Local News
Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley completes record setting year
Despite the challenges and disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was a record setting year for the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV.) The Foundation achieved new records for both donations received and grants distributed during the recently completed year.
The CFSNV received over 335 donations totaling more than $3 million during the year. These contributions helped the Foundation distribute 135 separate grants from agency and donor advised funds totaling more than $522,000 to nonprofit agencies. By year’s end the CFNSV’s total investment assets increased from $6.521 million to more than $9.195. Over the period 2018-2020 the CFNSV has almost doubled its investment asset total.
“The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah appreciates the incredible support we continue to receive from both our generous donors and partner nonprofit agencies. As our assets continue to grow, so does our ability to impact the community with more, and sometimes larger grants,” commented Larry Weiss, CFNSV Executive Director.
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley was founded in 2001 to connect philanthropic individuals and organizations with nonprofit agencies in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties. With assets over $9.19 million, the CFNSV has now distributed more than $1.8 million to agencies in its service region during its history.
For more information, please contact: Larry Weiss, 540-868-6776 or director@cfnsv.org
Local News
DMV closed for 2021 State Holidays and Observances
All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) full-service customer service centers will be closed on the following days for state holidays and observances:
• January 18: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
• February 15: George Washington Day
• May 31: Memorial Day
• June 18: Juneteenth
• July 5: Independence Day
• September 6: Labor Day
• October 11: Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day
• November 2: Election Day
• November 11: Veterans Day
The holiday schedule for Thanksgiving and Christmas will be announced at a later date.
DMV customers are encouraged to save time by taking advantage of more than 40 transactions available online at dmvNOW.com. Appointments are required for in-person transactions.
Also, some DMV Select locations, run mostly by local governments, may operate outside the state holiday closing schedule. DMV Select offices process mostly vehicle-related transactions including registration renewals, titles, and license plates; driver’s licenses and ID card services are not available. To find out if a DMV Select in your area is open on a state holiday and whether an appointment is required, visit dmvNOW.com/DMVSelect.
Crime/Court
Vehicle pursuit through Warren County results in multiple struck vehicles before ending on 6th Street in Front Royal
On Monday, January 11, 2021, at approximately 4:32 PM, a Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Mercedes travelling at a high rate of speed in the area of Riverton. The WCSO deputy attempted to stop the Mercedes for a traffic violation in the area of 522 Park and Ride, and the driver of the Mercedes refused to obey and yield for the deputy. The driver of the Mercedes then crossed a concrete traffic barrier, driving into the opposite lane of travel where the Mercedes struck an occupied vehicle, failed to stop and then continued eastbound onto Interstate 66.
The driver of the Mercedes continued to accelerate at a high rate of speed and the deputy lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit. Within a short time after the termination of the pursuit, local citizens began calling the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications 9-1-1 Center to report a Mercedes driving recklessly, forcing other motorists off the road and passing dangerously across the double yellow lined roadway of John Marshall Highway travelling into the Town of Front Royal. WCSO deputies responded to that area and located the aforementioned Mercedes. As WCSO deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver of the Mercedes continued to refuse to yield and took flight at a high rate of speed onto Leach Run Parkway.
The pursuit ended on 6th Street in the area of Manassas Avenue, in Front Royal, when it struck several parked vehicles and one occupied vehicle. Charges against the driver of the Mercedes are pending the Virginia State Police investigation of the collision. Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Warren County Fire and Rescue, Front Royal Police Department and Virginia State Police. Any questions pertaining to the crash investigation should be directed to the Virginia State Police.
Local News
Change of Location: No-cost COVID vaccination for persons 75 and older moved to Clarke County High School, January 15
The Clarke County Health Department, Lord Fairfax Health District, is moving its previously scheduled offering of no-cost COVID Vaccines for persons 75 and older. The new location is Clarke County High School, 627 Mosby Road, Berryville VA. The date and time remain unchanged, from 8 a.m. until noon, Friday, January 15, 2021.
“Given the enthusiastic response to our first COVID vaccine offering, we made the decision to move the location to a larger venue with better parking availability,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene. “The intent is to follow the Governor’s recent directive to ‘put shots in arms’ by proceeding with vaccination of all persons over age 75 as well as law enforcement, education staff, food and agriculture workers, and other essential worker groups.”
This Point of Dispensing (POD) operation will serve the over 75 population, who are most at risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19 disease. Please be patient: we are planning many such PODs that will serve the elderly and at-risk groups over the next several months, so if you miss this one, there will be many more. Where a household couple contains at least one spouse or partner over age 75, we will offer vaccination to both. At the POD, in order to protect yourself and healthcare workers, please wear a cloth face covering or mask and keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times. LFHD also requests that people not arrive early, as doors will not open until 8 a.m., and early arrivals risk unnecessary exposure to weather conditions. In addition, we ask people consider staggering their arrival times, to avoid surges and longer waits. We expect that all persons signing in prior to noon will receive their vaccines.
For those that prefer pre-scheduled appointments, Valley Health, starting Wednesday January 13, will be offering registration to vaccine PODs at the Wilkins Gymnasium at Shenandoah University. Registration for Valley Health PODs is available HERE.
LFHD encourages everyone to continue safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19: cloth face-coverings or masks, distancing, washing hands well and often, and avoiding gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Jenspiration
House of Hope continues to serve thanks to community support
The House of Hope continues to serve our local homeless men even through the pandemic, currently at 76% capacity. We are so proud to announce the House itself has experienced a series of improvements. We are so thankful for the community support and volunteer efforts that have grown throughout the past several months.
