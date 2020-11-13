What Matters Warren
Community LOVE letters, made in the USA – right here in Front Royal
WHAT MATTERS Warren — If there’s “one thing” our world needs more than anything, it’s LOVE! Watch this video to learn about the LOVE being produced (and displayed from Main Street to Linden thanks to the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance) right here in Warren County. It’s hard to miss the inspiring LOVE letter signs throughout town (learn more about the initiative here).
Most of us enjoy objects we see or use without much thought of their origin, but this video is bound to shift the way we think about products. The LOVE letters are manufactured locally by the Williams family, owners of both Williams Brothers Corporation of America and A G Laser Technology. Click to meet the family and enjoy a fascinating tour of their facility in Front Royal.
Video Highlights:
- 0.50 — Emma Bunker, Manufacturing Engineer
- 9:29 — Marcus Williams, Sales and Marketing Director
- 10:50 — Gabe Williams, Plant Manager
- 12:30 — Carla Willliams, Operations/Accounting/Customer Service
- 13:46 — George Williams, Founder of Company with wife, Angie. They purchased the facility from the Economic Development Authority in 1990 and have been expanding and growing ever since.
The Williams Family’s 30+ year old Warren County business has been bringing products to life that serve end users locally and all over the world. Be sure to share this video with your children to provide quite an interesting introduction into product manufacturing. Stop by The Apple House in Linden to purchase your own small version of our community LOVE letters and let them remind you of something we all can agree on–that “Virginia is for Lovers!”
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE:
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent donated goes to the cause. If you’d like to get involved with her local or international nonprofit work, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com. Be sure to check out the “projects” tab for her current WHAT MATTERS Initiatives.
Next local blood drive this Thursday, August 27
WHAT MATTERS Warren — All eligible donors are encouraged to log onto redcrossblood.org to schedule a donation for the Community Blood Drives this month. Jeff Farmer and the American Red Cross staff are grateful for the ongoing support, especially for the amazing sponsors and volunteers who have embraced the Red Cross Blood Service’s mission during the pandemic. “Virginia Hills Church has really stepped up to the plate and has made a tremendous difference in our being able to continue to maintain the blood supply during these challenging times. They’ve been incredible since the pandemic and are willing to host drives that aren’t able to be held at other locations. Their staff and volunteers have gone above and beyond at each of their many drives. They’ve also inspired first-time donors to come out and roll up their sleeves,” said a thankful Farmer. He reminds donors that walk-ins are not allowed during the crisis and appointments are required (to help avoid donors having to wait and limit their time in public). Many precautions are being taken by the organization to protect the safety of donors as they protect the lives of those in need by choosing to donate during the quarantine.
Virginia Hills Church
737 Rockland Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
12:00 PM – 05:30 PM
RED CROSS PROTECTIVE MEASURES
All American Red Cross Staff before reporting to work are required to take their temperature. If they have a temperature of 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit they are required to not come to work.
At check-in, anyone entering the donation site such as donors and/or volunteers will have their temperatures taken. If at 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above they will be asked to leave.
All equipment from computers to tablets to donation beds will be wiped down after every user with sanitation wipes and everyone will be required to use hand sanitizer through every process of the donation stations. American Red Cross Staff are required to change gloves after every blood donor as well as usual.
Anyone nervous about donating during the pandemic is encouraged to log online to view the full protective measures being taken by the American Red Cross.
FROM THE RED CROSS:
To thank you for making time to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma Aug. 1-Sept. 3, 2020, we’ll send you a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* by email.**
We’re also committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic. For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies as an additional health service to our donors. If you’re eligible and feeling well, we recommend scheduling an appointment now.
For detailed donor eligibility questions, please have your donors call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
If you’d like to learn more about scheduling a blood drive at your business or organization, please contact:
Jeffrey Farmer
DRD Representative
American Red Cross
Cell – (540) 333-3788
“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.” — US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams
Next Local Drives:
- Virginia Hills Church
737 Rockland Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
12:00 PM – 05:30 PM
- American Legion
22 W 8th St | Front Royal, VA 22630
09/18/2020 | 12:00 PM – 05:00 PM
- Riverton United Methodist Church
55 E.Strasburg Rd | Front Royal, VA 22630
09/22/2020 | 02:00 PM – 07:00 PM
Warren County 4-H Livestock Program show and auction at VA Livestock Market this weekend
WHAT MATTERS Warren — In this video, meet the Jenkins family, Chester (their son Jacob’s grain-fed steer) and George and Karen McIntyre (avid 4-H supporters and the high bidders for Jacob’s hog at last year’s 4-H WC Fair auction event). Many avid Warren County Fairgoers are missing the 4-H livestock section as they peruse the fairgrounds on Rockland Road this week. This Saturday evening (8/22), however, they’ll have the chance to visit the beloved animals and support the 4-H Livestock Program through the animal auction at 7pm. The community is invited to the Virginia Livestock Market at 2796 Rivermont Dr in Front Royal, this Friday and Saturday, for a show at 6pm each day, and an auction at 7pm on Saturday night (registration begins at 6pm).
