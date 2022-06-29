Community Edward Jones branch office(s) participate in Rise Against Hunger experience

Bret Hrbek, Greg Demski and Bryon Biggs, Edward Jones financial advisors in Front Royal, participated in a Rise Against Hunger experience while attending the Edward Jones summer regional meeting in Bedford Springs, Pennsylvania last week. Each year financial advisors and their families gather together for training and fellowship. This year they added a community impact component to their meeting and partnered with Rise Against Hunger.

Over 60 financial advisors and families from Boonsboro, Hagerstown and Williamsport, Maryland; Berkeley Springs, Charles Town, Falling Waters, Inwood, Martinsburg, Moorefield, Petersburg, Ranson and Shepherdstown, West Virginia; Berryville, Edinburg, Front Royal, Marshall, Mount Jackson, New Market, Purcellville, Stephens City, Strasburg, Winchester and Woodstock, Virginia raised over $5,000 and packed over 10,000 meals.

Front Royal financial advisor Bret Hrbek, who leads the region community impact effort said, “When we talk about serving our community we don’t just mean what we do within the confines of the four walls of our office. It also means gathering together to help those that need our help in our community and the world. I’m very grateful to partner with a firm—and to have colleagues—who are willing to understand the importance of civic responsibility and civil society.”

Demski said, “It was amazing to see our area financial advisors and families come together to pack these meals. It was a wonderful experience. Ted Jones would be proud.”

Rise Against Hunger is growing a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies. Targeting remote, last-mile communities within hunger pockets often overlooked by global media and other NGOS, they work with local leaders to harness the strengths of their communities and tackle their own food and nutrition security challenges with agency, dignity and resilience. For more information visit, www.riseagainsthunger.com.

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm’s 12,000-plus financial advisors work directly with more than 7 million clients to understand their personal goals — from college savings to retirement — and create long-term investment solutions that emphasize a well-balanced portfolio and a buy-and-hold strategy. Edward Jones embraces the importance of building long-term, face-to-face relationships with clients, helping them to understand and make sense of the investment options available today.