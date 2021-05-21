Local News
Commonwealth’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent in April
On May 21, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate fell 0.4-percentage point to 4.7 percent in April. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which rose to 6.1 percent.
“Virginia’s unemployment rate has decreased every month since last June and is edging closer to pre-pandemic record lows,” said Governor Northam. “More people are working, businesses are hiring, and our economy is getting even stronger than more and more Virginians receive their COVID-19 vaccines. Our Administration remains focused on ensuring there is an opportunity for every Virginia resident, in every part of our Commonwealth, so we can all move forward.”
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 2,400 jobs in April. The labor force decreased by 12,422 to 4,225,614, and the number of unemployed residents decreased by 17,097 to 197,338. The number of employed residents rose by 4,675 to 4,028,276. Virginia’s over-the-year job gain of 7.7 percent was less than the 10.9 percent increase nationwide.
“It’s great to see more Virginians getting back to work, and industries that were hard hit by COVID-19, like tourism and hospitality, making a comeback,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Governor Northam has made wise, measured decisions throughout the pandemic, which is a major reason why Virginia’s economy is faring better than other states. We know we still have work to do, but this decrease in the unemployment rate is welcome news.”
“The Commonwealth enjoyed a strong and vibrant economy prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decreasing unemployment rate demonstrates that we are on a solid path to recovery,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “With over 63 percent of adults in Virginia fully vaccinated, workers are growing more confident to go back to school or rejoin the workforce. Our focus moving forward will be to ensure that they have the skills, training, and support they need to thrive in the post-pandemic economy.”
In April, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 289,800 jobs, while employment in the public sector lost 11,100 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of 11 major industry divisions experienced employment increases. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 114,000 jobs, or 52 percent. The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in trade and transportation, up 67,300 jobs, or 11 percent. Education and health services experienced the third-largest over-the-year job gain of 38,200 jobs or seven percent. The government experienced the largest decrease, falling by 11,100 jobs. Local government employment fell by 10,100 jobs and state government employment was down 3,400 jobs, while the federal government added 2,400 jobs.
For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced that the number of initial claims filed during the most recent filing week continued the trend of recent weeks’ lower claims volumes.
For the filing week ending May 15, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 10,642. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 628 claimants from the previous week. This brought the total number of claims filed since the March 21, 2020, filing week to 1,672,979, compared to the 477,600 average filed during the previous three economic recessions since 1990.
For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 60,413, which was an increase of 2,569 claims from the previous week, but 85% lower than the 403,557 continued claims from the comparable week last year. Over half of claims that had a self-reported industry were in the accommodation and food services, retail trade, administrative and waste services, and health care and social assistance industries.
The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local News
Aug. 17 school start date approved; WCPS to offer virtual learning academy
The Warren County School Board at its Wednesday, May 19 meeting and work session unanimously voted to change this year’s school start date to August 17 for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) and learned that WCPS will move forward with plans to create an online learning academy to start this fall.
School Board members — including Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., and board members Kristen Pence, Ralph Rinaldi, and James Wells, with Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower absent — approved a revised 2021-2022 school calendar that reflects changes made by WCPS administrators in response to concerns raised by parents and division employees.
The changes move the first day of school from Aug. 7 to Aug. 17 and the last day from June 9, 2022, to June 3, 2022. The board will consider the draft school calendar for the 2022-2023 academic year at its next meeting on June 5, according to Assistant Superintendent for Administration Melody Sheppard.
During the School Board’s work session portion of the meeting, WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said that the school division is working to establish an in-house virtual academy for students in grades 3-12. No vote or action was taken by the board as this was just a discussion with the superintendent about plans for the program. Once the details are worked out, the plan will be submitted to the School Board for action.
Because WCPS has “a lot of students who maybe weren’t successful in a brick-and-mortar but who have been very successful” with online learning during the altered pandemic school schedule, Ballenger said the school division would like to offer a virtual academy or some type of virtual learning option for students during the upcoming school year and possibly beyond.
“We want to make sure as educators that all of our students are successful,” Ballenger told the School Board members. “So, do we want to shut down this opportunity for that student or that group of students who struggle in the classroom with their peers, but they have been online and thrived?”