The youth participants in the livestock program are among the many victims of the COVID crisis who face unwelcome changes to their routines. Their traditional avenue of raising funds during the WC Fair auction (to cover the expenses they have incurred in the specialty raising of their market animals) has been eliminated. These hard-working youth and their supportive families are fearful that the turnout for the auction at its new location off Rt. 619 this weekend will be limited.
George and Karen McIntyre encourage small businesses to come out to support the families by bidding on the animals and considering splitting the meat and stocking the freezers of employees or clients. Friends and family could also consider joining together to split the beef or pork. It’s a win-win way for meat-lovers to support the 4-H, the Livestock Program and the youth who have dedicated countless hours to raising fantastic market animals.
For more information, to register or inquire about the process or program, please contact David or Cristel Jenkins at 540-636-4952. Due to COVID restrictions, the program facilitators would appreciate a head-count to know how to best accommodate those who plan to attend. Gore’s Meats has already been booked for the animals from the auction so there is no waiting period for the animals. Those interested in becoming a part of the 4-H family are welcome to call the extension office at 540-615-4549.
ABOUT THE JENKINS:
The Jenkins are a fine example of a dedicated family who invests time, money and energy into raising their 4-H livestock to market. Jacob has been showing through the program for seven years, and his siblings for a total of 18 years. His parents, David and Christel Jenkins, are proud to support the program that teaches their children responsibility and many practical life skills. This year, Jacob will be showing a special steer (Chester) and two hogs.
ABOUT THE 4-H LIVESTOCK PROGRAM:
The 4-H Youth Livestock Program is the largest animal science project area enabling youth to develop their interest in beef cattle, sheep, and swine in their 4-H projects. Youth learn about selection, care, and feeding of livestock, animal health, and importance of good record keeping. Emphasis for these projects continues to be focused on life skill development.
This program offers competitions such as livestock judging and stockmen’s contests as well as livestock shows at the county, district, and state levels.*
*From the VA Cooperative Extension Website
Town of FR infuses 1+ million into local businesses through CARES – Deadline Monday, August 10th
WHAT MATTERS Warren — In this video, learn about the Town of Front Royal’s ongoing efforts that are infusing over 1 million dollars into small businesses impacted by the COVID crisis. Niki Foster Cales (of the FR/WC Chamber of Commerce) discusses the FR CARES program’s simple application process and encourages businesses to get their applications in by MONDAY’S 8/10 DEADLINE. The Chamber is overseeing the program and is proud to partner with the Town of Front Royal to support our valued small business community.
Town of Front Royal is providing financial assistance to small businesses
Virtual GIVEnation.world Compassionate Kids Academy starts Monday, August 10th
WHAT MATTERS Warren — In this ZOOM interview, meet Arnaud Saint-Paul, Chairman of GIVE Nation, as he invites families to encourage children aged 5-18 to participate in a free 12 week virtual “Compassionate Kids Academy” beginning Monday, 8/10. GIVE NATION IS TEACHING CLASSES ON HOW KIDS CAN BETTER IMPACT THE PLANET AND HELPING TO DESIGN A VIDEO GAME BASED ON ALTRUISM!
COMPASSIONATE KIDS ACADEMY DETAILS:
- FREE 12 WEEK COURSE
- BEGINNING AUGUST 10
- MONDAYS, AUG 10 – OCT 26
- 12PM – 1PM
- COMPLETELY VIRTUAL
- FOR AGES 5 – 18
- KIDS SAFELY INTERACT WITH KIDS AROUND THE WORLD
- FRIENDLY INSTRUCTORS
Register Your Kids Today!
From the givenation.world website:
THE WORLD IS CHANGING, CREATIVE LEADERS MUST UNITE!
Not only schools, but the entire world suddenly evolved into something humanity never expected… Contrary to recent events, millions of children were not yet receiving quality education and more lacked in financial literacy and soft skill development.
Despite uncertainty, there will always be a need for children to have access to sustainable literacy and learn the importance of kindness. Ensuring a sense of peace during times where panic and fear exist while rewarding humanitarian acts is a great start to building a better tomorrow. GIVE Nation is here to support kids. So, we are responding to you and your children’s needs with free virtual classes covering a wide range of fun but lighthearted topics.
GIVE Nation is a global social impact project with the goal of making a positive impact for a better human existence. It started as an inspiring dream from the Heartfulness Movement, led by the Public Benefit Corporation, HealThruWords; known for inspiring more than fifty million people with positive energy through mindfulness, gratefulness, exercise and the use of positive affirmations. It was in November 2017, the concept of GIVE Nation was introduced. Sponsorship was given with the statement, “Philanthropy shows commitment and selflessness, which are highly sought after characteristics for all humans. GIVE Nation brings love, education and improves the planet by means of giving.”
GIVE Nation provides support to empower children so they can take part in crafting a better tomorrow. Our mission for change is achievable by partnering with advanced technology, leading educational programs, moral businesses, transparent charities, and kids that want to ‘get ahead’.
