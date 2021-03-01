Community Events
Community Blood Drive to be held this Wednesday, March 3rd
WHAT MATTERS Warren–The Front Royal Police Department is sponsoring a blood drive on Wednesday, and all eligible donors are encouraged to log onto redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation of the GIFT OF LIFE! Jeff Farmer and the American Red Cross staff are grateful for the ongoing support, especially for the amazing sponsors and volunteers who have embraced the Red Cross Blood Service’s mission during the pandemic. He reminds donors that walk-ins are not allowed during the crisis and appointments are required (to help avoid donors having to wait and limit their time in public). Many precautions are being taken by the organization to protect the safety of donors as they protect the lives of those in need by choosing to donate during the quarantine.
- Front Royal Fire and Rescue Department (221 N Commerce Ave. Front Royal, VA 22630)
- Wednesday, 3/3/2021, from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Complimentary Screening for COVID Antibodies for all Blood Donors
RED CROSS PROTECTIVE MEASURES
All American Red Cross Staff before reporting to work are required to take their temperature. If they have a temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they are required to not come to work.
At check-in, anyone entering the donation site such as donors and/or volunteers will have their temperatures taken. If at 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above they will be asked to leave.
All equipment from computers to tablets to donation beds will be wiped down after every user with sanitation wipes and everyone will be required to use hand sanitizer through every process of the donation stations. American Red Cross Staff are required to change gloves after every blood donor as well as usual.
Anyone nervous about donating during the pandemic is encouraged to log online to view the full protective measures being taken by the American Red Cross. redcrossblood.org/donate-blood.
FROM THE RED CROSS:
We’re also committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to our donors. If you’re eligible and feeling well, we recommend scheduling an appointment now.
For detailed donor eligibility questions, please have your donors call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
If you’d like to learn more about scheduling a blood drive at your business or organization, please contact:
Jeffrey Farmer
DRD Representative
American Red Cross
Cell – (540) 333-3788
“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”
— US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes (and people) that matter. WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and many are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved with her many local or international projects, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Community Events
March Monopoly Madness at your local SPCA
Vintage Winchester Monopoly games are available at the Winchester SPCA adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester. Games are $10 each, and a generous donor will match another $10 for each game sold!
The Winchester SPCA also invites all approved adopters to play the game and earn dollars off your adoption fee. Minimum prize is $5 off, Maximum is a fee waived adoption!
March Madness offer is good through March 31st.
Community Events
COVID-19 prompts Valley Health’s New Virtual Health Fair March 20-27
For more than 25 years, on the last Saturday in February, Valley Health, Shenandoah University, and scores of healthcare providers and students, wellness practitioners, and community nonprofits have gathered at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester for the annual Community Wellness Festival. Warren Memorial Hospital has long sponsored a similar Community Safety & Wellness Expo each spring.
The misfortune of COVID-19 led Valley Health to take the lead on a new, week-long Virtual Health Fair which will take place Saturday, March 20-Saturday, March 27. The week-long event will offer a full schedule of online health and fitness programs on a variety of topics and expanded opportunities for free in-person heart and vascular screenings and reduced-cost blood work at Valley Health locations from Luray, VA to Martinsburg and Romney, WV. Once again, funding from the Valley Health Foundation is instrumental.
“We’ll miss the energy of interacting in person with the community, providers, and exhibitors, but we’re excited about how many more people throughout our region will have an opportunity to log in and meet experts, ask questions, and learn over the course of the week,” said Valley Health’s Michael Wade, chair of the Virtual Health Fair.
• Virtual programs including morning fitness classes, “Ask the Health Professional”, and other programs and videos on a variety of topics throughout the week.
• Reduced-cost bloodwork vouchers for sale all week, redeemable at any Valley Health outpatient lab by June 30. (Check the website: we’re offering more tests at a lower price!)
• Free heart attack risk screenings at 7 regional locations
• Free carotid and EKG screenings both Saturdays at the Winchester Medical Center Conference Center.
For more information and preliminary schedule of events, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/healthfair. Check back as more topics for children and adults are being added.
Community Events
Sign your children up for pictures with the Easter Bunny!
Come join the staff of Warren County Parks and Recreation and get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny! Pictures will be taken and printed on site; upon departure you will be given an Easter box that contains Easter crafts and Holiday inspired treats.
- This event is intended for children under 10 years old, and they must be accompanied by an adult.
- $10.00 per person; includes Easter box and picture.
- Event is limited to 50 participants; pre-registration is recommended.
- COVID-19 capacity and guidelines will be followed.
Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be on held Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This program is eligible for online registration; visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
Community Events
Warren County Parks and Rec hosting Dance Fitness class for community
This class is for all fitness levels and anyone who is looking to have fun dancing to a variety of music styles from hip hop to swing to salsa, all while EXERCISING!