Ballenger said that most schools across the Commonwealth will offer a virtual component during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, and there is also an existing online learning program offered by the Virginia Education Department entitled Virtual Virginia for grades 6-12. “Virtual learning is here to stay,” he said.
“If it costs a little more, then that’s okay,” commented School Board Chairman Williams. “It’s the cost of doing business. And our business is educating our children.”
And there’s already community interest in a WCPS virtual learning offering, said Ballenger, who cited a WCPS survey showing that of the current number of students enrolled, 71 elementary school students are interested in virtual learning; 53 students in grades 6-8 are interested, and 84 students in grades 9-12 are interested.
Likewise, WCPS reached out to home-instruction parents and 42 elementary school students are interested; 21 at the middle school level are interested, and 24 at the high school level are interested, said Ballenger.
Ballenger said that in addition to a WCPS virtual learning program or Virtual Virginia, there is a third option: “We can do nothing and make everyone just come back to school,” he said. “And there are students who we would lose by not offering virtual learning.”
“Personally, the do-nothing [option] — that’s off the table as far as I’m concerned,” Williams said. “Virtual Virginia? Yeah, that’s nice, but I’d much rather it be us because this is our community. It would be so much more personable to have it in-house.”
Board member Wells agreed and said WCPS should “take the leap and see what it can do with a virtual learning academy.” Rinaldi also was on board with the plan and asked if students from other counties would be able to transfer to the WCPS program. Ballenger said yes.
“We will work on this plan over the next few months,” said Ballenger, noting that details will be worked out regarding the program’s total cost, the number of teachers needed, course work, the overall process, etc., and then he will present it to the board.
“I feel it’s important to offer this virtual component not just next year but beyond. This is something that I think is sustainable. This is something that I think is needed, especially within Warren County, and I think we can provide a good quality program and give the students and families what they need,” said the superintendent.
Other actions taken
The School Board took other actions earlier during its meeting and unanimously approved several other items, including:
• The purchase by WCPS of new security equipment in the amount of $208,500;
• The annual $18,765.30 fee for the WCPS Human Resources Department to continue use of the Unified Talent’s applicant tracking, records, contracts and job board software as part of its management system;
• Three contract awards. An $80,200 contract to Vertex Roofing Inc. to replace the shingle roof on the gymnasium at Skyline High School; a $32,052 contract to John Lake Paving Inc. to resurface the asphalt for the bus loop at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School; and a $41,142.70 contract to The Gordian Group to perform the necessary concrete replacement to the stairs and sidewalk at Skyline Middle School; and
• Two memorial scholarships. The Shell Harris Memorial Fund scholarship, which is awarded to a Warren County or Skyline high school student who wishes to pursue a career in the arts, design, or creating writing, and the Faye Smoot Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to a volunteer serving his or her community.
Board members also accepted with gratitude a $16,400 check from Giant-subsidiary Martin’s that will be used toward food services for WCPS students.
Community Events
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has a special guest on their Wildlife Walk – Today and tomorrow only!
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has many wildlife ambassadors – animals that cannot be released back to the wild – who now help us educate the public on native wildlife, human-wildlife conflicts, habitat protection, and overall environmental stewardship. Our unique Wildlife Walk guides the visitor around the enclosures of our ambassadors so that you can see them up-close and learn their stories.
The Wildlife Walk is open to visitors, but reservations are required. Today and tomorrow only, we have a special guest, Vega, a Turkey Vulture!
Vega was admitted to BRWC in 2019 suffering from a gunshot wound, most likely from a shotgun. One pellet had fractured her right wing; several others remained in the body, some in the digestive tract, causing lead-poisoning. Another pellet has become lodged in her skull, near the brainstem, damaging the nerves from her right eye; the eye was later removed for her comfort. The loss of her eye and the lingering effects of the lead poisoning make her non-releasable.
Reserve your spot and come visit us today!
Groups will be spaced out in 10 minute increments to ensure proper social distancing. Your tour will begin exactly at the time you select. If you have not arrived by your tour time we will allow another group to go. Group size not to exceed 10 people. Masks required. No pets, drinking, or smoking.
Jenspiration
Meet May’s business sponsored pet of the month, Scarlett
Scarlett is a 5-year-old, we are thinking Shar Pei mix, who is ready for some love! Scarlett would really thrive as the only dog in the family, but would be okay with cats and children! Watch this video to see how she is friendly and not overly energetic. Age 5 sometimes brings a little extra calm to a pooch.