Encourage your children to use the GIVE Nation mobile application (on Google Play and Apple Store) and share it with your community to get rewards for giving today! Find them on Facebook.
Coming to the Table video conversation and invitation to virtual gathering on Thursday, July 30
WHAT MATTERS Warren–The community is invited to watch the virtual healing discussion shared below and to attend the Coming to the Table (Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter) ZOOM virtual gathering on Thursday, 7/30, from 6:30pm-8:30pm. The group’s mission is to promote “truth, justice, healing and working together to create a just and truthful society that acknowledges and seeks to heal from the racial wounds of the past, from slavery and the many forms of racism it spawned.” CTTT encourages all to be willing to be uncomfortable, willing to learn and step out of comfort zones, to make time to become educated and to engage in healing as well as transforming conversations in a safe space.
This video is a thought provoking ZOOM discussion between Beth Medved Waller, Judith James and Ira Chaleff (co-chairs) as well as Sarah Downs, a Reaching Out Now Volunteer and Shenandoah University student. During the conversation, a powerful theory that “pain that is not transformed is transferred” and “hurt people hurt people” is presented as well as the concepts of forgiveness, inclusion, respect, honesty, transparency, compassion, reconciliation and using non-violence to bridge the divide through love and peace.
According to the CTTT Facebook page, “Our goal is to provide leadership, resources, and a supportive environment for all who wish to acknowledge and heal wound from racism that is rooted in the United States’ history of slavery and, unfortunately, is ongoing.
The essential element that is needed for us to do the work of healing is to have blacks, whites, and others well represented. Toward that end, PLEASE REACH OUT TO FAMILY MEMBERS, FRIENDS, NEIGHBORS, FELLOW PARISHIONERS, STUDENTS AND CO-WORKERS – BLACK AND WHITE – AND EXTEND AN INVITATION TO THIS WORK. THE MORE DIVERSE OUR GROUP, THE RICHER WILL BE THE CONVERSATION” Learn more at comingtothetable.org/front-royal, and contact them at ctttfrontroyal@gmail.com or on Facebook to receive the ZOOM link and/or to sign up for their mailing list.
WHAT TO EXPECT DURING MEETINGS–During the gatherings (in person or ZOOM), attendees do not need to speak but are encouraged to share, make connections, discuss history, brainstorm about paths to healing, express and challenge hard truths in a safe space without shame, listen thoughtfully and take action they feel called to take. As volunteer Sarah Downs shares, people don’t have to feel obligated to speak–healing is fostered when people who are hurt are heard.
Christa Shifflett of the Warren Coalition discusses COVID’s impact on “The Disease of Addiction”
WHAT MATTERS Warren — In this sobering video, you’ll be in awe as Christa Shifflett, Executive Director of the Warren Coalition, discusses the COVID pandemic’s implications on the disease of addiction. In all of 2019, Warren Memorial Hospital reported 85 overdoses. By mid May of this year, WMH has treated over 100 cases. March saw a 55% increase in alcohol sales and opioid overdoses which were decreasing are now on the rise again.
Shifflett frankly explains that one in three people biologically have a predisposition to become addicted to substances if exposed. A genetic test is now offered for those who face pain management issues which could save lives of those at risk whom, if armed with the knowledge of their potential to develop an opioid use disorder, would seek other pain reduction alternatives. Many of those struggling with opioid use disorders innocently took pain medication after surgeries or injuries and fell in love with the euphoric feeling the prescriptions prompted.
Christa encourages all to remember that words matter and that people-first language around the changes to the brain that is caused by addiction is essential to helping those with substance use disorders seek the assistance they deserve and require to live a healthy life. She rightly insists we must remove the word “addict” from our vocabulary as she points out that people suffering from cancer aren’t called “cancerous” nor are they labeled and judged due to their illness. Likewise, those fighting the battle of addiction should not be classified by disempowering terms.
She also reminds healthy individuals of their responsibility to check on friends and neighbors and to notice if they have increased their alcohol consumption or appear stressed, traumatized or otherwise struggling with adapting to the current state of the world. Now is a time when a rise in substance misuse, increased cases of substance use disorders and relapses are common. She discusses the eye-opening findings from the recent study by the Recovery Village during the interview:
Shifflett also references an alarming statistic purporting a 578% increase in a certain prominent wine club’s sales during the month of March. To read more thought provoking facts about the increase in alcohol consumption throughout the pandemic click on this article in Forbes magazine.
To get support, find support for a loved one, or just develop a greater understanding reach out to Christa about a presentation for your group on topics like understanding the disease of addiction, how childhood trauma impacts adult health/life spans, how to help build resilient communities or learn more about how you can play a role in helping to prevent or heal substance use disorders visit www.warrencoalition.org
ABOUT THE WARREN COALITION:
Warren County Community Health Coalition – Warren Coalition – is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. We continue to work towards making Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through the many programs we provide.
Warren Coalition
540-636-6385
538 Villa Avenue | Front Royal, VA 22630
christa@warrencoalition.org