This class will be held on Tuesdays, March 9, 2021 through March 30, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
- Participants must be 16 years of age or older, and dancers of all skill levels are welcome.
- Minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.
- The cost is $20.00.
- Registration deadline is March 7, 2021.
- COVID-19 capacity and guidelines will be followed.
This program is eligible for online registration; visit us on the web at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
For more information regarding class instruction, please email zumba.lizi@gmail.com.
Community Events
Humane Society’s ‘Polar Plunge’ rescheduled to Saturday, March 13
The Humane Society of Warren County “Polar Plunge” delayed from February 20 due to “too-polar” weather here in northwestern Virginia has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 13 – Don’t worry, it will still be a “Polar Plunge” because it’ll still be winter then, though hopefully for the plungers with a continuation of the current turn toward spring-like 60 degree temperatures! In its inaugural year of 2020, the event became a popular fundraiser supporting the Humane Society’s efforts on behalf of the local animal community and the HSWC’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter.
As reported in the original press release on the event: this year’s “plunge” is made possible through the sponsorship of City National Bank, Cool Techs Heating and Air, Ellen Aders State Farm, AirPac, MDUB Chauffeur Services and Cavalier Kennels. This year’s event is expected to help raise as much as $12,000 for the Humane Society.
There were 35 plungers initially signed up to take a dip in the icy water, each working to help raise much-needed funds for homeless animals in Warren County. There are 15 new plungers, and 20 returning plungers who will all run into the Culpeper Lake at the 4-H Center, followed by a warm-up at the fire pit.
The event team will be ensuring that all CDC Covid-19 guidelines are followed, and masks will be required at this outdoor event.
In 2020, pre-pandemic, the top fundraiser was Molly Llewellyn, who raised over $1,000 for the shelter. There was also an award for best dressed. Both of these awards will be returning for the 2021 event.
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit animal shelter that houses homeless, neglected, abused and unwanted animals. While primarily dealing with cats and dogs, the shelter has also been home to livestock, birds, reptiles and more.
Executive Director Meghan Bowers avoided taking the plunge last year, but is leading the charge into the water in 2021 dressed as a shark, so far raising about $467 from friends and family.
Hot drinks, Strites Donuts and music will keep participants warm during the run up and aftermath of the short but stimulating plunge.
For more information on this event or others, please visit HSWC Events Page.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution celebrate George Washington’s birthday
On February 22, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a commemoration to celebrate George Washington’s Birthday. George Washington was born at his family’s plantation on Popes Creek in Westmoreland County, Virginia, on February 22, 1732, to Augustine and Mary Ball Washington.
For his birth date, there are two dates, February 22, 1732, and February 11, 1731. Both dates are correct. At his birth, Great Britain and its empire used the Julian calendar developed in in 46 B.C. by Julius Ceaser. It had three too many leap days every 400 years and the year began March 25th. The Catholic Church corrected the error in the 1582, implementing the Gregorian Calendar, skipping 10 days and starting the year on January 1st. Great Britain and her colonies were not catholic, and therefore did not adopt the new calendar. In 1751, Britain joined the majority of countries in the world and adopted the Gregorian Calendar. This created the change from February 11 to 22 for Washington’s Birthday.
An extraordinary figure in American history, Washington was an ordinary man. He possessed a wry sense of humor, and, like his wife Martha, tried to resist the vanities of public life. An unenthusiastic political leader, Washington nevertheless recognized his unique and symbolic role in keeping a fledgling nation together. He was keenly aware of setting unwritten rules of conduct for future presidents and struggled over what sort of image a president should project. He preferred one of dignity and humility.
Upon leaving office, Washington returned to Mount Vernon and indulged his passion for the rural life as a member of the Virginia planter class. Washington died on December 14, 1799, of a severe respiratory ailment. He identified himself in his will as George Washington, of Mount Vernon, a citizen of the United States.
The ceremony was conducted in Culpeper and emceed by Charles Jameson, President of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the SAR. A combined color guard from the Culpeper Minutemen (CMM), Colonel James Wood II, Fairfax Resolves (FR), Thomas Jefferson (TJ), George Mason (GM) and Colonel William Grayson (CWG) SAR Chapters presented the colors. Excerpts from Washington’s farewell address were recited by various individuals and the presentation on George Washington by Tom Hamill.
Participating from the CJWII Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Dennis Parmerter. Other SAR compatriots included Dave Cook (FR), Mike Dennis (CMM), Pat Kelly (TJ), Ken Morris (GM), Bill Schwetke (CMM) and Mike Weyler (CWG).
King Cartoons
Wind: 14mph WNW
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 29.92"Hg
UV index: 1
59/37°F
52/28°F