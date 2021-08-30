Community Events
Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony will be held September 11
The Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Heilman Amphitheater on the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The ceremony will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Northern Virginia, and those who died in the downed jet airliner in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.
The keynote address will be given by Daniel Fauls, a U.S. Navy veteran who barely escaped injury during the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon and returned the next day to help assess damage and aid in recovery efforts. He then volunteered to go to New York City aboard the USNS Comfort to assist victims there. Fauls will be introduced by his daughter, Danielle, a 21-year-old Air Force ROTC student at the University of Virginia who was one year old at the time of the attack.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony, which will begin at 10:40 a.m. with a medley of patriotic music provided by the 380th Army Band Ensemble followed by welcoming comments from Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. Sailors from Navy Recruiting Station Richmond will ring the ship’s bell from the USS Virginia in memory of each of the 125 Virginians who died at the Pentagon.
September 11 has been designated annually by the United States Congress as Patriot Day, a National Day of Mourning, to honor and remember the 2,997 persons who died and the more than 6,000 injured as the result of the terrorist attacks in New York City, Pennsylvania and at The Pentagon on September 11, 2001.
“We must never forget our fellow Americans and fellow Virginians who died during the terrorist attacks twenty year ago on 9/11/01,” said Dr. Mountcastle. “It is difficult to believe that it has been two decades since this terrible day yet it seems almost like yesterday. There is no more fitting place than on the hallowed grounds of the Virginia War Memorial to join together and reaffirm our patriotism and resolves to stand up to any who would attack our great nation.”
“I not only invite everyone to bring their family and friends to participate in this solemn ceremony but to come visit the many new exhibits in the Memorial’s Galanti Education Center and Wright Pavilion. These exhibits include an actual slab of stone from The Pentagon still scarred with jet fuel burns from the 9/11 attack,” noted Dr. Mountcastle.
“Children of all ages and their parents are also invited to join author Tara Riley Krohn, as she reads from her picture book, Unfurling The Freedom Flag, in our Veterans Art Gallery immediately following the conclusion of the Patriot Day Ceremony,” Dr. Mountcastle added.
There is no charge to attend the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony or to visit the Virginia War Memorial. The Memorial will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is also free but limited in the Memorial’s surface lot and parking deck. In case of inclement weather, the Ceremony will be held in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century.
For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org, www.dvs.virginia.gov, or Facebook.com/vawarmemorial or call 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. Every day is truly Memorial Day at the Virginia War Memorial. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
What’s happening at the Warren Heritage Society – Warren Heritage Day September 25th
Located in the Front Royal Historic District, Balthis House is a vernacular Federal-style townhouse of the late 18th/early 19th century and a rare surviving example of its type in Front Royal.
Local history holds that the Balthis House is the oldest surviving structure on Chester Street, the oldest street in Front Royal. The kitchen dependency is reported to be the only surviving example of a detached kitchen in the town. The original frame section of house dates to 1787-1802 and was owned or built on property owned by two of the Trustees named in the 1788 charter incorporating the Town of Front Royal. Previous owners of the property also include a revolutionary war hero, a famed local educator, a family of blacksmiths and a family of plumbers.
By 1838, when the Balthis family bought the property, Front Royal was a prospering center for wagon manufacture serving the Southern and Western States. The property served dual purposes as the family’s residence and place of business. As a successful family of blacksmiths, the Balthis family was part of the emerging middle-class in the mid 19th century and it was during their ownership that the two surviving additions were made to the house.
Come enjoy Front Royal at its best. Arts and crafts abound in the heart of our historic district. Come enjoy Heritage Square on the grounds of the Warren Heritage Society at 101 Chester Street where you will find museums, tours of our historic homes – Belle Boyd Cottage (Front Royal home of Confederate spy Belle Boyd) and 18th-century Balthis House – and their outbuildings, re-enactors, living history demonstrations, craftspeople, and apple butter making, to name a few. A day of fun for all ages, Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
We look forward to seeing you at Heritage Day!
Knights of Columbus sponsors the 2021 Walk for Life
The Knights of Columbus Council #7771 provided $500 to sponsor the Front Royal Pregnancy Center’s 2021 Walk for Life. The 2021 Walk will be conducted on Saturday, Oct 9th, and is the principal source of funds for the services the Center provides. The FRPC serves hundreds of women and families every year.
