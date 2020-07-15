Community Foundation to award COVID relief grants

The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will be awarding new grants to agencies in our area that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will come from a new Community Relief Fund at the CFNSV. This fund was started with a grant to the CFNSV from the Micron Opportunity Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Virginia.

Grant applications for this fund will be available from July 17, 2020, until July 27, 2020. All applications will be due by the deadline of 5:00 pm on July 27, 2020. Agencies who have already applied to the CFNSV for a 2020 grant from either the Cochran Family Fund or the Paul and Marta Rees Fund for a COVID related project or program do not need to reapply to be considered for a grant from this new fund.

Agencies wishing to view and apply for these grants can do so through the grant portal at our website, www.cfnsv.org. If your agency has not set up access to the CFNSV Grant Portal, please take some time to do so. The website is found here.

Feel free to contact the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) if you have any problems accessing your account.

For more information, contact Larry Weiss, CFNSV Executive Director at director@cfnsv.org.