The Humane Society has adjusted their appointment requirements. Feel free to stop out during the week to visit with the animals. Appointments are just required on the weekends. Please take 5 minutes to fill out an online application. Someone from the shelter will call you and schedule your meet and greet time shortly after you submit your application: humanesocietywarrencounty.com
Are you a business and would like to sponsor a pet of the month? OR would you be interested in learning more about a Business Partner Membership? Let’s talk! (540) 635-4734
Adoption fees sponsored by:
- Maria Martinez / Bill Powers
Powers Insurance Agency, Inc.
135 North Royal Avenue | Front Royal, VA 22630-2613
(540) 635-2825
billpowersagency.com
Adoption & video sponsored by:
- Jennifer Avery, REALTOR ®
“Your Happy Home Expert!”
CRUM REALTY, INC.
318 S Loudoun Street, Winchester VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
Call today to schedule a chat about your real estate options: 540-683-0790
Local News
UPDATE: Democrats to hold assembled caucus to select 29th District House of Delegate candidate
Date Change:
The 29th District House of Delegates Nominating Committee will hold an assembled caucus on Monday, June 7th, 2021 from 5:00-6:00 pm at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park, Winchester, VA for the purpose of selecting the Democratic Candidate for the 29th District.
Candidates who seek the nomination as the 29th District Democrat Candidate must file the ELECT-511 with The 29th District House of Delegates Nominating Committee postmarked not later than 5 pm, June 8, 2021, at H29 Delegate Selection, P.O. Box 2215, Winchester, VA 22604.
Filing forms may be found at the State Board of Elections website at https://www.elections.virginia.gov.
Local News
DMV to expand appointment opportunities, now able to open additional windows
Here is an update from the Commissioner of the DMV:
• In line with Governor Northam’s announcement last Friday (May 14) to ease current COVID-19 restrictions, DMV will open more windows and testing stations in its customer service centers beginning June 1. As of Monday, customers can now schedule these new appointments. Additional windows and testing stations will open in stages June 15 and into July as DMV continues to hire and train new employees. In all, these changes will create 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth and add to the more than 530,000 appointments Virginians have already scheduled over the next three months. DMV customer service centers and mobile operations teams will continue to operate by appointment only for specific services which generally necessitate an in-person visit. Appointment opportunities are currently available for a 90-day period. Customers can schedule an appointment by visiting dmvNOW.com/appt
• On September 15, 2020, DMV began offering customers the option to renew their identification card or driver’s license online or by mail for two years instead of coming to a customer service center in person to renew. As of May 17, 191,188 people have taken advantage of this option, including 36,707 customers 75 years of age or older using the authority granted DMV by the General Assembly during the 2020 Special Session I
• On November 11, 2020, DMV began offering online commercial driver’s license (CDL) renewals. As of May 17, 3,437 customers have renewed their CDL online, avoiding a trip into a DMV customer service center.
• On February 23, 2021, DMV began offering online replacement of certain credentials, including a CDL, a driver’s license learner’s permit, a driver privilege card, a limited duration driver’s license learner’s permit, and a limited duration driver’s license. As of May 17, 2,095 customers have requested a duplicate credential online.
• A transaction that does require an appointment for an in-person visit is REAL ID. As you may know, earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) once again extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline – this time to May 3, 2023. On this date, Virginians will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, or another federally acceptable form of identification, in order to board a domestic flight or enter the most secure federal facilities.
Local News
Blake & Co. is celebrating 13 years in business!
Blake & Co. is celebrating 13 years in business! They’ve recently remodeled the salon and are ready to welcome the community in to see what they’ve done.
Blake & Company is a full-service hair salon in Front Royal, Virginia. What sets them apart from the average salon is their commitment to the entire customer experience. They pride themselves in their comfortable and relaxing atmosphere, making sure you are pampered during your stay (including complimentary stress-relieving head massages!) and concluding every visit with a blow-dry and styling lesson. They also offer free consultations. Whether you’re looking to change your everyday style or will be needing an “up-do” for an important event, They can help you look your best.
Click here to find out more about Blake & Co.
Wind: 6mph SE
Humidity: 38%
Pressure: 30.41"Hg
UV index: 2
90/66°F
73/57°F