The event is family-friendly and includes face painting, informational booths, prizes, and refreshments. Visit frpcwalkforlife.com to learn more.
The John Carrell Jenkins Council #7771 of the Knights of Columbus is dedicated to Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism. They support their parish and community through a variety of programs.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 27th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 27:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Shang-Chi: Legend of the 10 Rings”
- “Clifford The Big Red Dog”
Kickoff Labor Day weekend at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® BBQ & Brews
Winchester, VA – Enjoy local BBQ, craft beer, hard cider, live music, bourbon tasting, a Cornhole Tournament and other fun tailgate games at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® BBQ & Brews presented by T-Mobile event from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Backyard grill masters will compete in the Victory Industrial Construction, LLC Amateur BBQ Competition. BBQ teams will be testing their grilling skills for a chance to win awards and prizes. An esteemed panel of judges will be on hand sampling beef, pork and chicken prepared by each team. Teams will share their grilling techniques and recipe secrets with spectators. Sampling of competition meats is limited to an esteemed panel of judges. Judging takes place Saturday afternoon promptly at 4:00 pm for chicken, 5:00 pm for pork and 6:00 pm for beef.
Pick a partner and compete in the T-Mobile Cornhole Tournament for a chance to win Yeti coolers and personalized cornhole boards. The tournament begins promptly at 2:00 pm and the fee to compete is included in the BBQ & Brews ticket price. Register for the tournament when you order your event tickets on-line at thebloom.com/bbq-brews. The first 30 registrants for the tournament will receive a T-Mobile swag bag.
BBQ and other food trucks along with other vendors will be on site throughout the day. Visit www.thebloom.com for a full list of vendors. Several local craft beer breweries, hard cider and bourbon distilleries will be on hand including:
Craft Beer Hard Cider Bourbon
Alesation Brewing Old Town Cidery Catoctin Creek Distilling
Escutcheon Brewing Co. Winchester Cider Works Evan Williams Bourbon
Vibrissa Beer
Winchester Brew Works
Virginia Eagle Distributing Co.
Event tickets includes a souvenir glass and your choice of seven craft beer, hard cider or bourbon samples. Craft beer, wine and hard cider will be available for sale for $5/glass.
Local bands will take the stage at 1:00 pm and will play throughout the day and evening. Bands include:
- 1:00-3:00 pm New River Railroad
- 3:30-5:00 pm Off the Cuff
- 5:30-7:00 pm Shag
- 7:30-9:00 pm Sons of Liberty
BBQ & Brews tickets are only $25 and include craft beer, cider and bourbon sampling. Non-drinking tickets are $10. Children 12 and under are FREE.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of September
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of September. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Wednesday, September 1
- 1:00 Virtual Story Time. Let’s Learn will be the theme of our stories this week! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, September 2
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Let’s Learn will be the theme of our stories this week! In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Saturday, September 4
- 10:00, 10:20, and 10:40 Books and Barks. A trained therapy dog will listen to readers, providing a warm, supportive atmosphere. We ask that each family share one dog. Registration required.
Thursday, September 9
- 6:00 A History of Dance. Come join the dancers of Living By His Grace as they demonstrate a variety of dances. Learn a little dance history and participate by learning the choreography too! For ages 4-18. Please register in advance.
Monday, September 13
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Our stories, songs and finger plays will be about the river. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Our stories, songs and finger plays will be about the river.
Tuesday, September 14
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Children ages 6-11 are invited to join us weekly to explore the mysteries of the world through science! This week, we’ll discover what colors are inside leaves. Registration is required.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, September 15
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Our stories, songs and finger plays will be about the river. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Our stories, songs and finger plays will be about the river.
Monday, September 20
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! “Games We Play” will be the theme of our stories, songs, and finger plays. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! “Games We Play” will be the theme of our stories, songs, and finger plays. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
Tuesday, September 21
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Children ages 6-11 are invited to join us weekly to explore the mysteries of the world through science! During this week’s club, we will use a wind machine to lift a man made of Legos. Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 22
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! “Games We Play” will be the theme of our stories, songs, and finger plays. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! “Games We Play” will be the theme of our stories, songs, and finger plays. For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
Monday, September 27
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! We’ll have a great time as we read stories about apples! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! We’ll have a great time as we read stories about apples! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
Tuesday, September 28
- 4:30 Science Scouts. Children ages 6-11 are invited to join us weekly to explore the mysteries of the world through science! Planetary orbits will be the theme this week, as we discover how long it takes to orbit the sun. Registration is required.