HOUSE
The home now has brand new wood flooring! It looks absolutely amazing. The men also now have a new door installed in the shower stall/bathroom space. If you look at the before and after pictures you will see how necessary these improvements were. Drywall work, kitchen storage solutions and paint, have created a much cozier vibe in the House of Hope.
GRADUATE
Recently, there has been new community support helping a House of Hope graduate set up his new apartment space. The search started on Facebook looking for just a microwave and day bed. The donations grew resulting in linens, special basket of household necessities, blanket, very generous Walmart gift card, pots & pans, Dutch oven, huge box of food, futon, and TV. The donations were made by EVERYONE in the community including churches, businesses, and individuals.
A Special Note: As we have been helping find donations for his apartment, our House of Hope graduate has been thinking about how he might be able to help two other gentlemen in need. The ripple effect. Isn’t this what we want to see in this world these days? Those who have been helped now helping others.
As you read this article, is the House of Hope new to you? Wondering what is the House of Hope? Well….
The House of Hope is a program we have available in Warren County for local homeless men. The program requires the men to be ready to make a permanent change to get back on their feet. The House is a place they can live while saving money, creating a budget, learning new life skills, and more! The men live together very much like how a family would operate. During the day the men are out at work. There are volunteers who help organize house chores, cook meals, organize donations, and work with the Executive Director.
What happens AFTER the gentlemen graduate? It became obvious that the community was very interested in donating to help set up new independent living space for graduates. Jennifer Avery will help continue this enthusiasm and momentum. Watch for future donation requests as more graduates prepare for independent housing. We have storage space! If other non profits discover a need for household items as they transition their own participants into independent living, let’s talk!
Jennifer Avery
540-683-0790
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com
Local News
HEART Networking donates $1,000 to United Way of Front Royal-Warren County
HEART Networking, an active local small-business networking group, has donated $1,000 to the United Way of Front Royal-Warren County. This generous donation was made in keeping with the group’s mission to make “meaningful contributions to the local community.”
HEART Networking prides itself in being less formal and more friendly than traditional business networking groups. The group believes in Hard work, positive Energy, Accountability, Respect, and Teamwork (HEART). In keeping with these core values, the group works to develop meaningful relationships with individuals that members know, like, and trust, and that represent local businesses. Group members also seek to improve themselves and the businesses they represent through shared instruction, introductions to other local businesses, and business referrals.
HEART Networking meets each Thursday morning at 9am at Blue Ink Original, located at 425 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal, VA, 22630. The group welcomes local businesses and individuals to attend and take about 25 minutes to introduce themselves and their businesses.
Since 1950, the United Way has worked to advance the common good in Front Royal-Warren County. The community wins when a child succeeds in school, when families are financially stable, and when people are healthy. The United Way’s goal is to create long-lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of the challenges we face. Living United means being part of the change!
To reach the United Way offices in Front Royal-Warren County (134-B Peyton Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630), please email info@frontroyalunitedway.org or call 540-635-3636. To donate directly to your local United Way, please visit: frontroyalunitedway.org/donate.
Local News
Boyce’s January 11th rollout of no-cost COVID-19 vaccine draws a crowd
The town of Boyce led the charge Monday in offering no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations to all comers, and all did come! Some 200 more than the entire population, approximately 600, of the Northern Shenandoah Valley township rolled up their sleeves in a five-hour period starting at 8 a.m. – including ME!
The day began with a two-mile traffic backup on Route 340, turning the township into a parking zone for up to a mile around Boyce Volunteer Fire Department’s Social Hall where 10 Lord Fairfax Health District staffers were aligned to handle the unanticipated large, but jocular crowd. Apart from a preponderance of locals, the lineup across and around the fire hall parking lot included people like myself who’d made the trip from adjoining counties for a jab in the upper arm.
At 8 a.m. I joined an already lengthy queue, standing in the 34-degree weather with thoughts of leaving because of the cold but staying for the four hours it took to reach the warm interior of the roomy and warm social hall. That part of it was easy. In groups of 10, the 415 people ahead of me, and another approximately 400 behind, registered at the door, lined up for another 20 minutes, enjoying about five minutes with a nurse, a shot in the upper arm, and a date to return 28 days hence for another shot of the Moderna vaccine.
“Even at the weekly bingo,” one local man in line commented, “there has never been so many elderly people (75 and over was the rule for 1b eligibility) congregated in our town’s history!”
My new friend in line, George Wiltshire of Boyce’s Valley View Farm, helped us both out by doing a hot coffee run while I saved his space in line. We swapped stories, culminating in his confiding to two marriages (me, “too”, I said) and his roots going back to 1612 when his forebears arrived from England. Interesting, particularly to this U.K. immigrant who arrived in America in 1961. I believe our experience was shared in a number of new friendships formed in the queue. And George and I promised to stay in touch.
We all were in Plan 1b, the over 75s, with precedence given to law enforcement, education staff, food and agriculture workers, and other essential work groups. Staff reported that non-publicized, law enforcement and others received their shots last Friday in Front Royal and other locations. Inquiries left over the weekend with Warren Memorial Hospital were unanswered, but the Front Royal hospital is expected to provide shots this week.
The Lord Fairfax Health District serves residents in the City of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren Counties.
King Cartoons
