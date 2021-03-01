Community Blood Drive to be held this Wednesday, March 3rd

WHAT MATTERS Warren–The Front Royal Police Department is sponsoring a blood drive on Wednesday, and all eligible donors are encouraged to log onto redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation of the GIFT OF LIFE! Jeff Farmer and the American Red Cross staff are grateful for the ongoing support, especially for the amazing sponsors and volunteers who have embraced the Red Cross Blood Service’s mission during the pandemic. He reminds donors that walk-ins are not allowed during the crisis and appointments are required (to help avoid donors having to wait and limit their time in public). Many precautions are being taken by the organization to protect the safety of donors as they protect the lives of those in need by choosing to donate during the quarantine.

Front Royal Fire and Rescue Department (221 N Commerce Ave. Front Royal, VA 22630)

Wednesday, 3/3/2021, from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Complimentary Screening for COVID Antibodies for all Blood Donors

RED CROSS PROTECTIVE MEASURES

All American Red Cross Staff before reporting to work are required to take their temperature. If they have a temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they are required to not come to work.

At check-in, anyone entering the donation site such as donors and/or volunteers will have their temperatures taken. If at 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above they will be asked to leave.

All equipment from computers to tablets to donation beds will be wiped down after every user with sanitation wipes and everyone will be required to use hand sanitizer through every process of the donation stations. American Red Cross Staff are required to change gloves after every blood donor as well as usual.

Anyone nervous about donating during the pandemic is encouraged to log online to view the full protective measures being taken by the American Red Cross. redcrossblood.org/donate-blood.

FROM THE RED CROSS:

We’re also committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to our donors. If you’re eligible and feeling well, we recommend scheduling an appointment now.

For detailed donor eligibility questions, please have your donors call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

If you’d like to learn more about scheduling a blood drive at your business or organization, please contact:

Jeffrey Farmer

DRD Representative

American Red Cross

Cell – (540) 333-3788

“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”

— US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams

