic year.
Senate District 11: Sen. Creigh Deeds vs. Del. Sally Hudson
Longtime Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, is being challenged by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, in a race that also pits seniority and experience against an emerging progressive voice in the party.
Hudson, an economics professor at the University of Virginia, has gone after Deeds’ voting record on guns, pointing out his opposition to some gun control measures in the past and more recent reluctance to pass an assault weapons ban when Democrats had full control of the legislature in 2021. Deeds, whose former district had a rural feel before it was redrawn to center more tightly on deep-blue Charlottesville, has argued his views have evolved over time. In the most recent session, he sponsored an unsuccessful, less sweeping gun bill that would have banned future sales of assault-style firearms without criminalizing existing ones.
Though Hudson is seen as an up-and-comer, many Democrats have rallied behind Deeds, pointing to his work to reform the state’s mental health system after a 2013 family tragedy in which Deeds’ mentally ill son attacked the senator and later died by suicide.
Senate District 35: Sen. Dave Marsden vs. Heidi Drauschak
In another Northern Virginia contest, Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, is being challenged by Heidi Drauschak, a much younger activist campaigning against the “same old boys club.”
Drauschak, who founded a nonprofit focused on campaign finance reform and fighting corruption, has put up strong fundraising numbers signaling a competitive race, with much of her funding coming from Clean Virginia.
Marsden, a former director of the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice who has served in the Senate since 2010, has endorsements from top Northern Virginia Democrats like Saslaw, Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.
State News
Statehouses debate who should build EV charging networks
Though they only make up a fraction of cars and trucks on the road now, many projections — from Wall Street firms, trade groups, and automakers themselves — predict an imminent surge in electric vehicles over the next decade.
S&P Global estimates that the nearly 2 million electric vehicles on U.S. roads today will grow to more than 28 million by 2030 when they’ll comprise 40% of all new cars and trucks sold.
The Edison Electric Institute, which represents investor-owned electric utilities, arrived at a similar forecast last year, even before the passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which contained big incentives to spur electric vehicle adoption.
That means tens of thousands of additional public charging stations will be needed to be built across the country.
But there’s a big debate taking place at state capitols across the country about who should take the lead role in building them — electric utilities or private businesses?
‘That’s what retailers are there for’
The Charge Ahead Partnership, composed of big fuel retailers, grocery chains, convenience stores, gas stations, and other businesses exploring installing vehicle chargers, argues that private businesses, particularly those that have been selling fuel to motorists for years and are already located in optimal spots to serve drivers, are best suited to making the switch to electric chargers. And they say they’ll have a tough time competing with monopoly electric utilities who can build charging infrastructure on the back of their ratepayers.
“The utilities are actively laying the groundwork to extend their monopoly into this new business field,” said Ryan McKinnon, a spokesman for the partnership. “If you’re going to be driving an EV, you’re going to want a reliable network of charging stations. … You really want entities to provide this that are good at selling things to people. That’s what retailers are there for.”
McKinnon pointed to recent legislation in Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas that imposes limits on utilities using ratepayer money for charging networks. In Georgia, for example, legislation passed this year restricts utility ownership of charging stations to a single program that allows the dominant electric utility in the state, Georgia Power, to provide chargers in remote and rural areas, with private retailers offered a right of first refusal.
“This will ensure ratepayer funds only subsidize EV charging operations in areas where private industry cannot operate,” the Charge Ahead Partnership said in a news release last month.
But other states, like Minnesota and Colorado, have taken or are considering steps in the other direction. The proposed budget language that would allow utilities to bill ratepayers for electric vehicle charging infrastructure has also come under fire in Ohio.
And in Florida, the nation’s largest utility, Florida Power & Light, is building hundreds of chargers over the objection of critics like former Jacksonville Mayor John Peyton, president of GATE Petroleum, which owns gas stations and convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Peyton argued in a Florida Times-Union column that “no private business would sink $100,000 or more to install EV chargers with the knowledge that some of the state’s most powerful monopolies can undercut them, using your ratepayer funds.”
An ‘all-of-the-above approach’
Some proponents argue, however, that there could be a place for utility-owned charging since electric vehicles have long posed a chicken-and-egg problem. Mass adoption isn’t likely until drivers are comfortable they can always find a charger. And companies aren’t likely to build chargers until there’s a critical mass of electric vehicles to help them recoup their investment plus a profit.
Katherine Stainken, vice president of policy at the Electrification Coalition, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization pushing for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, said there’s too much variation across states and markets to foreclose options like utility ownership. She characterized the debate over who should own charging networks as the “growing pains” of a nascent industry.
