Connect with us

Community Events

Community Earth Day Celebration canceled but the support continues

Published

2 hours ago

on

Governor Northam has closed schools for the remainder of the school year. Thus, we will be cancelling our Community Earth Day Celebration. Thank you to those who have signed on to support the Community Earth Day Celebration! We will try again next year.

We had requested 50 Shortleaf Pine Trees from the Virginia Department of Forestry to plant in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day this year. Those trees have all been adopted and will now have a forever home. I will contact the tree adopters as soon as I hear from the Department of Forestry with a plan.

If you wanted a Shortleaf Pine or maybe another type of tree and you missed one of our 50, no worries… Here is another chance to help improve Warren County’s color on the map below. Check out the VA Department of Forestry’s Nursery Page.

More resourceful links:

May you all stay safe in the healing green glow of a pine tree!

Kara Lewallen
Environmental Science, Ecology, Green Team

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Community Events

Social solidarity during physical distancing

Published

5 days ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

An Invitation from Liz Gibbs of SPACE:

Our tagline has never felt more true… we’re in this together. While most of us are practicing physical distancing, we feel that it is more important than ever to also practice social solidarity.

Join us in a Virtual SPACE Gathering this Friday via Zoom from 6-7pm EST. Just like our in-person SPACE gatherings, we will be focused on connecting over our shared humanity and that which unites us.

Bring stories of hope, compassion, generosity, etc. to share with the group. Whether it’s a kind gesture you received from a neighbor, an uplifting story you read on social media, a philosophical insight on our shared experience or a change in perspective this crisis has revealed for you, all stories of hope and solidarity are welcome. Don’t feel like sharing? Just come and listen!

SPACE: We’re In This Together

This virus sucks – there’s no doubt about that. And a lot of what’s happening is out of our control. As with every hardship we face in life that we don’t (consciously) choose – death, heartbreak, health problems, etc. – it’s so important to find perspective. To me, this means we control what we can.

  • We can control our perspective, how we respond and what we pay attention to.
  • We can choose to shift our attention from loneliness to connection.
  • From fear to hope.
  • From judgment to compassion.
  • From scarcity to generosity.

Let us take this opportunity to connect and celebrate the innate kindness, compassion and generosity of our human family during these tough times.

Hope to see you there!

RSVP HERE

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 19th

Published

1 week ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 19:

•   Thursday: 6:45
•   Fri – Wed: 12:55 & 6:55
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 55 min

•   Thursday: 7:00
•   Fri – Wed: 1:00 & 7:00
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

•   Thursday: 6:55
•   Fri – Wed: 12:45 & 6:45
Rated R  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $9
  • Child (under 12): $6
  • Military: $7
  • Student (college): $7
  • Senior: $7
  • Matinees, All Seating: $6

Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:

  • “A Quiet Place Part II”
  • “Mulan”
  • “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
  • “Trolls: World Tour”
  • “Black Widow”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Annual Spring Bazaar at Skyline High School

Published

1 week ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

The Skyline High School Community Based Instruction Program (CBI) is hosting the 2nd Annual CBI Spring Bazaar in the high school cafeteria, April 4th, from 9am – 2pm! There will be many vendors participating, ranging from arts & crafts, home-based businesses to concessions, SOUPS and more.

This event benefits the Skyline High School Community Based Instruction Program (CBI). The Skyline High School CBI is designed for students that need instruction in functional and daily living skills. Community Based Instruction is educational instruction in naturally occurring community environments providing students “real life experiences”. The goal is to provide a variety of hands on learning opportunities at all age levels to help students acquire the skills to live in the world today. This fundraiser helps to raise funds for activities, field trips, and the basics to keep this program running!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

CANCELED: St. Catty’s Day at the SPCA

Published

1 week ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

In regard to the previous Press Release below, the SPCA is cancelling the St. Catty’s Day event due to an abundance of caution regarding COVID19 and large gatherings. Thank you.

Celebrate St. Catty’s Day at the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties! Stop by the pet adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, between 10AM and 5PM, on Tuesday, March 17. Learn how you can help to save the lives of itty bitty kittens, apply to become a Kitten Warrior, or adopt a cat for $17.

Current and newly approved fosters will enjoy “Green with Gratefulness” activities. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

For more information, contact Marie at sheltermanager@winchesterspca.org or call 540-662-8616.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

Join the Rotary Safari Adventure 2020 Gala!