Wednesday, September 29
- 10:15 Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! We’ll have a great time as we read stories about apples! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
- 11:00 Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! We’ll have a great time as we read stories about apples! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age.
Recent grave marking ceremonies conducted by the Sons of the American Revolution
On August 21, 2021, 14 compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in a grave marking ceremony sponsored by the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter. The event was held at the Madden Family Cemetery, Elkwood, Virginia, to honor William Clarke, a Revolutionary War Patriot.
Clarke was a Free African American who fought through the war against Great Britain. He enlisted in the 15th Virginia Regiment, serving under Captain Thomas Wells and Colonel David Mason. He continued his service as a soldier servant to Lieutenant Colonel Gustavus Wallace during the march to Charleston, South Carolina in 1780. Prior to the surrender of Charleston, he was sent to Virginia. On this trip, he met and then served under Colonel John Jameson at Wilmington, North Carolina. Clarke served under Colonel Jameson in 1780 and 1781. During his time with that unit, he was present when the British spy Major John Andre was captured carrying messages from Benedict Arnold betraying the American cause. Clarke was at the Battles of Monmouth and Germantown as well as at the surrender of the British in Yorktown. After the war, Clarke returned to the Culpeper area and married Hannah Peters where he lived out his life.
The ceremony was conducted by Culpeper Minuteman Charles Jameson. Jeff Thomas, President of the Virginia Society presented greetings from the State and a wreath to honor Clarke. Pastor Eugene Triplett was the Chaplain with a reading of William Clarke’s biography by Mrs. Thomas Madden (Evelyn). Mr William Madden uncovered the marker prior to wreath presentations. Members from the Culpeper Minutemen (CMM), Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson (CWG), Fairfax Resolves (FR) and George Mason (GM) Chapters participated. The DAR was represented by Regent Carol Simpson, Culpeper Minutemen and Nancy Watford, Ketoctin DAR Chapters. The Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots was represented by Governor Michael Weyler.
Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter as Color Guard and Musket Squad were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson and Mike St. Jacques. Additional color guard members included Virginia Commander Ken Bonner (FR/CJWII), Mike Dennis (CMM/CJWII), Tom Hamill (CMM), Bill Schwetke (CMM/CJWII), Dave Cook (FR/CJWII), David Huxsol (FR) and Ken Morris (GM). A three round musket salute was fired by the VASSAR musket squad followed by the singing of “God Bless America”.
On August 22, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) sponsored a Compatriot Grave Marking ceremony to honor Founding President Alpheus (Al) L. White who passed away August 22, 2020. The ceremony was held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia. Marc Robinson was the master of ceremonies with support from the VASSAR Color Guard and Musket Squad. The ceremony opened with an invocation by Rev Jim Simmons and the Color Guard presenting the colors. Marc Robinson welcomed all and oversaw a commemoration of compatriot Al White.
Presentations were made by Dale Corey, Jeff White, John Schmidt, Mary Cook, Cara Broadhead, Tatiana Compton and Michelle Kopcsak. Wreaths honoring him were presented by Brett Osborn (CJWII), Bill Schwetke (VASSAR), Mike Weyler (Order of Founders and Patriots and Colonel William Grayson), Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen), Nancy Watford (DAR Ketoctin), Michelle Phillips (DAR Pack Horse) and a bouquet of roses by Ashleigh White from the family.
White was born January 22, 1927, in Roanoke, Virginia. He served in the US Army during both World War II and the Korean War, earning a Bronze Star while serving in Korea. In 1950, he married Anna Rae Rudicille. They were the parents of three sons, Mark, Steve and Jeff. After retiring from the Department of Education, he and Anna Rae moved to her ancestral home in Browntown. In 1995 his son Jeff planted grape vines and envisioned what has developed into the Glen Manor Winery. One of the top wineries in the State of Virginia. He was intelligent, friendly and had a terrific sense of humor with a positive attitude towards life. Al White was a true “Renaissance Man”.
The Musket Squad fired a three round volley prior to Ms. Pip Cook playing “Taps” and a singing of “God Bless America”. The color guard included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis, Fred Gill, Doug Hall, Dan Hesse, Charles Jameson, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Barry Schwoerer and Mike Weyler.