“We support kind of an all-of-the-above approach,” she said. “There’s a lot of different factors here.”
Stainken added that for-profit companies might not be able to meet the needs of, for example, low-income apartment complexes or instances in which no host comes forward to site a charging station through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which is making billions of federal dollars available to states to boost charging infrastructure.
What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money
“If there are some areas where there is no site host coming forward, and the utility is the only one … I don’t think we would want to say ‘Forget it,’” she said.
The Edison Electric Institute likewise said the coming surge in electric vehicles requires an “all-hands-on-deck approach.”
“No one is preventing private-sector stakeholders from investing in EV charging today, and the idea that some stakeholders are trying to prevent electric companies from building EV charging infrastructure is senseless,” said Kellen Schefter, the institute’s senior director of electric transportation. “Electric companies are well-positioned to make targeted and strategic investments in EV charging infrastructure that will benefit the broader community and accelerate EV adoption. America’s electric companies have proven expertise and decades of experience in deploying and maintaining electric infrastructure that is safe, affordable, and reliable.”
Charging on demand
Beyond who builds and owns the chargers, however, there are other thorny issues to untangle.
One of the most pressing, according to Angela Holland, president of the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores, which supported the new Georgia law limiting utility ownership of chargers, is how much private businesses who install chargers pay for electricity.
“One of the other things we’ve asked is for our utility friends to come up with an EV charging rate,” Holland said. “You can’t go to market with a product and not know whether or not you’re going to make money on it.”
In neighboring Alabama, Alabama Power, which like Georgia Power, is part of Southern Company, offers a special rate for commercial and industrial customers for public electric vehicle charging stations. Electric usage for charging is metered separately from other uses at the location.
That’s crucial because, in many utility billing frameworks, commercial and industrial customers often pay a demand charge based on the maximum amount of electricity they use at one time, usually measured as an interval of 15 or 30 minutes. The charge is meant to compensate an electric company for maintaining the generation and transmission capacity to meet that peak demand, even though it won’t be used all the time.
“Demand charges are intended to help (electric service providers) keep power systems appropriately sized, efficient, and more affordable for all consumers,” says a 2021 report spearheaded by the National Association of State Energy Officials that looked at demand charges and electric vehicle charging in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure, though, “has relatively unique power demands, with high power capacity required for fast charging, but relatively small amounts of energy consumed per charge,” the report said, noting that demand charges “are one element that may prevent (direct current fast-charging) station hosts from earning a profit from EV charging services.”
The town of Derry, New Hampshire, pulled the plug on its four free municipal parking lot electric charging stations in 2021 after its utility instituted demand charges and caused the price to spike, officials wrote to the state utilities commission.
McKinnon, the Charge Ahead Partnership spokesman, gave the example of a business that installs a 150-kilowatt charger with four ports, the minimum standard for the federal government’s NEVI program.
“You’re not going to have a ton of usage immediately. But as soon as one person uses it, they are probably going to set the new peak usage for the month,” he said. “We’re not advocating for any specific rate. … We’re just saying let’s pick a fair rate.” Low usage and big demand charges, he added, “kills the financial incentive” for businesses to install chargers.
by Robert Zullo, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence.
State News
Governor Youngkin pays tribute to WWII Heroes in Normandy visit
In a moving tribute to fallen heroes of World War II, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin toured Pointe Du Hoc and the American Cemetery in Normandy, France, in a visit timed shortly after the 79th anniversary of D-Day.
Governor Youngkin, known for his deep respect for the military, laid a wreath at the American Cemetery, honoring the memory and sacrifices of the American service members who laid down their lives during World War II.
Commenting on his visit, Governor Youngkin reflected on the price of freedom, stating, “It was a profound honor to visit the hallowed grounds of the American Cemetery in Normandy, coming face-to-face with the inescapable truth that freedom is never free.”
Governor Youngkin extended his deepest gratitude on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia to the ‘Bedford Boys’ and all Virginia service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom and the defense of liberty.
The ‘Bedford Boys’ refer to the 35 men from Bedford, Virginia, who fought on D-Day, with 19 of them tragically losing their lives. The Governor had previously delivered remarks on June 6th, at the 79th anniversary of D-Day in Bedford County, honoring the service and sacrifice of these heroes.
Governor Youngkin’s visit to Normandy and his tribute to the ‘Bedford Boys’ underscores the sacrifice made by these brave individuals and all Virginia service members who served in World War II. It stands as a poignant reminder of the costs of freedom and the importance of honoring our military heroes.