Published

1 week ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

Join us for a Rotary Safari Adventure: May 9, 2020 | 6pm – 9pm | Lord Fairfax College – Corron Center

Experience a safari-themed mystery dinner with Rotary celebrating cultures around the world. This event raises money for the Warren County Samuels Public Library. Dress in a Safari theme or evening attire. Tickets can be purchased here or from any member of the Warren County Rotary Club. Tickets are $75 per guest for dinner and cash bar to include a silent auction, live auction, 50/50, music and dancing with DJ Skyhigh and surprises!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 12th

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 12:

•   Thursday: 7:00
•   Friday: 6:00 & 8:40
•   Sat & Sun: 12:45, 3:20, 6:00 & 8:40
•   Mon – Wed: 6:00 & 8:40
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 55 min

•   Thursday: 7:10
•   Friday: 6:10 & 8:45
•   Sat & Sun: 12:55, 3:25, 6:10 & 8:45
•   Mon – Wed: 6:10 & 8:45
Rated PG  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

•   Thursday: 7:05
•   Friday: 6:05 & 8:55
•   Sat & Sun: 2:00, 6:05 & 8:55
•   Mon – Wed: 6:05 & 8:55
Rated R  |  Run Time: 2 hours

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $9
  • Child (under 12): $6
  • Military: $7
  • Student (college): $7
  • Senior: $7
  • Matinees, All Seating: $6

Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:

  • “A Quiet Place Part II”
  • “Mulan”
  • “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
  • “Trolls: World Tour”
  • “Black Widow”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
54°
Sunny
07:0719:29 EDT
Feels like: 54°F
Wind: 4mph NE
Humidity: 56%
Pressure: 30.07"Hg
UV index: 2
TueWedThu
min 41°F
46/36°F
65/49°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
24
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 24 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, March 17 –  Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This[...]
Mar
25
Wed
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 25 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19: Our stories, songs, and craft this week will be about friends! Come to story time and see your friends,[...]
Mar
26
Thu
8:00 am 2020 Dare to Dream Breakfast @ Shenandoah Golf Club
2020 Dare to Dream Breakfast @ Shenandoah Golf Club
Mar 26 @ 8:00 am – 9:30 am
2020 Dare to Dream Breakfast @ Shenandoah Golf Club
The 2020 Dare-to-Dream grants and Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to Warren County women to follow their dreams. Members, non-members and friends are invited to attend. Reservations are a must and advanced ticket[...]
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 26 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19: Our stories, songs, and craft this week will be about friends! Come to story time and see your friends,[...]
Mar
27
Fri
7:00 pm Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Love Revival – FREE Monthly Comm... @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Mar 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Love Revival - FREE Monthly Community Dinner @ Love Revival Ministry Center
Free Community Dinner for everyone! Come enjoy a hot meal on the last Friday of every month at Love Revival Ministry Center.
Mar
28
Sat
9:00 am TechPilots Camp @ Randolph-Macon Academy
TechPilots Camp @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Mar 28 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
TechPilots Camp @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Randolph-Macon Academy will host “TechPilots Camp” on Saturday, March 28th. This one-day immersion experience is for students in grades six through nine. They will explore the fields of drones, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), computer-aided design,[...]
10:00 am Crochet Market Bag @ Strokes of Creativity
Crochet Market Bag @ Strokes of Creativity
Mar 28 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Crochet Market Bag @ Strokes of Creativity
Advanced beginner class | If you are comfortable with some basic crochet stitches and are ready to move on, join us and learn how to make a pretty and useful, reusable market bag. Note: Instruction[...]
12:30 pm Crochet Workshop @ Strokes of Creativity
Crochet Workshop @ Strokes of Creativity
Mar 28 @ 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm
Crochet Workshop @ Strokes of Creativity
Crochet Workshop Do you have a crochet project you need a little help with? Already bought the supplies, but need help reading the pattern? All skill levels are invited to this Bring Your Own Project[...]
2:00 pm Mystery in the Library @ Samuels Public Library
Mystery in the Library @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 28 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Mystery in the Library @ Samuels Public Library
A well-known historical character has disappeared from the library. Favorite book characters who were there at the time are all suspect. Teens are invited to dress up as popular book characters, and enjoy snacks as[...]
Mar
31
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 31 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, March 17 –  Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! This[...]