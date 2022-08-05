Connect with us

Jenspiration

Community groups and businesses donate almost 500 backpacks

Published

9 hours ago

on

This week several local organizations came together to prepare backpacks and school supplies for our Warren County students. State Farm is a good neighbor in more ways than one. This school year, State Farm has made backpacks available at a reasonable rate for their agents to purchase for give-back campaigns. Our local agents, Ellen Aders and Bill Powers, took advantage of their companies efforts and applied them in a joint effort. Aders brought the project to the Rotary Club of Warren County who together purchased 270 backpacks for our youth.

Powers connected with the Kiwanis Club of Front Royal and combined purchased 200 more! The Salvation Army stepped up and helped organize the purchase of all of the supply inserts. MDUB Chauffeur supported the efforts as well.

Once the packs were stuffed with supplies, the boxes were delivered to Diversified Minds for distribution. Thank you to our Warren County Public Schools representatives, Superintendent Chris Ballenger & Shane Goodwin of Director of Personnel, for helping to get these backpacks to the Warren County children who need them most!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Related Topics:

Community Events

2022 YES Conference | Finding Your Balance for our high school students

Published

1 week ago

on

July 29, 2022

By

Bringing HOPE to our students… a special event this Monday that you don’t want to miss!

Enjoy this video interview to meet several special people who are involved in this upcoming event, brought to you by Reaching Out Now, 2022 YES Conference | Finding Your Balance, partnering with Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and Shenandoah University.

In this video you will meet:

  • Brandon Thomas – Winchester Rescue Mission
  • Ryan Munsey – International motivational speaker
  • Samantha Barber – Reaching Out Now
  • Cynthia Roberts Schneider – Top of Virginia Regional Chamber
  • Rebecca Gibson – Director of Civic Engagement at Shenandoah University

If you have a high school student, please consider sending them to this event! The goal is to help provide hope and inspiration to our kids. The past year has had a lot of ups and downs; Let’s inspire them for the new year!


More about the event:

  • Continental breakfast will be provided and lunch will be served at the University’s Allen Dining Hall, and included in the registration costs.
  • What: YES Conference (Youth Empowered for Success)
  • Theme: “Finding Your Balance”
  • Where: Stimpson Auditorium at Shenandoah University (Halpin-Harrison Hall 600 Millwood Ave, Winchester, VA)
  • When: August 1, 2022 from 8:30am – 4PM
  • Cost: $15 (scholarships available)
  • Who: rising Sophomores, Seniors and Juniors in Shenandoah Valley schools
  • Register: 2022 YES Conference

Thank you Kory Campbell for a great video production!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Marlow Motors 75 Acts of Kindness extends to the House of Hope

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 21, 2022

By

Tuesday night was filled with joy at the House of Hope, as Marlow Motors extended one of their 75 Acts of Kindness to the men. Together, a beach BBQ was enjoyed by all, including the neighborhood kitty, Toofless.

From left to right: Jennifer Avery, residents of House of Hope, Emily Marlow Beck, Olin Beck, Andrew Beck – cookout chef, Brian Nieves (Marlow Motors Marketing Director)

Earlier in the week, a Marlow Motors volunteer stopped by the house and picked up about 30 pounds of ground beef to thaw and “patty” for the cookout. Helping the men plan a big meal, thaw meat and grill it up, is an act of kindness in itself. Add a few decorations, fun music and good company, we are talking an awesome evening to remember!

The House of Hope is so thankful to be included in Marlow’s mission this month, “Let’s build a better community together!” All of the residents who were home on Tuesday evening, enjoyed the cheeseburgers and social setting that was created. One man commented, “It was wonderful to be able to sit and have conversation with people.”


Anticipating this cookout, the men at the House of Hope felt inspired to pay it forward by helping to clean up their neighbor’s yard after tenants moved out and left trash behind. How have you been inspired as you learn about the kindness that has been popping more than usual in our community?

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Real Estate and Community News (June/July 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 15, 2022

By

COMMUNITY NEWS:

House of Hope

  • 2 Rotary Grants Awarded:
    • $1,500 Rotary Club of Front Royal – Computer systems to be installed and built for the men at the House of Hope.
    • $500 Rotary club of Warren County – Graduation Baskets for the men at the House of Hope to include: Air Mattress, Sheets, Pillow, Laundry Basket.
    • As an extra bonus, the following items have been donated by local businesses and individuals:
      Free Scoop of Ice Cream (C&C Frozen Treats), Free Coffee (Daily Grind), 2 Movie Tickets (Royal Cinemas), Free Haircut (Mattie the Barber at Blake & Co), Bracelet (Beth Waller/SPACE & What Matters), Inspirational Cards, Taxi Ride (Front Royal Taxi), Golden Ticket (I Want Candy). Thank you to all of the local businesses who are donating these passes to help brighten the men’s day after graduation!

Humane Society of Warren County

  • Waggin’ for Dragons
    • August 6, 2022 – River Access at the Front Royal Golf Course
    • Please join us in supporting three local non profits again this year at the Waggin for Dragons boat race on Saturday, August 6!
    • Fierce competition is shaping up.  Come join in the fun!!  There is space for you to organize your own boat or join one of the existing boats.  You don’t have to be an expert to have a good time.  There is coaching and practice!
    • Do explore teams and donate to your favorite: hswcevents.org/campaign/waggin-for-dragons

REAL ESTATE:

Warren County Market Report for July 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for July 2022.


In general summary:

  1. New Listings are DOWN  -20.8%
  2. New Pending DOWN  -19.5%
  3. Closed sales are DOWN -26%
  4. Average Median Sold  $363,000
  5. Average Days on Market 16

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.

Resource: June 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated June 2022.

Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Together let’s make our community beautiful

Published

3 weeks ago

on

July 12, 2022

By

The House of Hope is often the recipient of donations and support. On Monday, July 11th, a few of the men and two board members decided to give back to our helpful community by cleaning up trash, mowing, and picking weeds at the house next door.

Together we can improve our community and lift one another! Won’t you consider ways to make your neighbor’s day a little brighter?

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Clubs and Community come together to keep our Greenway clean

Published

1 month ago

on

July 5, 2022

By

What a great morning we shared in Front Royal on Saturday, July 2nd, with like-minded neighbors and friends. All three of our local Rotary clubs came together (Rotary Club of Warren County, Rotary Club of Northern Shenandoah, Rotary Club of Front Royal) to clean up litter along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway joined by like-minded community members, youth, and a special guest from House of Hope – Front Royal, VA.

Dreaming big together as we work to keep our community beautiful! Thank you to everyone who worked hard on this warm Saturday morning.

Jason Wadel, Stephanie Wadel, Cassie Stankiewicz, Peggy Shrimpton, Lori Glascock, Beth Waller, Chad Hrbek, Michael Williams, HOH Harry, Jen Avery, Robert Hupman, Shenandoah Hupman, Michael Whitlow, Cara Brown, Gail Hartman, Gayle Downes.

Robert Humpan and daughter Shenandoah


Jen Avery and House of Hope resident. The House of Hope was awarded 2 grants from Rotary this year. Returning the support today at cleanup project.

Michael Williams, Shenandoah and Robert Humpan, Cara Brown, Gayle Downes

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Jenspiration

Rotary Club of Warren County donates baskets to help homeless transition into independent living

Published

1 month ago

on

June 29, 2022

By

The Rotary Club of Warren County is pleased to award a $500 service project grant to the House of Hope – Front Royal, VA, for 5 graduation baskets. These baskets will include air beds, sheets, pillows and several inspirational cards ready for the gentleman in hopes to make the transition into independent living a little easier.

The inspirational cards will have gift certificates/gifts enclosed from a variety of local businesses including: 1 free scoop of ice cream from C & C Frozen Treats, 2 movie passes from Royal Cinemas, 1 free cup of coffee from Main Street Daily Grind CAFÉ, 1 bracelet “We’re In This Together” from Project: Space/What Matters, 1 free haircut from Mattie the Barber/Blake & Co Hair Spa, 1 Golden Ticket from I Want Candy (for the lucky basket), 1 Pass for in-town cab fare with Front Royal Taxi.

We are hoping these small gifts might help brighten a man’s day once they are on their own! Thank you SO much to this amazing community who has stepped forward to cheer on the men!

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
72°
Rain
6:17 am8:20 pm EDT
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 3mph WSW
Humidity: 100%
Pressure: 30.11"Hg
UV index: 2
SatSunMon
88/72°F
90/70°F
90/72°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Aug
5
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Aug 5 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Aug
6
Sat
9:00 am Refuse To Be A Victim Training @ Virginia Hills Church
Refuse To Be A Victim Training @ Virginia Hills Church
Aug 6 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refuse To Be A Victim Training @ Virginia Hills Church
Refuse To Be A Victim is a nation-wide personal safety curriculum designed to train individuals in situational awareness. RTBAV has a Collegiate Edition of the training that will prepare college-aged individuals in how to maintain[...]
10:00 am Hottel-Keller Annual Meeting @ Keller Homestead
Hottel-Keller Annual Meeting @ Keller Homestead
Aug 6 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Hottel-Keller Annual Meeting @ Keller Homestead
Finally! The Hottel-Keller farm and Germanic Heritage Museum will be open from 1:00 to 4:00 on Friday afternoon, August 5.  Look for the farm west of Toms Brook on Back Rd., just about a half[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 6 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 6 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
Aug
10
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 10 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
12
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Aug 12 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
…and be sure to attend our Fourth of July event!
Aug
13
Sat
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 13 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Picnic Area Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]
11:00 am Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 13 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Monarch Day @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area Habitat loss has caused Monarch butterfly populations to reach dangerously low numbers. Join the Park Naturalist and Virginia Master Naturalists as they set out to collect Monarch caterpillars and[...]
2:00 pm Pregnancy Center’s Community Bab... @ Living Water Christian Church
Pregnancy Center’s Community Bab... @ Living Water Christian Church
Aug 13 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Pregnancy Center's Community Baby Shower @ Living Water Christian Church
The Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley is having a “Community Baby Shower” in support of the Pregnancy Center of Front Royal. We are inviting the public to attend and bring wrapped gifts[...]